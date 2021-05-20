Successfully reported this slideshow.
Law
May. 20, 2021

المرسوم عدد 116

بموجب مرسوم القانون عدد 116 إلى إحداث إصلاحات جوهرية من أجل اعلام مستقل يلتزم بمبدأ الخدمة العامة

المرسوم عدد 116

  9. 9. [0 @ P9 GJN [ G 6.B % 2!!9 8 2 M N ! !
  10. 10. 3% U G0. l# . P9 78 P9 2 M N 39 GJ8
  11. 11. k 7 2 2!!9 M ! 3- or n: G0. l# 5
  12. 12. . 3% 9 ql 0Yr /8 4 . 2l 2! 2 .B l!9
  13. 13. ]! G0. l# 0U- P@ P@N M 8 S0J G 6.B =J 8 8 . P9 79 TU 9 : c0
  14. 14. *!; MY k -% /0= 3)- ? 32
  15. 15. 1975 A)B 28 P8 1975
  16. 16. c0
  17. 17. *!; 09 d 397 404 405 PY ? 2 . P9 80 k l#
  18. 18. . %( G0. )0? !=0 q= u) 2 l!9
  19. 19. ]! PU% . R=0 2 0= 2011 .
  20. 20. 116
  21. 21. 2011 2 2011 :( $% !
  22. 22. $ 1(5$ ! + ?+@ A$*B% $% !
  23. 23. $ 1(5C 3
  24. 24. :( . ^_@B )0? R!() /H `T 3)0O a%#8 ! ! ! 2 `@ ^[% = .! % b[ -% ..N /0= M 40
  25. 25. 72 A)B /0; 8 1972 *!; M )- J d d = c0
  26. 26. ^ M A)B N 6 68 1884 2!! +-W !0 6.B 6% % /08 a[ 2 ^f, M -% /0= 8
  27. 27. 1968 A)B 8 e) 1968 6. 3(- 4!K
  28. 28. c0
  29. 29. *!; M d d = ^ -% /0= M 17
  30. 30. 1987 A)B 10 P8 1987 0J +,8 V.J a M I ^2!!0 /0N 2 a
  31. 31. TN Q M -% /0= 64
  32. 32. 1991 A)B 29 !0; 1991
  33. 33. c0
  34. 34. *!; M ).N d d = ^ -% /0= M 8
  35. 35. 93 8 A)B 9! 1993 h .)t
  36. 36. [0 /0% $%' ^ ]9 -% /0= M, 3)- 6 ? M 1
  37. 37. 2001 A)B 15 9=; 2001
  38. 38. -% /0= 46
  39. 39. 2002 A)B 7 2002 -% /0= 1
  40. 40. 2008 A)B 08 9=; 2008 ^ -% /0= M 33
  41. 41. 2007 A)B 4 /0; 2007 b !0 6.B ^ -% G0. M 6
  42. 42. 2011 A)B 18 9! 2011 3)0O a%#8 ! ! ! $%' = .! `T ^[% -% G0. M 10
  43. 43. 2011 A)B 2 e) 2011 G `T !
  44. 44. [ !# $%' ^ -% G0. M 14
  45. 45. 2011 A)B 23 e) 2011 ^!0 f _@B 4!K
  46. 46. -% G0. M 35
  47. 47. 2011 A)B 10 2011 4 ^!.W
  48. 48. [0 R? S:= -% G0. 72
  49. 49. 2011 A)B 3 68 2011 ^ -% G0. M 41
  50. 50. 2011 A)B 26 2011 !0 P5! )- (g0 M H h9
  51. 51. -% G0. 4 I
  52. 52. 54
  53. 53. 2011 A)B 11 /0; 2011 ^ -% G0. M 88
  54. 54. 2011 A)B 24 . 2011 ^6!? 4!K
  55. 55. ^ G `T !
