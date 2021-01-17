Bi11 pa-004

Successfully reported this slideshow.
50 ‫ابعة‬ّ‫ر‬‫ال‬ ُ‫حدة‬ َ‫الو‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الح‬ ‫الكائنات‬ ُ‫تصنيف‬ Taxonomy of Living Organisms »‫ام‬ّ‫الش‬ ِ‫د‬‫بلا‬ ‫رخى‬‫...
51 ‫ـذي‬‫ـ‬‫ال‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫الطبيع‬ ‫ـف‬‫ـ‬‫بالمتح‬ ‫ـتمتاع‬‫ـ‬‫ال�س‬ ‫ـطتها‬‫ـ‬‫نش‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـع‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫والتفاع‬ ‫ـدة‬‫ـ...
52 ‫النباتات‬ ‫تصنيف‬ :‫ل‬ّ‫و‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫الفصل‬ )Taxonomy of Plants( ،‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الح‬ ‫الكائنات‬ ‫جمل‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫من‬ ُ‫النباتات‬ ...
53 :‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫قبيلت‬ ‫لى‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫النبات‬ ُ‫ة‬‫المملك‬ ُ‫م‬ َ‫قس‬ُ‫ت‬ :)Bryophytes( ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫اللاوعائ‬ ‫النباتات‬ :�‫ول...
54 :)Vascular Plants( ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الوعائ‬ ‫النباتات‬ :ً‫ا‬‫ثاني‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫النبات‬ ‫ـواع‬‫ـ‬‫ن‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫معظ‬ ُّ‫م‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫...
55 -1‫1ن؟‬ ‫ها‬ُّ‫ي‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ،‫2ن‬ ‫الكروموسومات‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫الخنشار‬ ّ‫و‬‫نم‬ ‫مراحل‬ ُّ‫ي‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ -2‫الخنشار؟‬ ‫لنبات...
56 :)Spermatopsida( ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫البذر‬ ‫النباتات‬ .‫ب‬ .ّ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫الجنس‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ث‬‫التكا‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـتخدمها‬‫ـ‬‫تس‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬...
57 :‫تية‬‫آ‬�‫ال‬ ‫سئلة‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫عن‬ ‫جابة‬ ‫للاإ‬ ‫به‬ ‫استعن‬ ،‫بر‬ْ‫و‬‫الصن‬ ‫ُر‬‫ث‬‫تكا‬ ‫مراحل‬ )6( ‫الشكل‬ ُ‫ن‬ّ‫ي‬...
58 ‫الهالوك؟‬ ‫نبات‬ ‫ى‬ّ‫ذ‬‫يتغ‬ ‫كيف‬ :‫سؤال‬ ً‫ا‬‫ـتخدم‬‫ـ‬‫مس‬ ،‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫الفلقت‬ ‫وذوات‬ ‫الفلقة‬ ‫ذوات‬ ‫بين‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫...
59 1..‫مختلفة‬ ‫تكبير‬ ‫قوى‬ ‫باستخدام‬ ،‫المجهر‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫المختلفة‬ ‫الشرائح‬ ‫افحص‬ 2..‫الشرائح‬ ‫في‬ ‫تشاهده‬ ‫ما‬ ‫ارسم‬...
60 :‫بالبرعم‬ ‫التطعيم‬ -‫أ‬‫ا‬ 1..‫بالبرعم‬ ‫التطعيم‬ ‫مراحل‬ ‫لتطبيق‬ ‫تي‬‫آ‬�‫ال‬ ‫بالشكل‬ ‫استعن‬ 2..‫البرعم‬ ‫ظهار‬ ‫...
61 -5.ّ‫ق‬ّ‫الش‬ ‫خارج‬ ‫مكشوط‬ ‫جزء‬ ‫ي‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫بقاء‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫مراعاة‬ ‫مع‬ ،ّ‫ق‬‫الش‬ ‫في‬ ‫القلم‬ ‫اغرس‬ -6.‫مكانه‬ ‫في‬ ...
62 ،‫ـاء‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ،‫ـال‬‫ـ‬‫ب‬ُ‫د‬ ،‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫تجذي‬ ‫ـون‬‫ـ‬‫هرم‬ ،‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫قصدي‬ ‫ورق‬ ،‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫×03س‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫02س‬ ‫ـفاف‬‫ـ‬‫ش...
63 ‫الفصل‬ ‫سئلة‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ :‫تية‬‫آ‬�‫ال‬ ‫الفقرات‬ ‫من‬ ّ‫ل‬‫ك‬ ‫في‬ ‫الصحيحة‬ ‫جابة‬‫إ‬�‫ال‬ ‫رمز‬ ‫اختر‬ :‫ول‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ال...
64 :‫تية‬‫آ‬�‫ال‬ ‫النباتات‬ ‫ف‬ّ‫ن‬‫ص‬ :‫الثالث‬ ‫السؤال‬ :‫تية‬‫آ‬�‫ال‬ ‫العبارات‬ ‫ل‬ّ‫ل‬‫ع‬ :‫الرابع‬ ‫السؤال‬ .‫قل‬ُ‫...
65 ‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫اللافقار‬ :‫اني‬ّ‫ث‬‫ال‬ ‫الفصل‬ )Invertebrates( ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫فراده‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ّ‫ن‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ب‬ ‫ـز‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫تتم‬ ‫ـث...
66 ،‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫والتركيب‬ ،‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫ـكل‬‫ـ‬‫الش‬ ‫ـص‬‫ـ‬‫الخصائ‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـد‬‫ـ‬‫العدي‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫بينه‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫فيم...
67 -3‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الهضم‬ ‫القناة‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫بي‬ ‫الممتد‬ ‫ـراغ‬‫ـ‬‫الف‬ ‫ـمي‬‫ـ‬‫الجس‬ ‫ـف‬‫ـ‬‫بالتجوي‬ ‫ـد‬‫ـ‬ َ‫قص‬ُ‫ي‬‫و‬ :)Co...
68 :‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫سفنج‬‫إ‬‫للا‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫م‬‫العا‬ ‫الخصائص‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫ل‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬ ُّ‫التوص‬ ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫ج‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫...
69 :‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫سفنج‬‫إ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ر‬ُ‫ث‬‫تكا‬ .‫ا‬ّ‫ي‬‫وجنس‬ ‫ا‬ّ‫ي‬‫ل�جنس‬ ‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫سفنج‬ ‫ال�إ‬ ‫تتكاثر‬ ‫اللاجنسي‬ ‫التكاثر‬ ...
70 ‫ـس‬‫ـ‬‫طق‬ ‫ـرارة‬‫ـ‬‫ح‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ً‫ا‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫هرب‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ز‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫غ‬ ‫ـاطئ‬‫ـ‬‫ش‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫ل‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـلات‬‫ـ‬‫العائ‬ ‫ـ...
71 :‫اللاسعات‬ ‫تركيب‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـعات‬‫ـ‬‫اللاس‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫قبيل‬ ‫ـلاف‬‫ـ‬‫اخت‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫الرغ‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫عل‬ ،ً‫ا‬...
72 -2.‫ـائد‬‫ـ‬‫الس‬ ‫هو‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫الميدوس‬ ‫ـراز‬‫ـ‬‫الط‬ ‫ـون‬‫ـ‬‫ويك‬ ،‫اف‬ّ‫ف‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ش‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫مظه‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫وله‬ ،‫ـوع...
73 :‫تية‬‫آ‬�‫ال‬ ‫سئلة‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫عن‬ ‫جابة‬ ‫للاإ‬ )13( ‫بالشكل‬ ‫استعن‬ ،‫وخصائصها‬ ‫المفلطحة‬ ‫الديدان‬ -1‫التماثل؟‬ ‫ن...
74 :‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الشريط‬ ‫الدودة‬ ‫حياة‬ ‫دورة‬ :‫تية‬‫آ‬�‫ال‬ ‫سئلة‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫عن‬ ‫جابة‬ ‫للاإ‬ ‫به‬ ‫استعن‬ ،‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الشريط‬ ...
75 ،‫ـوان‬‫ـ‬‫والحي‬ ،‫ـان‬‫ـ‬‫نس‬ ‫ال�إ‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ٍّ‫ل‬‫ـك‬‫ـ‬‫ل‬ ‫ـدة‬‫ـ‬‫عدي‬ ً‫ا‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫مراض‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ً‫ا‬‫ب‬ّ‫ب‬‫ـ‬‫ـ...
76 :‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫سطوان‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫الديدان‬ ‫ر‬ُ‫ث‬‫تكا‬ ‫ـون‬‫ـ‬‫يك‬ ‫ـادة‬‫ـ‬‫وع‬ ،ً‫ا‬ّ‫ي‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫جنس‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫ـطوان‬‫ـ‬‫س‬‫أ‬�...
77 -1‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫العضو‬ ‫المواد‬ ‫على‬ ‫رض‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫دودة‬ ‫تتغذى‬ ‫تلك‬ ‫هضم‬ ‫تستطيع‬ ‫كيف‬ ،‫بالتربة‬ ‫الموجودة‬ ‫المواد؟‬ ...
78 ‫بعــد‬ ،‫والمفلطحــة‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫ســطوان‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫الديــدان‬ ‫وحركــة‬ ‫رض‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫دودة‬ ‫حركــة‬ ‫بيــن‬ ‫قــارن‬ :‫س...
  1. 1. 50 ‫ابعة‬ّ‫ر‬‫ال‬ ُ‫حدة‬ َ‫الو‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الح‬ ‫الكائنات‬ ُ‫تصنيف‬ Taxonomy of Living Organisms »‫ام‬ّ‫الش‬ ِ‫د‬‫بلا‬ ‫رخى‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ،ِ‫ر‬‫الخي‬ ُ‫ة‬‫كثير‬ ،ٌ‫ة‬‫واسع‬ ٌ‫د‬‫بلا‬ ُ‫سطين‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫ف‬ « "‫التاريخ‬ ‫بطون‬ ‫"من‬
  2. 2. 51 ‫ـذي‬‫ـ‬‫ال‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫الطبيع‬ ‫ـف‬‫ـ‬‫بالمتح‬ ‫ـتمتاع‬‫ـ‬‫ال�س‬ ‫ـطتها‬‫ـ‬‫نش‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـع‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫والتفاع‬ ‫ـدة‬‫ـ‬‫الوح‬ ‫ـذه‬‫ـ‬‫ه‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫دراس‬ ‫ـد‬‫ـ‬‫بع‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫الطلب‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـع‬‫ـ‬‫يتوق‬ ‫الموجودة‬ ‫ـاف‬‫ـ‬‫صن‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫لى‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ُّ‫ر‬‫ع‬ّ‫ت‬‫وال‬ ،‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫والحيوان‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫النبات‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬ْ‫ي‬‫المملكت‬ ‫ـول‬‫ـ‬‫ح‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫المعرف‬ ‫ـق‬‫ـ‬‫وتعمي‬ ‫ـطين‬‫ـ‬‫فلس‬ ‫ـه‬‫ـ‬‫في‬ ‫ـز‬‫ـ‬‫تتمي‬ :‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ت‬‫آ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ـق‬‫ـ‬‫تحقي‬ ‫ـلال‬‫ـ‬‫خ‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ .‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫بيئتن‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ .‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫والحيوان‬ ‫منها‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫النبات‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الح‬ ‫الكائنات‬ ‫تصنيف‬ .‫بيئتك‬ ‫في‬ ‫المختلفة‬ ‫النباتات‬ ‫نواع‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫بين‬ ‫التمييز‬ .‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫وحبل‬ ‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫ل�فقار‬ ‫لى‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الحيوان‬ ‫الكائنات‬ ‫تصنيف‬ .‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الحيوان‬ ‫المملكة‬ ‫فراد‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫جسام‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫بين‬ ‫مقارنة‬ :‫حول‬ ‫مشروع‬ ‫عداد‬‫إ‬‫ا‬  .‫تصنيفها‬ ‫توضيح‬ ‫مع‬ ،‫بيئتك‬ ‫في‬ ‫الموجودة‬ ‫الكائنات‬ ‫حول‬ ّ‫لكتروني‬‫إ‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ّ‫ورقي‬ ‫صور‬ ‫لبوم‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫نتاج‬‫إ‬‫ا‬  .‫العدد‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫من‬ َ‫سطين‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫ف‬ ‫في‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الحيوان‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫النبات‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الح‬ ‫الكائنات‬ ‫من‬ ‫مختلفة‬ ٍ‫ع‬‫نوا‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫د‬ ْ‫رص‬
  3. 3. 52 ‫النباتات‬ ‫تصنيف‬ :‫ل‬ّ‫و‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫الفصل‬ )Taxonomy of Plants( ،‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الح‬ ‫الكائنات‬ ‫جمل‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫من‬ ُ‫النباتات‬ ّ‫د‬‫ع‬ُ‫ت‬ ‫كثرها‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ،‫ابة‬ّ‫ل‬‫الخ‬ ‫بمناظرها‬ ‫ع‬ّ‫ت‬‫نتم‬ ‫التي‬ ‫نتاج‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫على‬ ‫لقدرتها‬ ،‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫البيئ‬ ‫نظمة‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫لل‬ ً‫ا‬‫نفع‬ ‫الكائنات‬ ‫لبقاء‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الضرور‬ ‫المواد‬ ‫من‬ ‫العديد‬ ،‫والحيوانات‬ ‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫كالفطر‬ ،‫خرى‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الح‬ ‫والمواد‬ ،‫كسجين‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫المواد‬ ‫هذه‬ ّ‫م‬‫ه‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ومن‬ ‫في‬ ‫وتسهم‬ ‫كما‬ ،‫نواعها‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫بمختلف‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫العضو‬ ‫في‬ ‫العناصر‬ ‫من‬ ‫العديد‬ ‫ّزان‬‫ت‬‫ا‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحفاظ‬ ،‫والنيتروجين‬ ،‫كالكربون‬ ،‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫البيئ‬ ‫نظمة‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫فيما‬ ‫النباتات‬ ‫ع‬ّ‫و‬‫تتن‬ .‫وغيرها‬ ‫كسجين‬‫أ‬�‫وال‬ ،ً‫ا‬ّ‫د‬‫ج‬ ‫صغير‬ ‫هو‬ ‫ما‬ ‫فمنها‬ ،‫كبير‬ ٍ‫بشكل‬ ‫بينها‬ .‫الكبيرة‬ ‫شجار‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ومنها‬ ُ‫ق‬‫طر‬ ‫وما‬ ‫وصفوفها؟‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫النبات‬ ‫المملكة‬ ‫قبائل‬ ‫هم‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫وما‬ ‫النباتات؟‬ ‫تصنيف‬ ‫في‬ ‫َت‬‫د‬ِ‫م‬ُ‫ت‬‫اع‬ ‫التي‬ ‫سس‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ّ‫م‬‫ه‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫فما‬ ‫ُرها؟‬‫ث‬‫تكا‬ :‫ن‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫على‬ ً‫ا‬‫قادر‬ ‫وستكون‬ ،‫الفصل‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫دراستك‬ ‫خلال‬ ‫من‬ ‫عنها‬ ‫جابة‬ ‫ال�إ‬ ‫من‬ ُ‫ن‬ّ‫ك‬‫ستتم‬ ‫وغيرها‬ ‫سئلة‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫هذه‬ ُّ‫ل‬‫ك‬ ‫وذوات‬ ،‫البذور‬ ‫اة‬ّ‫ر‬‫ومع‬ ‫البذور‬ ‫اة‬ّ‫ط‬‫ومغ‬ ،‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫واللابذر‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫البذر‬ :‫النباتات‬ ‫من‬ ٍّ‫ل‬‫لك‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫م‬‫العا‬ ‫الخصائص‬ َ‫تستنتج‬ 1 .‫الفلقتين‬ ‫وذوات‬ ‫الفلقة‬ .‫المجهر‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫ها‬ َ‫وتفحص‬ ،‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫نبات‬ ‫لخلايا‬ ‫شرائح‬ َ‫ر‬ّ‫تحض‬ 2 .‫منها‬ ٍّ‫ل‬‫لك‬ ٍ‫ة‬‫مثل‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ذكر‬ ‫مع‬ ،‫الرئيسة‬ ‫مجموعاتها‬ ‫لى‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫النباتات‬ َ‫ف‬ّ‫ن‬‫تص‬ 3 .‫النبات‬ ‫في‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الحيو‬ ‫التكنولوجيا‬ ‫تطبيقات‬ ‫لى‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ َ‫ف‬ّ‫ر‬‫تتع‬ 4 :)Kingdome Plantae( ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫النبات‬ ‫المملكة‬ 1-1 .‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫حافي‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ،‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫النبات‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫بقاي‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫بدراس‬ ‫ـوا‬‫ـ‬‫واهتم‬ ،‫ـض‬‫ـ‬‫ببع‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫بعضه‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫لعلاقاته‬ ً‫ا‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫تبع‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫النبات‬ ‫ـيم‬‫ـ‬‫بتقس‬ ‫ـاء‬‫ـ‬‫العلم‬ ‫ـام‬‫ـ‬‫ق‬ .)‫ـوس‬‫ـ‬‫ليني‬ ‫ـوس‬‫ـ‬‫(كارول‬ ‫ـويدي‬‫ـ‬‫الس‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬ِ‫ل‬‫العا‬ ‫ـد‬‫ـ‬‫ي‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫عل‬ ‫ـث‬‫ـ‬‫الحدي‬ ‫ـف‬‫ـ‬‫التصني‬ ُ‫م‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫عل‬ ‫ـس‬‫ـ‬ّ‫س‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫ت‬ ‫ـد‬‫ـ‬‫وق‬ ‫الولجة‬ ‫في‬ ‫سطين‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫ف‬ ‫في‬ ٍ‫زيتون‬ ِ‫ة‬‫شجر‬ ُ‫م‬‫قد‬‫أ‬‫ا‬
