(ORIENTACION) ACTIVIDADES LÚDICAS

RELACIÓN DE LOS JUEGOS CON LAS ÁREAS DE FORMACIÓN PREESCOLAR EN LAS DIFERENTES ACTIVIDADES LÚDICAS.

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD DE PANAMÁ CENTROREGIONAL DE VERAGUAS FACULTADCIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN LIC. EN EDUCACIÓN PREESCOLAR INTEGRANTES: ACOSTA, ARACELIS 9-756-279 CASIMIRO, JESSICA 9-750-2288 PINTO, REBECA 9-743-884 SANTOS, YARIZEL 9-731-160 YÁNGÜEZ, CYNTHIA 3-737-2266 20 DE JUNIO DE 2021
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN La actividad lúdica es esencial en los primeros años de vida de los niños y niñas ya que les permite ser más participativos, demostrar habilidades y destrezas que cada uno posee.
  3. 3. OBJETIVO GENERAL Favorecer el desarrollo de la actividad lúdica como estrategia pedagógica para fortalecer el interés y habilidades en el aprendizaje de los niños/a.
  4. 4. OBJETIVOS ESPECIFICO S  Enriquecer los saberes pedagógicos de la docente en relación a la importancia de la lúdica como estrategia pedagógica.  Concientizar a los padres de familia sobre la importancia de la lúdica en el desarrollo del niño.
  5. 5. EL JUEGO Según palabras de Vygotsky: El juegos es una realidad cambiante y sobre todo impulsadora del desarrollo mental del niño.
  6. 6. Es la manera específica en que el niño conquista su medio ambiente. Mientras juega adquiere conocimientos y técnicas que tendrán gran valor en su actividad escolar LA IMPORTANCIA DEL JUEGO
  7. 7. JUEGO DE DESCUBRIMIENTO desarrollo intelectual JUEGOS SOCIALES fluidez de la comunicación EL JUEGO CREATIVO pensamiento conceptual JUEGOS IMAGINATIVOS expresar emociones TIPOS DE JUEGO
  8. 8. EL JUEGO ES UN EJERCICIO QUE REALIZA EL NIÑO PARA DESARROLLAR DIFERENTES CAPACIDADES Físicas Creatividad e imaginación Desarrollo sensorial y mental Desarrollan su coordinación psicomotriz y la motricidad gruesa y fina. El juego las despierta y las desarrolla. Discriminación de formas, tamaños, colores, texturas, otros.
  9. 9. EL JUEGO EN EL PREESCOL AR Le permite a los niños explorar y dar sentido al mundo que les rodea, además de utilizar y desarrollar su imaginación y su creatividad, gozan de los juegos activos y supervisados, a solas y con compañeros.
  10. 10. Área motora Desarrollo motor grueso Desarrollo motora fina El desarrollo del niño ocurre en forma secuencial, esto quiere decir que una habilidad ayuda a que surja otra. Va adquiriendo habilidad para mover armoniosamente los músculos de su cuerpo, y mantener el equilibrio Realizar actividades con sus manos que le permitan tomar objetos, sostenerlos y manipularlos.
  11. 11. Área de Lenguaje Área Socioafectiva Área Cognoscitiva La comunicación que establece el niño con la madre, en un primer momento, la realiza a través del llanto. Se Desarrolla desde que la vida intrauterina del niño. Abarca dos partes la social y la afectiva o emocional. El niño organiza mentalmente la información que recibe a través de los sistemas sensoperceptuales. Coordinación Bilateral La coordinación bilateral es la habilidad de usar ambas manos juntas para manipular un objeto
  12. 12. JUEGOS Actividad placentera, libre y espontánea, sin un fin determinado, pero de gran utilidad para el desarrollo del niño. ÁREAS Desarrollo infantil (afectiva, social, lingüística, física, motora, cognoscitiva). PREESCOLAR Constituye la fase inicial del sistema escolarizado. ACTIVIDADES LÚDICAS Es aquello que se puede realizar en el tiempo libre con el objetivo de liberar tensiones, salir de la rutina diaria y para obtener un poco de placer y diversión. LENGUAJE Es una actividad comunicativa, cognitiva y reflexiva que permite interactuar y aprender. ÁREA SOCIOAFECTI VA Incluye experiencias emocionales, socializadoras y motivacionales que permiten al niño relacionarse con los otros, respondiendo a determinadas costumbres. ÁREA COGNOSTIVA Proceso por el cual un niño aprende a razonar, resolver problemas y pensar conscientemente. DEASARROLL O SENSORIAL Experimentación que el niño tiene a través de los sentidos, y que, con el paso del tiempo, los desarrollan sus capacidades cognitivas, lingüísticas, emocionales, sociales y físicas. CREATIVIDAD Es aquella que contribuye al fortalecimiento del pensamiento divergente que motiva a su vez un amplio número de variables. VOCABULARIO
  13. 13. CONCLUSION ES  Podemos concluir en la reflexión de este trabajo sobre la importancia de la lúdica en el proceso educativo como una herramienta creativa, innovadora y humanizante.  Podemos decir que en las actividades lúdicas se descubre en los niños y niñas habilidades, destrezas y grandes potencialidades que contribuirán a su desarrollo físico y mental.  Estas actividades están diseñadas para que los niños interactúen con distintos programas en relación a aspectos de pensamiento matemático, lenguaje y exploración y conocimiento del mundo.