  56. 56. [0 ! 8) M
  57. 57. 84 !=0 )0? . %( –– 4 2011 2569 +)D0 R? % M . d= i G0. )% : G0. l# 2, k N P9 .) 4K
  58. 58. !% !# $% . P9 2 ) k 1 M
  59. 59. M ! 6 % G0. l# : - . : ! P5 h M * G0 ]9 8 !hH 6%: _=5 9!5 % [ . - GH : ! 0 8 U P= ; 8 3J 8 K= S5H Y . - 6%U . : C .)H !hH 6! ]9 8 P 8 =? G0 2 +]? 8 G0 ;0 . - .)H : P= 6h 6! ]9 8 !h y 8 =? @ F.8 8 !)8 f ) 3];8 .0 P ZU8 !. 8 8 6==N Jr 8 !
  60. 60. T )@8 8 +0. % /x d . * G0 d;0 D; !=J H ZU8 6]!? 8 . .)H !U% 6 !0J P5!# 8 TU 6K
  61. 61. !U% 6h 8 6]9 5 8 6 6==N .0 . - C : ]9 !h y !Y;
  62. 62. !Y @ 6h 6! 8 . - . 6s
  63. 63. : o= e) 6s
  64. 64. C z= z=t T: 8 !0 6s
  65. 65. 5 .) . - TU 6s
  66. 66. : 6s
  67. 67. !!; 8 !0 6s
  68. 68. . - !!; !. 6s
  69. 69. : J 6s
  70. 70. ! ) YT J 6!; 8 6K
  71. 71. #! 8 C ! ) !w R.8 M P
  72. 72. ! 69 d? y 3-% 6]! !T0: !; w 2 P d )? * . - C 6-- f: : n!: d..8 M 4 f: ]9 C 5 6. 1: 2! C 6-- 1![ *D0
  73. 73. [0 2!0 M C nU) -
  74. 74. .H h c: G 2! 2! 7 l5 . C 6-- 1![ k : !![
  75. 75. YJ 6;0 1![ G 7 2 +]; . k )rH : P5 ! C nU G0 ;0 +5 8 *! ^!
  76. 76. M H 3r !w 8 3r 9 a% P 8 6%U +%.H 8 6?
  77. 77. $%H 8 ,@ 8 )J8 4% )r VT d! Vw !gW . .!. )rH : )rH ! P5 6!
  78. 78. V! .8 % )? 0 G0 ;0 a% M H y n: 8 3J9 3
  79. 79. @ .0 !.!. K
  80. 80. 8 S] 8 y= 8 !hH ]9 8 C! n: ?
  81. 81. +]; 2 _@ C ]9 h 8 X d! 6=H /% 8 P .!. 0 P 2 P;8 . 2! 2 2J O58 M H P )J8 # 8 F0. M !gW #,@ 8 ] 8 -@ 6)!U 2!U
  82. 82. . - V? : 8 = *
  83. 83. 60 X 8 *D0 8 C ^ /5 ^!
  84. 84. 8 !g 8 ! !H 6?
  85. 85. 8 !(]; 8 !5 . - 3D; VT : _ 0
  86. 86. 8 !! 6l 3D;H M d;0 8 . 3W
  87. 87. Y. C G0 . - P!? : . 0 P5 6h 6! 8 ! @ ;=H u) 8 #)% 8 Jr /5 =]U 4 +0. 8 J. 0# ?
  88. 88. /5 +0. =0= K= 8 8 9
  89. 89. _=5 9
  90. 90. !w . N S - )* P9 3 =0, k 6%# )0? ! _@-T ! % !g0 G0. l# GJN !=0 . P9 4 k 2[0 PJ 0 M H h9
  91. 91. . P9 5 ! c0
  92. 92. 6 E0 e) k 2!9 3 4 ! - e.8 M G0. l# 2 : k E0 ! % !g0 6%# G ^ 6 /= ^! k ^3 k ! -% k 2 ^+)i )JN ^!9 !00 k f 0, - ql# .) *,: G E0 2Ui 8 c0:
  93. 93. ^4. : ^T: 3! /= 5 G k ^% G k k 09 ^
  94. 94. 2570 !=0 )0? . %( –– 4 2011 84 ^G GK
  95. 95. [0 2N k k ^ z= O *!? k
  96. 96. [0 . =O S - 3
  97. 97. $ +! $ ?+E $ !