  4. 4. 53 :‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫قبيلت‬ ‫لى‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫النبات‬ ُ‫ة‬‫المملك‬ ُ‫م‬ َ‫قس‬ُ‫ت‬ :)Bryophytes( ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫اللاوعائ‬ ‫النباتات‬ :�‫ول‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ،)1( ‫ـكل‬‫ـ‬‫الش‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫الظاه‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫الفيوناري‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫نب‬ ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫مث‬ ،‫ـات‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫الحزاز‬ ّ‫م‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫تض‬ ُ‫م‬َ‫د‬‫ـتخ‬‫ـ‬‫س‬ُ‫ت‬‫و‬ ،‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫الناقل‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫الوعائ‬ ‫ـجة‬‫ـ‬‫نس‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫ل‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫بافتقاره‬ ‫ـاز‬‫ـ‬‫تمت‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫الت‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫بق‬ ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫لحم‬ ‫ـيقان‬‫ـ‬‫الس‬ ُ‫ه‬‫ـبا‬‫ـ‬‫ش‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ،‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫النب‬ ‫ـت‬‫ـ‬‫لتثبي‬ ‫ـذور‬‫ـ‬‫الج‬ ُ‫ه‬‫ـبا‬‫ـ‬‫ش‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـاذا؟‬‫ـ‬‫لم‬ .‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫ب‬ْ‫ط‬ّ‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫المائ‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫البيئ‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـش‬‫ـ‬‫وتعي‬ ،‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫النب‬ ‫ـزاء‬‫ـ‬‫ج‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ :‫تية‬‫آ‬�‫ال‬ ‫سئلة‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫عن‬ ‫جابة‬ ‫للاإ‬ ‫ه‬ْ‫م‬‫استخد‬ ،‫الفيوناريا‬ ‫حياة‬ ‫دورة‬ )2( ‫الشكل‬ ‫ن‬ّ‫ي‬‫يب‬ -1‫خنثى؟‬ ‫م‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ٌ‫ل‬‫منفص‬ ‫فيها‬ ُ‫الجنس‬ ‫هل‬ -2‫للتكاثر؟‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫نثو‬‫أ‬�‫وال‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الذكر‬ ‫النباتات‬ ‫من‬ ٌّ‫ل‬‫ك‬ ‫نتج‬ُ‫ت‬ ‫ماذا‬ -3‫لماذا؟‬ ‫؟‬ً‫ا‬‫زهار‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ها‬ُ‫ت‬‫تسمي‬ ُ‫ن‬‫يمك‬ ‫فهل‬ ،‫زهار‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫تشبه‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫التكاثر‬ ‫الرؤوس‬ -4‫1ن؟‬ ‫ها‬ّ‫ي‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ،‫2ن‬ ‫الكروموسومات‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫الفيوناريا‬ ‫طوار‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ّ‫ي‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫الفيوناريا‬ ‫نبات‬ :)1( ‫شكل‬ ‫الفيوناريا‬ ‫حياة‬ ‫دورة‬ :)2( ‫شكل‬
  5. 5. 54 :)Vascular Plants( ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الوعائ‬ ‫النباتات‬ :ً‫ا‬‫ثاني‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫النبات‬ ‫ـواع‬‫ـ‬‫ن‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫معظ‬ ُّ‫م‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫وتض‬ ،‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫تركيبه‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ )‫ـاء‬‫ـ‬‫واللح‬ ‫ـب‬‫ـ‬‫(الخش‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫الناقل‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫الوعائ‬ ‫ـجة‬‫ـ‬‫نس‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ـود‬‫ـ‬‫بوج‬ ‫ـاز‬‫ـ‬‫تمت‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الوعائ‬ ‫النباتات‬ ‫ـص‬‫ـ‬‫خصائ‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫لى‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ُّ‫ر‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫وللتع‬ .‫رات‬ْ‫ي‬‫ـج‬‫ـ‬ُّ‫والش‬ ،‫ـجار‬‫ـ‬‫ش‬‫أ‬�‫وال‬ ،‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫المختلف‬ ‫ـاب‬‫ـ‬‫عش‬‫أ‬�‫كال‬ ،‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫المعروف‬ :‫تية‬‫آ‬�‫ال‬ ‫سئلة‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫عن‬ ‫جابة‬ ‫للاإ‬ ‫به‬ ‫استعن‬ ،‫اللوز‬ ‫ونبات‬ ‫الخنشار‬ ‫نبات‬ ُ‫ل‬ِّ‫ث‬‫يم‬ ‫الذي‬ )3( ‫الشكل‬ ‫ل�حظ‬ -1.‫واللوز‬ ‫الخنشار‬ ‫نبات‬ ‫من‬ ٍّ‫ل‬‫ك‬ َ‫تركيب‬ ْ‫ف‬ِ‫ص‬ -2‫ـا؟‬‫ـ‬‫مثله‬ ‫ـوز‬‫ـ‬‫الل‬ ‫ـك‬‫ـ‬‫يمتل‬ ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫ه‬ ‫ـع؟‬‫ـ‬‫البق‬ ‫ـذه‬‫ـ‬‫ه‬ ‫ى‬ّ‫م‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫س‬ُ‫ت‬ ‫ـاذا‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـار؟‬‫ـ‬‫الخنش‬ ‫وراق‬‫أ‬�‫ل‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫الخلف‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫الجه‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـظ‬‫ـ‬‫تلاح‬ ‫ـاذا‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫تها؟‬ّ‫ي‬‫هم‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ -3‫تها؟‬ّ‫ي‬‫هم‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ما‬ ‫الثمار؟‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫تحوي‬ ‫ماذا‬ ‫واللوز؟‬ ‫الخنشار‬ ‫من‬ ٍّ‫ل‬‫ك‬ ‫على‬ ٍ‫ر‬‫ثما‬ َ‫د‬‫وجو‬ ُ‫تلاحظ‬ ‫هل‬ :‫مجموعتين‬ ‫لى‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الوعائ‬ ‫النباتات‬ ُ‫م‬ َ‫قس‬ُ‫ت‬ :)Pterophyta( )‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫(السرخس‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫اللابذر‬ ‫النباتات‬ -‫أ‬‫ا‬ ُ‫ن‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫ويب‬ .‫ـواغ‬‫ـ‬‫ب‬‫أ‬�‫بال‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫تكاثره‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫بطريق‬ ‫ـاز‬‫ـ‬‫وتمت‬ ،‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫البئ‬ ‫ـرة‬‫ـ‬‫وكزب‬ ‫ـار‬‫ـ‬‫الخنش‬ ‫ـهرها‬‫ـ‬‫ش‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ،‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫النبات‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ً‫ة‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫مجموع‬ ُّ‫م‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫تض‬ :‫تيــة‬‫آ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ســئلة‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫عــن‬ ‫جابــة‬ ‫للاإ‬ ‫ه‬ْ‫م‬‫اســتخد‬ ،‫الخنشــار‬ ‫ُــر‬‫ث‬‫تكا‬ ‫مراحــل‬ )4( ‫الشــكل‬ ‫اللوز‬ .‫ب‬ ‫الخنشار‬ .‫أ‬‫ا‬ :‫وعائية‬ ‫نباتات‬ :)3( ‫شكل‬
  6. 6. 55 -1‫1ن؟‬ ‫ها‬ُّ‫ي‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ،‫2ن‬ ‫الكروموسومات‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫الخنشار‬ ّ‫و‬‫نم‬ ‫مراحل‬ ُّ‫ي‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ -2‫الخنشار؟‬ ‫لنبات‬ ‫الشائع‬ ‫ر‬ْ‫و‬ّ‫ط‬‫ال‬ ‫ى‬َّ‫م‬‫س‬ُ‫ي‬ ‫ماذا‬ -3‫الغاميتي؟‬ ‫النبات‬ ‫ينمو‬ ‫ين‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫الخنشار‬ ‫حياة‬ ‫دورة‬ :)4( ‫شكل‬ ُ‫م‬َ‫د‬‫ـتخ‬‫ـ‬‫س‬ُ‫ت‬ ‫التي‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫الوعائ‬ ‫ـزم‬‫ـ‬‫الح‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬َ‫ع‬‫د‬ُ‫ت‬ ،‫ـزم‬‫ـ‬‫ح‬ ‫ـكل‬‫ـ‬‫ش‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫عل‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫الناقل‬ ‫ـجة‬‫ـ‬‫نس‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ـود‬‫ـ‬‫بوج‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫الوعائ‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫النبات‬ ‫ـاز‬‫ـ‬‫تمت‬ .‫المختلفة‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫النب‬ ‫ـزاء‬‫ـ‬‫ج‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫بي‬ ‫ـواد‬‫ـ‬‫الم‬ ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫لنق‬ :‫دوات‬‫أ‬�‫وال‬ ‫المواد‬ .‫مختلفة‬ ٍ‫نباتات‬ ِ‫وراق‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ،ِ‫وسيقان‬ ،ِ‫ر‬‫جذو‬ ‫في‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫عرض‬ ‫لمقاطع‬ ‫جاهزة‬ ‫شرائح‬ ،‫مركب‬ ‫جهر‬ِ‫م‬ -1.‫مختلفة‬ ٍ‫ر‬‫تكبي‬ ‫قوى‬ ‫باستخدام‬ ،‫جهر‬ِ‫م‬‫ال‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫المختلفة‬ ‫الشرائح‬ ‫افحص‬ -2.‫الشرائح‬ ‫في‬ ‫تشاهده‬ ‫ما‬ ‫ارسم‬ -3‫وشكل‬ ،‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الوعائ‬ ‫الحزم‬ ‫ترتيب‬ ‫في‬ ‫للنبات‬ ‫المختلفة‬ ‫جزاء‬‫أ‬�‫وال‬ ،‫المختلفة‬ ‫النباتات‬ ‫من‬ ٍّ‫ل‬‫ك‬ ‫بين‬ ‫قارن‬ .‫فيها‬ ‫الخلايا‬ :‫العمل‬ ‫خطوات‬ :‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫وعائ‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫نبات‬ ‫نسجة‬‫أ‬�‫ل‬ ‫جاهزة‬ ‫شرائح‬ ‫دراسة‬ :)1( ‫نشاط‬
  7. 7. 56 :)Spermatopsida( ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫البذر‬ ‫النباتات‬ .‫ب‬ .ّ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫الجنس‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ث‬‫التكا‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـتخدمها‬‫ـ‬‫تس‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫الت‬ ‫ـذور‬‫ـ‬‫للب‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫تكوينه‬ ‫ـبب‬‫ـ‬‫بس‬ ‫ـم؛‬‫ـ‬‫ال�س‬ ‫ـذا‬‫ـ‬‫به‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫المجموع‬ ‫ـذه‬‫ـ‬‫ه‬ ْ‫يت‬ِّ‫م‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ُ‫س‬ ُّ‫د‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ع‬ُ‫ت‬‫و‬ .‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫الجني‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫نب‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫حي‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫ل‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫تخزنه‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫غذائ‬ ّ‫د‬‫ـوا‬‫ـ‬‫وم‬ ،‫ـذرة‬‫ـ‬‫الب‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫جني‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـس‬‫ـ‬‫رئي‬ ٍ‫ـكل‬‫ـ‬‫بش‬ ‫ـذرة‬‫ـ‬‫الب‬ ‫ن‬ّ‫و‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫وتتك‬ .‫رض‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ـطح‬‫ـ‬‫س‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫عل‬ ً‫ا‬‫ـار‬‫ـ‬‫وانتش‬ ً‫ا‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫رق‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫النبات‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫كث‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫البذر‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫النبات‬ ‫البذور؟‬ ‫نبات‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫في‬ ‫البيروكسيسومات‬ ‫دور‬ ‫ما‬ :‫سؤال‬ :‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫البذر‬ ‫النباتات‬ ُّ‫م‬‫وتض‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ٍ‫ـع‬‫ـ‬‫واس‬ ٍ‫ـكل‬‫ـ‬‫بش‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫النبات‬ ‫ـذه‬‫ـ‬‫ه‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫تنتش‬ )Gymnosperms( )‫ـات‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫(المخروط‬ ‫ـذور‬‫ـ‬‫الب‬ ‫اة‬ّ‫ر‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫مع‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫نبات‬ .1 ً‫ا‬‫غالب‬ ُ‫م‬َ‫د‬‫ـتخ‬‫ـ‬‫س‬ُ‫ت‬‫و‬ .‫والعرعر‬ ،‫ـرو‬‫ـ‬‫والس‬ ،‫بر‬ْ‫و‬‫ن‬ّ‫الص‬ ُ‫نباتات‬ ‫ـهرها‬‫ـ‬‫ش‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ومن‬ .‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫ـتوائ‬‫ـ‬‫وال�س‬ ،‫والمعتدلة‬ ،‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫القطب‬ ‫المناطق‬ ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫الكرم‬ ُ‫ل‬‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫جب‬ َ‫ـطين‬‫ـ‬‫فلس‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫الحرج‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫الغاب‬ ‫ـهر‬‫ـ‬‫ش‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫وم‬ ،‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫الغاب‬ ‫ـكيل‬‫ـ‬‫لتش‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫الحرج‬ ‫ـق‬‫ـ‬‫المناط‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫زراع‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ :‫تية‬‫آ‬�‫ال‬ ‫سئلة‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫عن‬ ‫جابة‬ ‫للاإ‬ ‫به‬ ‫استعن‬ ،‫والعرعر‬ ‫بر‬ْ‫و‬‫ن‬ّ‫الص‬ ّ‫نباتي‬ )5( ‫الشكل‬ ‫ن‬ّ‫ي‬‫يب‬ .‫فا‬ْ‫ي‬‫ح‬ ‫في‬ -1‫وراقها؟‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫تبدو‬ ‫كيف‬ -2‫؟‬ً‫ا‬‫زهار‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫النباتات‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫ن‬ّ‫و‬‫ك‬ُ‫ت‬ ‫هل‬ -3‫حراشفها؟‬ ‫بين‬ ‫تحوي‬ ‫ماذا‬ ‫ة؟‬ّ‫ي‬‫نثو‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫ُر‬‫ث‬‫التكا‬ ‫تراكيبها‬ ‫شكل‬ ‫ما‬ -4‫ات؟‬ّ‫ي‬‫والمخروط‬ ،‫البذور‬ َ‫ة‬‫ا‬ّ‫ر‬‫مع‬ ‫ى‬ّ‫م‬‫س‬ُ‫ت‬ ‫لماذا‬ ‫للبيئة؟‬ ‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫المخروط‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫هم‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ما‬ :‫سؤال‬ ‫صنوبر‬ ‫شجرة‬ .‫ب‬ ‫عرعر‬ ‫شجرة‬ .‫أ‬‫ا‬ :‫المخروطيات‬ )5( ‫شكل‬
