Muros de-sotano-fin...

FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA CIVIL Y MECÁNICA CARRERA DE INGENIERÍA CIVIL Ambato – Ecuador 2018 DOCENTE: Ing. Jorge Cevallos INT...
Son elementos estructurales que tienen forma de cajones cerrados y están destinados a recibir cargas verticales, generalme...
a) Retener el empuje horizontal que ejerce la masa de suelo sobre el muro. b) Transmitir las cargas provenientes de las pl...
MUROS DE CONTENCIÓN Su principal función es la de retener el suelo que se encuentra junto a la edificación Su modelo matem...
ESPECIFICACIONES TÉCNICAS PARA EL DISEÑO DE MUROS SEGÚN ACI-318-2014 • Espesor mínimo de muros
 11.7.2. Espaciamiento del refuerzo longitudinal El espaciamiento máximo, s , de las barras longitudinales en muros const...
RECOMENDACIONES -NEC refuerzo transversal de los muros estructurales debe anclarse al elemento de borde, de tal manera que...
•TABLA 11.6.1 .-REFUERZO MÍNIMO PARA MUROS CON V u ≤ 0.5φVc EN EL PLANO DEL MURO. A.C.I 318-2014  Pl debe ser mayor entre...
CUANTÍAS DE ACERO MUROS DE SÓTANO-ACI Armadura vertical • 0,0012 para barras corrugadas de diámetro no superior a 16 mm. •...
FUERZAS DENTRO Y FUERA DEL MURO-ACI
CASO DE EXISTENCIA DE CARGAS SOBRE EL TERRENO Son frecuentes los casos de sobrecargas de tipos muy variados, que a continu...
• CARGA UNIFORMEMENTE REPARTIDA • El peso de la cuña MNC, a profundidad H, incluida la sobrecarga correspondiente aplicamo...
• CARGA EN BANDA PARALELA A LA CORONACION • Según la grafica, para el caso de trasdós vertical (es la cara del muro en con...
• Cargas puntuales o concentradas en áreas reducidas (zapatas). En este caso la distribución de presiones no sólo es varia...
Las acciones que dan lugar a las fuerzas actuantes sobre un muro de sótano se pueden clasificar según los criterios de: -A...
Presión Activa • Según Rankine: (Un estrato) 𝐾𝑎 = 1 − 𝑠𝑒𝑛 𝜙 1 + 𝑠𝑒𝑛 𝜙 SUELOS COHESIVOS: SUELOS FRICCIONANTES: 𝐾𝑎 = 𝑇𝑎𝑛2 ∗ ...
• Según Rankine:(Dos estratos) Suelo granular o friccionante: 𝐾𝑎2 = 𝑐𝑜𝑠𝛼 ∗ 𝑐𝑜𝑠𝛼 − 𝑐𝑜𝑠2 𝛼 − 𝑐𝑜𝑠2 𝜙 𝑐𝑜𝑠𝛼 + 𝑐𝑜𝑠2 𝛼 − 𝑐𝑜𝑠2 𝜙 S...
Presión del suelo • Vertical 𝜎𝑣 = 𝛾 ∗ ℎ + 𝑞 𝑞= Sobre carga del talud • Horizontal 𝜎ℎ = 𝜎𝑣 ∗ 𝑘𝑎 𝑘𝑎 = Coeficiente estático
Empuje resultante y línea de acción • El empuje resultante es igual al área de la aplicación de la carga horizontal, en lo...
𝜃′ = 𝐶𝑜𝑒𝑓𝑖𝑐𝑖𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒 𝑑𝑒 𝑒𝑚𝑝𝑢𝑗𝑒 𝑑𝑖𝑛á𝑚𝑖𝑐𝑜 En caso de no tener datos de los registros sísmicos asumimos: 𝐾ℎ = 𝑧 ∗ 𝑔 z=0,4 𝐾ℎ = Ut...