  98. 98. $ 1(5C :( $% P9 6 k $% !# !: * !0 T R=0 # . 0
  99. 99. M ! ! M 1J ^d-% / G0. l ! c0
  100. 100. 6!, . e) ; 8 2 PU% /- ! . ! [= 8 (,8 !gW d=Wr 2 _=5 . 1%,$ 2
  101. 101. 3 $ - !5 ! ! !K
  102. 102. P9 7 ! k ! ! 2 /0J !; !# -0 6!:r * G 6? #]
  103. 103. 3+9J 3: 2! ! 6+; W : d
  104. 104. ! 0, k ! +,8 3). % )0? R!() ^R!( G M 0 /0, k : ) P@N M !=O 2 % X@ - +, 2 !O O5N !
  105. 105. 6! ) R!() V(= G 2!! 2l# %8 M 0 ^3, ! ! . /0J ! R!() 2 `@ /
  106. 106. ! /0, k P@N M #%N ^0 b 3U , k !O O5N !
  107. 107. 6! 2 `@ /
  108. 108. ! /0 ^2!!9 2 !O O5N !
  109. 109. 6! 2 `@ 2! 0, k !9 !w ! ^ TN !!O O5N 6! 2 `@ 2! 0, k S ! ! 6s
  110. 110. ^ c:r8 2!! 2J ! != 8 !0J 6! B 0 .!. S] +;W5 0 8 !.!. 8 ! ] 8 !0 _=5 2 2!! 2J 5 4
  111. 111. !! 2! 2!
  112. 112. U ! I 8 6# ^3r !w 8 3r 3)0 ^4 7 2 4!: 2! hH H ! !H 6s
  113. 113. I 6# 8 . r 0; 4 ! +,8 P5 _@0 . 4 2!! R!() ! d(= (,8 !w 60
  114. 114. . _. 3% %%? @ . 2!
  115. 115. . P5 ! +,8 Cg %%? * S
  116. 116. . u) 2 r8 . 2 O58 P@ )0Yr $% q%. * ^0, 3% += U 0 : ! 0 P9 l# 2 M N 39 GJ8 3 * ^dg% . M 0 +,8 ! /0
  117. 117. ! 4 )0Y % 3% 4,0 0
  118. 118. ! 2l +,{ ! . 3% %%? 2J
  119. 119. 0, 4! 0 )0Y % 2!
  120. 120. ! +,{ 2!
  121. 121. . D? 39 4 . P9 8 e) k ! . 1
  122. 122. 5 4 ! +,8 #!w /- %U e.8 M -! . H 4 4! 0 3% ![ 40, ! 8 4 ] 2J P ) ! 6 2!J % _0 ! ql: d9= 2 b% d 2
  123. 123. : - ^! 6; 2 ! 6 $g )l /- V!Y - ^! 8 . EU - ! +,N 3) 6!? 9 : . )- J @ ] ! 6) *,: [ D? 3- +,@ 6+;H . P9 9 % k
  124. 124. ! P@N M /) ! R? (,8 * ) ! R!() )- I 5 !() . _ *0 ! !. 2 ), . P9 10 k 0, G 2! *? D0? ! ! 8 2! ! B ! ] 8 ! := 8 !0 9!L
  125. 125. o= 8 8 )@ 2 +,8 ! . 2 % /8 d=Wr ! G +
  126. 126. O. ! C R)% . 3)0 ^0, N /0J /8 D0? 5 6s
  127. 127. ! I 8 6# ^3r !w 8 3r ! !H . 0 ! ! +,8 M M I 4% (= %
  128. 128. 4 % M n
  129. 129. 6. 3(% N R!( M H a U% ! 4 4J . P9 11 k +,N D0? ^0 /8 ! 3)0 !w 8 3r ^3r
  130. 130. O. 3;8 8 + 6 ; P 4! H P@ % 6%: 3r /8 M 4 !
  131. 131. 9 ! -N !J E0 7 h M . ^2!!
  132. 132. +,N M V? M,@ /H 0 ^ 4! P;8 H 2r 2!! ! x . R!() [H )0 4! V? 5 ! 8 !!Y PJ ! M 4! . U d=Wr 2 ^ 4 .