  8. 8. 57 :‫تية‬‫آ‬�‫ال‬ ‫سئلة‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫عن‬ ‫جابة‬ ‫للاإ‬ ‫به‬ ‫استعن‬ ،‫بر‬ْ‫و‬‫الصن‬ ‫ُر‬‫ث‬‫تكا‬ ‫مراحل‬ )6( ‫الشكل‬ ُ‫ن‬ّ‫ي‬‫يب‬ ‫بر‬ْ‫و‬‫ن‬ّ‫الص‬ ‫حياة‬ ‫دورة‬ :)6( ‫شكل‬ -1.‫اذكرها‬ ‫تلاحظ؟‬ ‫المخاريط‬ ‫من‬ ً‫ا‬‫نوع‬ ‫كم‬ -2‫المخاريط؟‬ ‫من‬ ٍ‫ع‬‫نو‬ ُّ‫ل‬‫ك‬ ُ‫نتج‬ُ‫ي‬ ‫ماذا‬ -3‫ضات؟‬ْ‫ي‬‫البو‬ ‫نتاج‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫مع‬ ‫يتشابه‬ ‫هل‬ ‫بر؟‬ْ‫و‬‫ن‬ّ‫الص‬ ‫في‬ ‫اللقاح‬ َ‫حبوب‬ ُ‫نتج‬ُ‫ي‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫ال�نقسام‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫ما‬ -4‫البالغ؟‬ ‫النبات‬ ‫خلايا‬ ‫في‬ ‫الكروموسومات‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫ما‬ )Angiosperms( )‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الزهر‬ ‫النباتات‬ ( ‫البذور‬ ‫اة‬ّ‫ط‬‫مغ‬ ‫نباتات‬ .2 ،‫رض‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ـطح‬‫ـ‬‫س‬ ‫على‬ ‫البيئات‬ ‫ـع‬‫ـ‬‫جمي‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫النبات‬ ‫ـذه‬‫ـ‬‫ه‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫تنتش‬ ُ‫ن‬ِّ‫و‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ك‬ُ‫ت‬ ،‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫المعروف‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫النبات‬ ‫ـواع‬‫ـ‬‫ن‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـف‬‫ـ‬‫نص‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ َ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫كث‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ُّ‫م‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫وتض‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ٍ‫ر‬‫ـذو‬‫ـ‬‫وب‬ ٍ‫ر‬‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫ثم‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫ل‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫جزائه‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ُ‫ـض‬‫ـ‬‫بع‬ ‫ر‬ّ‫و‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫تتط‬ ،‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫ع‬ّ‫و‬‫متن‬ ً‫ا‬‫ـار‬‫ـ‬‫زه‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ذوات‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ٍ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫نبات‬ ‫ـذور‬‫ـ‬‫الب‬ ُ‫ة‬‫ـا‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ط‬‫مغ‬ ُ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫النبات‬ ُّ‫م‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫تض‬ .‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫داخله‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫بعضه‬ ‫ـاز‬‫ـ‬‫تمت‬ .‫ـن‬‫ـ‬ْ‫ي‬‫الفلقت‬ ‫ذوات‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ٍ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫ونبات‬ ،‫ـدة‬‫ـ‬‫الواح‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫الفلق‬ ‫خــر‬‫آ‬�‫ال‬ ‫وبعضهــا‬ ،‫البازيــلاء‬ ‫فــي‬ ‫كمــا‬ ،‫خنثــى‬ ‫هــا‬َ‫ر‬‫زها‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ّ‫ن‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫بــ‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫النبات‬ ‫ـض‬‫ـ‬‫بع‬ ‫ـاك‬‫ـ‬‫وهن‬ .‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫خي‬ّ‫ن‬‫ال‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫كم‬ ،‫ـس‬‫ـ‬‫الجن‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫منفصل‬ ‫ـوك‬‫ـ‬‫الهال‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫نب‬ ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫مث‬ ،‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ئ‬ْ‫و‬ّ‫الض‬ ‫ـاء‬‫ـ‬‫البن‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫بعمل‬ ‫ـوم‬‫ـ‬‫تق‬ �‫ل‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫ل‬ْ‫ي‬‫ف‬ُ‫ط‬ .)7( ‫ـكل‬‫ـ‬‫الش‬ ‫ـظ‬‫ـ‬‫ل�ح‬ .‫ـن‬‫ـ‬ْ‫ي‬‫الفلقت‬ ‫ذوات‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫ل‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ينتم‬ ‫ـذي‬‫ـ‬‫ال‬‫الهالوك‬ ‫نبات‬ )7( ‫شكل‬
  9. 9. 58 ‫الهالوك؟‬ ‫نبات‬ ‫ى‬ّ‫ذ‬‫يتغ‬ ‫كيف‬ :‫سؤال‬ ً‫ا‬‫ـتخدم‬‫ـ‬‫مس‬ ،‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫الفلقت‬ ‫وذوات‬ ‫الفلقة‬ ‫ذوات‬ ‫بين‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫للمقارن‬ ‫ـه‬‫ـ‬‫ب‬ ‫ـتعن‬‫ـ‬‫اس‬ ،‫ـذور‬‫ـ‬‫الب‬ ‫ـاة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ط‬‫مغ‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫نبات‬ )8( ‫ـكل‬‫ـ‬‫الش‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫يب‬ :‫تليه‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫الت‬ ‫ـئلة‬‫ـ‬‫س‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ -1‫منها؟‬ ٍّ‫ل‬‫ك‬ ‫في‬ ‫البذرة‬ ‫فلقات‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫ما‬ -2.‫وراقهما‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫في‬ ‫العروق‬ ‫ترتيب‬ ْ‫ف‬ِ‫ص‬ -3‫منها؟‬ ٍّ‫ل‬‫ك‬ ‫ساق‬ ‫في‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الوعائ‬ ‫الحزم‬ ‫ّب‬‫ت‬‫تتر‬ ‫كيف‬ -4.‫وتوزيعها‬ ،‫الجذور‬ ‫شكل‬ ْ‫ف‬ِ‫ص‬ -5‫زهار؟‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫في‬ ‫البتلات‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫ما‬ -6.‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫فلقت‬ ‫ذوات‬ ‫ونباتات‬ ‫فلقة‬ ‫ذوات‬ ‫لنباتات‬ ً‫ة‬‫مثل‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ِ‫عط‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫الفلقت‬ ‫وذوات‬ ‫الفلقة‬ ‫ذوات‬ ‫بين‬ ‫مقارنة‬ )8( ‫شكل‬ ‫ـض‬‫ـ‬‫بع‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـف‬‫ـ‬‫تختل‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫ّه‬‫ن‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ �ّ‫ل‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ،‫ـص‬‫ـ‬‫الخصائ‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـد‬‫ـ‬‫العدي‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫الفلقتي‬ ‫وذوات‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫الفلق‬ ‫ذوات‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫نبات‬ ‫ـابه‬‫ـ‬‫تتش‬ .‫والمجهرية‬ ‫الظاهرية‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫خصائصه‬ :‫دوات‬‫أ‬�‫وال‬ ‫المواد‬ ‫ذوات‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫مختلف‬ ٍ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫نبات‬ ‫وراق‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫ـيقان‬‫ـ‬‫وس‬ ‫ـذور‬‫ـ‬‫ج‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫عرض‬ ‫ـع‬‫ـ‬‫لمقاط‬ ‫ـزة‬‫ـ‬‫جاه‬ ‫ـرائح‬‫ـ‬‫ش‬ ،‫ـب‬‫ـ‬‫مرك‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫جه‬ِ‫م‬ .‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫الفلقتي‬ ‫وذوات‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫الفلق‬ :‫الفلقتين‬ ‫وذوات‬ ‫الفلقة‬ ‫لذوات‬ ‫الداخلي‬ ‫التركيب‬ ‫مقارنة‬ :)2( ‫نشاط‬
  10. 10. 59 1..‫مختلفة‬ ‫تكبير‬ ‫قوى‬ ‫باستخدام‬ ،‫المجهر‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫المختلفة‬ ‫الشرائح‬ ‫افحص‬ 2..‫الشرائح‬ ‫في‬ ‫تشاهده‬ ‫ما‬ ‫ارسم‬ 3.:‫النبات‬ ‫جزاء‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫من‬ ٍ‫ء‬‫جز‬ ِّ‫ل‬‫لك‬ ‫تي‬‫آ‬�‫ال‬ ‫الجدول‬ ً‫ا‬‫مستخدم‬ ،‫المختلفة‬ ‫النباتات‬ ‫من‬ ٍّ‫ل‬‫ك‬ ‫بين‬ ‫قارن‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫خطوات‬ ّ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫اللاجنس‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫والتكاث‬ ،‫ـذور‬‫ـ‬‫والب‬ ‫ـواغ‬‫ـ‬‫ب‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ـق‬‫ـ‬‫طري‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫ع‬ ّ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫الجنس‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬ُ‫ث‬‫التكا‬ :‫ـن‬‫ـ‬ْ‫ي‬‫بطريقت‬ ‫ـس‬‫ـ‬‫رئي‬ ٍ‫ـكل‬‫ـ‬‫بش‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫النبات‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫تتكاث‬ ،‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫النب‬ ‫ـار‬‫ـ‬‫كث‬ ‫ل�إ‬ ُ‫م‬َ‫د‬‫ـتخ‬‫ـ‬‫س‬ُ‫ي‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـري‬‫ـ‬‫الخض‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫التكاث‬ ‫ـرق‬‫ـ‬‫ط‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫وم‬ .‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫وغيره‬ ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬َ‫ق‬ُ‫ع‬‫وال‬ ‫ـائل‬‫ـ‬‫الفس‬ :‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫مث‬ ،)‫ـري‬‫ـ‬‫(الخض‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫التطعي‬ ‫ـرق‬‫ـ‬‫ط‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫كم‬ ،‫ـاف‬‫ـ‬‫صن‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ـين‬‫ـ‬‫لتحس‬ ‫َم‬‫د‬‫ـتخ‬‫ـ‬‫س‬ُ‫ي‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫ومنه‬ ،‫ـائل‬‫ـ‬‫والفس‬ ،‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫والدرن‬ ،‫ـد‬‫ـ‬‫الترقي‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫كم‬ .‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫والبرع‬ ،‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫بالقل‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫التطعي‬ :‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫مث‬ ،‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫المختلف‬ ‫المقارنة‬ ‫وجه‬‫الفلقة‬ ‫ذوات‬‫الفلقتين‬ ‫ذوات‬ ‫الوعائية‬ ‫الحزم‬ ‫ترتيب‬ ‫الوعائية‬ ‫نسجة‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ترتيب‬ ‫حزمة‬ ّ‫ل‬‫ك‬ ‫في‬ ‫النباتات‬ ‫ر‬ُ‫ث‬‫تكا‬ 2-1 ‫غير‬ ‫الخضري‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫مجموعه‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ،‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫ثماره‬ ‫ـص‬‫ـ‬‫خصائ‬ ّ‫ن‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ �ّ‫ل‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ،ّ‫ي‬‫ـذر‬‫ـ‬‫الج‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫مجموعه‬ ‫دة‬ْ‫و‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫بج‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫النبات‬ ‫ـض‬‫ـ‬‫بع‬ ‫ـاز‬‫ـ‬‫تمت‬ ‫التطعيم‬ َ‫ق‬ُ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬ُ‫ط‬ ‫ـتخدمون‬‫ـ‬‫يس‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ً‫ا‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫وغالب‬ ،‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫منتجاته‬ ‫ـين‬‫ـ‬‫لتحس‬ ‫ـرق‬‫ـ‬ُّ‫ط‬‫ال‬ ‫ـض‬‫ـ‬‫بع‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫ل‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـون‬‫ـ‬‫المزارع‬ ‫أ‬‫ا‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫فيلج‬ ،‫ـوب‬‫ـ‬‫مرغ‬ .‫المختلفة‬ ‫ـاس‬‫ـ‬‫كي‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ،‫ـق‬‫ـ‬‫ل�ص‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ط‬‫مطا‬ ‫ـريط‬‫ـ‬‫ش‬ ،‫س‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ،‫ـرط‬‫ـ‬‫ش‬ِ‫م‬ ،‫ـار‬‫ـ‬‫نش‬ِ‫م‬ ،‫ـجر‬‫ـ‬‫ش‬ ّ‫ـص‬‫ـ‬‫ق‬ِ‫م‬ ،‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫المدرس‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫الحديق‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫نبات‬ .)‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫تطعي‬ ‫ـمع‬‫ـ‬‫ش‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬‫ا‬( ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫س‬ 25 × ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫51س‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫حج‬ ‫ـاء‬‫ـ‬‫بيض‬ :‫والقلم‬ ‫بالبرعم‬ ‫النباتات‬ ‫تطعيم‬ )3( ‫نشاط‬ :‫دوات‬‫أ‬�‫وال‬ ‫المواد‬
  11. 11. 60 :‫بالبرعم‬ ‫التطعيم‬ -‫أ‬‫ا‬ 1..‫بالبرعم‬ ‫التطعيم‬ ‫مراحل‬ ‫لتطبيق‬ ‫تي‬‫آ‬�‫ال‬ ‫بالشكل‬ ‫استعن‬ 2..‫البرعم‬ ‫ظهار‬ ‫ل�إ‬ ‫باط‬ِّ‫ر‬‫ال‬ َّ‫فك‬ ‫سابيع‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ 3 ‫لى‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫سبوعين‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ّ‫مضي‬ ‫بعد‬ :‫بالقلم‬ ‫التطعيم‬ -‫ب‬ -1‫وجود‬ ‫مراعاة‬ ‫مع‬ ،‫سم‬ 10 ‫حوالي‬ ‫بطول‬ ،‫واحدة‬ ‫سنة‬ ‫بعمر‬ ‫منه‬ ‫التطعيم‬ ‫المراد‬ ‫النبات‬ ‫من‬ ً‫ا‬‫غصن‬ ‫اختر‬ .‫براعم‬ ‫ربعة‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫لى‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫برعم‬ -2.‫سم‬ 2 ‫حوالي‬ ‫بطول‬ ،‫سفين‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫شكل‬ ‫على‬ َّ‫السفلي‬ َ‫رف‬ّ‫ط‬‫ال‬ ‫كشط‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ -3.‫بالقطع‬ ‫ال�نتظام‬ ‫مراعاة‬ ‫مع‬ ،ّ‫عرضي‬ ٍ‫بشكل‬ ‫تطعيمها‬ ‫المراد‬ ‫الشجرة‬ ‫ساق‬ ‫اقطع‬ -4.‫القلم‬ ‫على‬ ‫الكشط‬ ‫مسافة‬ ‫يعادل‬ ‫بما‬ ‫اق‬ّ‫الس‬ ‫في‬ ً‫ا‬ّ‫ق‬‫ش‬ ْ‫ث‬ِ‫د‬‫ح‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫خطوات‬
