Carnal Alpha (The Alpha's Obsession, #1) by Olivia T. Turner pdf/epub

It was love at first growl.I was drawn to this small Montana town from across the country.But trouble was drawn to me as soon as I stepped into Blackcloud Point.Luckily, one of the rugged locals stepped up to protect me.When I saw Cameron Bowen I just knew.Maybe it was the territorial way he looked at me.Or, his possessive touch.It could have been his obsessive need to protect and keep me safe.Or, the way he kept calling me his.But between you and me, it was probably the fact that this beautiful dominant bear shifter gets naked at the drop of a paw.He’s a true alpha. Growly, and demanding, and obsessive, and so irresistible.And now I’m in a new sort of trouble.But trouble has never been so much fun…Like your alphas obsessed to the core and insatiable for more? Cameron Bowen is a dominant Over-The-Top grizzly bear shifter who will have you roaring! This is book one in the the Alpha’s Obsession series. These books can be read in any order, are SAFE, with no cheating, and a furry HEA guaranteed.

