How to file a complaint with the FTC

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
By filing a complaint with the FTC, you can help the agency investigate and hold accountable those responsible for the scam. Additionally, reporting the issue can also help others in your community protect themselves from similar incidents.
By filing a complaint with the FTC, you can help the agency investigate and hold accountable those responsible for the scam. Additionally, reporting the issue can also help others in your community protect themselves from similar incidents.