  12. 12. 61 -5.ّ‫ق‬ّ‫الش‬ ‫خارج‬ ‫مكشوط‬ ‫جزء‬ ‫ي‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫بقاء‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫مراعاة‬ ‫مع‬ ،ّ‫ق‬‫الش‬ ‫في‬ ‫القلم‬ ‫اغرس‬ -6.‫مكانه‬ ‫في‬ ‫القلم‬ ‫لتثبيت‬ ‫اللاصق‬ ‫بالشريط‬ ‫الشجرة‬ ‫ساق‬ ‫حكام‬‫إ‬‫ا‬‫ب‬ َّ‫لف‬ -7‫ـس‬‫ـ‬‫الكي‬ ‫ـفل‬‫ـ‬‫س‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ َّ‫ـف‬‫ـ‬‫ول‬ ،)‫ـره‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ف‬‫تو‬ ‫ـال‬‫ـ‬‫ح‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـمع‬‫ـ‬‫الش‬ ‫ـتخدام‬‫ـ‬‫اس‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫(يمك‬ ‫ـس‬‫ـ‬‫بالكي‬ ‫ـاق‬‫ـ‬ّ‫والس‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫القل‬ ِّ‫ـط‬‫ـ‬‫غ‬ .‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫المطاط‬ ‫ـريط‬‫ـ‬‫بالش‬ -8.‫القلم‬ ‫براعم‬ َّ‫و‬‫نم‬ ‫ول�حظ‬ ،‫الكيس‬ ‫افتح‬ ‫شهر‬ ّ‫مضي‬ ‫بعد‬ -1‫؟‬ً‫ا‬‫اف‬ّ‫ف‬‫ش‬ ‫وليس‬ َ‫بيض‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ٍ‫س‬‫كي‬ ُ‫م‬‫استخدا‬ ّ‫م‬‫ت‬ ‫لماذا‬ -2.‫القلم‬ ‫على‬ ‫للاطمئنان‬ ‫الكيس‬ ‫فتح‬ ُ‫ع‬‫من‬ُ‫ي‬ :‫ر‬ّ‫فس‬ -3‫حكام؟‬‫إ‬‫ا‬‫ب‬ ‫والقلم‬ ‫البرعم‬ ‫من‬ ٍّ‫ل‬‫ك‬ ‫تثبيت‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫لماذا‬ ‫ـاح‬‫ـ‬‫نج‬ ‫ـب‬‫ـ‬‫الصع‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫الت‬ ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫والف‬ ،‫ـمين‬‫ـ‬‫الياس‬ :‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫مث‬ ،‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫المنزل‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫النبات‬ ‫ـض‬‫ـ‬‫بع‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫تكثي‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـب‬‫ـ‬‫نرغ‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ً‫ا‬‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫كثي‬ .‫ـري‬‫ـ‬‫الخض‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫التكاث‬ ‫ـرق‬‫ـ‬‫ط‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫غيره‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ،‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫ق‬ُ‫ع‬‫بال‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫تكثيره‬ .‫بيع‬ّ‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫فصل‬ ‫بداية‬ ‫التطعيم‬ ‫مواسم‬ ‫فضل‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ :‫ملحوظات‬ .‫ها‬ّ‫و‬‫نم‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫كاملة‬ ٌ‫ة‬‫سن‬ َ‫تمضي‬ ْ‫ن‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫بحيث‬ ،‫النمو‬ ‫في‬ ‫ر‬ ُّ‫خ‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫الت‬ ‫البراعم‬ ‫لبعض‬ ‫يمكن‬ .‫التطعيم‬ ‫طرق‬ ‫لى‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫للتعرف‬ ‫مشتل‬ ‫زيارة‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ،‫تطعيم‬ ‫بخبير‬ ‫ال�ستعانة‬ ‫يمكن‬ : ّ‫الهوائي‬ ‫الترقيد‬ :)4( ‫نشاط‬
  13. 13. 62 ،‫ـاء‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ،‫ـال‬‫ـ‬‫ب‬ُ‫د‬ ،‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫تجذي‬ ‫ـون‬‫ـ‬‫هرم‬ ،‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫قصدي‬ ‫ورق‬ ،‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫×03س‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫02س‬ ‫ـفاف‬‫ـ‬‫ش‬ ‫ـتيكي‬‫ـ‬‫بلاس‬ ‫ـس‬‫ـ‬‫كي‬ ،‫ـجر‬‫ـ‬‫ش‬ ّ‫ـص‬‫ـ‬‫ق‬ِ‫م‬ .‫ـق‬‫ـ‬‫ل�ص‬ ‫ـريط‬‫ـ‬‫ش‬ -1.‫منها‬ ‫الترقيد‬ ‫المراد‬ ‫الشجرة‬ ‫من‬ ‫سنتين‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ،ٍ‫ة‬‫سن‬ ‫بعمر‬ ً‫ا‬‫غصن‬ ‫اختر‬ -2‫ثبت‬ ّ‫م‬‫ث‬ ‫ومن‬ ،‫الطرفين‬ ‫من‬ ‫فتحه‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫الكيس‬ ‫في‬ ‫الغصن‬ ‫دخل‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ .‫اللاصق‬ ‫بالشريط‬ ‫الغصن‬ ‫على‬ ‫السفلي‬ ‫طرفه‬ -3ْ‫ع‬‫وض‬ ،‫سم‬ 3-2 ‫مسافة‬ ‫مباشرة‬ ‫الكيس‬ ‫فوق‬ ‫الغصن‬ ‫قشرة‬ ْ‫ع‬‫انز‬ .‫التجذير‬ ‫هرمون‬ ‫عليها‬ -4‫الجذور‬ ّ‫و‬‫لنم‬ ً‫ا‬‫مكان‬ ُ‫ل‬ّ‫ك‬‫تش‬ ‫بحيث‬ ‫بالدبال‬ ‫الكيس‬ ‫أ‬‫ا‬‫امل‬ .‫بالماء‬ ُ‫ه‬ْ‫ب‬ّ‫ط‬‫ر‬ ّ‫م‬‫ث‬ ‫ومن‬ .)‫(الطوبارة‬ -5‫وجود‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫مراعاة‬ ‫مع‬ ،‫حكام‬‫إ‬‫ا‬‫ب‬ ‫الكيس‬ ‫من‬ ‫العلوي‬ ‫الجزء‬ ‫غلق‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ .‫فيه‬‫هواء‬ -6.‫ليه‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ْ‫و‬ّ‫الض‬ ‫وصول‬ ‫تمنع‬ ‫بحيث‬ ‫بالقصدير‬ ‫الكيس‬ ّ‫لف‬ -7.‫الجذور‬ َّ‫و‬‫نم‬ ‫ول�حظ‬ ،‫القصدير‬ ‫ِل‬‫ز‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫شهر‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ 3 ‫مرور‬ ‫بعد‬ -8‫في‬ ‫وازرعه‬ ،‫الكيس‬ ‫زل‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ،‫الطوبارة‬ ‫سفل‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫من‬ ‫الغصن‬ ‫اقطع‬ .‫رض‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫في‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ،‫صيص‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ :‫دوات‬‫أ‬�‫وال‬ ‫المواد‬ :‫العمل‬ ‫خطوات‬ .‫الكثير‬‫وغيرها‬،‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫الحمض‬‫و‬،‫الزيتون‬‫و‬،‫الزينة‬‫لنباتات‬‫الطريقة‬‫هذه‬‫استخدام‬‫يمكن‬:‫ملحوظة‬ 1.‫والقصدير؟‬ ‫البلاستيكي‬ ‫الكيس‬ ‫من‬ ٍّ‫ل‬‫ك‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫همية‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ما‬ 2.‫التجذير؟‬ ‫منطقة‬ ‫في‬ ‫الغصن‬ ‫كشط‬ ّ‫م‬‫ت‬ ‫لماذا‬
  14. 14. 63 ‫الفصل‬ ‫سئلة‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ :‫تية‬‫آ‬�‫ال‬ ‫الفقرات‬ ‫من‬ ّ‫ل‬‫ك‬ ‫في‬ ‫الصحيحة‬ ‫جابة‬‫إ‬�‫ال‬ ‫رمز‬ ‫اختر‬ :‫ول‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫السؤال‬ ‫واللحاء؟‬ ‫الخشب‬ ‫يمتلك‬ �‫ل‬ ‫تية‬‫آ‬�‫ال‬ ‫النباتات‬ ّ‫ي‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ 1 .‫البلوط‬ -‫د‬ .‫العرعر‬ -‫ج‬ .‫الفيوناريا‬ -‫ب‬ .‫الخنشار‬ -‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫؟‬ً‫ا‬ّ‫ي‬‫جنس‬ ‫السرخسيات‬ ‫بها‬ ‫تتكاثر‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الطريقة‬ ‫ما‬ 2 .‫التبرعم‬ -‫د‬ .‫بواغ‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ -‫ج‬ .‫الترقيد‬ -‫ب‬ .‫البذور‬ -‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫؟‬ً‫ا‬‫زهار‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ٍّ‫و‬‫تك‬ �‫ول‬ ‫الشكل‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫بر‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫وراقها‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫تية‬‫آ‬�‫ال‬ ‫النباتات‬ ّ‫ي‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ 3 .‫الصنوبر‬ -‫د‬ .‫القمح‬ -‫ج‬ .‫اللوز‬ -‫ب‬ .‫الخنشار‬ -‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫العدس؟‬ ّ‫يخص‬ ‫فيما‬ ‫صحيحة‬ ‫تية‬‫آ‬�‫ال‬ ‫العبارات‬ ‫ي‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ 4 .‫شبكة‬ ‫شكل‬ ‫على‬ ‫قة‬ّ‫ر‬‫مع‬ ‫وراقه‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫وتد‬ ‫جذوره‬ -‫أ‬‫ا‬ .ً‫ا‬ّ‫ي‬‫طول‬ ‫قة‬ّ‫ر‬‫مع‬ ‫وراقه‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫وتدية‬ ‫جذوره‬ -‫ب‬ .ً‫ا‬ّ‫ي‬‫سطوان‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫مرتبة‬ ‫الوعائية‬ ‫وحزمه‬ ،)3( ‫مضاعفات‬ ‫من‬ ‫زهاره‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫بتلات‬ -‫ج‬ .‫مبعثرة‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الوعائ‬ ‫وحزمه‬ )5 ،4( ‫مضاعفات‬ ‫من‬ ‫زهاره‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫بتلات‬ -‫د‬ ‫الزيتون؟‬ ‫دة‬ْ‫و‬‫ج‬ ‫ن‬ُّ‫لتحس‬ ‫بعة‬ّ‫ت‬‫الم‬ ‫الخضري‬ ‫التكاثر‬ ‫طريقة‬ ‫ما‬ 5 .‫التطعيم‬ -‫د‬ .‫العقل‬ -‫ج‬ .‫البذور‬ -‫ب‬ .‫الترقيد‬ -‫أ‬‫ا‬ .‫التكاثر‬ ‫وطريقة‬ ‫زهار‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫وجود‬ :‫حيث‬ ‫من‬ ‫والقمح‬ ‫الخنشار‬ ‫بين‬ ‫ما‬ ‫قارن‬ :‫الثاني‬ ‫السؤال‬
  15. 15. 64 :‫تية‬‫آ‬�‫ال‬ ‫النباتات‬ ‫ف‬ّ‫ن‬‫ص‬ :‫الثالث‬ ‫السؤال‬ :‫تية‬‫آ‬�‫ال‬ ‫العبارات‬ ‫ل‬ّ‫ل‬‫ع‬ :‫الرابع‬ ‫السؤال‬ .‫قل‬ُ‫ع‬‫بال‬ ً‫ا‬ّ‫ي‬‫خضر‬ ‫العنب‬ ‫تكثير‬ ‫لى‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫المزارعون‬ ‫أ‬‫ا‬‫يلج‬ 1 .‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫المائ‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫بة‬ْ‫ط‬ّ‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫البيئات‬ ‫في‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫اللاوعائ‬ ‫النباتات‬ ‫تكثر‬ 2 .‫الربيع‬ ‫فصل‬ ‫بداية‬ ‫للتطيعم‬ ‫موسم‬ ‫فضل‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ 3 .ّ‫الفلسطيني‬ ‫للمزارع‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫اقتصاد‬ َ‫خسائر‬ ‫والحامول‬ ‫كالهالوك‬ ‫الطفيلية‬ ‫النباتات‬ ‫ب‬ّ‫ب‬‫تس‬ 4 .‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫النبات‬ ‫المملكة‬ ‫لتصنيف‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫ذهن‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ،‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫مفاهيم‬ ‫خريطة‬ ‫م‬ّ‫م‬‫ص‬ :‫الخامس‬ ‫السؤال‬ ‫القطن‬‫النرجس‬ ‫البئر‬ ‫كزبرة‬‫فقوعة‬ ‫سوسنة‬
  16. 16. 65 ‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫اللافقار‬ :‫اني‬ّ‫ث‬‫ال‬ ‫الفصل‬ )Invertebrates( ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫فراده‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ّ‫ن‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ب‬ ‫ـز‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫تتم‬ ‫ـث‬‫ـ‬‫حي‬ ‫ـكل؛‬‫ـ‬ّ‫والش‬ ‫ـب‬‫ـ‬‫التركي‬ ‫ـث‬‫ـ‬‫حي‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ً‫ا‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ع‬ُّ‫و‬‫تن‬ ‫ـك‬‫ـ‬‫الممال‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫كث‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫الحيوان‬ ُ‫ة‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫المملك‬ ُّ‫د‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ع‬ُ‫ت‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫صغي‬ ‫ـو‬‫ـ‬‫ه‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫منه‬ ،‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫خلو‬ ‫ُر‬‫د‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ُ‫ج‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫عل‬ ‫ـوي‬‫ـ‬‫تحت‬ �‫ول‬ ،‫ـواة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ن‬‫ال‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫وحقيق‬ ،‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫الخلاي‬ ‫ـدة‬‫ـ‬‫وعدي‬ ،‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫التغذي‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫ذات‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫غي‬ ‫ـك‬‫ـ‬‫تمتل‬ �‫ل‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫المملك‬ ‫ـذه‬‫ـ‬‫ه‬ ‫ـراد‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ 95% .‫زرق‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ـوت‬‫ـ‬‫كالح‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫الحج‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫كبي‬ ‫ـو‬‫ـ‬‫ه‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫ومنه‬ ،‫ـدرا‬‫ـ‬‫كالهي‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫الحج‬ ‫ـنتناوله‬‫ـ‬‫س‬ ‫ما‬ ‫وهذا‬ ،‫خصائصها‬ ‫في‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫كبي‬ ٍ‫ـكل‬‫ـ‬‫بش‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫اللافقار‬ ‫ع‬ّ‫و‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫تتن‬ .‫ـات‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫اللافقار‬ ْ‫يت‬ِّ‫م‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ُ‫س‬ ‫ـذا‬‫ـ‬‫ل‬ ‫؛‬ً‫ا‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫فقار‬ ً‫ا‬‫ـود‬‫ـ‬‫عم‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫الثماني‬ ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫القبائ‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫بي‬ ‫ـرق‬‫ـ‬‫الف‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫وم‬ ‫ـت؟‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ِّ‫ن‬ ُ‫ص‬ ٍ‫س‬‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫س‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ّ‫ي‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫وعل‬ ‫ـات؟‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫اللافقار‬ ‫ـص‬‫ـ‬‫خصائ‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫فم‬ .‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫الفص‬ ‫ـذا‬‫ـ‬‫ه‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫عنه‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫جاب‬ ‫ال�إ‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـتتمكن‬‫ـ‬‫س‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫وغيره‬ ‫ـئلة‬‫ـ‬‫س‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ـذه‬‫ـ‬‫ه‬ ُّ‫ل‬‫ك‬ ‫ـش؟‬‫ـ‬‫تعي‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫ي‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫ـكل؟‬‫ـ‬ّ‫والش‬ ‫ـب‬‫ـ‬‫التركي‬ ‫ـث‬‫ـ‬‫حي‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫الرئيس‬ :‫ن‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫عل‬ ‫ـادرا‬‫ـ‬‫ق‬ ‫ـتكون‬‫ـ‬‫وس‬ ،‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫الفص‬ ‫ـذا‬‫ـ‬‫ه‬ ‫ـتك‬‫ـ‬‫دراس‬ ‫ـد‬‫ـ‬‫بع‬ .‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫اللافقار‬ ‫لقبائل‬ ‫زة‬ّ‫ي‬‫المم‬ ‫الخصائص‬ ‫تستنتج‬ 1 .‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫العلم‬ ‫سس‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ق‬ْ‫ف‬َ‫و‬ ‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫اللافقار‬ ‫ف‬ّ‫ن‬‫تص‬ 2 .‫صفوفها‬ ‫ن‬ّ‫ي‬‫وتب‬ ،‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫اللافقار‬ ‫قبائل‬ ‫من‬ ٍّ‫ل‬‫ك‬ ‫خصائص‬ ‫ح‬ّ‫توض‬ 3 .‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫اللافقار‬ ‫لقبائل‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الداخل‬ ‫التراكيب‬ َ‫ف‬ِ‫ص‬َ‫ت‬ 4 .‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫اللافقار‬ ‫الكائنات‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫حياة‬ ‫دورة‬ َ‫ع‬ّ‫ب‬‫ت‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ت‬ 5 .‫منها‬ ‫الوقاية‬ ‫ق‬ُ‫ر‬ُ‫ط‬‫و‬ ،‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫اللافقار‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الناجمة‬ ‫ضرار‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫بعض‬ َ‫تصف‬ 6 .‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫اللافقار‬ ‫لبعض‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫ال�قتصاد‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫هم‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ح‬ّ‫توض‬ 7
