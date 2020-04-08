Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Strategics-Interactive. Analytics-Obervativees from the Chief-Brahma Doot Neelvan from the Kalestha-Neelega Gods Planetase...
All Big Efforts from the Chief Brhama Doot Neelvan Enabled to Communicate at the Matriz Podding the TeleLink Networks that...
Finally :- These All Mysterious Creatures Authorities will UnderGo for the Custodial Punishment at the Gods Planetases for...
……………………………………………………………… Regards All; Me@Registero-Birth-Hindu-Name (Deepak-Somajee- Sawant) ; My-Referral-Roman-Name (Roo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Strategics inter active..

24 views

Published on

Presentation 10.

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Strategics inter active..

  1. 1. Strategics-Interactive. Analytics-Obervativees from the Chief-Brahma Doot Neelvan from the Kalestha-Neelega Gods Planetases . The Visit to India Country and U.S. Country . Newer-Date :- 031st – March – 2020 ; Total Sets :- 05 Nos. ; (New-Time Hour : 17.48pm.) . Dear All Concern’s ; Strategics Interactive was for me on Dated 028th – March – 2020 @ Nigh Time Between 20.00 Hour’s to 21.00 Hour’s Time . Thats with Matriz-Podding TeleLink Data Messageing from the Chief-Brahma D0ot Neelvan was for me . As Per the Authority God Tileka-Anand Telewaves Networks Via TeleLink Networks from Angane Doot Messaging was for me On Dated 031ST – March – 2020 at Time Hour’s (09:21am). All About the Big Efforts to Safe-Safer Human Life on Earth Planet .
  2. 2. All Big Efforts from the Chief Brhama Doot Neelvan Enabled to Communicate at the Matriz Podding the TeleLink Networks that Mysterios Dangerous Attack on Human’s from Dreaded Spawn-Halloween’s at the Covid-19 Virus Spread in Continent Countries . Me Say@ Interactive Messaging to THE Chief Doot Neelvan :- Virus Attack on the Human’s its <InJustice> for the Human’s Living Life . Our Livings for the Janma’s on the Earth Planet . All Decided by the Creator God with Creator Godesses . Later Supreme God and Supremini Godesses @ Authorization for Honoring Living Life on Earth Planet . All theirs too about my Saved-Life from water accidents and later after life too with Reset- Soul @Coma-Likes Accident in Year May 2002 . Life Saved from from Attack @wild animal Nightmare threat with Demonics Fear in Year 2006@Night Time Native Place Asrondi ( Konkan ) / Maharashtra , India . Me too Likes to Say the Living life for Human’s for Year’s.
  3. 3. Finally :- These All Mysterious Creatures Authorities will UnderGo for the Custodial Punishment at the Gods Planetases for Certain Years for Many Loss of Human’s Life on Earth-Planet at Its Continent Countries . Secondly these Spawn Halloween Fumes too will form health problems too for Creatures Authorities. Theses Attacks on Human’s Life Need to be Stopped and Return to their’s Space Planet (Gallac). Me Too Listen to his Voice Messaging theirs too the Chief Doot Neelvan on Visit for Earth Planet too had Mini Coughing Time at his Departures to Different Venues on the Earth Planet. Chief Doot Neelan Last-Message :- Theirs too Revolution from (Creatures Authorities). That’s Need To Be Sorted Out By their’s the God and Godesses @theirs Space Planet (Gallac). ………………………………………………………………. Me Feels Human’s Living Life will Be Restored to Safe Living in Some Days Time.
  4. 4. ……………………………………………………………… Regards All; Me@Registero-Birth-Hindu-Name (Deepak-Somajee- Sawant) ; My-Referral-Roman-Name (RoonwunSun- LarryLingham), ########################################

×