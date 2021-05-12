Successfully reported this slideshow.
Palabras mas usadas en ingles

Listado de 300 palabras en inglés que se usan mucho en cualquier conversación para que las practiquemos con pronunciación y traducción incluida

Palabras mas usadas en ingles

  1. 1. Encuéntranos en: cursosonlineyempleos.com Palabras más usadas en inglés (300) Hello hola həˈloʊ Day día deɪ Night noche naɪt Good bien gʊd Fantastic fantástico fænˈtæstɪk Chair silla ʧɛr Computer computado r kəmˈpjutər Glass vaso glæs Table mesa ˈteɪbəl World mundo wɜrld Amazing genial əˈmeɪzɪŋ Colorful colorido ˈkʌlərfəl Car carro kɑr You tú ju Food alimentos fud I yo aɪ Yes sí jɛs Please por favor pliz Bathroom baño ˈbæˌθrum House casa haʊs
  2. 2. People personas / gente ˈpipəl Mother madre ˈmʌðər Father padre ˈfɑðər Brother hermano ˈbrʌðər Sister hermana ˈsɪstər Birthday cumpleaño s ˈbɜrθˌdeɪ Death muerte dɛθ Beautiful hermoso ˈbjutəfəl Wait esperar weɪt Clear claro klɪr Map mapa mæp Smile sonrisa smaɪl Walk caminar wɔk View vista vju Landscape paisaje ˈlændˌskeɪ p Travel viajar ˈtrævəl Love amor lʌv Water agua ˈwɔtər First primero fɜrst Now ahora naʊ
  3. 3. Later luego ˈleɪtər Clothes ropa kloʊðz Coffee café ˈkɑfi Drink beber drɪŋk Clean limpiar klin Peace paz pis Rest descansar rɛst Vacations vacaciones veɪˈkeɪʃənz Work trabajo wɜrk Find encontrar faɪnd Take tomar teɪk New nuevo nu Cook cocinar kʊk Family familia ˈfæməli School escuela skul Park parque pɑrk Bicycle bicicleta ˈbaɪsɪkəl Shoes zapatos ʃuz Place lugar pleɪs Before antes bɪˈfɔr After después ˈæftər Friends amigos frɛndz Forever por siempre fəˈrɛvər
  4. 4. Movies películas ˈmuviz Theater teatro ˈθiətər Games juegos geɪmz Play jugar pleɪ Soccer fútbol ˈsɑkər Country país ˈkʌntri City ciudad ˈsɪti Trees árboles triz Nature naturaleza ˈneɪʧər Hike escalada haɪk Photos fotos ˈfoʊˌtoʊz Man hombre mæn Show mostrar ʃoʊ Languages idiomas ˈlæŋgwəʤ əz Speak hablar spik Be ser bi Look mirar lʊk Learn aprender lɜrn meditation meditación ˌmɛdəˈteɪʃə n Truth verdad truθ Bye adiós baɪ Help ayuda hɛlp
  5. 5. Low poco loʊ Many mucho ˈmɛni Money dinero ˈmʌni Bank banco bæŋk Hospital hospital ˈhɑˌspɪtəl Child niño ʧaɪld Turn turno tɜrn Right cierto raɪt Sunglasse s gafas de sol ˈsʌnˌglæsɪ z Fresh fresco frɛʃ Sun sol sʌn Moon luna mun Stars estrellas stɑrz Mountain montaña ˈmaʊntən Tell decir tɛl Air aire ɛr Breathe respirar brið End final ɛnd Large largo lɑrʤ Small pequeño smɔl Agree de acuerdo əˈgri Fruits frutas fruts Vegetable verduras ˈvɛʤtəbəl
  6. 6. Tea té ti Boots botas buts Hotel hotel hoʊˈtɛl Room alcoba rum Concert concierto ˈkɑnsɜrt Bag maletín bæg Wonderful maravilloso ˈwʌndərfəl Land tierra lænd High alto haɪ Enough suficiente ɪˈnʌf Boy niño bɔɪ Girl niña gɜrl Big grande bɪg Ask preguntar æsk Follow seguir ˈfɑloʊ Internet internet ˈɪntərˌnɛt Farm finca fɑrm Animals animales ˈænəməlz Dog perro dɔg Cat gat kæt Pig cerdo pɪg Cow vaca kaʊ
  7. 7. vegetarian vegetariano ˌvɛʤəˈtɛriə n Home hogar hoʊm Candy dulce ˈkændi Dessert postre dɪˈzɜrt Desert desierto ˈdɛzɜrt Sea mar si Boat barco boʊt Supermark et supermerca do ˈsupərˌmɑr kɪt Gorgeous grandioso ˈgɔrʤəs Ugly feo ˈʌgli Need necesitar nid Off apagado ɔf Light luz laɪt Dark oscuro dɑrk Lamp lámpara læmp Pencil lápiz ˈpɛnsəl Try tratar traɪ Again otra vez əˈgɛn Near cerca nɪr Body cuerpo ˈbɑdi Mind mente maɪnd Soul alma soʊl