  17. 17. 66 ،‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫والتركيب‬ ،‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫ـكل‬‫ـ‬‫الش‬ ‫ـص‬‫ـ‬‫الخصائ‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـد‬‫ـ‬‫العدي‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫بينه‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫فيم‬ ‫ـف‬‫ـ‬‫تختل‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫رئيس‬ ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫قبائ‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ثمان‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫اللافقار‬ ّ‫م‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫تض‬ ،‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫ـطوان‬‫ـ‬‫س‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫والديدان‬ ،‫المفلطحة‬ ‫والديدان‬ ،)‫(الجوفمعويات‬ ‫ـعات‬‫ـ‬‫واللاس‬ ،‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫ـفنج‬‫ـ‬‫س‬ ‫ال�إ‬ :‫وهي‬ ،‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫والمعيش‬ .‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫والمفصل‬ ،‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫والجلدشوك‬ ،‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫والرخو‬ ،‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الحلق‬ ‫والديدان‬ :‫هي‬ ‫التصنيف‬ ‫في‬ ً‫ا‬‫ساس‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫دت‬ِ‫م‬ُ‫ت‬‫اع‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الخصائص‬ ‫بعض‬ -1‫وتخطيطه‬ ‫الجسم‬ ‫شكل‬ ‫يرتبط‬ :)Symmetry( ‫ل‬ُ‫ث‬‫التما‬ ،ّ‫الحي‬ ‫الكائن‬ ‫بحاجات‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الحيوان‬ ‫المملكة‬ ‫فراد‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫معظم‬ ‫في‬ ‫يعني‬ ‫والتماثل‬ ،‫الغذاء‬ ‫على‬ ‫والحصول‬ ،‫الحركة‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫ل‬ّ‫م‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫ت‬ .ّ‫الحي‬ ‫الكائن‬ ‫جسم‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫بين‬ ‫ّزان‬‫ت‬�‫ال‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ،‫التشابه‬ ‫؟‬ ‫منها‬ ٍّ‫ل‬‫لك‬ ً�‫مثال‬ ‫واذكر‬ ،‫التماثل‬ ‫نواع‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ّ‫ي‬‫وب‬ ،)1( ‫الشكل‬ -2‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫حت‬ ‫ـاوية‬‫ـ‬‫متس‬ ٍ‫ـامات‬‫ـ‬‫انقس‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫ب‬ّ‫المخص‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫ض‬ّ‫ي‬‫البو‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫تنقس‬ :)Germ Layers( ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫الجرثوم‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫الطبق‬ ‫ـذا‬‫ـ‬‫ه‬ .)‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫(المضغ‬ �‫ـترول‬‫ـ‬‫الغاس‬ ّ‫م‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ث‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫وم‬ ،)‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫(العلق‬ ‫ـتولية‬‫ـ‬‫البلاس‬ ‫ـولة‬‫ـ‬‫الكبس‬ ‫ى‬ّ‫م‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫س‬ُ‫ت‬ ً‫ة‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫كرو‬ ً‫ة‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫كتل‬ ‫ـح‬‫ـ‬‫تصب‬ ‫ـلاث‬‫ـ‬‫ث‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫ل‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـز‬‫ـ‬‫تتماي‬ ّ‫م‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ث‬ ،)‫ـات‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫والحبل‬ ،‫ـات‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫(اللافقار‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫الحيوان‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫المملك‬ ‫ـراد‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫معظ‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫عل‬ ً‫ا‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫يض‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـق‬‫ـ‬‫ينطب‬ :‫تية‬‫آ‬�‫ال‬ ‫سئلة‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫عن‬ ْ‫جب‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫به‬ ‫استعن‬ ،)2( ‫الشكل‬ ‫في‬ ‫ن‬ّ‫ي‬‫مب‬ ‫هو‬ ‫كما‬ ،‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫خلو‬ ‫طبقات‬ -1.‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الجرثوم‬ ‫الطبقات‬ ‫ن‬ّ‫ي‬‫ع‬ -2‫الجهاز‬ ‫تكوين‬ ‫عن‬ ‫المسؤولة‬ ‫الطبقة‬ ‫ما‬ ‫الهضمي؟‬ -3‫الجهاز‬ ‫ن‬ّ‫و‬‫تك‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الطبقة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ابحث‬ .‫الدوراني‬ :‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫لللافقار‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫م‬‫العا‬ ‫الخصائص‬ 1-2 ‫التماثل‬ ‫نواع‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ )1( ‫شكل‬ ‫الجلد‬ ‫تكون‬ :)‫(اكتودرم‬ ‫الخارجية‬ ‫الطبقة‬ ‫جهزة‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ومعظم‬ ‫العضلات‬ ‫تكون‬ :)‫(ميزودرم‬ ‫الوسطى‬ ‫الطبقة‬ ‫الهضمي‬ ‫التجويف‬ ‫تكون‬ :)‫(اندودرم‬ ‫الداخلية‬ ‫الطبقة‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الجرثوم‬ ‫الطبقات‬ :)2( ‫شكل‬
  18. 18. 67 -3‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الهضم‬ ‫القناة‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫بي‬ ‫الممتد‬ ‫ـراغ‬‫ـ‬‫الف‬ ‫ـمي‬‫ـ‬‫الجس‬ ‫ـف‬‫ـ‬‫بالتجوي‬ ‫ـد‬‫ـ‬ َ‫قص‬ُ‫ي‬‫و‬ :)Coelom( ‫ـمي‬‫ـ‬‫الجس‬ ‫ـف‬‫ـ‬‫التجوي‬ ‫ـكل‬‫ـ‬‫بالش‬ ‫ـتعن‬‫ـ‬‫اس‬ .‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫الجه‬ ‫ـع‬‫ـ‬‫جمي‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـطى‬‫ـ‬‫الوس‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫بالطبق‬ ٌ‫ـاط‬‫ـ‬‫مح‬ ‫ـو‬‫ـ‬‫وه‬ ،‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫الداخل‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫الجس‬ ‫ـدار‬‫ـ‬‫ج‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫وبي‬ :‫تية‬‫آ‬�‫ال‬ ‫سئلة‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫عن‬ ‫جابة‬ ‫للاإ‬ )3( -1.‫نوع‬ ّ‫ل‬‫لك‬ ً�‫مثال‬ ‫عط‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ .‫التجويف‬ ‫حسب‬ ‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫اللافقار‬ ‫ف‬ّ‫ن‬‫ص‬ -2‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـه‬‫ـ‬‫ب‬ ‫ـط‬‫ـ‬‫تحي‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫الت‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫الطبق‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫اس‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـف؟‬‫ـ‬‫التجاوي‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـره‬‫ـ‬‫غي‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫ع‬ ّ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫الحقيق‬ ‫ـف‬‫ـ‬‫التجوي‬ ‫ـز‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫يم‬ ‫ـذي‬‫ـ‬‫ال‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫الجهات؟‬ ّ‫ل‬‫ك‬ ‫المملكة‬ ‫لى‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫تنتمي‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الكائنات‬ ‫بسط‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫من‬ ‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫سفنج‬‫ال�إ‬ ُّ‫د‬‫ع‬ُ‫ت‬ .)4( ‫الشكل‬ ‫انظر‬ ،‫المملكة‬ ‫تصنيف‬ ‫م‬ّ‫ل‬ُ‫س‬ ‫ّمة‬‫د‬‫مق‬ ‫في‬ ‫وهي‬ ،‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الحيوان‬ ‫وتنظيف‬ ،‫ـال‬‫ـ‬‫للاغتس‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫اليوم‬ ‫حياتنا‬ ‫في‬ ‫الصناعي‬ ‫ـفنج‬‫ـ‬‫س‬ ‫ال�إ‬ ‫ـتخدم‬‫ـ‬‫نس‬ ‫ن؟‬ّ‫و‬‫يتكــ‬ ّ‫م‬‫مــ‬ ً‫ا‬‫يومــ‬ ‫تســاءلت‬ ‫هــل‬ ،‫المكاتــب‬ ‫ســطح‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ،‫وانــي‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫الطبيع‬ ‫ـفنج‬‫ـ‬‫س‬ ‫ال�إ‬ ‫ـع‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـابه‬‫ـ‬‫يتش‬ ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫ه‬ ‫ـه؟‬‫ـ‬‫من‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫المصنوع‬ ‫ـادة‬‫ـ‬‫الم‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫وم‬ ُّ‫د‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ع‬ُ‫ت‬ ‫ـاه؟‬‫ـ‬‫خلاي‬ ِ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬ُّ‫ل‬‫وتح‬ ‫ـه‬‫ـ‬‫موت‬ ‫ـد‬‫ـ‬‫بع‬ ّ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫الح‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫الكائ‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ق‬‫يتب‬ ‫ـذي‬‫ـ‬‫ال‬ ً‫ا‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫يض‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ى‬ّ‫م‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫س‬ُ‫ت‬‫و‬ ،‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫الخلاي‬ ‫ّدة‬‫د‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫متع‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫الح‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫الكائن‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫ـفنج‬‫ـ‬‫س‬ ‫ال�إ‬ .‫ـمها‬‫ـ‬‫جس‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـامات‬‫ـ‬‫المس‬ ‫ـرة‬‫ـ‬‫لكث‬ ً‫ا‬‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫نظ‬ ‫ات؛‬ّ‫ي‬‫ـام‬‫ـ‬‫المس‬ ‫الجسم‬ ‫تجاويف‬ ‫نواع‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ :)3( ‫شكل‬ ‫سفنجيات‬ ‫ال�إ‬ )4( ‫شكل‬ :)Phylum Porifera( )‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫(المسام‬ ‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫سفنج‬‫إ‬�‫ال‬ ‫قبيلة‬ 2-2
  19. 19. 68 :‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫سفنج‬‫إ‬‫للا‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫م‬‫العا‬ ‫الخصائص‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫ل‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬ ُّ‫التوص‬ ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫ج‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫تي‬‫آ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ـئلة‬‫ـ‬‫س‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫ع‬ ‫ـب‬‫ـ‬‫ج‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫ث‬ ،)5( ‫ـكل‬‫ـ‬‫الش‬ ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬ّ‫م‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫ت‬ :‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫ـفنج‬‫ـ‬‫س‬ ‫للاإ‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫م‬‫العا‬ ‫ـص‬‫ـ‬‫الخصائ‬ -1‫فيها؟‬ ‫التماثل‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫ما‬ -2.‫اجابتك‬ ‫ر‬ّ‫فس‬ ‫صة؟‬ّ‫متخص‬ ‫جهزة‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫تمتلك‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ع‬ّ‫ق‬‫تتو‬ ‫هل‬ -3.‫ذلك‬ ‫ح‬ّ‫وض‬ ‫ّد؟‬‫د‬‫مح‬ ٌ‫ل‬‫شك‬ ‫سفنج‬ ‫للاإ‬ ‫هل‬ :‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫سفنج‬‫إ‬�‫ال‬ ‫تركيب‬ )6( ‫ـكل‬‫ـ‬‫الش‬ ‫في‬ ٌ‫ن‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫مب‬ ‫ـو‬‫ـ‬‫ه‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫كم‬ ‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫ـفنج‬‫ـ‬‫س‬ ‫ال�إ‬ ‫ـب‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ك‬‫تتر‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫الطبق‬ .‫ـط‬‫ـ‬‫متوس‬ ‫ـلام‬‫ـ‬‫ه‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫بينهم‬ ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫يفص‬ ،‫ـن‬‫ـ‬ْ‫ي‬‫طبقت‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـذي‬‫ـ‬‫ال‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫الطلائ‬ ‫ـيج‬‫ـ‬‫بالنس‬ ‫ـون‬‫ـ‬‫تك‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـبه‬‫ـ‬‫ش‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫الخارج‬ ‫(الســطح‬ ‫ــة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الداخل‬ ‫الطبقــة‬ ‫ــا‬ّ‫م‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ،‫الجســم‬ ‫ــي‬ّ‫ط‬‫يغ‬ )‫ـوطية‬‫ـ‬‫(س‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫ق‬ّ‫و‬‫مط‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫خلاي‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ن‬ّ‫و‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫تتك‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫فه‬ )‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫الداخل‬ ‫ـا؟‬‫ـ‬‫فيه‬ ‫ـود‬‫ـ‬‫الموج‬ ‫ـوط‬‫ـ‬‫الس‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫هم‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ،‫ـف‬‫ـ‬‫وظائ‬ ‫ّة‬‫د‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ع‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫له‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫مجموع‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫عل‬ ‫ـط‬‫ـ‬ّ‫المتوس‬ ‫ـلام‬‫ـ‬‫اله‬ ‫ـوي‬‫ـ‬‫يحت‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫بينم‬ .‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫ميب‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫الخلاي‬ ‫ى‬ّ‫م‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫س‬ُ‫ت‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫الفتح‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ً‫ا‬‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫كبي‬ ً‫ا‬‫ـدد‬‫ـ‬‫ع‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫الطبق‬ ُ‫ل‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ل‬‫ويتخ‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـدة‬‫ـ‬‫واح‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫زفير‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫وفتح‬ ‫ـا؟‬‫ـ‬‫ته‬ّ‫ي‬‫هم‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ،‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫ـهيق‬‫ـ‬‫ش‬ ً‫ا‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ثقوب‬ ‫ـا؟‬‫ـ‬‫ته‬ّ‫ي‬‫هم‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـن؟‬‫ـ‬‫الكائ‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫عل‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـودة‬‫ـ‬‫موج‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫كث‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫سفنج؟‬‫إ‬�‫ال‬ ‫في‬ ‫الطبقات‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫ما‬ :‫سؤال‬ ‫سفنجيات‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫شكال‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫بعض‬ )5(‫شكل‬ ‫سفنج‬ ‫ال�إ‬ ‫تركيب‬ )6( ‫شكل‬ .‫ال�سم‬ ‫بهذا‬ ‫يت‬ِّ‫م‬ُ‫س‬ ‫هنا‬ ‫ومن‬ ،‫ميبا‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫شكل‬ ‫تشبه‬ ‫الوظائف‬ ‫ّدة‬‫د‬‫متع‬ ‫خلايا‬ ‫هي‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫ميب‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫الخلايا‬ :‫للنقاش‬ ‫والدعامة؟‬ ،‫والتكاثر‬ ،‫التغذية‬ :‫من‬ ٍّ‫ل‬‫ك‬ ‫في‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫ميب‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫الخلايا‬ ‫به‬ ‫تقوم‬ ‫التي‬ ‫ر‬ْ‫ّو‬‫د‬‫ال‬ ‫ما‬
