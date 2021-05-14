Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jasa Pembuatan Lapangan Futsal Terbaik Hub 0822-9867-5016

Kelebihan Lantai Interlock Futsal

1. Awet dan Tahan Lama
2. Pemasangan Mudah
3. Mudah Dibersihkan

  Jasa Pembuatan Lapangan Futsal Terbaik Hub 0822-9867-5016 RADITYA DESIGN ART YAITU PERUSAHAAN YANG JASA PEMBUATAN LAPANGAN FUTSAL, LAPANGAN BASKET, LAPANGAN VOLI, KALAU ANDA BERMINAT HUBUNGI : HTTPS://WA.ME/6282298675016.
  2. 2. Lantai futsal yang kerap dipilih yaitu lantai interlock karena memiliki permukaan yang lunak dan halus. Permukaan dari lantai interlock memang terlihat licin dan mengkilap, namun bahannya empuk. Bahan pembuatan dari lantai interlock adalah material plastik PP yang tebal sehingga aman digunakan sebagai lantai futsal.
  3. 3. JENIS JENIS LAPANGAN FUTSAL 1. Jenis Lapangan Futsal Vinyl  Lapangan futsal vinyl ini biasa disebut dengan rubber karena bahan dasarnya menyerupai karet yang permukaanya lembut. Jenis lapangan futsal yang satu ini merupakan yang paling banyak disukai oleh penggemar olahraga futsal. Hal tersebut dikarenakan bahannya yang empuk sehingga membuat kita lebih mudah dalam melakukan aksi-aksi penyelamatan terlebih bagi mereka yang suka diving.
  4. 4. Kelebihan lapangan vinyl: ● Tingkat kerataan lapangan jenis ini baik sehingga bola bisa meluncur dengan lancar. ● Bahan terdiri dari beberapa lapisan sehingga terasa empuk ketika kita melakukan diving atau terjatuh. KEKURANGAN LAPANGAN VINYL: ● JIKA DIGUNAKAN DALAM WAKTU YANG RELATIF LAMA, MAKA AKAN ADA BAGIAN YANG TERLEPAS DAN HAL TERSEBUT MENYEBABKAN LAPANGAN MENJADI TIDAK RATA. ● DAYA CENGKRAM YANG CUKUP BAIK, TERUTAMA JIKA MENGGUNAKAN SEPATU YANG OUTSOLENYA TERBUAT DARI KARET MURNI. ● KETIKA MELAKUKAN RUSH TERKADANG BISA MENYEBABKAN LUKA PADA BAGIAN PAHA ATAS DAN PINGGUL
  5. 5. 2. Jenis Lapangan Futsal Parquette  Jenis Lapangan futsal ini lebih populer di daerah Eropa, Amerika Latin dan kurang begitu populer di Indonesia. Lapangan jenis ini sebenarnya sudah cukup lama digunakan dan biasanya dipakai di GOR (Gelanggang Olahraga). Beberapa lapangan basket juga banyak yang memakai bahan ini karena material lapangan ini sendiri terbuat dari kayu yang mampu memantulkan bola dengan baik.
  6. 6. Kelebihan lapangan parquette:  Permukaan lapangan tergolong yang paling kesat. Sehingga tidak licin ketika berlari di atasnya.  Kerataan jenis lapangan ini juga sangat baik, sehingga membuat laju bola juga lancar ketika bergulir di atasnya. Kekurangan lapangan parquette:  Jenis lapangan ini memiliki tingkat kekerasan yang paling tinggi dibandingkan dengan jenis lapangan futsal lainnya karena terbuat dari kayu.  Mudah rusak yang disebabkan faktor cuaca dan tingkat kelembapan sehingga dibutuhkan perawatan yang ekstra.  Jika sudah mulai rusak, lapangan ini cukup berbahaya karena sekat-sekat antara satu potongan kayu dengan yang lain akan timbul ke permukaan, dan ini berbahaya bagi kiper futsal, hal ini akan menganggu alur laju bola
  7. 7. 3. Jenis Lapangan Futsal Taraflex Jenis lapangan ini sekilas hampir sama dengan Parquette tetapi ini bahannya dari polyethylen atau biji plastik yang dipadatkan. Meskipun dari bahan plastik tetapi lapangan ini keset dan enak digunakan, sehingga tidak mudah terjatuh. Jenis lapangan ini juga sudah banyak sekali di Indonesia.
