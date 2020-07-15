Proyecto institu celebremos al peru

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GESTION PEDAGOGICA CENTRADA EN EL EDUCANDO I.E. Nº 80631 2020
PRESENTACION Estimados y respetados estudiantes, trabajadores, padres de familia, autoridades Locales y vecinos de La Perl...
PLANIFICACION DEL PROYECTO:  Que los estudiantes compartan la experiencia de identificarse y representar a los personajes...
CRONOGRAMA DE ACTIVIDADES: ACTIVIDAD JULIO : MES DE LA PATRIA 13- 14 15- 16 17- 20 21- 22 23- 24 27 30- 31 -Creación de po...
CONSIDERACIONES GENERALES A puertas de celebrar el 199 aniversario de nuestra independencia y siendo coherentes con las co...
Que sea una oportunidad la llegada de los migrantes venezolanos y de otras nacionalidades para que tratemos el enfoque ¡in...
Nuestros estudiantes tienen mucho que decir, démosle la oportunidad en estas fiestas patrias que puedan manifestarse por m...
La realización de actividades que permitan reflexionar sobre nuestra independencia, como, por ejemplo: danzas folclóricas,...
Debe recordarse que las tareas escolares son un complemento de la estrategia “Aprendo en Casa”, por lo tanto, deben ser d...
OBJETIVO GENERAL Ofrecer pautas para la organización de acciones pedagógicas en los niveles de la l.E y, por la celebració...
ACCIONES PEDAGÓGICAS EN EL NIVEL PRIMARIA Es de suma importancia tener en cuenta los intereses y necesidades de los niños;...
La celebración de Fiestas Patrias es un escenario propicio para conocer qué quieren aprender nuestros niños. Es necesario ...
 ¿Qué personajes participaron en la independencia del Perú?  ¿Sabes de qué país eran estos personajes?  ¿Cómo se organi...
Las preguntas orientan el conocimiento de la gesta de la independencia del Perú. -Propiciar la formación de una actitud cr...
- Representar danzas tradicionales de nuestro país. - La I.E. podrá realizar actividades que promuevan la apreciación y ex...
- Fomentar el respeto a los símbolos patrios, los cuales nos demuestran que formamos parte de un país; entonando el himno ...
SELECCION DE CAPACIDADES: AREAS CAPACIDADES INDICADORES DE LOGRO PERSONAL SOCIAL -Participa y disfruta en la planificación...
ACCIONES PEDAGÓGICAS EN EL NIVEL SECUNDARIA Teniendo en cuenta que la planificación pate de las demandas y necesidades de ...
Es por ello es necesario orientar a una convivencia basada en el acuerdo y el bien común, así como el respeto a la propia ...
Por tal motivo, se pueden considerar actividades de aprendizaje pertinentes a su contexto y que guarden relación con los e...
AREAS ACTIVIADES A DESARROLLAR COMUN- ICACIÓN Teniendo la celebración de fiestas patrias deben movilizar todas las compete...
CIEN- CIAS SOCIA- LES Realizara la representación de los principales hechos del proceso de independencia considerando a lo...
ACTIVIDADES DEL NIVEL PRIMARIA: ❖Elaboración de poesías referidos ❖a los precursores y próceres de la independencia ❖Elabo...
EQUIPO RESPONSABLE: PRESIDENTE Dr. Daniel Jhony Dionicio Gonzales Director COORDINADORA GENERAL: Lic. Nancy Judith Quiroz ...
BODAS DE OROBODAS DE ORO I.E. N° 80631 ANTONIO RAIMONDI 1970 - 20201970 - 2020
Proyecto institu celebremos al peru
ES EL PROYECTO ELABORADO POR LA I.E. N° 80631 ANTONIO RAIMONDI, DENOMIANDMO "CELEBREMOS JUNTOS EL AMOR POR EL PERU"

  1. 1. GESTION PEDAGOGICA CENTRADA EN EL EDUCANDO I.E. Nº 80631 2020
  2. 2. PRESENTACION Estimados y respetados estudiantes, trabajadores, padres de familia, autoridades Locales y vecinos de La Perla de Macabí y alrededores, con motivo de conmemorarse el 199º de Aniversario de la Independencia de nuestra Patria, a nombre de la I.E. Nº 80631 “Antonio Raimondi”, me es grato presentar el proyecto del mes patrio denominado: “CELEBREMOS JUNTOS NUESTRO AMOR POR EL PERU”, en cumplimiento de las normas educativas. Todas las actividades responden a un Proyecto de Aprendizaje Interareas curriculares e inter niveles educativos en el contexto del CNEB y del trabajo en equipo. Dr. DANIEL JHONY DIONICIO GONZALES Director de la I.E. Nº 80631 “Antonio Raimondi”
  3. 3. PLANIFICACION DEL PROYECTO:  Que los estudiantes compartan la experiencia de identificarse y representar a los personajes que hicieron historia y marcaron el derrotero de una forma de vida, dejando huella en la historia del mundo y el Perú.  Para lograr que los estudiantes conozcan, valoren, respeten y vivencien su historia y tradiciones.  Para lograr que los estudiantes dialoguen sobre el tema, elaborando textos descriptivos, narrativos e instructivos, elaborando producciones artísticas sobre el tema, llevando a cabo la escenificación de la línea de tiempo en la independencia del Perú.
