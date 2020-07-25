Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ANTIVIRUS EN LA ACTUALIDAD Como mostr� un reciente estudio de BestVPN, en base a informaci�n de la base de datos nacional de vulnerabilidades estadounidense, pocos sistemas operativos se libran de las vulnerabilidades, sobre todo en el caso de aquellos de uso m�s generalizado, como puede ser el caso de Windows. Procede pues hablar sobre antivirus, con el objetivo de mostrarte las mejores propuestas gratuitas para proteger tu dispositivo en caso de amenazas. Si bien el sentido com�n es clave a la hora de evitar que nuestro PC sea infectado, a�adir una capa extra de seguridad puede venir bien. En este caso, vamos a hablarte de antivirus gratuitos, propuestas con un distinto modelo de negocio respecto a las versiones de pago, pero de las que tambi�n se pueden beneficiar los usuarios. Kaspersky Kaspersky es considerado como uno de los mejores antivirus de la actualidad, siendo buen candidato para iniciar esta lista. A pesar de alguna pol�mica venida desde Estados Unidos, que lo prohibi� de sus departamentos, la compa��a ha mantenido una postura abierta y transparente. Respecto a la versi�n que nos alude, la gratuita, se trata de uno de los mejores antivirus de la actualidad, destacando por utilizar el mismo motor de detecci�n que la versi�n de pago. Del mismo modo tiene protecci�n contra adware y, en su �ltima actualizaci�n, incluye protecci�n y almacenamiento de contrase�as, as� como cifrado de datos v�a VPN. Del mismo modo cuenta con account check, algo que permite saber si nuestras contrase�as han sido comprometidas. Otra de sus ventajas es que cuenta con una versi�n m�vil, por lo que no se restringe solo a las versiones de PC.
  2. 2. Windows Defender Si utilizas Windows, por defecto, tendr�s instalado Windows Defender. Al no ser demasiado intrusivo, en nuestra experiencia, hemos comprobado que algunos usuarios ni siquiera lo toman como un antivirus, pero no deja de cumplir las mismas funciones que cualquier otro que podamos descargar de internet. Windows Defender es el antivirus oficial de Windows 10 y, en recientes resultados del ranking independiente AV-Test ha logrado situarse entre los 15 mejores antivirus del mundo. Su punto principal es lo bien integrado que est� con el sistema operativo. No es intrusivo a nivel de interfaz, no incluye publicidad de ning�n tipo y se actualiza constantemente de forma autom�tica. Nos permite detectar amenazas y ponerlas autom�ticamente en cuarentena, tiene su propio firewall, controles parentales y m�s. Malwarebytes Free
  3. 3. Una opci�n algo distinta a los antivirus tradicionales (y una de las preferidas de servidor, todo sea dicho), es Malwarebytes. Se trata de una herramienta para eliminar malware, sin tantas funciones adicionales como puedan tener el resto de antivirus. �Traducci�n de esto? Que, en este caso, no contamos con una protecci�n activa constante, sino con una herramienta a la que podemos acudir para rastrear el malware de forma manual. Es un buen complemento incluso si usas otro antivirus, como medida de seguridad adicional. Avast Free Avast no se ha librado de la pol�mica, tras conocerse que una de sus filiales vendi� masivamente datos de usuarios. Tras conocerse el caso, la compa��a asegur� que no recopilar�n m�s datos, por lo que se puede estar medianamente tranquilo (teniendo siempre en cuenta que si algo es gratis, el negocio vas a ser t�). Pol�micas aparte, Avast en su versi�n gratuita es una buena alternativa, con un potente motor de an�lisis de malware, detecci�n de intrusiones en la red WiFi, un modo no molestar para bloquear elementos emergentes cuando estamos jugando o viendo contenidos multimedia y an�lisis constante del ordenador. AVG Free