𝐾𝑎 𝑒 = 𝑆𝑒𝑛2(∅ + 𝛽 − 𝜃′) 𝐶𝑜𝑠 𝜃′ 𝑆𝑒𝑛2 𝛽(𝛽 − 𝜃′ − 𝛼) 1 + 𝑆𝑒𝑛 ∅ + 𝛿 𝑆𝑒𝑛 (∅ − 𝜃′ − 𝛼) 𝑆𝑒𝑛 𝛽 − 𝛿 − 𝜃′ 𝑆𝑒𝑛(𝛼 + 𝛽) 2 𝑲𝒂 𝒆 = 𝐶𝑜𝑒𝑓𝑖𝑐...
𝑃𝑎 𝑒 = 𝐸𝑚𝑝𝑢𝑗𝑒 𝑑𝑖𝑛á𝑚𝑖𝑐𝑜 𝑡𝑜𝑡𝑎𝑙 𝛾 = 𝑃𝑒𝑠𝑜 𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑒𝑐í𝑓𝑖𝑐𝑜 𝑑𝑒𝑙 𝑠𝑢𝑒𝑙𝑜 𝑘𝑣 = 𝐴𝑐𝑒𝑙𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑖ó𝑛 𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑡𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑙 𝑑𝑒 𝑙𝑎 𝑚𝑎𝑠𝑎 𝑑𝑒 𝑠𝑢𝑒𝑙𝑜 𝑒𝑛 𝑢𝑛𝑖𝑑𝑎𝑑𝑒𝑠 𝑑𝑒 𝑔𝑟...
𝑃𝑎 = 𝑃𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑖ó𝑛 𝑎𝑐𝑡𝑖𝑣𝑎 En caso de tener varios estratos se asume el valor de ∆𝑃𝑎 𝑒 es aproximadamente del 10-20% del peso del...
Para estructuras de pequeña magnitud se construye generalmente sólo un nivel de sótano, aparte del peso propio, recibe una...
Muro Empotrado-Apoyado Este tipo de muro va apoyado en un extremo superior sobre las vigas, por medio de juntas especiales...
Muro Doblemente Empotrado Este muro se diseña como parte de la superestructura, es decir, empotrado en las vigas y en su p...
El caso más frecuente es que sobre el muro apoyen pilares que transmiten cargas de las plantas superiores, pudiendo existi...
MODELO MATEMATICO DOS SOTANOS • Los diagramas de momentos flectores y el de esfuerzos axiales se indican en la figura d) y...
VIGAS DE CORONACIÓN • Su función es homogeneizar las deformaciones entre paneles. Olvidando la existencia de una junta de ...
DRENAJE El drenaje sirve para evitar la acumulación de agua detrás de las paredes debe colocar material granular detrás de...
UBICACIÓN DE LOS CIMIENTOS Si el nivel freático esta por debajo de la cimentación no provocan daños a edificios próximos. ...
En este caso, las cargas de la superestructura se transmiten al nivel del sótano por medio de los columnas, y de estos al ...
Pequeño espacio, llenado con elementos de diferentes materiales, situado entre elementos constructivos distintos o entre d...
Evitan la aparición de fisuras por cambio de temperatura, retracción de secado y absorben las deformaciones Juntas de Dila...
Juntas de Control Estas juntas son construidas para el direccionamiento de grietas en zona de tensión CONSTRUCCIÓN Se las ...
Espaciamiento Entre Juntas La separación entre estas juntas será de 8 a 12 m . No obstante, dependiendo de la altura del m...
Fisuración Excesiva Se presenta en todas las zonas de tracción, y se trata de una fisuración especialmente grave si su anc...
• Rotura por cortante Puede presentarse en el alzado, la puntera, el talón o el tacón. • Rotura por rasante La sección pel...
Grietas Estructurales En los sótanos estas grietas ocurren durante el relleno de los bordes exteriores, particularmente cu...
Muros de-sotano-fin...