  4. 4. CRONOGRAMA DE ACTIVIDADES: ACTIVIDAD JULIO : MES DE LA PATRIA 13- 14 15- 16 17- 20 21- 22 23- 24 27 30- 31 -Creación de poesías, canciones y acrósticos X -Creación de textos narrativos, instructivos, y descriptivos. X -Elaboración de trabajos manuales con material reciclado de su entorno. X -Análisis de la reseña histórica de los Símbolos y Personajes Ilustres de nuestra historia. X -Evaluación de los diversos concursos internos, realizados por fiestas patrias X -Ceremonia virtual (vía zoom) de Conmemoración por el Aniversario de nuestro País, X -Evaluación del Proyecto X
  5. 5. CONSIDERACIONES GENERALES A puertas de celebrar el 199 aniversario de nuestra independencia y siendo coherentes con las competencias, los enfoques transversales y el perfil de egreso del CNEB, no podemos mantener al margen a nuestros estudiantes de tan significativo acontecimiento, es importante involucrarlos desde un enfoque crítico y reflexivo sobre los hechos y acontecimientos que marcaron la vida independiente de nuestra nación y su repercusión en la actualidad. Es necesario saber qué piensan y qué valor le dan a estos hechos que deberían ser trascendentales en la vida de todo ciudadano.
  6. 6. Que sea una oportunidad la llegada de los migrantes venezolanos y de otras nacionalidades para que tratemos el enfoque ¡intercultural de manera vivencial, conociendo y valorando nuestra identidad cultural, a través del diálogo y el respeto hacia nuestras diferencias y similitudes. El ser mejores peruanos siempre, se logra conociendo lo nuestro, pero con significatividad, es decir propiciando la comunicación, el respeto por las diversas opiniones, el debate, la investigación y la expresión de lo que realmente sentimos por nuestra historia, costumbres, tradiciones, etc.
  7. 7. Nuestros estudiantes tienen mucho que decir, démosle la oportunidad en estas fiestas patrias que puedan manifestarse por medio de lo que mejor hacen, que ellos elijan cómo presentar sus producciones o actuaciones, que lleguen a acuerdos y así descubriremos sus talentos y habilidades; solo confiando en lo que realmente son capaces de hacer lograremos que se sientan valiosos, importantes y autónomos. La patria se construye inculcando valores y desarrollando actitudes coherentes con lo que decimos, los valores no se imponen hay que practicarlos.
  8. 8. La realización de actividades que permitan reflexionar sobre nuestra independencia, como, por ejemplo: danzas folclóricas, concursos de dibujo y pintura, concursos de pesias, concursos de acrósticos, entre otros. Estas actividades deben estar consideradas en el proyecto de aprendizaje y deben permitir la integración de las manifestaciones culturales de los estudiantes nacionales y extranjeros. Los docentes, al solicitar un trabajo de investigación y/o monografías escolares, tienen el deber de respetar los derechos de los estudiantes garantizando su integridad, por lo que:
  9. 9. Debe recordarse que las tareas escolares son un complemento de la estrategia “Aprendo en Casa”, por lo tanto, deben ser dosificadas respetando los espacios de los estudiantes, la recreación y el diálogo en la familia. Los trabajos de investigación deben ser desarrollados de manera individual con el monitoreo y retroalimentación del docente. El estudiante debe buscar información sobre el aspecto a investigar. El director de la I.E. será responsable de monitorear las actividades planificadas por los docentes garantizando el cumplimiento de las horas pedagógicas del año escolar.
