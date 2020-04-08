Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Final-Interactive. Analytics-Obervativeesfrom the New Chief- Brahma Doot Tiamsan from the Kalestha- Neelega GodsPlanetases...
All To Luck Chancesfor Safer Human’sLife on Earth Planet. That’s to Make-Voice Enable@ Chief Brahma Doot to TelePanningMat...
[[ GiftingMe the Life Extension for (30YearsLife ) that May Followsform Dated 04th April - 2020 with Life-Resetto Compress...
My Say ( Continuation ) :- Supromee God Need To ReTurn for its MysteriousCreaturesSpawn- Halloween’s and CreaturesAuthorit...
Advantage:-All CredentialBe Again Given to the Human’s@Live-LivingLife at the Nice and Goodnessagain on the Earth Planetfo...
Creatos-CreatorGod TriKhendeeth ShivaMaheshvara PoojeyDeva with Creatos Creator Godesses MahaDurga PoojimaDevi & Creatos C...
Me@Registero-Birth-Hindu-Name(Deepak- Somajee-Sawant); My-Referral-Roman-Name (RoonwunSun- LarryLingham), ################...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Final inter active..

30 views

Published on

Presentation Important.

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Final inter active..

  1. 1. Final-Interactive. Analytics-Obervativeesfrom the New Chief- Brahma Doot Tiamsan from the Kalestha- Neelega GodsPlanetases. The Visit was @ India Countryand the U.S. Country . Re-Dated@Date :- 05th – March – 2020 ; Total Sets :- 05 Nos. . Dear All Concern’s; Final-Interactive was Important-Interactive voice Link By the Chief Brahma Doot Tiamsan for me on Dated 02nd – April – 2020 @ Night Time Between 20.30 Hour’s Time to 22.30 Hour’s Time . Thats with Matriz-PoddingTeleLink Data Messageing from the Chief-BrahmaD0ot Tiamsan was for me .
  2. 2. All To Luck Chancesfor Safer Human’sLife on Earth Planet. That’s to Make-Voice Enable@ Chief Brahma Doot to TelePanningMatriz ReSender Interactive Voice with Supromee-God Trikelon from the Space-GalacPlanetases. ~!~ Main Reasoning: My Life for *(Merdina- Soul-Name :-*{Shyameshvara-Uniz)with Birth Regsitro-Hindu-Name :-*(Deepak-Somajee- Sawant) with Referral-Roman-Name :- *(RoonwunSun-LarryLingham). The Trial Life on Earth Completed 2 Firtos-Birth-Order at54 Years LivingLife for me . Next to be Universe- Earth-Earth at 55 YearsLivingLife to-be Completed on 03rd – April – 2020 at the Time Hour;s (16:35pm.)~!~ . ~!~ AddOn Reasoning :- Semi-Demi-God Creation Created Soul with Later Birtho- Janmas’on Universasz-Universoz for High Priest Human Cloner Transformer Life Birthos For me. ~!~.
  3. 3. [[ GiftingMe the Life Extension for (30YearsLife ) that May Followsform Dated 04th April - 2020 with Life-Resetto Compression-NewerAge Life Completing32YearsOnn from 04th April 2020 . That’s@Sanskrut-word( AmrutVarnan)for Newer Reset Life Soul-Splash Setting]]. ~!~ Please That’sOpprtunistto Pass Bebefitat Semi-Demi-God to the Human Living Life Souler-Soul @ On Going Life for the Creatos- Creation to Expediate the Qualitiesat Super Intelligence atInterActive Data from me ~!~ . ~!~ ConfirmingInterActive Fromthe Today’s MorningTime the Tele-Data Interactive with Chief DooT Brahma Tiamsanon Dated 02nd – April – 2020 at Time Hour’s 20.00 to 21.00 Time . That’sConfrmingAgain from the AuthorityGod Tileka-Anand TelewavesNetworks Via TeleLink Networks from Chief Brahma DootMessaging was for me On Dated 03rd – April – 2020 at Time Hour’s (09:20am)~!~ . All Aboutthe Big Effortsto Safe-Safer Human Life on Earth Planet.
  4. 4. My Say ( Continuation ) :- Supromee God Need To ReTurn for its MysteriousCreaturesSpawn- Halloween’s and CreaturesAuthoritiesIn Name :- [Duteek] to Back at TheirsGod-Space Planet[Galac]. Me @InterActive Main Two Points: 1. That’s SupromeeGod May Loose Valuables Resourcesfrom the SolariumGods PlanetasesCreator’sGod and Godesses. All for No InformigthisDestroy and Damaging Plots for Human Life on earth PlanetsBy MysteriousCreaturesand Creatures- AuthoritiesIn Name :- [Duteek]. 2.Respective Creatos-Creator God and Respective CreatosCreator Godesses May or To Be PlannedNew Creationsfor the *(Human life Souler-Soul)@*(High Spirited] Transformation’sIn Near 100 Year’sTime that may be with Ongoing Soul-Qualitosat Human Life Soul’s. AlReadyTransformation @ Creator;sGod and Godessesto be the LivingLife To the Universe Space Planetat Human Cloner’sTransformed Life .
  5. 5. Advantage:-All CredentialBe Again Given to the Human’s@Live-LivingLife at the Nice and Goodnessagain on the Earth Planetfor CompletingtheirsLivingLife at 80 Years to 90 Years LivingLife Time. [[ Even ThoughtBe Me :- My Souler-SoulIff Taken Back to Soul-DestinyPlanetasesfor Closed at LivingLife . Credential to the Human’sLivingLife To Restored at theirs Goodnessand Nice LivingLife on the Earth Planet]] . ………………………………………………………………. Me Feels Human’sLivingLife will Be Restored to Safe Livingin Some 15 Days Time. That’sLuck Factor Big Creditsto AuthorityGod TileKa Anand and Chief Brahma Doots with Creatos Creator God and CreatosCreator Godesses :-
  6. 6. Creatos-CreatorGod TriKhendeeth ShivaMaheshvara PoojeyDeva with Creatos Creator Godesses MahaDurga PoojimaDevi & Creatos Creator God Lord Shivo-Shiva Poojey Deva with Creatos Creator Godesses MahaParwathi-Neezni Poojima Devi . All at their’s Big-SupportTo the LivingLife Normalacyon the Earth Planet. Me Think : Thatthe Some Human’s Injurious Life Due to the Sicknessat Hospital-Admitts. They for the Human’s LivingLife May Be Restored to Minimum02 / 03 Month’s Time . That’sBig Luck Factor Time To the Normal- LivingLife at My CountryIndia and Continent Countries. ……………………………………………………………… RegardsAll;
  7. 7. Me@Registero-Birth-Hindu-Name(Deepak- Somajee-Sawant); My-Referral-Roman-Name (RoonwunSun- LarryLingham), ########################################

×