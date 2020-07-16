Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pemberaian Menggunakan Rock Breaker Danu Mirza Rezky 212190012
Outline Rincian dan Gambar Pendahuluan Rincian dan Gambar Mekanisme pemberaian rock breaker Rincian dan Gambar Faktor yang...
Pendahuluan Pada dasarnya, struktur rock breaker dan excavator adalah sama. Tetapi di tempat bucket excavator diganti deng...
Mekanisme Pemberaian Rock breaker Rock breaker cocok digunakan untuk weak-medium rock (25-50 Mpa) Rock breaker juga biasa ...
Cutting Force Rock breaker Point Attack Pick: tipe pick ini mempunyai bentuk ujung kerucut dan shank membulat. Teorinya be...
Cutting Force Rock breaker Pointed Pick (Evans, 1984) Cutting Force Roadheader Pointed Pick (Evans, 1984)
Parameter yang mempengaruhi kinerja Rockbreaker - Kuat tekan - Kuat Tarik - Kandungan mineral abrasive - Kekerasan - Peril...
(Dimitrios Kolymbas, 2008) “Tunnelling and Tunnel Mechanics” Dalam bukunya membahas kemampuan penggalian Hydraulic Hammer ...
Terima kasih
Danu mirza rezky (212190012) pemberaian menggunakan rock breaker

Describe about mechanism rock breaker, also approach mathematical equation for calculate cutting force of roadheader

Published in: Engineering
Danu mirza rezky (212190012) pemberaian menggunakan rock breaker

