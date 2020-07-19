Capacitacion zoom

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aplicaci�n Gratuita N�mero ilimitado de reuniones 100 participantes Tiempo max. 45 minutos
Crear una reuni�n
ID y Contrase�a Cynthia Romero Flores is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. Topic: Cynthia Romero Flores' Personal ...
Interfaz de Zoom
AUDIO VIDEO Seguridad Participantes Compartir Pantalla GRABAR Salir
Compartir pantalla Permite mostrar al resto de participantes lo que aparece en tu pantalla.
Pizarra Virtual
Chat en vivo En este tipo de videoconferencias, suele haber uno o varios ponentes, por lo que es bueno hacer part�cipes a ...
Gracia s No olvides dejar tu opini�n en nuestra p�gina para seguir ofertando mas curso de tu agrado.
BOLIVIA ARGENTINA GUATEMALA M�XICO PER�ECUADOR COLOMBIA
  1. 1. Herramientas Digitales: Capacitadora: Lcda. Cynthia Romero F. Administradora Educativa
  2. 2. Qu� es Zoom y para qu� sirve Zoom es una plataforma que permite realizar videoconferencias, chatear e impartir webinars de forma r�pida y sencilla. Con esta herramienta podr�s hacer videollamadas y concertar reuniones y entrevistas con tus clientes, alumnos y amigos.
  3. 3. Aplicaci�n Gratuita N�mero ilimitado de reuniones 100 participantes Tiempo max. 45 minutos
  4. 4. Crear una reuni�n
  5. 5. ID y Contrase�a Cynthia Romero Flores is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. Topic: Cynthia Romero Flores' Personal Meeting Room Join Zoom Meeting https://us04web.zoom.us/j/7619922970?pwd=TXZjVWk1aVZIMExzL1grOVJBNzAvdz09 Meeting ID: 761 992 2970 Password: 947218
  6. 6. Interfaz de Zoom
  7. 7. AUDIO VIDEO Seguridad Participantes Compartir Pantalla GRABAR Salir
  8. 8. Compartir pantalla Permite mostrar al resto de participantes lo que aparece en tu pantalla.
  9. 9. Pizarra Virtual
  10. 10. Chat en vivo En este tipo de videoconferencias, suele haber uno o varios ponentes, por lo que es bueno hacer part�cipes a los oyentes y que puedan intervenir a trav�s de un chat. Puedes elegir si quieres que los participantes chateen en privado o que todas sus intervenciones sean p�blicas.
  11. 11. Gracia s No olvides dejar tu opini�n en nuestra p�gina para seguir ofertando mas curso de tu agrado.
  12. 12. BOLIVIA ARGENTINA GUATEMALA M�XICO PER�ECUADOR COLOMBIA