  10. 10. OBJETIVO GENERAL Ofrecer pautas para la organización de acciones pedagógicas en los niveles de la l.E y, por la celebración de las Fiestas Patrias favoreciendo el logro de aprendizajes en un enfoque inclusivo e intercultural en los estudiantes raimondinos OBJETIVOS ESPECIFICOS Orientar las acciones a realizar en la I.E N° 80631 durante la celebración de las Fiestas Patrias. Afianzar la identidad nacional de los estudiantes de la I.E. N° 80631 desde prácticas educativas que los ayuden a ser mejores ciudadanos. integrar las costumbres de los migrantes desde un enfoque inclusivo e intercultural.
  11. 11. ACCIONES PEDAGÓGICAS EN EL NIVEL PRIMARIA Es de suma importancia tener en cuenta los intereses y necesidades de los niños; en ese sentido, debemos considerar el desarrollo de aprendizajes significativos en situaciones de contexto. Las celebraciones que son significativas para los niños deben servir para promover el desarrollo de competencias. En ese sentido, es responsabilidad de la lE garantizar el desarrollo de actividades que promuevan la identidad nacional, el amor por el Perú y el respeto a la diversidad cultural a través de la revalorización de sus costumbres; en el marco de un enfoque inclusivo e intercultural.
  12. 12. La celebración de Fiestas Patrias es un escenario propicio para conocer qué quieren aprender nuestros niños. Es necesario que todas estas actividades permitan interacciones positivas entre los miembros de la comunidad educativa. Se debe evitar en la medida de lo posible celebraciones que atenten contra los derechos de los estudiantes, garantizando su integridad física y mental. Partir de situaciones concretas y de los conocimientos previos de los niños, formulando las siguientes preguntas: ¿Qué celebramos en el mes de julio?  ¿Qué conoces sobre la proclamación de la independencia?
  13. 13.  ¿Qué personajes participaron en la independencia del Perú?  ¿Sabes de qué país eran estos personajes?  ¿Cómo se organizó la independencia del Perú?  ¿Dónde desembarcó la expedición libertadora dirigida por San Martín?  ¿Qué país había independizado San Martin antes de llegar al Perú?,  ¿Qué papel jugó Simón Bolívar en nuestra independencia?  ¿Dónde se da la célebre reunión entre San Martín y Simón Bolívar?  ¿Qué batalla selló la independencia del Perú en 1824?  ¿Dónde se proclamó la independencia del Perú?
  14. 14. Las preguntas orientan el conocimiento de la gesta de la independencia del Perú. -Propiciar la formación de una actitud crítica a través de preguntas reflexivas, como, por ejemplo: -¿Cómo les gustaría que fuera su país? -¿Qué ciudadano te gustaría ser? - ¿Qué valores tuvieron nuestros héroes?, -¿Qué costumbres rescatas de tu lugar de origen? -Elaborar afiche de las costumbres y tradiciones: fiestas, danzas, comidas de su localidad. -Mediante expresiones artísticas como música, danza, pintura, reafirmar nuestro amor a la Patria y respeto a las manifestaciones culturales de los estudiantes.
  15. 15. - Representar danzas tradicionales de nuestro país. - La I.E. podrá realizar actividades que promuevan la apreciación y expresión artística de los estudiantes, así como el conocimiento y valoración de las diversas manifestaciones culturales de nuestro país. - Incorporar como parte del Plan Lector las prácticas de oralidad (narraciones), y otras prácticas del medio que promuevan procesos significativos de lectura y de escritura vinculadas a las Fiestas Patrias. Es importante estimular y valorar la producción de las niñas y niños de educación primaria.
  16. 16. - Fomentar el respeto a los símbolos patrios, los cuales nos demuestran que formamos parte de un país; entonando el himno nacional con energía, sintiéndonos orgullosos de nuestras raíces -Usar escarapela, si bien es cierto la escarapela no es un símbolo patrio, es una forma de identificarnos con nuestra peruanidad. - Participar con entusiasmo en el proyecto de fiestas patrias de nuestra I.E. y La Perla de Macabí. -Promover la visualización de videos educativos para niños. Posteriormente se formularán preguntas para conocer si les ha gustado o no, qué es lo que ha llamado más la atención.
