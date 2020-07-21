Five Easy Wins for Making your PowerPoint Slideshows Accessible

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Five Easy Wins for Making your PowerPoint™ Slideshows More Accessible Barry Dahl, D2L
PowerPoint can be Highly Accessible • Or not. • It’s up to you.
5 Easy Wins 1. Using accessible templates 2. Outline View 3. Slide titles 4. Adding alt text to visual elements 5. Check r...
1. Not all Templates are Accessible • Just because a template in available to you, doesn’t mean it has good accessibility ...
Search for Accessible Design Templates
Accessible Templates for Download Example 1 Example 2
All Links are Shared at bit.ly/dahlppt
2. Check the Outline View View > Normal, w/slide thumbnails View > Outline, with slide text
Check the outline for this one Some students rely on Assistive Technologies (this is an added text box) Week 1 • Chapter 1...
Good Practice with Outline View • Put slide text into provided content placeholders • If something doesn’t appear in the o...
3. Slide Titles are Important • Seriously, they are. • This isn’t obvious to everyone. • This outline shows three slides w...
Why Slide Titles are Important • Individuals who use a screen reader skim slide titles to navigate • they can quickly scan...
Good Practice with Slide Titles • Avoid using the same title for slides that are a continuation of the previous slide spil...
Hide a Slide Title on Selection Pane
4. Alternative Text in PowerPoint • Alt Text helps people with visual impairments understand pictures and other graphical ...
Which image types need alternative text? • Photos • Illustrations or clip art • Images of text, such as word clouds • Tabl...
Adding Alt Text in Old PPT In PowerPoint 2016 and earlier 1. Select graphic 2. Choose Format Picture 3. Select Size & Prop...
Adding Alt Text in New PPT 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 Fall 2018 Spring 2019 Fall 2019 Spring 2020 ACC 101 Grade Distribution A ...
Adding Alt Text to a Chart
Newer PPT – Mark as Decorative
Remember this slide? Some students rely on Assistive Technologies (this is an added text box) Week 1 • Chapter 1 • Chapter...
What is Reading Order? • First thing you do is… • Yada, yada, yada • Blah, blah, blah • Second thing you do is… • Yada, ya...
Open the Selection Pane
Check Reading Order of Elements
Drag and Drop to Change Order
Barry Dahl, D2L Barry.dahl@D2L.com Five Easy Wins for Making your PowerPoint™ Slideshows More Accessible
From Fusion 2020, July 21.
By Barry Dahl
Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-ShareAlike License
