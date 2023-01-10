Top 5 Mistakes to Avoid as an IEC

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
As a female entrepreneur, working with hundreds of people in the last thirty years, Cyndy McDonald has observed the same mistakes being made over and over by new or experienced IEC's. In this session, Cyndy will review the top five mistakes and how to avoid them in your practice. How to get new clients, what to charge, how to manage clients are some of the topics discussed.