  133. 133. 84 !=0 )0? . %( –– 4 2011 2571 6; 5) ^6 P5 +,{ 2J ! 4 /0J P( 8 %; z)% ! 3r !w 8 3r . P9 12 k +,8 G] ! =08 /J
  134. 134. ! /0 60 N *(@0 n: ! 3r .
  135. 135. 4 4 P 8 ^4 M /8 M 0
  136. 136. ) -% ) 0# 7 h #% )% ! . +,8 M 2! ! 2!
  137. 137. . U 40, 3% ![ ^ @= 1@0 8 h: 2 b
  138. 138. ^ 4 += u) 2
  139. 139. 69 P: c0: P( ! _ ! . 8 ! /8 2J 8 ^ ! _ ! H 4 E= .) 4 . P5 M 2!)- /0N M 7 l5 GJN ql#
  140. 140. 0% n:r 8 5) d0 8 d9!L 4J ! . P9 13 k 2J R!( ! 2!! +U 2%@ * 4#)!U ) 4 ? 4+95 /%! G 3% M G! G 6)U /09J 2 P@ R!() ! E= 0 d . P9 14 ! R!( 0: 6D! I
  141. 141. -% k 8 M, (,8 . $ 2
  142. 142. 3 $ k 6TU ! ! ! @ 6TU k N b9 P9 15 ! ! k P% 4!K
  143. 143. M ! - : ^/0= 3-!. /= E0 ![% 4- k ^ ! 4- k 0
  144. 144. [0 b@ 4- k 0
  145. 145. d-0; !? c: ^d / U 2 G G0 E0 4- k ^G /W y b0
  146. 146. -% P(. !J ]!5 V
  147. 147. ? k ^b ]=
  148. 148. +.)H b0
  149. 149. -% . H % +.)H k /D0 4!@ eJ e.8 M ]!! l= % ^2% 8 R
  150. 150. ? 8 PTN ^=D0 !@- !H ? M k ^! 3-0; 6h 0 ? *!? k *.8 M ! ! 6%: *D0 4- k ^! - ! 0; !
  151. 151. [ 2J Y; ? ? !
  152. 152. k ^- !
  153. 153. [0 O 2 / C ^ O% 6!;0 0
  154. 154. J . 4J 4- k ]] k 6s
  155. 155. !
  156. 156. ! 6)% ^!=0 )0? ! 3+95 6h -)0 20J 4- k . P9 16 ! ! M 0 k : k M X G 6 *!; 6.B a[N U% %0 K=N
  157. 157. b@ M ^ _ k V 6D; I
  158. 158. Y. $%' 6s
  159. 159. ^ k _ 60
  160. 160. @ Y. $%' 6D; I
  161. 161. V !hH 8 w Y !!; ]9 ! !=0 6!? 3%(9 ! ) g% . 7 h P d )? * O P9 GJN +
  162. 162. 2 )? ? 2 . 6 H !Y 3D; H 2J % !(
  163. 163. O. ! 0 . 6-- n!: 6-- !
  164. 164. [0 50 * !
  165. 165. k 6%: T: 6@
  166. 166. 2 D ^ C 6-- *0 6-- !
  167. 167. [0 50 /h k 6s
  168. 168. h M b : !
  169. 169. ^!
  170. 170. 6! ! * !
  171. 171. 0 N M H 6.B 6!; ! 6-- -
  172. 172. . G . f k 3D; 6!@9 o 6.5 T: 6s
  173. 173. H @  k %! @ 6s
  174. 174. /0, o 6.5 9 %0 - !50
  175. 175. M b k M / ! -% J9 ^8 ! TU G ^.! b P@ 2 +0. 2 8 c: P@ b 0 t .
  176. 176. 2572 !=0 )0? . %( –– 4 2011 84 l# k )[ ^ ! ! % )- 9 G0
  177. 177. [= d;0 M H ! .() ^ M H )0? R!() ^ ! 6U% @Y. !
  178. 178. ] 3% 2 y !
  179. 179. 8 !
