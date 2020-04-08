Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Good~Willfor All . Newer-Date :- 05th – March – 2020 ; Total Sets :- 04 Nos. ; (New-Time Hour : (09:26 am.) . Dear All Con...
Main-Points:- 1. Good~Willfor All . Many Solarium- PlanetariesRespected CreatosCreator God and Respected CreatosCreator Go...
Transformation @ Creator’s God and Creator’sGodesses to be the LivingLife To the Universe Space Planetat Human Cloner’sTra...
Creatos Creator God Lord Shivo-Shiva Poojey Deva with Creatos Creator Godesses MahaParwathi-Neezni Poojima Devi . ……………………...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Good will for all

26 views

Published on

Prime Presentation .

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Good will for all

  1. 1. Good~Willfor All . Newer-Date :- 05th – March – 2020 ; Total Sets :- 04 Nos. ; (New-Time Hour : (09:26 am.) . Dear All Concern’s; AuthorityGod Tileka-Anand Telewaves Networks Messaging was for me On Dated 05th – April – 2020 at Time Hour’s (09:05am). All Aboutthe Big Effortsto Safe-Safer Human Life on Earth Planet. Good~WillConcern’sTelewaveswas for AuthorityGod Tileka-Aanadon Dated 04th April – 2020 at Night Time . ( AuthorityGod Tileka- Anand at Present on Visist to India at Thane and Nashik Maharashtra ; India ). TeleLink Meesage for me : That’sSafer Human Life for all at the Earth Planet was from the Creatos- Creator God TriKhendith ShivaMaheshvara Poojey Devo Deva and the CreatosCreator Godesses MahaDurga PoojimaDevi Devta .
  2. 2. Main-Points:- 1. Good~Willfor All . Many Solarium- PlanetariesRespected CreatosCreator God and Respected CreatosCreator Godesses had Planned Entryfor the CreatesDoot with Creates Dootein Invaded on Earth Planetto Safer-Humanlife on Earth Planet. 2.All for My CountryIndia the Human Safer Life with Checks-Onn from the Chief Brahma Doots and Brahmini Dooteinsfor any radiatinglinesat theirs sede cultivason lands. 3. Respective Creatos-Creator God and Respective CreatosCreator Godesses May Planned-Stagesfor the New Creationsfor the *(Human life Souler-Soul)@*(High Spirited] Transformation’sIn Near 200 Year’sTime that maybe with Ongoing Soul- Qualitosat Human Life Soul’s.
  3. 3. Transformation @ Creator’s God and Creator’sGodesses to be the LivingLife To the Universe Space Planetat Human Cloner’sTransformed Life . ………………………………………………………………. Respect with Spiritual ChantingMantra from me for the Solarium Creator’s the Creatos Creator God . Respectwith SpiritualChanting Mantra from me for the Uniszep-Creator;sthe Creatos Creator Godesses. Solarium-Creator’s Creatos-CreatorGod TriKhendeeth ShivaMaheshvara PoojeyDeva with Creatos Creator Godesses MahaDurga PoojimaDevi & Uniszep-Creator’s
  4. 4. Creatos Creator God Lord Shivo-Shiva Poojey Deva with Creatos Creator Godesses MahaParwathi-Neezni Poojima Devi . ……………………………………………………………… RegardsAll; Me@Registero-Birth-Hindu-Name(Deepak- Somajee-Sawant); My-Referral-Roman-Name (RoonwunSun- LarryLingham), ########################################

×