  20. 20. 69 :‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫سفنج‬‫إ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ر‬ُ‫ث‬‫تكا‬ .‫ا‬ّ‫ي‬‫وجنس‬ ‫ا‬ّ‫ي‬‫ل�جنس‬ ‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫سفنج‬ ‫ال�إ‬ ‫تتكاثر‬ ‫اللاجنسي‬ ‫التكاثر‬ :ً�‫ول‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ -1‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـة؛‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫مائ‬ ‫ـارات‬‫ـ‬‫تي‬ ‫ـرور‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫مث‬ ،‫ـرة‬‫ـ‬‫كبي‬ ‫ـرة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ث‬‫مؤ‬ ٍ‫ة‬ّ‫و‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫لق‬ ‫ـفنج‬‫ـ‬‫س‬ ‫ال�إ‬ ‫ض‬ُّ‫ر‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫تع‬ ‫ـد‬‫ـ‬‫عن‬ ‫ـدث‬‫ـ‬‫يح‬ :)‫ي‬ّ‫ظ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫(التش‬ ‫ؤ‬ّ‫ز‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫التج‬ .‫ـرى‬‫ـ‬‫خ‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ٍ‫ة‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫منطق‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ً‫ا‬‫ـد‬‫ـ‬‫جدي‬ ً‫ا‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫كائن‬ ‫ن‬ّ‫و‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫يك‬ ْ‫ن‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـث‬‫ـ‬‫يلب‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ،‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫منه‬ ٍ‫ء‬‫ـز‬‫ـ‬‫ج‬ ‫ـال‬‫ـ‬‫انفص‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫ل‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ّ‫د‬‫ـؤ‬‫ـ‬‫ي‬ -2.)7( ‫الشكل‬ ‫في‬ ‫ح‬ّ‫موض‬ ‫هو‬ ‫كما‬ ،‫الظروف‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫في‬ ‫ويحدث‬ :‫ُم‬‫ع‬‫التبر‬ -3‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫مث‬ ،‫ـبة‬‫ـ‬‫المناس‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫غي‬ ‫ـروف‬‫ـ‬‫الظ‬ ‫ـلال‬‫ـ‬‫خ‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫العذب‬ ‫ـاه‬‫ـ‬‫المي‬ ‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫ـفنج‬‫ـ‬‫س‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫ليه‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫أ‬‫ا‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫وتلج‬ :)‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫(الدرائ‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫البريعم‬ .)7( ‫ـكل‬‫ـ‬‫الش‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـح‬‫ـ‬ّ‫موض‬ ‫ـو‬‫ـ‬‫ه‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫كم‬ ،‫ـاه‬‫ـ‬‫المي‬ ‫ـد‬‫ـ‬ُّ‫م‬‫تج‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ،‫ـاف‬‫ـ‬‫الجف‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫وبويض‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫منو‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫حيوان‬ ‫ـاج‬‫ـ‬‫نت‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـلال‬‫ـ‬‫خ‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ً‫ا‬ّ‫ي‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫جنس‬ ‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫ـفنج‬‫ـ‬‫س‬ ‫ال�إ‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫تتكاث‬ : ّ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫الجنس‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫التكاث‬ :ً‫ا‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ثاني‬ ً‫ا‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫داخل‬ ‫ـاب‬‫ـ‬‫خص‬ ‫ال�إ‬ ّ‫م‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫يت‬ ‫ـث‬‫ـ‬‫حي‬ ،‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫آخ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـفنج‬‫ـ‬‫س‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫ل‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـفنج‬‫ـ‬‫س‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫المنو‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫الحيوان‬ ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫وتنتق‬ ،‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫ميبي‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫الخلاي‬ .‫ـط‬‫ـ‬‫المتوس‬ ‫ـلام‬‫ـ‬‫اله‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫الت‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫الصف‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫وم‬ ‫ـاذا؟‬‫ـ‬‫لم‬ ،‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫النبات‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫المملك‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫ضم‬ ً‫ا‬‫ـابق‬‫ـ‬‫س‬ ‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫ـفنج‬‫ـ‬‫س‬‫إ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ـت‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ِّ‫ن‬ ُ‫ص‬ :‫سؤال‬ ‫ـة؟‬‫ـ‬‫النباتي‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫المملك‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫ل‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـس‬‫ـ‬‫ولي‬ ،‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫الحيوان‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫الممكل‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫ل‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫تنتم‬ ‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫ـفنج‬‫ـ‬‫س‬‫إ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ـت‬‫ـ‬‫جعل‬ ‫بالبريعمات‬ ‫التكاثر‬ -‫ب‬ ‫بالتبرعم‬ ‫التكاثر‬ -‫أ‬‫ا‬ )7( ‫شكل‬
  21. 21. 70 ‫ـس‬‫ـ‬‫طق‬ ‫ـرارة‬‫ـ‬‫ح‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ً‫ا‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫هرب‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ز‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫غ‬ ‫ـاطئ‬‫ـ‬‫ش‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫ل‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـلات‬‫ـ‬‫العائ‬ ‫ـدى‬‫ـ‬‫ح‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـت‬‫ـ‬‫ه‬ّ‫توج‬ ‫للاســتمتاع‬ ‫البحــر‬ ‫لــى‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫طفالهــم‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫وزوجتــه‬ ‫ب‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫نــزل‬ ،‫اليــوم‬ ‫ذلــك‬ ‫ـو‬‫ـ‬‫وه‬ ً‫ا‬‫ـرع‬‫ـ‬‫مس‬ ‫ـاطئ‬‫ـ‬‫الش‬ ‫ـو‬‫ـ‬‫نح‬ ‫ب‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ـرج‬‫ـ‬‫خ‬ ‫ـرة‬‫ـ‬‫قصي‬ ٍ‫ة‬‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫فت‬ ‫ـد‬‫ـ‬‫وبع‬ .‫ـب‬‫ـ‬‫واللع‬ ‫ـد‬‫ـ‬‫لق‬ ‫ـح‬‫ـ‬‫يصي‬ ‫ـو‬‫ـ‬‫وه‬ ،‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫البح‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـروج‬‫ـ‬‫للخ‬ ‫ـه‬‫ـ‬‫عائلت‬ ‫ـادي‬‫ـ‬‫وين‬ ،‫ـه‬‫ـ‬‫بذراع‬ ٌ‫ـك‬‫ـ‬‫ممس‬ ‫ـئلة‬‫ـ‬‫س‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ـرح‬‫ـ‬‫بط‬ ‫ـاؤه‬‫ـ‬‫بن‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫أ‬‫ا‬‫ـد‬‫ـ‬‫وب‬ .‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫ليه‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـروا‬‫ـ‬‫انظ‬ ،‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ذراع‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫القندي‬ ‫ـعني‬‫ـ‬‫لس‬ ‫ـئلة‬‫ـ‬‫س‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫ـر؟‬‫ـ‬‫البح‬ ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫قندي‬ ‫ـو‬‫ـ‬‫ه‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫وم‬ ‫ـعه؟‬‫ـ‬‫لس‬ ‫ـذي‬‫ـ‬‫ال‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫لمعرف‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫بيه‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫عل‬ .‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫الحال‬ ‫ـذه‬‫ـ‬‫ه‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ف‬ُّ‫ر‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫التص‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫كيف‬ ‫ـول‬‫ـ‬‫ح‬ ‫ـرى‬‫ـ‬‫خ‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫الكثي‬ ‫ب‬ّ‫ب‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫يس‬ ‫ـذي‬‫ـ‬‫ال‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫البح‬ ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫بقندي‬ ً‫ا‬‫ـبق‬‫ـ‬‫مس‬ َ‫ـمعت‬‫ـ‬‫س‬ ‫ـك‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ن‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ّ‫ـك‬‫ـ‬‫ش‬ �‫ل‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫قبيل‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫ل‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫الكائ‬ ‫ـذا‬‫ـ‬‫ه‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ينتم‬ ،‫ـف‬‫ـ‬ْ‫ي‬ّ‫الص‬ ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫فص‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫هي‬ّ‫ز‬‫للمتن‬ ‫ـاج‬‫ـ‬‫زع‬‫ال�إ‬ ‫بين‬ ‫حجمها‬ ‫ـاوت‬‫ـ‬‫ويتف‬ .‫المالحة‬ ‫ـاه‬‫ـ‬‫المي‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫معظمه‬ ‫ـش‬‫ـ‬‫يعي‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫الت‬ ‫ـعات‬‫ـ‬‫اللاس‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫بحج‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫وكائ‬ ،‫ـرات‬‫ـ‬‫مليمت‬ ‫ـع‬‫ـ‬‫بض‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫طوله‬ ‫ـغ‬‫ـ‬‫يبل‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫الت‬ ‫ـدرا‬‫ـ‬‫كالهي‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫صغي‬ ٍ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫كائ‬ .‫ّة‬‫د‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ع‬ ٍ‫ر‬‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫مت‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫ل‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ُ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫قط‬ ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫يص‬ ‫ـذي‬‫ـ‬‫ال‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫البح‬ ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫قنادي‬ ‫ـواع‬‫ـ‬‫ن‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـض‬‫ـ‬‫كبع‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫كبي‬ :‫لللاسعات‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫م‬‫العا‬ ‫الخصائص‬ :‫التالية‬ ‫سئلة‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫عن‬ ‫جابة‬ ‫للاإ‬ ‫به‬ ‫استعن‬ ،‫اللاسعات‬ ‫من‬ ‫مختلفة‬ ً‫ا‬‫نواع‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ )8( ‫الشكل‬ ‫ن‬ّ‫ي‬‫يب‬ -1‫اللاسعات؟‬ ‫في‬ ‫التماثل‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫ما‬ -2.‫مثلة‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫عط‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ّد؟‬‫د‬‫مح‬ ‫اللاسعات‬ ُ‫ل‬‫شك‬ ‫هل‬ -3‫تمتلكها؟‬ ‫التي‬ ‫اللوامس‬ ‫همية‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ما‬ .‫مثلة‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫عط‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫نوعها؟‬ ‫ما‬ ‫الحركة؟‬ ‫اللاسعات‬ ‫تستطيع‬ ‫هل‬ -4‫باللاسعات؟‬ ‫يت‬ِّ‫م‬ُ‫س‬ ‫لماذا‬ :)Phylum Cnidarians( )‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫الجوفمعو‬ ( :‫اللاسعات‬ ‫قبيلة‬ 3-2 ‫اللاسعات‬ ‫نواع‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫على‬ ‫مثلة‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ )8( ‫شكل‬ ‫الهيدرا‬‫المرجان‬‫البحر‬ ‫قنديل‬ ‫البحرية‬ ‫النعمان‬ ‫شقائق‬
  22. 22. 71 :‫اللاسعات‬ ‫تركيب‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـعات‬‫ـ‬‫اللاس‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫قبيل‬ ‫ـلاف‬‫ـ‬‫اخت‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫الرغ‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫عل‬ ،ً‫ا‬‫تقريب‬ ‫ـه‬‫ـ‬‫نفس‬ ‫ـب‬‫ـ‬‫بالتركي‬ ‫ـترك‬‫ـ‬‫تش‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫ّه‬‫ن‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ �ّ‫ل‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ،‫ـكالها‬‫ـ‬‫ش‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫مــن‬ ‫هــا‬ُ‫ن‬ّ‫ك‬‫تم‬ ‫ــة‬ّ‫ي‬‫عصب‬ ‫شــبكة‬ ‫يمتلــك‬ ‫وجميعهــا‬ ‫اللاســعات‬ ‫شــكل‬ )9( ‫الشــكل‬ ‫ّــل‬‫ث‬‫يم‬ .‫الحركــة‬ :‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫تي‬‫آ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ـئلة‬‫ـ‬‫س‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫ع‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫جاب‬ ‫للاإ‬ ‫ـه‬‫ـ‬‫ب‬ ‫ـتعن‬‫ـ‬‫اس‬ ،‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫وتركيبه‬ -1‫الوسطى؟‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الجرثوم‬ ‫الطبقة‬ ‫على‬ ‫تحتوي‬ ‫هل‬ ‫اللاسعات؟‬ ‫ن‬ّ‫و‬‫تك‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الطبقات‬ ‫ما‬ -2‫منها؟‬ ٍّ‫ل‬‫ك‬ ‫في‬ ‫الفم‬ ‫فتحة‬ ‫تقع‬ ‫ين‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫للاسعات؟‬ ‫الشائعة‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الشكل‬ ‫ز‬ُ‫ر‬ُ‫ط‬‫ال‬ ‫ما‬ -3‫لديها؟‬ ‫الموجود‬ ‫المعوي‬ ‫التجويف‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫هم‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ما‬ -4‫ات؟‬ّ‫ي‬‫سفنج‬ ‫ال�إ‬ ‫عن‬ ‫تمتاز‬ ‫بماذا‬ :‫والهضم‬ ‫التغذية‬ ‫ـاك‬‫ـ‬‫مس‬ ‫للاإ‬ ُ‫م‬َ‫د‬‫ـتخ‬‫ـ‬‫س‬ُ‫ت‬ ‫ـعة‬‫ـ‬‫ل�س‬ ‫خلايا‬ ‫على‬ ‫ـوي‬‫ـ‬‫تحت‬ ‫ـس‬‫ـ‬‫لوام‬ ‫ـعات‬‫ـ‬‫اللاس‬ ‫ـك‬‫ـ‬‫تمتل‬ ‫ـوي‬‫ـ‬‫المع‬ ‫ـف‬‫ـ‬‫التجوي‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫ل‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـه‬‫ـ‬‫ومن‬ ،‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫فمه‬ ‫ـو‬‫ـ‬‫نح‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫ه‬ُ‫ه‬ّ‫توج‬ ّ‫م‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ث‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫وم‬ ،‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫بالفريس‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫كم‬ .‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫الجس‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫خلاي‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫الهض‬ ‫ـتكمل‬‫ـ‬‫يس‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫ث‬ ،ً‫ا‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫جزئ‬ ً‫ا‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫هضم‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫هض‬ُ‫لي‬ ‫ـعات؟‬‫ـ‬‫اللاس‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫الهض‬ ‫ـوع‬‫ـ‬‫ن‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ،)10( ‫ـكل‬‫ـ‬‫الش‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ .‫اذكرها‬ ‫خرى؟‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫هضم‬ ‫نواع‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫هناك‬ ‫هل‬ :‫سؤال‬ :‫اللاسعات‬ ‫تصنيف‬ :‫منها‬ ،‫ّة‬‫د‬‫ع‬ ٍ‫صفوف‬ ‫لى‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫اللاسعات‬ ‫قبيلة‬ ‫تقسم‬ -1‫ـذا‬‫ـ‬‫ه‬ ‫ـواع‬‫ـ‬‫ن‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫ولمعظ‬ ،‫ـواع‬‫ـ‬‫ن‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫معظ‬ ّ‫م‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫تض‬ :‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫الهيدري‬ ،‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫والميدوس‬ ،‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫البوليب‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫حياته‬ ‫دورة‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـرازان‬‫ـ‬‫ط‬ ‫ـف‬‫ـ‬‫الص‬ ‫فــي‬ ‫فقــط‬ ‫البوليبــي‬ ‫الطــراز‬ ‫يظهــر‬ ‫بينمــا‬ ،‫وبيليــا‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫مثــل‬ .)11( ‫الشــكل‬ ‫انظــر‬ .‫الهيــدرا‬ ‫اللاسعات‬ ‫تركيب‬ )9( ‫شكل‬ ‫الهيدرا‬ ‫عن‬ ‫التغذية‬ )10( ‫شكل‬ ‫الهيدريات‬ )11( ‫شكل‬