  180. 180. 8 !.! 6!: 6s
  181. 181. . +% H 6K *!; *) 6!T0 3%( ! Z ^ k M G ! c0
  182. 182. !! -% o %0 T: 69 C ? z=' 2 %! 2! ! := 6 6s
  183. 183. P@ 2! 0 c: ^ !50 %0 * k )r @ %! 3];8 ^ M P k
  184. 184. 8 =0= * 6h ! 2. y 2! -% e! 6s
  185. 185. ^ %! @ _ k 6]
  186. 186. ! 60
  187. 187. P!Y Y. ! ^ k 2 J 69 : @ G 6s
  188. 188. P@ * ^ 3D; 6!@9 o 6.J 6h . P9 17 k 4 n!: 6-- 0- !( 5 2 P@ 50 !
  189. 189. [0 6-- [ f:
  190. 190. [0 6-- 0- ! ! * !
  191. 191. !( 5 . P9 18 6s
  192. 192. Y. 6D; *,: k . G0 f, ) 2 ! ! 6-- !
  193. 193. [0 50 * !
  194. 194. ]9 h .)t
  195. 195. [0 /0% . ). 6TU k =O b9 P9 19 ! ! M 0 k : k 0; 8 +% H ! 0J 0 4!. *) 8 2!=0 *) 6h N *) 8 !! Y b ^ k 8 +% H ! P5 0J P( ! ! R!() ! ! ^N D0 8 b ^ k 1: `@ ; 6+ ^ 6+; c0: 6h 2 =0= * =Wr - %! / c0
  196. 196. )0.% ! ^ 6h !! ! c0
  197. 197. 4% k @ 6 ! ! 6h 6!!Y !! !, -@ ;0 0
  198. 198. J )0 b@ =N O ; ^ . ! 8 +% H k 2% + !0 6.B 2! . P9 20 ! ! % k 2, 0
  199. 199. . : ^! 6 M @ !@% 2 := k ^! ! !0 y(
  200. 200. /! k ]! k ^! 0 !
  201. 201. % != ^!,
  202. 202. U 0 6[
  203. 203. 1: k 6 6]
  204. 204. 3%
  205. 205. 6D; 6! k ^ G! *@ 6) ! P@ 2 ! *@ 6 0 k ^ 6! k ^ 6-- f:
  206. 206. U 0. a%#{ ! ! Z% P! k ^ !,
  207. 207. ^
  208. 208. a%#N w!T k .
  209. 209. # 6!T0 6@ 2, k d-0; d+95 G 0 ^d-% ! =J *@0 M *0 l#
  210. 210. R!() M H )0? R!() M H d
  211. 211. := d;0 !
  212. 212. ! 6s
  213. 213. ! . ! 8 !. k C O 4 P9 21 K= q-% )- PJ ! 6; %
  214. 214. k U% 8 N M,@ 5 Cg 2 8 !() 2 30% M (,8 Og )0, H !=0=@ ; /0J (,8 P@N 2 4
  215. 215. ! !() 8 d(= )l 3)0T . )@ l: R!( 60T /0J 2 +,N !wW #+)x )% ; . ^S
  216. 216. 0 G% 3)0T 0% -% /5 %
  217. 217. b0.8 aL !=g ? ! R!() 2 +,N . *? ! % e)% P( ;)% 8 %; !() q-% 6% /0J ! . . U% K= ! *, . !Y Z% !() O .
  218. 218. 84 !=0 )0? . %( –– 4 2011 2573 P9 22 G! k ! H 3%
  219. 219. G ! S%
  220. 220. ^ 2!@ 0? /0N 2! 2 ! R!() P@ 2 2!#B 1
  221. 221. M H 2!
  222. 222. ) 8 ( XY 2!9 . _ /00 ^/09J !() %
  223. 223. ^; (g0 @ M @ %@ /J 2!