  4. 4. AVG, ahora propiedad de Avast, sigue siendo una buena alternativa si hablamos de protecci�n gratuita para el PC. Comparte el motor de detecci�n de b�squeda de malware con Avast, aunque es una herramienta bastante m�s ligera y algo menos instrusiva en el PC. Pese a esto, la versi�n gratuita cuenta con an�lisis de malware, bloqueo de descargas y enlaces, an�lisis autom�tico y protecci�n en web. Adem�s, tambi�n tiene versi�n m�vil, por si quieres a�adir una capa extra a tu tel�fono. Panda Free
  5. 5. Panda es otro de los gigantes a la hora de hablar de antivirus. Cuentan con una versi�n gratuita disponible tanto para Windows como para Android, que cuenta con algunas funciones interesantes. La primera es la cl�sica: protecci�n activa contra malware y spyware. Trata de diferenciarse del resto con funciones como la protecci�n USB, que analiza de forma autom�tica las unidades USB que introducimos en el ordenador. Del mismo modo, cuenta con modos multimedia y de juego, as� como un sistema de recuperaci�n en caso de que la amenaza del PC sea m�s grave. Su �ltimo punto clave es contar con una VPN, eso s�, limitada a 150 megas diarios, para navegar de forma an�nima. Bitdefender Free Bitdefender tambi�n tiene una suite gratuita, tanto para macOS como para Windows y Android. La compa��a presume de que su protecci�n es mejor respecto a pr�cticamente toda su competencia (seg�n ellos) siendo cierto, eso s�, que ocupa una buena posici�n en el ranking de AV-Test. Bitdefender trabaja en segundo plano escaneando el PC y no cuenta con ning�n tipo de anuncio. Es una versi�n muy b�sica que no permite programar escaneos, hemos de hacerlos de forma manual. No obstante, tiene un buen sistema de escaneo r�pido y a nivel de protecci�n b�sica es fiable. Avira Free
  6. 6. Avira es otro de los mejores antivirus gratuitos con los que te puedes hacer. Comparte la base con la versi�n Pro, aunque tiene como principal inconveniente que muestra publicidad de otros productos de la empresa. No obstante, una de sus principales ventajas es el poco impacto que tiene a nivel de rendimiento del PC, al ser bastante ligero. A nivel de funciones, lo esperado. Tiene protecci�n en tiempo real a nivel de aplicaciones, archivos, navegaci�n, ad blocker y un sistema para evitar que se trackee nuestra actividad en la web. Est� disponible tanto en PC como en Android. Sophos Home free
  7. 7. Sophos tiene una soluci�n de seguridad gratuita para Windows y macOS con funciones interesantes. Destacan entre ellas el filtrado parental de sitios web y la administraci�n remota de la protecci�n a trav�s de una sencilla interfaz. Cuenta con identificaci�n de malware, seg�n Sophos, a trav�s de Deep Learning, protegiendo en tiempo real nuestro dispositivo. 360totalsecurity 360 es un antivirus bastante sencillo, con una interfaz agradable para el usuario y las funciones b�sicas que se le pueden pedir a un antivirus. Tiene protecci�n en tiempo real (tanto a nivel de programas y archivos como en navegaci�n web), copia de seguridad autom�tica de documentos, protecci�n en compras online, entre otros. ZoneAlarm Free Terminamos este art�culo con un antivirus no tan conocido, pero bastante interesante. Se trata de ZoneAlarm, un antivirus bastante completo, del que podemos destacar funciones el modo juego o su protecci�n de red inal�mbrica mediante firewall.
  8. 8. CUADRO REPRESENTATIVO DE LOS ANTIVIRUS PROTECCI� N B�SICA (ARCHIVOS Y NAVEGACI� N) VP N GESTI�N DE CONTRASE� AS SUPERVISI �N DE CUENTAS ONLINE PROTECCI �N COMPRAS NO SEGURAS CONTRO L PARENT AL KASPERSKY FREE S� S� S� S� No NO WINDOWS DEFENDER S� No S� No S� SI MALWAREBY TES FREE S� (de forma manual) No No No No No AVAST FREE S� No S� No No No AVG FREE S� No No No No No PANDA FREE S� S� No No No No BITEDEFENDE R FREE S� No No No S� No AVIRA FREE S� No No S� S� No SOPHOS HOME FREE S� No No No No S� 360 TOTAL SECURITY S� No No S� S� No
  9. 9. PROTECCI� N B�SICA (ARCHIVOS Y NAVEGACI� N) VP N GESTI�N DE CONTRASE� AS SUPERVISI �N DE CUENTAS ONLINE PROTECCI �N COMPRAS NO SEGURAS CONTRO L PARENT AL ZONE ALARM FREE S� No No No S� No