  23. 23. 72 -2.‫ـائد‬‫ـ‬‫الس‬ ‫هو‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫الميدوس‬ ‫ـراز‬‫ـ‬‫الط‬ ‫ـون‬‫ـ‬‫ويك‬ ،‫اف‬ّ‫ف‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ش‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫مظه‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫وله‬ ،‫ـوع‬‫ـ‬‫ن‬ 200 ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫حوال‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫وتض‬ :‫ـات‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫الفنجان‬ ‫ـاذا؟‬‫ـ‬‫لم‬ ،‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫الهلام‬ ‫ـماك‬‫ـ‬‫س‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ً‫ا‬‫ـاز‬‫ـ‬‫مج‬ ‫ى‬ّ‫م‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫س‬ُ‫ت‬‫و‬ .‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫البح‬ ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫قنادي‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫عليه‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫مثل‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ -3‫ـكل‬‫ـ‬‫ش‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫عل‬ ‫ـش‬‫ـ‬‫تعي‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ً‫ا‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫غالب‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫وه‬ ‫ـان‬‫ـ‬‫والمرج‬ ،‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫البحري‬ ‫ـان‬‫ـ‬‫النعم‬ ‫ـقائق‬‫ـ‬‫ش‬ :‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ً‫ا‬ّ‫ل‬‫ك‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫وتض‬ :‫ـات‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫الزهر‬ .‫تها‬ّ‫ي‬‫وجاذب‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫لوانه‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـال‬‫ـ‬‫بجم‬ ‫ـاز‬‫ـ‬‫وتمت‬ ،‫ـتعمرات‬‫ـ‬‫مس‬ )Worms( ‫الديدان‬ ‫الصفات‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫العديد‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫بينه‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫فيم‬ ‫ـف‬‫ـ‬‫وتختل‬ ،‫ـمها‬‫ـ‬‫جس‬ ‫ـول‬‫ـ‬‫بط‬ ‫ـاز‬‫ـ‬‫تمت‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـيمها‬‫ـ‬‫تقس‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫ل‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـف‬‫ـ‬‫التصني‬ ُ‫ـاء‬‫ـ‬‫علم‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫دع‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ة؛‬ّ‫ي‬‫ـكل‬‫ـ‬‫والش‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫التركيب‬ .)12( ‫ـكل‬‫ـ‬‫الش‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫ح‬ّ‫موض‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ه‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫كم‬ ،‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫قبائ‬ ‫ـلاث‬‫ـ‬‫ث‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫طبق‬ ‫ـلاث‬‫ـ‬‫ث‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫امتلاكه‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫بالرغ‬ ً‫ا‬ّ‫ي‬‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫جس‬ ً‫ا‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫تجويف‬ ‫ـك‬‫ـ‬‫تمتل‬ �‫ل‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫ّه‬‫ن‬‫أ‬�‫ل‬ ‫ـدان؛‬‫ـ‬‫الدي‬ ‫ـواع‬‫ـ‬‫ن‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـط‬‫ـ‬‫بس‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ُّ‫د‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ع‬ُ‫ت‬ ‫ودودة‬ ،‫ــة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الكبد‬ ‫الــدودة‬ ‫مثــل‬ ‫ــل‬ّ‫ف‬‫متط‬ ‫هــو‬ ‫مــا‬ ‫منهــا‬ ،‫معيشــتها‬ ‫وطريقــة‬ ‫تركيبهــا‬ ‫فــي‬ ‫تتبايــن‬ .‫ــة‬ّ‫ي‬‫جرثوم‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫الت‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫كالبلاناري‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫القصي‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫منه‬ ،‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫طوله‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫وتتباي‬ .‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫البلاناري‬ ‫ـدودة‬‫ـ‬‫ك‬ ً‫ا‬ّ‫ر‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ح‬ ‫ـش‬‫ـ‬‫يعي‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫ومنه‬ ،‫ـيا‬‫ـ‬‫البلهارس‬ ‫ـب‬‫ـ‬‫تركي‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫ل‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ُّ‫ر‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫وللتع‬ .‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫ـريط‬‫ـ‬‫الش‬ ‫ـدودة‬‫ـ‬‫كال‬ ‫ّة‬‫د‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ع‬ ٍ‫ر‬‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫مت‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫ل‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫طوله‬ ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫يص‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫ومنه‬ ،‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ 5 ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫ل‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫طوله‬ ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫يص‬ ،‫ـدرا‬‫ـ‬‫الهي‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫وللتبرع‬ ،‫ـدرا‬‫ـ‬‫الهي‬ ‫ـوان‬‫ـ‬‫وحي‬ ،‫ـفنج‬‫ـ‬‫س‬ ‫للاإ‬ ‫ـزة‬‫ـ‬‫جاه‬ ‫ـرائح‬‫ـ‬‫ش‬ ‫ـاهدة‬‫ـ‬‫لمش‬ ‫ـب‬‫ـ‬‫المرك‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫جه‬ِ‫م‬‫ال‬ ‫ـتخدم‬‫ـ‬‫اس‬ .‫ـك‬‫ـ‬‫ب‬ ّ‫ـاص‬‫ـ‬‫الخ‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫المختب‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫دفت‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـمها‬‫ـ‬‫برس‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫ق‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫ث‬ ‫واللاسعات‬ ‫سفنجيات‬‫إ‬�‫ال‬ ّ‫لقبيلتي‬ ‫جاهزة‬ ‫شرائح‬ ‫مشاهدة‬ )2( ‫نشاط‬ ّ‫ا‬‫ـتعين‬‫ـ‬‫مس‬ ‫ـعات‬‫ـ‬‫اللاس‬ ‫ـول‬‫ـ‬‫ح‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫تعليم‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫فيل‬ ‫ـاهدة‬‫ـ‬‫بمش‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫ق‬ ،‫ـع‬‫ـ‬‫وس‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـكل‬‫ـ‬‫بش‬ ‫ـعات‬‫ـ‬‫اللاس‬ ‫ـواع‬‫ـ‬‫ن‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫ل‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـرف‬‫ـ‬‫للتع‬ .‫ـلاءك‬‫ـ‬‫زم‬ ‫ـه‬‫ـ‬‫في‬ ‫ـارك‬‫ـ‬‫وش‬ ،)‫ـت‬‫ـ‬‫نترن‬ ‫(ال�إ‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫العنكبوتي‬ ‫ـبكة‬‫ـ‬‫بالش‬ ‫تعليمي‬ ‫فيلم‬ ‫مشاهدة‬ :)1( ‫نشاط‬ :)Phylum Platyhelminthes( ‫المفلطحة‬ ‫الديدان‬ ‫قبيلة‬ 4-2 ‫الديدان‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫بعض‬ )12( ‫شكل‬
  24. 24. 73 :‫تية‬‫آ‬�‫ال‬ ‫سئلة‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫عن‬ ‫جابة‬ ‫للاإ‬ )13( ‫بالشكل‬ ‫استعن‬ ،‫وخصائصها‬ ‫المفلطحة‬ ‫الديدان‬ -1‫التماثل؟‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫ما‬ -2‫المفلطحة؟‬ ‫بالديدان‬ ‫يت‬ّ‫م‬ُ‫س‬ ‫لماذا‬ -3‫س؟‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫الر‬ ‫لمنطقة‬ ‫ز‬ّ‫ي‬‫تم‬ ‫هناك‬ ‫هل‬ ‫م؟‬ّ‫مقس‬ ‫الجسم‬ ‫هل‬ -4.‫الشكل‬ ‫في‬ ‫تظهر‬ ‫التي‬ ‫جهزة‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫اذكر‬ -5‫الخلايا)؟‬ ‫خارج‬ ‫م‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫الخلايا‬ ‫(داخل‬ ‫الهضم‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫ما‬ ‫تركيبه؟‬ ‫صف‬ ‫؟‬ً‫ا‬ّ‫ي‬‫هضم‬ ً‫ا‬‫جهاز‬ ‫تمتلك‬ ‫هل‬ -6‫العصبي؟‬ ‫الجهاز‬ ‫ن‬ّ‫و‬‫يتك‬ ّ‫م‬‫م‬ :‫المفلطحة‬ ‫الديدان‬ ‫ر‬ُ‫ث‬‫تكا‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫كم‬ ،ً‫ا‬ّ‫ي‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫جنس‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫وتتكاث‬ ،‫ـزؤ‬‫ـ‬‫التج‬ ‫ـلال‬‫ـ‬‫خ‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫البلاناري‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫كم‬ ،ً‫ا‬ّ‫ي‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ل�جنس‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫المفلطح‬ ‫ـدان‬‫ـ‬‫الدي‬ ‫ـض‬‫ـ‬‫بع‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫تتكاث‬ .‫ـريطية‬‫ـ‬‫الش‬ ‫ـدودة‬‫ـ‬‫ال‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫البلاناريا‬ ‫تركيب‬ )13( ‫شكل‬
  25. 25. 74 :‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الشريط‬ ‫الدودة‬ ‫حياة‬ ‫دورة‬ :‫تية‬‫آ‬�‫ال‬ ‫سئلة‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫عن‬ ‫جابة‬ ‫للاإ‬ ‫به‬ ‫استعن‬ ،‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الشريط‬ ‫الدودة‬ ‫حياة‬ ‫دورة‬ )14( ‫الشكل‬ ‫ّل‬‫ث‬‫يم‬ -1.‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الشريط‬ ‫الدودة‬ ‫حياة‬ ‫دورة‬ ‫مراحل‬ ْ‫ع‬ّ‫ب‬‫تت‬ -2‫ة؟‬ّ‫ي‬‫الشريط‬ ‫بالدودة‬ ‫صابة‬ ‫ال�إ‬ ‫ب‬ُّ‫ن‬‫تج‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫كيف‬ .‫تغذيتها‬‫وطرق‬،‫الهضمي‬‫الجهاز‬‫وجود‬:‫حيث‬‫من‬‫البلاناريا‬‫و‬‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الشريط‬‫الدودة‬‫بين‬‫قارن‬ :‫سؤال‬ )‫والخنازير‬ ‫بقار‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫(في‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الشريط‬ ‫الدودة‬ ‫حياة‬ ‫دورة‬ )14( ‫شكل‬ .‫نسان‬ ‫ال�إ‬ ‫عند‬ ‫الشريطية‬ ‫بالدودة‬ ‫صابة‬ ‫ال�إ‬ ‫عراض‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ :‫للنقاش‬
  26. 26. 75 ،‫ـوان‬‫ـ‬‫والحي‬ ،‫ـان‬‫ـ‬‫نس‬ ‫ال�إ‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ٍّ‫ل‬‫ـك‬‫ـ‬‫ل‬ ‫ـدة‬‫ـ‬‫عدي‬ ً‫ا‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫مراض‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ً‫ا‬‫ب‬ّ‫ب‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫مس‬ ‫ًا‬‫ل‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ف‬‫متط‬ ‫ـش‬‫ـ‬‫يعي‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫فبعضه‬ ،‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫ـطوان‬‫ـ‬‫س‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ـدان‬‫ـ‬‫الدي‬ ‫ع‬ّ‫و‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫تتن‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـدان‬‫ـ‬‫الدي‬ ‫ـذه‬‫ـ‬‫ه‬ ‫ـش‬‫ـ‬‫تعي‬ ْ‫ن‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫يمك‬ .‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫مختلف‬ ‫ـام‬‫ـ‬‫حج‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫وله‬ .‫ة‬ّ‫ر‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ح‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫معيش‬ ‫ـش‬‫ـ‬‫يعي‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫خ‬‫آ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ـض‬‫ـ‬‫والبع‬ ،‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫والنب‬ .‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫الترب‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ،‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫المالح‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ،‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫العذب‬ ‫ـاه‬‫ـ‬‫المي‬ :‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫سطوان‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫للديدان‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫الخصائص‬ :‫تية‬‫آ‬�‫ال‬ ‫سئلة‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫عن‬ ‫جابة‬ ‫للاإ‬ ‫استخدمه‬ ،‫سكارس‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫دودة‬ )15( ‫الشكل‬ ‫ن‬ّ‫ي‬‫يب‬ ‫فيها؟‬ ‫التماثل‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫ما‬ -3 ‫فيها؟‬ ‫التجويف‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫ما‬ -2 .‫شكلها‬ ْ‫صف‬ -1 ‫فيها؟‬ ‫الجنس‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫ما‬ -5 ‫تمتلكها؟‬ ‫التي‬ ‫جهزة‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ما‬ -4 ‫الدودة‬ ‫س‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫ر‬ ،‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الشريط‬ ‫الدودة‬ ‫سلة‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ،‫بلاناريا‬ ‫لدودة‬ ‫جاهزة‬ ‫شرائح‬ ‫لمشاهدة‬ ‫ب‬ّ‫ك‬‫المر‬ ‫جهر‬ِ‫م‬‫ال‬ ‫استخدم‬ .‫بك‬ ّ‫الخاص‬ ‫المختبر‬ ‫دفتر‬ ‫في‬ ‫ارسمها‬ ‫ثم‬ ،‫الشريطية‬ ‫شرائح‬ ‫(3):مشاهدة‬ ‫نشاط‬ :)Phylum Nematoda( ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫سطوان‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫الديدان‬ ‫قبيلة‬ 5-2 ‫سطوانية‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫الديدان‬ ‫تركيب‬ )15( ‫شكل‬