  224. 224. 69 : 6gH 2!=0 V! P )? GJN o 6.5 3D; 6!@9 . 1J /)05l /0@ TU : -  ( P(.0 ]9 !h y *!; P!? - 6] %! 2 %5W D 60 P5 *; c:rN M 9 !! M 2! 2!0
  225. 225. 2! 3D;H . ^; %
  226. 226. ^4 4#% ! % , )0W 2-% /0
  227. 227. ! 3 4 P9 2 10 ^!(]? 6+; ? 2 *
  228. 228. +H 60 2 ! P P@ 2!@ +- (,@ /h' H ^ ^ D0? . 60 ql# 4! H 3%
  229. 229. G G! !w XwN . ! ! M 0 .)t
  230. 230. [0 /0% 6-- !
  231. 231. [0 50 * !
  232. 232. 0- 6-- . !
  233. 233. @ ]9 h %: : 6 . ! )- 4!K
  234. 234. k * 4 P9 23 ! ! * k !? !# ! E- !() #% !=]! . /g /0
  235. 235. 8 /0
  236. 236. 2 ! !=]! /0J . 2, -! -)0 a 69= N /0
  237. 237. . -! -)0 P : ^!l -)0 k ^ % !=]! 2 : 6- k ^T0 6 6 k 9: -)0 k . I
  238. 238. 7 h !
  239. 239. -)0 69= =O /0
  240. 240. 2, ]!? % !=]! 2 3%
  241. 241. . P9 24 k R!() x 0# ! a 6-t N ! !=]! ;)% 1) ! . x 2! /8 d D0? aT % 2 . P9 25 k GJN
  242. 242. @ M !0 1) ! ! 69= 3(% - V@ @ *,: 6. . P9 26 /08 2 /0J )-H I ! /0J k GK
  243. 243. [ 4 %= * /08 !0 6)-H 2 2! 4 ! R? d, l ! /0N ..N W d! @- . F $ -3! $% - $G $ = $ P9 27 ! ! % k G Z% @ V 8 9= + 2 [ =8 .) - P d )? * . P9 28 k 4 2!@ *(@0 PO 9 : c0
  244. 244. ^P )? 5 !
  245. 245. 6.) G 9[N d5 /= n: V;0 8 6!@U{ !
  246. 246. W EU o 6.5 6!, 2 6s
  247. 247. P@ 3D; T ^ V@ 4 R!() 7 l )0 ! ) l % % #h: V;0 ! % ! ^ *) 7 h N : !
  248. 248. !(, )- 6 M H . P9 29 3-)0 6] 6!, EU k 6!@9 8 o 6.J 8 P )? c0
  249. 249. ;0 ^3D; d !() !
  250. 250. ! R !
  251. 251. 3W
  252. 252. M H 2 1J !@9 8 o e5 GJW 8 /0= : 6.) 3D; . d!
  253. 253. l O 1 : M P;8 D? U 0 d! H dw0 u) 2 . O G% ^ ! ! 2J /8 ^ ) % % : /h k )l=
  254. 254. 1 60
  255. 255. @ M 0; dO 8 3W
  256. 256. 8 ^ 2!
  257. 257. g - y= 6%: 8 %: C 8 z= 1!@0 8 ^r #@8 3% )rH ,0 8 2! y= 2 +]? - ^ 3D; 3% n! - /h -0 a 8 _@B V (
  258. 258. ^3D;t - z= 1!@0 +,@ %
  259. 259. 0 /0J ! 0 ^!(= 8 @B 9 C 8 3)0U * .
  260. 260. 0 /0J /8 V? 6 P5 /- 1 : !
  261. 261. ? *
  262. 262. 0
  263. 263. 69 : D? /8 ( U ) 5 (% 2 : 6 4@) 2 a@ 0: !
  264. 264. U +-N ^9 : - : !
  265. 265. 8 !(, M H N H hH 7 h N V;0. .
  266. 266. 2574 !=0 )0? . %( –– 4 2011 84 P9 30 UH PO !; 9 : SJ) k P9 6!, E H =Wr 2 G0. l# 2 R: ' /h ! 2J ^d5)% V `- ) a y= )0, 1 : 30- % P ) 7 h )0
  267. 267. d! H 0
  268. 268. 9 : Z0 dY! . 0 -? ! R!( 2J %% %5W 8 9 : d 4 G0! )0, 1 : 0% / !. -!N P G8 M 7 h #-% . N
  269. 269. 0
  270. 270. 9 : 0; 30% 2, . 2J . % ^! R!( b 2 b% 2 d
  271. 271. !J 1 : b00 y= @0 a )0 /hW /8 ^d9= 9 : . l# h: 2 1 : )0, G% *
  272. 272. +; . 2 r q@8 P;8 ! M 1 H R!( M 9 : b00 y= _@B a )@ |! u) . %! 4 hH U) VT . 6-- 0-) - XY l 3-% o !( 5 /' ^ ! ! R!() d! H d;0 6D? % *0 !
