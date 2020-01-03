(PEPPER Poetry: Poetic Expressions of Pain, Pleasure and Exotic Realities) By - @A.E. Ivy



Book Descriptions :

Standing for Poetic Expressions of Pain, Pleasure and Exotic Realities, PEPPER Poetry is a collection of poems designed to entertain the senses and imaginations of women across the world. Using intense metaphors and provocative rhymes, PEPPER entices the attention and chemical reactions of women and their curious minds. While reading PEPPER, feel free to explore the deeper meanings of each poem and scenario, allowing yourself to escape into a world of joy, wonder and pleasure.