Teoría de muros de sótano

Published in: Engineering
  1. 1. FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA CIVIL Y MECÁNICA CARRERA DE INGENIERÍA CIVIL Ambato – Ecuador 2018 DOCENTE: Ing. Jorge Cevallos INTEGRANTES: Chicaiza Darío Delgado Mario Romero Johnny Laura Edwin SEMESTRE: Noveno “B” UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA DE AMBATO
  2. 2. Son elementos estructurales que tienen forma de cajones cerrados y están destinados a recibir cargas verticales, generalmente transmitidas por columnas de la estructura y frecuentemente también por algúna losa, además de recibir cargas horizontales producidas por el empuje de tierras. MUROS DE SÓTANO
  3. 3. a) Retener el empuje horizontal que ejerce la masa de suelo sobre el muro. b) Transmitir las cargas provenientes de las plantas superiores si hubiere, o bien, de otras cargas existentes sobre el relleno más el peso propio del muro al cimiento. Función del MUROS DE SÓTANO
  4. 4. MUROS DE CONTENCIÓN Su principal función es la de retener el suelo que se encuentra junto a la edificación Su modelo matemático es una viga en voladizo. MUROS DE SÓTANO Se comporta como una losa de uno o varios vanos. Estos muro cumplen dos funciones a la vez: como espacio de almacenamiento retención del suelo. DIFERENCIAS
  5. 5. ESPECIFICACIONES TÉCNICAS PARA EL DISEÑO DE MUROS SEGÚN ACI-318-2014 • Espesor mínimo de muros
  6. 6.  11.7.2. Espaciamiento del refuerzo longitudinal El espaciamiento máximo, s , de las barras longitudinales en muros construidos en menor entre 3h(espesor) y 450mm. refuerzo para cortante para resistencia en muro, el espaciamiento del refuerzo exceder 𝑙 𝑤/3.  11.7.3 Espaciamiento del refuerzo transversal El espaciamiento máximo, s , del refuerzo los muros construidos en sitio no debe de 3h(espesor) y 450mm. Cuando se A.C.I 318-2014
  7. 7. RECOMENDACIONES -NEC refuerzo transversal de los muros estructurales debe anclarse al elemento de borde, de tal manera que sea capaz de desarrollar los esfuerzos de fluencia. refuerzo longitudinal Todo refuerzo longitudinal de muros estructurales, pórticos con diagonales, elementos confinantes de muros de mampostería confinada y cabezales. Se debe anclar de acuerdo con las especificaciones para refuerzo en tracción
  8. 8. •TABLA 11.6.1 .-REFUERZO MÍNIMO PARA MUROS CON V u ≤ 0.5φVc EN EL PLANO DEL MURO. A.C.I 318-2014  Pl debe ser mayor entre los valores 𝑝𝑙 ≥ 0.0025 + 0.5 2.5 − ℎ𝑙 𝑤𝑙 𝑝𝑡 − 0.0025 0.0025 Si hl/wl < 0.5 refuerzo vertical = longitudinal V u ≥ 0.5φVc
  9. 9. CUANTÍAS DE ACERO MUROS DE SÓTANO-ACI Armadura vertical • 0,0012 para barras corrugadas de diámetro no superior a 16 mm. • 0,0015 para barras corrugadas de diámetro superior a 16 mm. • 0,0012 para mallas soldadas. Armadura horizontal • 0,0020 para barras corrugadas de diámetro no superior a 16 mm. • 0,0025 para barras corrugadas de diámetro superior a 16 mm. • 0,0020 para mallas electrosoldadas.