  273. 273. P;8 U 0 . O G% ^ ! R!() /hW !
  274. 274. [0 50 6-- U P a' . 6-- . l: % 6 0 2 d
  275. 275. !J N
  276. 276. GH b[ 9 M % d 6) 2 1 : 2J d9= 2 b )- G8 q% 3l: . P9 31 ^ 3D;H /- C 6[= .) k U ! ! f /hW /8 )
  277. 277. - 1 8 2!U )
  278. 278. - 1 8 2 2! ` 6]!? ]? 6[
  279. 279. 7 G! P . P9 32 XY /09 /0#B /0@ G0 k =Wr 69 :
  280. 280. . 2 ) 0# ]? ^49 1 % ^ /0 0 5 6]!? (g0 . q-% /J 8 T8 . _ 6D0? M 0N 39 /)05l / . 2!@ 2!=0 P@ 2 ]?
  281. 281. ) . 2l 2!=0 2 % P5 4. , 2, /8 V? ! 4U q+,H d9
  282. 282. T 8 d) d9T d ^q) . d 0
  283. 283. 2 8 1 : 6 7 l5 , 2, q+,H . !
  284. 284. 4 3)0T d 0
  285. 285. 2 8 1 : S!w M n 0# +, d,) M 8 )0, G% . u) M , n
  286. 286. /8 V? 5 8
  287. 287. ]? 9 : b00 d 0
  288. 288. 2 8 1 : GH M d=J [ 2 d! H , 2 := d;0 /5 /H ]? % d!;0 %!9 2, d !w 3)0T 0T0 /0, d! H :
  289. 289. 7 . aL ]? P. 7 )0? P!5 M H G8 )@ _ : J M ! l n: +;H u) 2 %0 D? P;8 d) 8 ]? @ 2 _ G% 3)0T ]? ]? J P =0=@ ]? * 3-% ;i . 2 /hW /8 PTN _ %
  290. 290. : 45 2J P(.0 6% 3)- ! 2 V 8 9= + ' 8 9 : SJ) !!() 9 %: . P9 33 !Y 3D; H k 1 : PJ JN G : M f G0. l# #)% | !U 1 2 RU ) 25 ( !=JH M H H !@ 2 ( Y. 3D;H V . . P9 34 ! ! % k H 0@ 2 60
  291. 291. . $g 2 O58 , % W h : 4 h
  292. 292. ! ! M H a% P 8 @ 8 . P9 35 k M 0 ! b. a[8 b]
  293. 293. 2l 4 =H G =. !: 7 l5 b. a[N !
  294. 294. _ 0- 9 !=0=@ 0O 8 M H 8 n:r Z =8 d 2 2J /8 4# -H P b]
  295. 295. . l: ! )@ !wW 60TN . PJ 0, 2 +,8 ! 60T % - 60TN I; 60T R!( . ^ 2!!
  296. 296. := | ! 6)@ /0J 4 4 O +B# M G8 ! 2 )- +, . P9 36 3 1 8 2! #)% ` !: V@ k d; W % 2 P5 ^9 : 3)0U V ^ )
  297. 297. - ax ! P 6=! 6% $ N . F= ZU8 XwN . 8 !w 050 G l!9
  298. 298. M H ! . P9 37 U 2! #)% ` !: V@ k ) 5 ( 2 ax ) 20 ( Q C !. ! 2 P5 )
  299. 299. - 1 8 +!rN 6=! (g0 2
  300. 300. !J ! V ?. P@ #+9UH 8 %H % 8 ! 1J #]? .
