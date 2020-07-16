Successfully reported this slideshow.
Difference Between Physical Distancing, Isolation & Quarantine

We are familiar with these three words - physical distancing, isolation & quarantine in this pandemic season. Get to know about the importance of these health practices.

Published in: Healthcare
Difference Between Physical Distancing, Isolation & Quarantine

  1. 1. What's the difference? Physical Distancing Isolation and Quarantine
  2. 2. What is Physical Distancing? Physical distancing also called social distancing that helps to prevent the spread of pandemic by maintaining physical distance and close contact between each other. It should be practiced by anyone, whether or not they are exposed to the virus. The measures include avoiding handshakes, crowds, standing at least 2 m away from people. The most important thing is, if you feel sick, you must stay at home.
  3. 3. What is Isolation? Isolation is an important health practice that helps to separate sick people from people who are not sick. Isolation is for those who are already sick and to keep infected away from healthy people to prevent the spread of the virus.
  4. 4. What is Quarantine? Quarantine is a major health practice that separates and prevents the people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick. These people do not know if they have sick and maybe they have diseases but do not show any symptoms.

