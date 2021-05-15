Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Encuéntranos en: cursosonlineyempleos.com Comparativos y superlativos en inglés Adjetivo Comparativo Superlativo Traducció...
Calm calmer calmest calmado Clumsy clumsier clumsiest torpe, pendejo Clever cleverer cleverest sagaz Smart smarter smartes...
Simple simpler simplest simple Great greater greatest bien Hungry hungrier hungriest hambriento Pretty prettier prettiest ...
Young younger youngest jóven Bossy bossier bossiest mandón Bitter bitterer bitterest amargo Weird weirder weirdest raro Sh...
Sorry sorrier sorriest lamentado Quick quicker quickest rápido Smelly smellier smelliest oloroso Strict stricter strictest...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
16 views
May. 15, 2021

Comparativos y superlativos en ingles

Los comparativos y superlativos en inglés nos sirven para comparar cosas y personas usando "más que" y "el más". Tabla PDF con 100 de ellos.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Comparativos y superlativos en ingles

  1. 1. Encuéntranos en: cursosonlineyempleos.com Comparativos y superlativos en inglés Adjetivo Comparativo Superlativo Traducción Happy Happier happiest feliz Expensive more expensive most expensive costoso Cheap cheaper cheapest barato Small smaller smallest pequeño Tall taller tallest alto Long longer longest largo Short shorter shortest corto low lower lowest bajo Good better best bien Bad worse worst mal Clean Cleaner cleanest limpio Dirty dirtier dirtiest sucio Busy busier busiest ocupado Big bigger biggest grande Fast faster fastest rápido High Higher highest alto Angry angrier angriest enojado Brave braver bravest bravo Sweet sweeter sweetest dulce Bright brighter brightest iluminado
  2. 2. Calm calmer calmest calmado Clumsy clumsier clumsiest torpe, pendejo Clever cleverer cleverest sagaz Smart smarter smartest inteligente Intelligent more intelligent most intelligent inteligente Hot hotter hottest calor Cold colder coldest frío Cool cooler coolest templado Dark darker darkest oscuro Creepy creepier creepiest espeluznante Crunchy crunchier crunchiest crujiente Cruel crueler cruelest cruel Friendly friendier friendiest amigable Fit fitter fittest encajar Hard harder hardest difícil Icy icier iciest helado Funny funnier funniest divertido Heavy heavier heaviest pesado Old older oldest viejo Polite politer politest cortés Healthy healthier healthiest saludable Fresh fresher freshest fresco Crazy crazier craziest loco Lovely lovier loviest amoroso, encantador
  3. 3. Simple simpler simplest simple Great greater greatest bien Hungry hungrier hungriest hambriento Pretty prettier prettiest bonito Strong stronger strongest fuerte Ugly uglier ugliest feo Mad madder maddest loco Stingy stingier stingiest tacaño Tan tanner tannest bronceado Nice nicer niciest bueno Tiny tinier tiniest diminuto Poor poorer poorest pobre Silly sillier silliest bobo Strange stranger strangest extraño Fat fatter fattest gordo Sincere sincerer sincerest sincero Proud prouder proudest orgulloso New newer newest nuevo Slim slimmer slimmest delgado Warm warmer warmest caluroso Rude ruder rudest rudo Weak weaker weakest débil Beautiful more beautiful most beautiful hermoso Safe safer safest seguro Noisy noisier noisiest ruidoso
  4. 4. Young younger youngest jóven Bossy bossier bossiest mandón Bitter bitterer bitterest amargo Weird weirder weirdest raro Shy shyer shyest tímido gorgeous more gorgeous most gorgeous grandioso Sleepy sleepier sleepiest dormilón Wild wilder wildest salvaje Scary scarier scariest miedoso Wet wetter wettiest mojado Late later latest último Spicy spicier spiciest picante Important more important most important importante Salty saltier saltiest salado Windy windier windiest venteado Slow slower slowest despacioso Wise wiser wisest sabio Soon sooner soonest pronto Sad sadder saddest triste Careful more careful most careful cuidadoso Smooth smoother smoothest tranquilo Little less least poquito Much more most mucho Tilted more tilted most tilted inclinado
  5. 5. Sorry sorrier sorriest lamentado Quick quicker quickest rápido Smelly smellier smelliest oloroso Strict stricter strictest estricto Tasty tastier tastiest sabroso Soft softer softest suave Encuéntranos en: cursosonlineyempleos.com

×