  8. 8. Space espacio speɪs Elements elementos ˈɛləmənts Ants hormigas ænts Lake lago leɪk Pour derramar pɔr Gold oro goʊld Clouds nubes klaʊdz Flow fluir floʊ happiness felicidad ˈhæpinəs Party fiesta ˈpɑrti Celebratio n celebració n ˌsɛləˈbreɪʃə n Parents padres ˈpɛrənts Earth tierra ɜrθ Joy alegría ʤɔɪ Bliss bendición blɪs Snow nieve snoʊ Sunny soleado ˈsʌni Winter invierno ˈwɪntər Summer verano ˈsʌmər Beach playa biʧ Towel toalla ˈtaʊəl System sistema ˈsɪstəm Culture cultura ˈkʌlʧər
  9. 9. Society sociedad səˈsaɪəti Alone solo əˈloʊn Go ir goʊ Stand parar stænd Enjoy disfrutar ɛnˈʤɔɪ Swim nadar swɪm Sports deportes spɔrts Buy comprar baɪ Sell vender sɛl Deal acuerdo dil Pet mascota pɛt Phone teléfono foʊn Head cabeza hɛd Should debería ʃʊd Road vía roʊd Camera cámara ˈkæmərə Dance bailar dæns Move mover muv Answer responder ˈænsər Grow crecer groʊ Evolve evoluciona r ɪˈvɑlv Still aún stɪl Plants plantas plænts
  10. 10. Colors colores ˈkʌlərz Sugar azúcar ˈʃʊgər Sweet dulce swit Bitter agrio ˈbɪtər Taste probar teɪst Cook cocinar kʊk Ideas ideas aɪˈdiəz Project proyecto ˈprɑʤɛkt Rocket cohete ˈrɑkət Song canción sɔŋ Loaf tajada loʊf Bread pan brɛd Eggs huevos ɛgz Breakfast desayuno ˈbrɛkfəst Lunch almuerzo lʌnʧ Dinner cena ˈdɪnər Flowers flores ˈflaʊərz Study estudiar ˈstʌdi Between entre bɪˈtwin Promise promesa ˈprɑməs Laugh reir læf Always siempre ˈɔlˌweɪz
  11. 11. Read leer rid Books libros bʊks News noticias nuz Bus bus bʌs Navigate navegar ˈnævəˌgeɪt Stone piedra stoʊn Real real riəl Illusion ilusión ɪˈluʒən Dreams sueños drimz Life vida laɪf Plane avión pleɪn Airport aeropuerto ˈɛrˌpɔrt Story cuento ˈstɔri Open abrir ˈoʊpən Together juntos təˈgɛðər Heart corazón hɑrt History historia ˈhɪstəri Past pasado pæst Present presente ˈprɛzənt Future futuro ˈfjuʧər With con wɪθ Say decir seɪ Without sin wɪˈθaʊt
  12. 12. Run correr rʌn Dollars dólares ˈdɑlərz Store tienda stɔr Like querer laɪk Take tomar teɪk Generosity generosida d ˌʤɛnəˈrɑs əti Pool piscina pul Sand arena sænd Check tiquete ʧɛk Restaurant restaurante ˈrɛstəˌrɑnt Service servicio ˈsɜrvəs Kitchen cocina ˈkɪʧən Sandwich sánduche ˈsændwɪʧ Hamburger hamburgue sa ˈhæmbərg ər Can puede kæn Could podría kʊd Forgive perdonar fərˈgɪv Forget olvidar fərˈgɛt Slow despacio sloʊ Fast rápido fæst Teacher profesor ˈtiʧər Student estudiante ˈstudənt
  13. 13. Ball balón bɔl Catch atrapar kæʧ Watch mirar wɑʧ Easy fácil ˈizi Group grupo grup Music música ˈmjuzɪk Letter carta ˈlɛtər Call llamar kɔl Noise ruido nɔɪz Silence silencio ˈsaɪləns Street calle strit Time tiempo taɪm Year año jɪr Citizen ciudadano ˈsɪtəzən Meal comida mil Pay pagar peɪ Feet pies fit Science ciencia ˈsaɪəns Ready estar listo ˈrɛdi Bird pájaro bɜrd Word palabra wɜrd Bubble burbuja ˈbʌbəl Paper papel ˈpeɪpər
  14. 14. In en (dentro del lugar) ɪn On sobre ɑn At en (lugar) æt Thanks gracias θæŋks Welcome bienvenido ˈwɛlkəm Building edificio ˈbɪldɪŋ Field cancha fild Drive conducir draɪv Cards cartas kɑrdz ID identificació n ɪd Name nombre neɪm Who quien hu Encuéntranos en: cursosonlineyempleos.com

