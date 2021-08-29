Successfully reported this slideshow.
Caligrafía para segundo y tercero de primaria

  1. 1. Nombre: Fecha: Didactalia.net Cuaderno de Caligrafía de DIDACTALIA Fichas para todas las letras de la A a la Z Página 1/1
  2. 2. Nombre: Fecha: Ficha de caligrafía letra A Ana la araña andarina. El álamo es un árbol. El avión va por el aire. El avestruz es un ave. Mi anillo es amarillo. Alberta toca el arpa. didactalia.net Página 1/1
  3. 3. Nombre: Fecha: Ficha de caligrafia. Letra B Beatriz busca su barco. El becerro está berreando. La boa observa al ratón. El bebé está babeando. El bravo búfalo dormita. El lobo blanco me gruñe. didactalia.net Página 1/1
  4. 4. Nombre: Fecha: Ficha de caligrafía letra C Carlos comió caramelos. La casa colorada se cae. ¿Cuántas canicas contó? Cenó carne medio cruda. Conduce con cuidado. ¡Un corazón de cristal! didactalia.net Página 1/1
  5. 5. Nombre: Fecha: Ficha de caligrafia. Letra D Daniel doma delfines. Yo deseo estudiar derecho. Odio la diadema morada. Mi madre disimula bien. Debo detener a Dionisio. Dicto demasiado deprisa. didactalia.net Página 1/1
  6. 6. Nombre: Fecha: Ficha de caligrafia. Letra E Este elefante está gordo. Se escucha eco aquí. El eclipse fue precioso. Él eludió su deber. El encargado holgazanea. En Enero suele nevar. didactalia.net Página 1/1
  7. 7. Nombre: Fecha: Ficha de caligrafia. Letra F Flora la foca que flota. La fiesta fue fabulosa. La freidora no funciona. Es una flauta defectuosa. El fuego funde el metal. El feroz felino olfatea. didactalia.net Página 1/1
  8. 8. Nombre: Fecha: Ficha de caligrafia. Letra G Ginés tiene gallos y gatos. Los gansos son graciosos. El garaje es grande. Las gambas me gustan. Llevo gafas graduadas. Los gorriones son golosos. didactalia.net Página 1/1
  9. 9. Nombre: Fecha: Ficha de caligrafia. Letra H Hilaría hace hoy helados. La hiena rehúye al león. Los helechos son hermosos. Su hermano huye de mí. La chimenea echa humo. La hormiga está herida. didactalia.net Página 1/1
  10. 10. Nombre: Fecha: Ficha de caligrafia. Letra I Irene viaja a Italia. Islandia es una isla. La iguana come insectos. El hielo frío del iglú. Su idea era interesante. Los indios viven en tipis. didactalia.net Página 1/1
  11. 11. Nombre: Fecha: Ficha de caligrafía. Letra J Jesús juega con Juan. La jirafa va a la jungla. Javi baila jotas riojanas. Coge jacintos del jardín. El jarabe cayó en el jarro En junio iré a Jerez. didactalia.net Página 1/1
  12. 12. Nombre: Fecha: Ficha de caligrafía. Letra K Katia viste kimono. El kayak volcó por kilos. El koala come kiwi. Me gustó Karate kid. El kiosco es de Karmele. Kiev fue ciudad vikinga. didactalia.net Página 1/1
  13. 13. Nombre: Fecha: Ficha de caligrafia. Letra L La liebre libró del lobo. Lola lame con la lengua. Al lirio le gusta la luz. El leopardo es un felino. Las liebres brincan alto La lluvia mojo la llave. didactalia.net Página 1/1
  14. 14. Nombre: Fecha: Ficha de caligrafia. Letra M Manuel come mantecados. El mono es mamífero. Merendé manzanas ayer. El murciélago come fruta. El mazapán tiene miel. Me mordió tu mastín. didactalia.net Página 1/1
  15. 15. Nombre: Fecha: Ficha de Caligrafia. Letra N Nadia canta una nana. Estas nubes traen nieve. El nueve es un número. La nutria sabe nadar. El nido del cisne blanco. Nemo nunca descansa. didactalia.net Página 1/1
  16. 16. Nombre: Fecha: Ficha de caligrafía. Letra O En Octubre es otoño. Me dio oro por la oveja. La oruga come hojas. Ojos oscuros que observan. El oso blanco se ocultó en el frío océano Antártico. didactalia.net Página 1/1
  17. 17. Nombre: Fecha: Ficha de caligrafia. Letra P Pedro pica piedra pómez. Mi padre prepara postres. No puedo coger al pato. Los petirrojos son pájaros. Esos pimientos pican. El poema era espléndido. didactalia.net Página 1/1
  18. 18. Nombre: Fecha: Ficha de caligrafía. Letra Q ¡Qué queso tan exquisito! Me quedo la moqueta caqui de la esquina. Quizá quiera luego quina. Quevedo aquejaba jaqueca. Quita el quinto quilate. didactalia.net Página 1/1
  19. 19. Nombre: Fecha: Ficha de caligrafía. Letra R Raquel raspó su rodilla. El gato Rodoldo ronronea un rato si le rasco. Río es un gran arroyo. La guerra arrasó Roma. El ratón roe la ropa. didactalia.net Página 1/1
  20. 20. Nombre: Fecha: Ficha de caligrafía. Letra S Susana sorbe las sopas. Las serpientes sisean y serpentean por el suelo. El sabio Salomón salvó él solo a la reina de Saba. Seis sosos sapos saltan. didactalia.net Página 1/1
  21. 21. Nombre: Fecha: Ficha de caligrafía. Letra T Tomás toma té tailandés. Tarzán trae tres tigres. Tu topo come tomate. Tom tararea la Traviata. Tanta tele te atontará. Toco tambor y trompeta. didactalia.net Página 1/1
  22. 22. Nombre: Fecha: Ficha de caligrafía. Letra U Una urraca come uvas. Úrsula cuida su úlcera. El universo ¿es único? Es un usado utensilio. Uro, el último unicornio. Ungüento para urticaria. didactalia.net Página 1/1
  23. 23. Nombre: Fecha: Ficha de caligrafía letra V Bebí un vaso de vino. ¡Vaya vaca más vieja! En verano voy a Vigo. Vendo vainas verdes. Vivir es un verbo vital. Veinte víboras venenosas. didactalia.net Página 1/1
  24. 24. Nombre: Fecha: Ficha de caligrafía letra X Xenón es un gas noble. ¡Taxi! exclamé exhausto. Alexia nos explica el experimento con oxígeno. Este elixir es exquisito. La galaxia es extensa. didactalia.net Página 1/1
  25. 25. Nombre: Fecha: Ficha de caligrafía letra Y Yolanda tiene un yoyó. Él halló la llave ayer. El yate de Eloy es guay. Estoy leyendo con Yago. En ayunas desde hoy. El Rey va a Uruguay. didactalia.net Página 1/1
  26. 26. Nombre: Fecha: Ficha de caligrafía letra Z Zacarías come arroz. El zorro rozó la pared. Azul es mi zurrón. Beatriz reza con Zoe. Feliz como una perdiz. Liz se rompió la nariz. didactalia.net Página 1/1