  301. 301. 84 !=0 )0? . %( –– 4 2011 2575 P9 38 k 2!9 ! H ) 6 0 f 29 30 ! 6+;t [ q8 : M H ! ! | 69 : %U $ 8 bD0 8 y
  302. 302. 4% d9 M b[ !UN l 2J ^d! H 0
  303. 303. ! 5 6L0 P;8 =W 30 dH u) 2 0 . . 2 P /8 M P;N l# )U 2J %5W 5 G8 . P9 39 Z%H ! ! d! _. 2 2J k 2!9 ! H ) 6 0 29 30 G0. l# 2 )- J G8 ) l# 2 . P9 40 PJ 6% N /8 ! 2! hH k h: ! n: % +, M 1 H ) ^; 3r * )0? P!5 % 2 7 h *
  304. 304. /8 /- q . P9 41 PJ 6% N /8 ! 2! hH k : .)
  305. 305. R? M 1 P!
  306. 306. . * S : 6 := TU GJ8 P9 42 k U 2! r n . G P(. #0. /- !
  307. 307. [0 ! := 4 . ! ! P(. . 4!K
  308. 308. M G l# 2 N P9 ! H ) - e.8 M G0. . D ! % XY l l: . P9 43 ! ! k U d0
  309. 309. G -% / M )- !=0= P!@ P5 DH M ! := X) *!; 2! a= e.8 M G P(. M H h9
  310. 310. H% * r 6( 8 2! r . 2 % 2J !@- ! e.8 M Z0@ !(
  311. 311. O. 6 H ! GK
  312. 312. 8
  313. 313. [0 2N 8 d5 !Y E0 G G 8 . -% ! ! o %0 T: z=' y ) ? ! := 6 69 O 2! G 6s
  314. 314. M 2! 0 %! c: . P9 44 ! ! -% k P(.0 ! := %0@ n !
  315. 315. ] 3% %% c0: +;H !@0 D0 2! r 1: : y 1: * ) ! G P(. 1: G e.8 M !
  316. 316. a[N a= -% - !9 . P9 45 G 6s
  317. 317. 5 M ? k S] 3%(9 )rH 6, 8 6=H 8 y C =? 8 P ^ 2! r 6(@ 8 .!. . P5 V@ #)% /0J ! !: !? l 9 : | 2 6 P5 P /8 M C P d! P -0 3)0T !: 1, ^)
  318. 318. - ax 3 . P9 46 ! ! M 0 k ^ ( P(.0 *!? ^ 2! r G @ G 6s
  319. 319. S l# GJN /0 M . !9J 6 0 f 6+; l: +,@ %
  320. 320. 3% = P@ 6 P5 )0 % *0 ! := . HI $ F $ : )* + 3$ P9 47 6.B +.)H )K= !@ 3)0 k 2!! * ^%%? )0.% e.8 M l!9
  321. 321. ! (,8 ! ! R!() 3+9J 3: -0 6!: 2! 2 ? R!() P@ 2 /%! ! * !
  322. 322. _@B )0 !
  323. 323. [0 G `T ! R9
  324. 324. P9 ! c0
  325. 325. 69T0 7 q8 . P9 48 %%? 4 ^! o
  326. 326. M N 3)% U k ! ! +,8 Cg d! c0
  327. 327. P9 7 2! 2 G0. l# 2 l R!( V(= R!( +
  328. 328. O. +,N 2 3% /0J 60
  329. 329. . _. 0, . P9 49 6 := += u) M H ! = 9 k -% G0. GJ8 M ^ !.W
  330. 330. [0 R? 35
  331. 331. 2011 A)B 10 P8 2011 R? S:= -% G0. 4 I
  332. 332. !.W
  333. 333. [0 72
  334. 334. 2011 A)B 3 68 2011 09 ). . P9 50 6s
  335. 335. M 2! k G0. l# GJN ! 0 . nU q)%T u) 2
  336. 336. . q@8 P;8 . P9 51 GJN 9 : c0
  337. 337. *!; MY k G0. l# . P9 52 )0? . %( G0. l#
  338. 338. k q= u) 2 l!9
  339. 339. ]! PU% !=0 . 2 2011 .

