Jun. 19, 2022
Real Estate

MKS County Plots Sector 2 Sohna Gurgaon, MKS Ventures offers Plots MKS County, Sizes Start 125-179 sq.yrds Sohna Road South of Gurgaon. Call 9643-000-064 for more details Price.
http://ddjayplot.com/mks-country-plots-sector-2-sohna.php

MKS County Plots Sector 2 Sohna Gurgaon, MKS Ventures offers Plots MKS County, Sizes Start 125-179 sq.yrds Sohna Road South of Gurgaon. Call 9643-000-064 for more details Price.
http://ddjayplot.com/mks-country-plots-sector-2-sohna.php

Real Estate

MKS County Plots sector 2 Sohna | Call +91 9643000064

  1. 1. MKS County Plots Sohna By: DDJAY Plots
  2. 2. About Us: MKS County Plots residential plot situated in Sector-2, Gurgaon is a residential development by DDJAY Plots. The Project is found on Main Gurgaon Sohna Highway and extends over 12.125 acres of land with at least 65% of Open Space.
  3. 3. ● Stilt + 4 Structure Allowed ● Separate Floor Registry ● Up to 90 % of home loan available. ● Gated Community with 24x7 Security MKS County Benefits Under DDJAY
  4. 4. MKS Plots is a haven with privacy far away inspiration that has a scope. This amazing planned development has expensive grand clubhouses, Landscape Park, Children Play Area, Amenities
  5. 5. ● Very Close to IMT Sohna and Sports City, Country Inn, Taj Gateway Resorts etc. ● Very well connected to KMP Expressway. MKS Plots Sohna Location Advantages
  6. 6. Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana is an affordable housing scheme of Haryana Government launched under the Consolidated Licensing Policy 2015. ABOUT DDJAY
  7. 7. MKS Plots Sector 2 Sohna
  8. 8. Contact Us for More Information: Follow & Like Us: Do You Have Any Query? DDJAY Plots in Gurgaon Call On: 9643000064 info@ddjayplot.com
  9. 9. Thanks for Visiting…..