  10. 10. FUERZAS DENTRO Y FUERA DEL MURO-ACI
  11. 11. CASO DE EXISTENCIA DE CARGAS SOBRE EL TERRENO Son frecuentes los casos de sobrecargas de tipos muy variados, que a continuación se estudian:
  12. 12. • CARGA UNIFORMEMENTE REPARTIDA • El peso de la cuña MNC, a profundidad H, incluida la sobrecarga correspondiente aplicamos el método de COULOMB y se expresa en:  β= Angulo del talud del terreno α= Angulo de rozamiento de terreno y muro He = Altura de aplicación de la carga ɣ= Densidad del suelo seco q= Carga del suelo
  13. 13. • CARGA EN BANDA PARALELA A LA CORONACION • Según la grafica, para el caso de trasdós vertical (es la cara del muro en contacto con el material contenido) y superficie de terreno horizontal, llamemos: • pq presión horizontal en el punto A • q carga en la banda, por unidad de superficie • La presión real contra un muro rígido es doble de la obtenida por la aplicación de la teoría de la elasticidad. La distribución de presiones varía de acuerdo con lo que se indica esquemáticamente en la 2da grafica (b)
  14. 14. • Cargas puntuales o concentradas en áreas reducidas (zapatas). En este caso la distribución de presiones no sólo es variable con la altura sino también a lo largo del muro. El empuje equivalente es, λa N, siendo N la resultante de la carga sobre el terreno y dicho empuje equivalente se reparte en un ancho b + x
  15. 15. Las acciones que dan lugar a las fuerzas actuantes sobre un muro de sótano se pueden clasificar según los criterios de: -Acciones Directas: Peso propio de la estructura, restante de carga permanente y sobrecargas de uso. -Acciones Indirectas: Efectos por temperatura, asientos de cimentación, acciones reológicas, acciones sísmicas, , empujes de suelo estático y dinámico.
  16. 16. Presión Activa • Según Rankine: (Un estrato) 𝐾𝑎 = 1 − 𝑠𝑒𝑛 𝜙 1 + 𝑠𝑒𝑛 𝜙 SUELOS COHESIVOS: SUELOS FRICCIONANTES: 𝐾𝑎 = 𝑇𝑎𝑛2 ∗ 45° − 𝜙 2 Ø= Ángulo de fricción interna del suelo TEORÍA DE RANKINE Considera la masa de suelo como si estuviera en un equilibrio plástico.