  17. 17. SELECCION DE CAPACIDADES: AREAS CAPACIDADES INDICADORES DE LOGRO PERSONAL SOCIAL -Participa y disfruta en la planificación y realización de actividades sencillas. -Expresa situaciones y reconoce características de su identidad cultural. -Participa con alegría y entusiasmo en la escenificación. COMUNICA CIÓN INTEGRAL -Comprende y explica con sus propias palabras textos orales en poesías, acrósticos y cuentos creados por él -Se expresa espontáneamente. -Participa en el repertorio de poesías y acrósticos. CIENCIA Y AMBIENTE -Utiliza objetos que hay en su entorno para transformarlos según sus necesidades. -Participa en la elaboración para la escenografía. MATEMA TICA Matematiza, Representa, Comunica Elabora diversas estrategias, Utiliza expresiones simbólicas, Argumenta. Usa diversas estrategias de cálculo escrito y mental para resolver problemas de adicción y sustracción de números naturales hasta dos cifras EDUCA CION POR EL ARTE -Expresa emociones, sentimientos y vivencias diversas a través de la expresión corporal y gestual. -Participa con alegría y entusiasmo en la escenificación de personajes de la historia. EDUC RELIGIOSA -Expresa espontáneamente su agradecimiento a Dios. -Crea oraciones de agradecimiento a Dios Padre.
  18. 18. ACCIONES PEDAGÓGICAS EN EL NIVEL SECUNDARIA Teniendo en cuenta que la planificación pate de las demandas y necesidades de aprendizaje de los estudiantes, y del conocimiento de las características de su entorno, se debe considerar el desarrollo de aprendizajes partiendo de situaciones significativas. Se plantea un trabajo inter áreas curriculares, cuyas actividades se desarrollen en el marco de los enfoques por competencia y de evaluación formativa. Considerar que, en el contexto de la realidad local y nacional, caracterizado por la diversidad sociocultural, se produce permanentemente la interacción entre personas de diferentes culturas.
  19. 19. Es por ello es necesario orientar a una convivencia basada en el acuerdo y el bien común, así como el respeto a la propia identidad y a las diferencias. Para la ejecución de las diversas actividades pedagógicas tomar en cuenta el uso de las Tic, de los diferentes programas informáticos y las redes sociales. A partir del recojo de información sobre los intereses de nuestros estudiantes en función a las preguntas retadoras y acciones observadas, sobre temas relacionados al mes de la patria como: - Ciudadanía y democracia - Identidad y nacionalidad - independencia del Perú etc.
  20. 20. Por tal motivo, se pueden considerar actividades de aprendizaje pertinentes a su contexto y que guarden relación con los enfoques transversales desde la mirada de los mismos estudiantes. Reconociendo que el ser humano es a la vez físico, biológico, psíquico, cultural, social e histórico, debemos concebirlo de manera integral y es por eso que se propone dar inicio a este trabajo que respondan a esta integralidad desde el enfoque de cada área.
  21. 21. AREAS ACTIVIADES A DESARROLLAR COMUN- ICACIÓN Teniendo la celebración de fiestas patrias deben movilizar todas las competencias comunicativas (Se comunica oralmente en su lengua materna, lee diversos tipos de textos escritos en lengua materna, escribe diversos tipos de textos en lengua materna), para Io cual se sugiere realizar actividades que las teniendo en cuenta los intereses y necesidades de los estudiantes para su planificación. Se puede considerar la lectura de textos de la independencia a fin de ejecutar debates, diálogos, reflexionando sobre la importancia de los personajes de esta época, que les permita analizar y valorar los textos para construir una opinión personal o un juicio crítico en función a su experiencia y diversas fuentes de información. MATEMA TICA Revalorara los monumentos históricos propios de cada país, investigando en la web sobre las figuras y/o sólidos geométricos que se utilizarían para su representación: elaboración de maquetas. Elaborar presupuestos para la preparación de platos típicos. Realizar encuestas virtuales sobre sus preferencias en disciplinas deportivas, platos típicos, bebidas y procesar la información en tablas y gráficos estadísticos. Resolver problemas contextualizados a la celebración de las fiestas patrias y a las actividades que se presentan por esta festividad. CIEN- CIA Y TECNO- LOGIA Organizará por aula y/o grado un concurso de afiches e infografías de los diversos platos típicos, bebidas elaborados con los productos de las regiones y/o países; danzas, artesanía, vestimenta, canciones del Perú, de acuerdo al contexto de la lE.