  8. 8. Kelebihan lapangan taraflex: ● Tingkat kerataan dari permukaan lapangan ini yang cukup bagus menyebabkan aliran bola menjadi lancar. ● Permukaan lapangan yang tidak licin. Kekurangan lapangan taraflex: ● Lapisan lapangan futsal ini terdiri dari beberapa lapisan sehingga terkadang dijumpai permukaan yang tidak rata yang dikarenakan ada lapisan permukaan yang terlepas.
  9. 9. 4. JENIS LAPANGAN FUTSAL KARPET PLASTIK LAPANGAN JENIS INI MEMILIKI BAHAN DASAR YANG SAMA DENGAN JENIS LAPANGAN TARAFLEX, YAITU POLYETHYLE. YANG MENJADI PEMBEDA KEDUANYA ADALAH LAPANGAN FUTSAL DENGAN JENIS INI TERDIRI DARI BANYAK LEMBARAN YANG BISA DIBONGKAR PASANG SEHINGGA MEMBUAT LAPANGAN INI MEMILIKI NILAI EKONOMIS YANG TINGGI KARENA MUDAH DIPINDAH TEMPATKAN SERTA MEMILIKI DAYA TAHAN YANG LAMA.
  10. 10. Kelebihan lapangan karpet plastik:  Permukaannya tidak licin dan relatif kesat.  Jarang sekali ditemui adanya permukaan yang tidak rata, yang disebabkan adanya lapisan yang terlepas Kekurangan lapangan karpet plastik:  Jika dibandingan dengan jenis lapangan vinyl, parquette, dan taraflex lapangan ini tidaklah terlalu rata, karena terdiri dari banyak lembaran-lembaran.
  11. 11. Interlock futsal ialah sebuah alas yang di gunakan para pemain untuk bermain futsal dimana lantai jenis ini memiliki bahan dasar plastik polypropylene (PP), karena lantai interlock futsal tidak licin, mempunyai tingkat kerataan yang sangat baik sehingga aliran bola menjadi lebih lancar.
  12. 12. Jenis Lantai Lapangan Futsal Interlock & Flexi Pave 1. Bahan Interlock  Lantai interlock futsal jenis ini menggunakan bahan dasar plastik PP dengan tujuan agar tidak mudah sobek atau rusak mengingat olahraga futsal membutuhkan pergerakan yang intens. Tekstur lantai dengan bahan ini padat serta hampir seperti keramik. Penggunaan interlocking floor semacam ini tidak hanya untuk lapangan futsal saja, tetapi bisa juga untuk lapangan olahraga lainnya seperti voli dan bulutangkis. 2. Bahan Flexy Pave  Permukaan lantai yang menggunakan flexy pave terlihat halus namun kesat dan tidak licin. Hal ini dikarenakan penggunaan campuran berupa pasir halus dan cat. Karena dibuat dengan cat, maka tak heran jika penggunaan flexy pave coating semacam ini bisa menghasilkan warna yang beragam. Teksturnya juga keras sehingga lebih tahan lama dan tahan terhadap segala cuaca.
  13. 13. Kelebihan Lantai Interlock Futsal 1. Awet dan Tahan Lama  Dari segi harga, bahan interlock futsal adalah yang paling terjangkau, namun hal tersebut memang sebanding dengan kualitasnya. Karena dibuat dari plastik PP yang kuat, maka lantai interlock tidak akan mudah sobek, meskipun sering terkena gesekan dengan sepatu futsal. Ketahanan lantai semacam ini juga panjang, yaitu sekitar 5 hingga 10 tahun tergantung dari kualitas bahan penyusunnya. 2. Pemasangan Mudah  Lantai interlock futsal hadir dengan berbagai ketebalan, hanya saja semuanya pasti berbentuk persegi. Jika dilihat sekilas memang mirip seperti keramik. Ukuran tiap sisinya adalah 25 cm dan ketebalan yang populer adalah 1,25 cm. 3. Mudah Dibersihkan  Permukaan dari lantai interlock futsal ini halus dan mengkilap, namun kesat dan tidak licin sehingga mudah dibersihkan. Anda tinggal menyapu dan mengepelnya seperti biasa maka lantai akan tetap bersih dan nyaman untuk digunakan.