  17. 17. • Según Rankine:(Dos estratos) Suelo granular o friccionante: 𝐾𝑎2 = 𝑐𝑜𝑠𝛼 ∗ 𝑐𝑜𝑠𝛼 − 𝑐𝑜𝑠2 𝛼 − 𝑐𝑜𝑠2 𝜙 𝑐𝑜𝑠𝛼 + 𝑐𝑜𝑠2 𝛼 − 𝑐𝑜𝑠2 𝜙 Suelo cohesivo y granular: K𝑎1 = 1 𝑐𝑜𝑠2∅ ∗ {2 ∗ 𝑐𝑜𝑠2 𝛼 + 2 𝑐 𝛾∗ℎ ∗ 𝑐𝑜𝑠∅ ∗ 𝑠𝑒𝑛∅ − 4 ∗ 𝑐𝑜𝑠2 𝛼 𝑐𝑜𝑠2 𝛼 − 𝑐𝑜𝑠2∅ + 4 + 𝑐 𝛾∗ℎ 2 ∗ 𝑐𝑜𝑠2 ∅ + 8 𝑐 𝛾∗ℎ ∗ 𝑐𝑜𝑠2 𝛼 ∗ 𝑠𝑒𝑛∅ ∗ 𝑐𝑜𝑠∅} -1 𝛼= Ángulo de inclinación del terraplén ɣ= Peso específico del suelo h= Altura del estrato C= cohesión del suelo Presión Activa
  18. 18. Presión del suelo • Vertical 𝜎𝑣 = 𝛾 ∗ ℎ + 𝑞 𝑞= Sobre carga del talud • Horizontal 𝜎ℎ = 𝜎𝑣 ∗ 𝑘𝑎 𝑘𝑎 = Coeficiente estático
  19. 19. Empuje resultante y línea de acción • El empuje resultante es igual al área de la aplicación de la carga horizontal, en los terrenos compuestos por estratos de diversas características se determina el empuje total obteniendo la resultante de los empujes parciales correspondientes a cada uno de los estratos. • Línea de acción Z = 𝐴𝑟𝑒𝑎∗𝐷𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑐𝑖𝑎 𝐶𝐺 𝑃𝑎
  20. 20. 𝜃′ = 𝐶𝑜𝑒𝑓𝑖𝑐𝑖𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒 𝑑𝑒 𝑒𝑚𝑝𝑢𝑗𝑒 𝑑𝑖𝑛á𝑚𝑖𝑐𝑜 En caso de no tener datos de los registros sísmicos asumimos: 𝐾ℎ = 𝑧 ∗ 𝑔 z=0,4 𝐾ℎ = Utilizar el valor de la microzonificación del Ecuador 𝐾𝑣 = 0 𝜃′ = 𝑡𝑔−1 ∗ 𝐾ℎ 1 − 𝐾𝑣 𝐾ℎ = 𝐶𝑜𝑚𝑝𝑜𝑛𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒 ℎ𝑜𝑟𝑖𝑧𝑜𝑛𝑡𝑎𝑙 𝑑𝑒 𝑙𝑎 𝑎𝑐𝑒𝑙𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑖ó𝑛 𝑑𝑒𝑙 𝑠𝑖𝑠𝑚𝑜 𝐴𝑐𝑒𝑙𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑖ó𝑛 𝑑𝑒 𝑙𝑎 𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑣𝑒𝑑𝑎𝑑 𝐾𝑣 = 𝐶𝑜𝑚𝑝𝑜𝑛𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒 𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑡𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑙 𝑑𝑒 𝑙𝑎 𝑎𝑐𝑒𝑙𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑖ó𝑛 𝑑𝑒𝑙 𝑠𝑖𝑠𝑚𝑜 𝐴𝑐𝑒𝑙𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑖ó𝑛 𝑑𝑒 𝑙𝑎 𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑣𝑒𝑑𝑎𝑑 PRESIÓNDINÁMICA
  21. 21. 𝐾𝑎 𝑒 = 𝑆𝑒𝑛2(∅ + 𝛽 − 𝜃′) 𝐶𝑜𝑠 𝜃′ 𝑆𝑒𝑛2 𝛽(𝛽 − 𝜃′ − 𝛼) 1 + 𝑆𝑒𝑛 ∅ + 𝛿 𝑆𝑒𝑛 (∅ − 𝜃′ − 𝛼) 𝑆𝑒𝑛 𝛽 − 𝛿 − 𝜃′ 𝑆𝑒𝑛(𝛼 + 𝛽) 2 𝑲𝒂 𝒆 = 𝐶𝑜𝑒𝑓𝑖𝑐𝑖𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒 𝑃𝑠𝑒𝑢𝑑𝑜𝑒𝑠𝑡á𝑡𝑖𝑐𝑜 ∅ = Ángulo de fricción interna (Estudio de suelos) 𝜷 = Á𝑛𝑔𝑢𝑙𝑜 𝑞𝑢𝑒 𝑓𝑜𝑟𝑚𝑎 𝑒𝑙 𝑚𝑢𝑟𝑜 𝑒𝑛 𝑠𝑢 𝑝𝑎𝑟𝑡𝑒 𝑝𝑜𝑠𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑜𝑟 𝑐𝑜𝑛 𝑠𝑢 ℎ𝑜𝑟𝑖𝑧𝑜𝑛𝑡𝑎𝑙 𝜶 = Á𝑛𝑔𝑢𝑙𝑜 𝑑𝑒 𝑖𝑛𝑐𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑎𝑐𝑖ó𝑛 𝑑𝑒𝑙 𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑟𝑎𝑝𝑙𝑒𝑛 (𝐸𝑠𝑡𝑢𝑑𝑖𝑜 𝑑𝑒 𝑠𝑢𝑒𝑙𝑜𝑠)
