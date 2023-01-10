Successfully reported this slideshow.
Top 5 Mistakes to Avoid as an IEC

Jan. 10, 2023
Education

As a female entrepreneur, working with hundreds of people in the last thirty years, Cyndy McDonald has observed the same mistakes being made over and over by new or experienced IEC's. In this session, Cyndy will review the top five mistakes and how to avoid them in your practice. How to get new clients, what to charge, how to manage clients are some of the topics discussed.

Top 5 Mistakes to Avoid as an IEC

  1. 1. Top 5 Mistakes to Avoid as an IEC Cyndy McDonald The College Counselor’s Coach
  2. 2. Cyndy McDonald • BS in Behavioral Science and MA in Education • UCLA instructor in College Counseling Certificate Program • College Counseling Professional for over 30 years: Helped start Higher Education Consultants Association (HECA). • Female Entrepreneur: started 1 consulting company, 1 technology company, 1 coaching company • Reside and Practice in Central California • Member/leadership experience in NACAC, WACAC, IECA, HECA, NCAG, and former commissioner for AICEP • Offering Business|Professional Coaching
  3. 3. We are all in the business of Customer Service
  4. 4. Why? Identify early mistakes to avoid when building your practice Fuel the growth of your practice Save money Save time
  5. 5. An Entrepreneur’s Journey • Prospect’s Journey • Client’s Journey • Consultant’s Journey • Organization’s Journey This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-NC
  6. 6. Top 5 Mistakes to Avoid See repeatedly in my 30 years in business
  7. 7. 1. I don’t know enough.
  8. 8. 1. I don’t know enough. • You can be an expert without having all the expertise. Learn • Don’t wait to start until you “know” it all. Now • Avoid the Impostor Syndrome Confidence
  9. 9. Build your expertise Use Use multiple professional resources Join Participate in online forums Do Commit to Professional Development Think Foster Mindset of Learning Consultant Journey
  10. 10. 2. I can’t charge full price.
  11. 11. 2. I can’t charge full price. Don’t undervalue your time Watch your real time commitments Timebox time Include costs for resources you use
  12. 12. Questions All the Time What should I charge? How many students should I see? What should my services be? How many hours should I offer?
  13. 13. Right Questions to ask What income do you want to make? How much time do you have? Client Charges & Load Check out upcoming Name Your Price 3 hour workshop.
  14. 14. How to offer services Comprehensive does not equal Unlimited Hours. Pros for Comprehensive Easier to quote Less tracking needed Manage outcomes Cons for Comprehensive May spend more time Leave money on the table Pros for Hourly Family in control of spending Customize services Paid for all time spent for a family Cons for Hourly More tracking of time Ongoing collection of fees
  15. 15. Offer value & options Offer value 1 Bundle services 2 Offer 3-4 levels of service 3 Offer up sell opportunities 4 Offer niche services 5 Part of your Consultant’s Journey
  16. 16. 3. Sales is a four letter word.
  17. 17. 3. Sales is a four letter word. Promoting something you believe in or have a passion for can become second nature.
  18. 18. Build Your Brand AUTHENTICITY BE CONSISTENT CANVA AND OTHER TOOLS CAN HELP
  19. 19. Gold in your pocket CLIENT EMAILS POWER OF STARBUCKS ASK CLIENTS
  20. 20. Direct People to the Middle High End Service Middle Offering 1 Middle Offering 2 Low End Offering Part of your Consultant’s Journey
  21. 21. How prospects find you Mobile Responsive website Use social media to help in building your brand. Use your connections. Use CRM to gather emails Offer incentives: free diagnostic, free consultation, free workshop. Create Lead Magnets Prospect’s Journey
  22. 22. 4. I wanna hold your hand….
  23. 23. 4. I wanna hold your hand…. Finding the balance between providing professional expertise and becoming a babysitter is key to success as an entrepreneur.
  24. 24. Client Journey • Empower students • Engender trust in parents • Set expectations with Ethics or Team document • Set clear boundaries
  25. 25. Emphasize process
  26. 26. 5. I can do it all myself
  27. 27. Use Your Super Powers Effectively Outsource work Outsource Use technology Use Streamline office processes Streamline Enlist help Enlist Use your time doing what you do best: Working with students.
  28. 28. Building a IEC Practice • Focus on 4 journeys • Prospect’s Journey • Client’s Journey • Consultant’s Journey • Organization’s Journey Your best business investment is one in yourself! Watch for emails about upcoming opportunities
  29. 29. Join Cyndy for Three hour Workshops Reflect & Reset Name Your Price: Setting Your Rates Lead Magnets & Email Lists Polish & Position: Marketing with Gena Lester Linkedin: Kickstart What's Your Brand? Fast Track Using Archetypes Watch for upcoming Details • Goal: Tangible outcome based on workshop theme • Meeting length: 3 hours • Additional: 90 min follow up meeting 2 weeks later • Includes: Reflection Journal • Limit: 12 participants • Includes: Peer connections • Bonus: 1 Individual coaching sessions with Cyndy Invest In Yourself January-March 2023 Cost: $245/ with coupon: $220 Coupon: FridayForum
  30. 30. Coaching Groups Launching a Successful College Practice or Building a Successful College Practice The consultant journey The prospect Journey The client Journey The organization journey Watch for upcoming Details • Meet biweekly for 9 weeks • Meeting length: 90 minutes • Includes: Accountability Buddies • Limit: 12 participants • Bonus: 2 individual coaching sessions with Cyndy Learn More Groups starting in Feb, 2023 Cost: $1895 Payment plans available
  31. 31. One-One Coaching Option Focus on your needs The prospect journey The client journey The organization journey The Consultant’s journey • Choose from different options: • 1 session: $350 • 4 sessions: $1340 • 6 sessions: $1920 Payments plans available • Set own meeting dates/times • Meeting length: 60-90 minutes • Guidance toward goals Learn more
  32. 32. Questions

