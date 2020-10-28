Successfully reported this slideshow.
Code Scheduling Constraints S.Ragavi M.sc(cs)
Code scheduling is a form of program optimization that applies to the machine code that is produced by thecodegenerator. ...
True dependence: read after write. If a write is followed by a read of the same location, the read depends on thevalue wr...
Tocheck if two memory accesses share a data dependence, weonly need to tell if theycan refer to the same location; we do ...
machine-independent intermediate rep-resentationof the source program uses an unbounded number of pseudoregisters to repr...
If registers are allocated before scheduling, the resulting code tends to have many storage dependences that limitcodesch...
Scheduling operations within a basic block is relatively easy because all the instructions are guaranteed to executeoncec...
Memory loads are one type of instruction that can benefit greatly from specula-tiveexecution. Memory loadsarequitecommon,...
Many machines can be represented using the following simple model. A machine M = {R,T),consists of :A setof operation ty...
Compiler1.design