  22. 22. 𝑃𝑎 𝑒 = 𝐸𝑚𝑝𝑢𝑗𝑒 𝑑𝑖𝑛á𝑚𝑖𝑐𝑜 𝑡𝑜𝑡𝑎𝑙 𝛾 = 𝑃𝑒𝑠𝑜 𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑒𝑐í𝑓𝑖𝑐𝑜 𝑑𝑒𝑙 𝑠𝑢𝑒𝑙𝑜 𝑘𝑣 = 𝐴𝑐𝑒𝑙𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑖ó𝑛 𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑡𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑙 𝑑𝑒 𝑙𝑎 𝑚𝑎𝑠𝑎 𝑑𝑒 𝑠𝑢𝑒𝑙𝑜 𝑒𝑛 𝑢𝑛𝑖𝑑𝑎𝑑𝑒𝑠 𝑑𝑒 𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑣𝑒𝑑𝑎𝑑 𝐾𝑎𝑒 = 𝐶𝑜𝑒𝑓𝑖𝑐𝑖𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒 𝑃𝑠𝑒𝑢𝑑𝑜𝑒𝑠𝑡á𝑡𝑖𝑐𝑜 ℎ = 𝐴𝑙𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑎 𝑡𝑜𝑡𝑎𝑙 𝑑𝑒𝑙 𝑚𝑢𝑟𝑜 𝛅 = Ángulo de fricción suelo − muro Depende del Angulo de rozamiento interno del suelo, el contenido de humedad y la rugosidad del muro. Para caso de terrenos desfavorables, δ = 0° En caso de tener una superficie del muro muy rugosa se toma en cuenta δ = ∅ para el caso de empujes se le considera δ = 2 3 ∅ 𝑃𝑎 𝑒 = 1 2 𝛾ℎ2 1 − 𝑘𝑣 ∗ 𝐾𝑎𝑒
  23. 23. 𝑃𝑎 = 𝑃𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑖ó𝑛 𝑎𝑐𝑡𝑖𝑣𝑎 En caso de tener varios estratos se asume el valor de ∆𝑃𝑎 𝑒 es aproximadamente del 10-20% del peso del muro 𝑧 = 𝐿í𝑛𝑒𝑎 𝑑𝑒 𝑎𝑐𝑐𝑖ó𝑛 𝑑𝑒 𝑙𝑎 𝑝𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑖ó𝑛 𝑎𝑐𝑡𝑖𝑣𝑎 ∆𝑃𝑎 𝑒 = 𝑃𝑎 𝑒 − 𝑃𝑎 ∆𝑍𝑎 𝑒 = 2 3 ℎ 𝑍𝑎 𝑒 = ∆𝑃𝑎 𝑒 ∗ ∆𝑍𝑎 𝑒 + 𝑃𝑎 ∗ 𝑧 𝑃𝑎 𝑒
  24. 24. Para estructuras de pequeña magnitud se construye generalmente sólo un nivel de sótano, aparte del peso propio, recibe una carga vertical la reacción de apoyo de la losa superior
  25. 25. Muro Empotrado-Apoyado Este tipo de muro va apoyado en un extremo superior sobre las vigas, por medio de juntas especiales entre el muro y la viga, y empotrado en su cimiento inferior.
  26. 26. Muro Doblemente Empotrado Este muro se diseña como parte de la superestructura, es decir, empotrado en las vigas y en su propio cimiento, además puede estar apoyado en las columnas del edificio, en este caso funcionaria como una losa en 2 direcciones con 4 apoyos. Sin embargo cabe recordar que la carga será uniformemente variada y no uniformemente distribuida como en una losa común. Carga triangular debida a la presión del suelo.