  27. 27. 76 :‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫سطوان‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫الديدان‬ ‫ر‬ُ‫ث‬‫تكا‬ ‫ـون‬‫ـ‬‫يك‬ ‫ـادة‬‫ـ‬‫وع‬ ،ً‫ا‬ّ‫ي‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫جنس‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫ـطوان‬‫ـ‬‫س‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ـدان‬‫ـ‬‫الدي‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫تتكاث‬ ‫التكاثــر‬ ‫ــة‬ّ‫ي‬‫آل‬‫ا‬ ‫ولتوضيــح‬ ،ً‫ا‬‫منفصــل‬ ‫فيهــا‬ ‫الجنــس‬ ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ث‬‫يم‬ ‫ـذي‬‫ـ‬‫ال‬ )16( ‫ـكل‬‫ـ‬‫بالش‬ ‫ـتعن‬‫ـ‬‫اس‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫فيه‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫الجنس‬ ‫ـئلة‬‫ـ‬‫س‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫ع‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫جاب‬ ‫للاإ‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫الدبوس‬ ‫ـدودة‬‫ـ‬‫ال‬ ‫ـاة‬‫ـ‬‫حي‬ ‫دورة‬ :‫تيــة‬‫آ‬�‫ال‬ .‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الدبوس‬ ‫الدودة‬ ‫حياة‬ ‫دورة‬ ْ‫ع‬ّ‫ب‬‫تت‬ -1 ‫نسان؟‬ ‫ال�إ‬ ‫جسم‬ ‫في‬ ‫تعيش‬ ‫ين‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ -2 ‫بها؟‬ ‫صابة‬ ‫ال�إ‬ ‫تحدث‬ ‫كيف‬ -3 ‫بها؟‬ ‫صابة‬ ‫ال�إ‬ ‫ب‬ُّ‫ن‬‫تج‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫كيف‬ -4 ٌ‫ة‬‫حفن‬ ‫ـوي‬‫ـ‬‫تحت‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫ويمك‬ ،‫ـطين‬‫ـ‬‫س‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫ف‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫ومنه‬ ،‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫العال‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـق‬‫ـ‬‫المناط‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـد‬‫ـ‬‫العدي‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫الدبوس‬ ‫ـدودة‬‫ـ‬‫ال‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫تنتش‬ ‫لماذا؟‬ ،‫طفال‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫عادة‬ ‫تصيب‬ ،‫الديدان‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫بيوض‬ ‫من‬ ‫آل�ف‬‫ا‬ ‫على‬ ‫التراب‬ ‫من‬ ‫ميــاه‬ ‫فــي‬ ‫ــة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الحلق‬ ‫الديــدان‬ ‫معظــم‬ ‫تعيــش‬ ‫مثــل‬ ‫اليابســة‬ ‫علــى‬ ‫يعيــش‬ ‫والباقــي‬ ،‫البحــر‬ ‫لى‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫انظ‬ .‫ـي‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ب‬‫الط‬ ‫ـق‬‫ـ‬‫العل‬ ‫ودودة‬ ،‫رض‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫دودة‬ ،‫الخارجــي‬ ‫شــكلها‬ ‫ول�حــظ‬ )17( ‫الشــكل‬ ‫ـة؟‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫الحلق‬ ‫ـدان‬‫ـ‬‫بالدي‬ ‫يت‬ّ‫م‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ُ‫س‬ ‫ـاذا‬‫ـ‬‫لم‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الحلق‬ ‫للديدان‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫م‬‫العا‬ ‫الخصائص‬ ‫ـق‬‫ـ‬‫مغل‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫دوران‬ ‫ـاز‬‫ـ‬‫جه‬ ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫مث‬ ،‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫ص‬ّ‫متخص‬ ‫ـزة‬‫ـ‬‫جه‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـدة‬‫ـ‬‫ع‬ ‫ـود‬‫ـ‬‫وج‬ ‫ـث‬‫ـ‬‫حي‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ً‫ا‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫تركيب‬ ‫ـورة‬‫ـ‬‫متط‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫الحلق‬ ‫ـدان‬‫ـ‬‫الدي‬ ُّ‫د‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ع‬ُ‫ت‬ ‫ـاعد‬‫ـ‬‫يس‬ ً‫ا‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫مائ‬ ً‫ا‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫دعام‬ ً‫ا‬‫ـاز‬‫ـ‬‫جه‬ ‫ل‬ّ‫ك‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫يش‬ ‫ـائل‬‫ـ‬‫س‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫عل‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫الحقيق‬ ‫ـف‬‫ـ‬‫التجوي‬ ‫ـوي‬‫ـ‬‫يحت‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫كم‬ ،‫ّة‬‫د‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ع‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫ب‬ْ‫ي‬‫قل‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ن‬ّ‫و‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫يتك‬ .‫ـوذج‬‫ـ‬‫كنم‬ ‫رض‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫دودة‬ ‫خذ‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫س‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫الحلق‬ ‫ـدان‬‫ـ‬‫الدي‬ ‫ـص‬‫ـ‬‫خصائ‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫ل‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫كث‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ُّ‫ر‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫وللتع‬ .‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫للحرك‬ ‫ـدودة‬‫ـ‬‫ال‬ ‫ـع‬‫ـ‬‫دف‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ :‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫تي‬‫آ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ـئلة‬‫ـ‬‫س‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫ع‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫جاب‬ ‫للاإ‬ ‫ـه‬‫ـ‬‫ب‬ ‫ـتعن‬‫ـ‬‫واس‬ ،)18( ‫ـكل‬‫ـ‬‫الش‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫انظ‬ ‫الدبوسية‬ ‫الديدان‬ ‫حياة‬ ‫دورة‬ )16( ‫شكل‬ ‫الطبي‬ ‫العلق‬ -‫ب‬ ‫رض‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫دودة‬ -‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الحلق‬ ‫الديدان‬ )17( ‫شكل‬ :)Phylum Annelida( ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫الحلق‬ ‫الديدان‬ ‫قبيلة‬ 6-2
  28. 28. 77 -1‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫العضو‬ ‫المواد‬ ‫على‬ ‫رض‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫دودة‬ ‫تتغذى‬ ‫تلك‬ ‫هضم‬ ‫تستطيع‬ ‫كيف‬ ،‫بالتربة‬ ‫الموجودة‬ ‫المواد؟‬ -2‫جسمها؟‬ ‫جزاء‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫باقي‬ ‫لى‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫الغذاء‬ ‫ينتقل‬ ‫كيف‬ ‫رض‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫دودة‬ ‫تظهــر‬ :‫سؤال‬ ‫ـطح‬‫ـ‬‫وس‬ ‫ـوردي‬‫ـ‬‫ال‬ ‫ـون‬‫ـ‬‫بالل‬ ‫مــا‬ ، ّ‫مخاطــي‬ ‫جســمها‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫عملي‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـك‬‫ـ‬‫ذل‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫علاق‬ ‫الغــازات؟‬ ‫تبــادل‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫عنده‬ ‫ـح‬‫ـ‬‫التلقي‬ ّ‫ن‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ �ّ‫ل‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ،ً‫ا‬‫ـد‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ق‬‫مع‬ ً‫ا‬ّ‫ي‬‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫تناس‬ ً‫ا‬‫ـاز‬‫ـ‬‫جه‬ ‫ـك‬‫ـ‬‫وتمتل‬ ،‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫خناث‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫الحلق‬ ‫ـدان‬‫ـ‬‫الدي‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫معظ‬ ُّ‫د‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫تع‬ :‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫التكاث‬ ‫ـع‬‫ـ‬‫وتض‬ ،‫رض‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ـدودة‬‫ـ‬‫ك‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫داخلي‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫وبعضه‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫خارجي‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫معظمه‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـاب‬‫ـ‬‫خص‬ ‫وال�إ‬ ،‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫دودتي‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫بي‬ ‫ي‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫؛‬ّ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫خلط‬ .‫ـس‬‫ـ‬‫تفق‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫حت‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫رطب‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫منطق‬ ‫ـب‬‫ـ‬‫بجان‬ ‫ـرانق‬‫ـ‬‫ش‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـوض‬‫ـ‬‫البي‬ .‫باستمرار‬ ‫وتقليبها‬ ‫تهويتها‬ ‫على‬ ‫وتعمل‬ ،‫التربة‬ ‫في‬ ‫رض‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ديدان‬ ‫تتواجد‬ :‫دوات‬‫أ‬�‫وال‬ ‫المواد‬ .‫عدسات‬ .‫تشريح‬ ‫دوات‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ،‫رطب‬ ‫قماش‬ ،‫تشريح‬ ‫طبق‬ ،‫للحفر‬ ‫زراعة‬ ‫دوات‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ،‫وعاء‬ ،‫قفازات‬ ‫ـق‬‫ـ‬‫طب‬ ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫عل‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫بوضعه‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫ق‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫المختب‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫وف‬ ،‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫رطب‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫ترب‬ ‫ـه‬‫ـ‬‫في‬ ‫ـاء‬‫ـ‬‫وع‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫ضعه‬ ،‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫الترب‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫رض‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ـدان‬‫ـ‬‫دي‬ ‫ـع‬‫ـ‬‫اجم‬ .‫ولونها‬ ،‫وشكلها‬ ،‫حركتها‬ ‫راقب‬ ،‫التشريح‬ .‫السرج‬ ‫وقطعة‬ ‫س‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫الر‬ ‫عليها‬ ً‫ا‬‫ّد‬‫د‬‫مح‬ ‫الدودة‬ ‫ارسم‬ .‫البيئي‬ ‫النظام‬ ‫لى‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫عادتها‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ّ‫المفض‬ ‫ومن‬ ،‫ردت‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ذا‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ )‫(فورمالين‬ ‫حافظة‬ ‫بمادة‬ ‫حفظها‬ ‫يمكنك‬ :‫ملاحظة‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫خطوات‬ ‫رض‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ِ‫ة‬‫دود‬ ُ‫ص‬ُّ‫تفح‬ )4( ‫نشاط‬ ‫ال�رض‬ ‫دودة‬ ‫تركيب‬ )18( ‫شكل‬
  29. 29. 78 ‫بعــد‬ ،‫والمفلطحــة‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫ســطوان‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫الديــدان‬ ‫وحركــة‬ ‫رض‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫دودة‬ ‫حركــة‬ ‫بيــن‬ ‫قــارن‬ :‫سؤال‬ .‫الديــدان‬ ‫حــول‬ ‫فيديــو‬ ‫مقطــع‬ ‫مشــاهدتك‬ ‫ـراء‬‫ـ‬‫الصح‬ ‫ـال‬‫ـ‬‫ورم‬ ،‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫القطبي‬ ‫ـق‬‫ـ‬‫المناط‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫الحلق‬ ‫ـدان‬‫ـ‬‫الدي‬ ‫ـد‬‫ـ‬‫توج‬ ْ‫ان‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫يمك‬ �‫ل‬ .1 :‫سؤال‬ .‫ـك‬‫ـ‬‫ذل‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬ّ‫فس‬ ،‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ف‬‫الجا‬ ‫رض؟‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫دودة‬ ‫في‬ ‫السرج‬ ‫همية‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ما‬ .2 ‫وبعضهــا‬ ،‫المالحــة‬ ‫الميــاه‬ ‫فــي‬ ‫ــات‬ّ‫ي‬‫الرخو‬ ‫معظــم‬ ‫تعيــش‬ ‫ـم‬‫ـ‬‫حج‬ ‫ـرواح‬‫ـ‬‫ويت‬ ،‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫الرطب‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫البيئ‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ،‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫العذب‬ ‫ـاه‬‫ـ‬‫المي‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫ـش‬‫ـ‬‫يعي‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫الحلازي‬ ‫ـض‬‫ـ‬‫بع‬ ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫مث‬ ،‫ـرات‬‫ـ‬‫ميليمت‬ ‫ـع‬‫ـ‬‫بض‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـا‬‫ـ‬‫فراده‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـض‬‫ـ‬‫بع‬ ‫ــات‬ّ‫ي‬‫الرخو‬ ‫بعــض‬ .‫العمــلاق‬ ‫ــار‬ّ‫ب‬‫كالح‬ ،‫ّة‬‫د‬‫عــ‬ ‫متــار‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫لــى‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ـريع‬‫ـ‬‫س‬ ‫ـر‬‫ـ‬‫خ‬‫آ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ـض‬‫ـ‬‫والبع‬ ،‫ـار‬‫ـ‬‫والمح‬ ‫ـزاق‬‫ـ‬‫الب‬ ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫مث‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫الحرك‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫بطيئ‬ .)19( ‫ـكل‬‫ـ‬‫الش‬ ‫ـظ‬‫ـ‬‫ل�ح‬ .‫ـوط‬‫ـ‬‫خطب‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫ـل‬‫ـ‬‫مث‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫الحرك‬ :‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫للرخو‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫م‬‫العا‬ ‫الخصائص‬ ‫جهــزة‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫لل‬ ‫نــة‬ّ‫و‬‫المك‬ ‫عضــاء‬‫أ‬�‫وال‬ ،‫نســجة‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫بتعقيــد‬ ‫يســمح‬ ‫مــا‬ ‫الجســمي؛‬ ‫التجويــف‬ ‫ــة‬ّ‫ي‬‫حقيق‬ ‫ّهــا‬‫ن‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫ب‬ ‫تمتــاز‬ ‫ـار‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ب‬‫الح‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ٍّ‫ل‬‫ـك‬‫ـ‬‫ل‬ ‫ـام‬‫ـ‬‫الع‬ ‫ـب‬‫ـ‬‫التركي‬ )20( ‫ـكل‬‫ـ‬‫الش‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫يب‬ .‫ـن‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫ل‬ ‫ـي‬‫ـ‬‫الداخل‬ ‫ـمها‬‫ـ‬‫وجس‬ ،ً‫ا‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ّ‫ي‬‫جانب‬ ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫ومتماثل‬ ،‫ـة‬‫ـ‬‫المختلف‬ :‫تية‬‫آ‬�‫ال‬ ‫سئلة‬‫أ‬�‫ال‬ ‫عن‬ ‫جابة‬ ‫للاإ‬ ‫به‬ ‫استعن‬ ،‫والحلزون‬ ‫الرخويات‬ ‫نواع‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫بعض‬ )19( ‫شكل‬ :)Phylum Mollusca( ‫ات‬ّ‫ي‬‫الرخو‬ ‫قبيلة‬ 7-2 ‫الحلزون‬ ،‫الحبار‬ :‫الرخويات‬ ‫تركيب‬ )20( ‫شكل‬

×