  22. 22. CIEN- CIAS SOCIA- LES Realizara la representación de los principales hechos del proceso de independencia considerando a los personajes que participaron en la gesta libertadora (San Martin, Simón Bolívar, Antonio José de Sucre, entre otros). Promoverá Visitas virtuales a museos, centros arqueológicos, centros históricos revalorando su valor histórico y reafirmando la identidad. Elaborar un álbum sobre la celebración de fiestas patrias en los diferentes países de nuestra región. Elaborará de línea de tiempo del proceso histórico de la independencia. DESA- RROLLO PERSO- NAL, CIUDA- DANIA Y CIVICA - Promoverá la visualización de videos educativos y la serie histórica "El último Bastión", que nos muestra cómo fue nuestro país antes y durante su proceso de independencia. Después se harán preguntas más y, se promoverán juicios críticos. - Fomentara el respeto a los símbolos patrios, los cuales nos demuestran que formamos parte de un país; entonando el himno nacional con energía, sintiéndonos orgullosos de nuestras raíces ARTE Y CULTU- RA - Promoverá el uso de la escarapela, si bien es cierto la escarapela no es un símbolo patrio, es una forma de identificarnos con nuestra peruanidad. - Promoverá concursos de dibujo y pintura, teniendo como temática los personajes, hechos y procesos históricos sucedidos en la independencia del Perú EVALUACION DEL PROYECTO: La evaluación es permanente, a través de la observación, conformación de los equipos de trabajo, expresión oral y comprensión de las mismas.
  23. 23. ACTIVIDADES DEL NIVEL PRIMARIA: ❖Elaboración de poesías referidos ❖a los precursores y próceres de la independencia ❖Elaboración de acrósticos referidos a los libertadores ❖Concurso de dibujo y pintura, referido a los símbolos patrios ❖Proyección de videos referidos a la independencia ❖Concurso de Infografías alusivas a las fiestas patrias ❖Concurso de pancartas alusivas a las fiestas patrias ❖Concurso individual de bailes típicos de nuestra patria ❖Concurso de canto en homenaje a la patria (criollo o vernacular) ACTIVIDADES DEL NIVEL SECUNDARIO: INVESTIGACIONES y/o MONOGRAFIAS ESCOLARES: ❖ TEMA: Significado histórico de los símbolos patrios ❖ TEMA: Significado histórico de los próceres en la independencia ❖ TEMA: Significados histórico de los precursores en la independencia ❖ TEMA: Significado histórico de los montoneros en la independencia ❖ TEMA: Significado histórico de la mujer en la independencia ❖ TEMA: Bolívar y san Martin en la independencia del Perú y América ENSAYOS HISTORICOS: ❖ Las mujeres en la Independencia del Perú ❖ El pueblo peruano en la Emancipación peruana ❖ Significado histórico de la Independencia del Perú ❖ Causas y consecuencias de la independencia del Perú ❖ Significado de los símbolos patrios REDACCION DE POESÍAS: ❖ “A TUPAC AMARU” ❖ “A JOSE OLAYA” ❖ “A MARIA PARADO DE BELLIDO”, ❖ “A MICAELA BASTIDAS” ❖ “A ANTONIO JOSE DE SUCRE” REDACCION SEMBLANZAS Y ACROSTICOS: ❖ Semblanza histórica y Acróstico a JOSE ANTONIO DE ZELA ❖ Semblanza histórica y Acróstico a BASILIO AUQUI ❖ Semblanza histórica y Acróstico a JOSE ANDRES RAZURI ANALISIS DE DOCUMENTOS HISTORICOS: ❖ Análisis del acta de la independencia del Perú ❖ Análisis de la Capitulación de Ayacucho ❖ Análisis de la letra del Himno Nacional del Perú
  24. 24. EQUIPO RESPONSABLE: PRESIDENTE Dr. Daniel Jhony Dionicio Gonzales Director COORDINADORA GENERAL: Lic. Nancy Judith Quiroz de la cruz CONCURSO DE ENSAYOS /MONOGRAFIAS: Lic. Jessica Juliana Vega Gamboa CONCURSO POESIA: Prof. Elmer Rufino Avalos Zarate CONCURSO DE PINTURA: Prof. Pedro Juan Sifuentes Ramos CONCURSO DE DIBUJO: Prof. Yulisa Maribel Velásquez Calderón CONCURSO DE PANCARTAS: Prof. Walter Chávez Ruiz Prof. Martin Delgado Cáceres CONCURSO DE INFOGRAFIAS: Lic. Helyn Patricia Sánchez Díaz CONCURSO DE CANTO: Prof. Elka Patricia Burga Vega CONCURSO DE ACROSTICOS Prof. Giovanna Asunción Sipiran Guarniz CONCURSO DE DISCURSOS HISTORICOS: Prof. Ángel Alberto Chávez Ruiz Prof. Magda Elizabeth Muñoz Sánchez
  25. 25. BODAS DE OROBODAS DE ORO I.E. N° 80631 ANTONIO RAIMONDI 1970 - 20201970 - 2020