  27. 27. El caso más frecuente es que sobre el muro apoyen pilares que transmiten cargas de las plantas superiores, pudiendo existir además varios sótanos
  28. 28. MODELO MATEMATICO DOS SOTANOS • Los diagramas de momentos flectores y el de esfuerzos axiales se indican en la figura d) y e). • Caben las mismas hipótesis que en el caso de un solo sótano y, análogamente, para el dimensionamiento en flexión compuesta, conviene optimizar la suma de armaduras de las dos caras. De nuevo aquí conviene
  29. 29. VIGAS DE CORONACIÓN • Su función es homogeneizar las deformaciones entre paneles. Olvidando la existencia de una junta de hormigonado entre módulos de pantalla, la viga de coronación tendrá como Objetivo: • 1. Trabar (arriostrar) horizontalmente todas las cabezas de los muros para evitar deformación en cabeza. Se calcula como una viga continua donde en el plano horizontal se le impone una deformación igual a la deformación máxima del muro. • 2. Repartir el esfuerzo vertical para evitar asentamientos diferenciales frente cargas verticales. Para ello se dimensiona como una viga continua apoyada en cada uno de los muros donde en un tramo se anula dicho apoyo y se sustituye por una carga vertical igual a su peso propio.
  30. 30. DRENAJE El drenaje sirve para evitar la acumulación de agua detrás de las paredes debe colocar material granular detrás de la pared del muro. Los muros y zapatas de cimentación del sótano deben ser cubiertos con tiras de 6 milésimas de pulgada de espesor (0,153 mm) una lámina de polietileno o de tipo 30 fieltro UBC- 97
  31. 31. UBICACIÓN DE LOS CIMIENTOS Si el nivel freático esta por debajo de la cimentación no provocan daños a edificios próximos. Zapata Lindero Zapata centrada NF Dependiendo de que el terreno contenido sea o no de propiedad ajena y de la relación entre empujes y cargas verticales, el cimiento va o no centrado respecto al muro.
  32. 32. En este caso, las cargas de la superestructura se transmiten al nivel del sótano por medio de los columnas, y de estos al terreno mediante los encepados de los pilotes y los pilotes portantes. Este método se emplea cuando se encuentran suelos de baja calidad portante a nivel del sótano. Sótanos cimentados sobre pilotes
  33. 33. Pequeño espacio, llenado con elementos de diferentes materiales, situado entre elementos constructivos distintos o entre dos partes de un mismo elemento, haciendo que trabajen conjuntamente, sin que se afecten, siendo necesario que brinden, impermeabilidad, resistencia a los agentes atmosféricos, alto grado de elasticidad, y capacidad de adherencia:
  34. 34. Evitan la aparición de fisuras por cambio de temperatura, retracción de secado y absorben las deformaciones Juntas de Dilatación Zonas con temperatura extrema Cambios de altura del plano de cimentación 20 m máx 30 m máxZonas con temperatura moderada Cambios de altura del muro
  35. 35. Juntas de Control Estas juntas son construidas para el direccionamiento de grietas en zona de tensión CONSTRUCCIÓN Se las realiza con tiras de 2cm de ancho y con una profundidad de ¼ del espesor de la pared, estas pueden ser de madera, metal, plástico o goma. Después de remover la tira, las ranuras deben ser selladas con un relleno de juntas de buena calidad.
  36. 36. Espaciamiento Entre Juntas La separación entre estas juntas será de 8 a 12 m . No obstante, dependiendo de la altura del muro se recomienda la disposición que se indica en la tabla siguiente:
  37. 37. Fisuración Excesiva Se presenta en todas las zonas de tracción, y se trata de una fisuración especialmente grave si su ancho es excesivo TIPOS DE FALLAS EN MUROS DE SÓTANO
  38. 38. • Rotura por cortante Puede presentarse en el alzado, la puntera, el talón o el tacón. • Rotura por rasante La sección peligrosa suele ser la de arranque del alzado, AB, que es una junta de hormigonado obligada, en zona de máximo momento flector y de máximo esfuerzo cortante.
  39. 39. Grietas Estructurales En los sótanos estas grietas ocurren durante el relleno de los bordes exteriores, particularmente cuando equipos pesados se ubican muy cerca de las paredes •Daños y defectos en muros de sótanos en edificios

