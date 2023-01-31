Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to file a complaint with the FTC

Jan. 31, 2023
By filing a complaint with the FTC, you can help the agency investigate and hold accountable those responsible for the scam. Additionally, reporting the issue can also help others in your community protect themselves from similar incidents.

By filing a complaint with the FTC, you can help the agency investigate and hold accountable those responsible for the scam. Additionally, reporting the issue can also help others in your community protect themselves from similar incidents.

How to file a complaint with the FTC

  1. 1. HOW TO FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE FTC Job, investment, money-making opportunity
  2. 2. How it works Find out what you can do to protect yourself Tell what happened Help stop fraud
  3. 3. Complete the report
  4. 4. Complete the report
  5. 5. Complete the report
  6. 6. Complete the report
  7. 7. Complete the report
  8. 8. Complete the report xxxxxx
  9. 9. You can also file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) if You've been ripped off, your identity has been stolen or you've spotted a scam. Don't keep it to yourself. Take it to the Federal Trade Commission by filing a complaint. @Cybermaterial @Cybermaterial_

