INSP. EM SISTEMAS E EQUIPAMENTOS DE DET. E EXT. DE INCENDIO

Bem vindos a FOX Treinamentos Welcome to Training Center
Módulo 3.0 – Inspeção em Sistemas e Equipamentos de Detecção e Extinção de Incêndios CURSO AVANÇADO DE COMBATE A INCENDIO
OBJETIVO Proporcionar ao aluno conhecimentos sobre a organização, comando e táticas avançadas de prevenção e combate a inc...
3.0 Inspeção em Sistemas e Equipamentos de Detecção e Extinção de Incêndios 3.1 Alarmes de incêndio 3.2 Equipamentos de de...
3.0 INSPEÇÃO DE SISTEMAS A precaução com os sistemas, equipamentos de detecção e extinção de incêndios deve ser habitual, ...
ESTADO ALARME SONORO ALARME VISUAL LOCAIS RUIDOSOS PREPARAR PARA ABANDONO CONTÍNUO EMERGÊNCIA INTERMITENTE 3.1 ALARMES SON...
Em função do ruído intenso durante a faina de combate, o líder das equipes de combate a incêndio utiliza sinais manuais co...
3.1 ALARMES DE INCÊNDIO A bordo existem diversos equipamentos instalados com a finalidade de alertar a tripulação para a d...
atender a filosofia de segurança da unidade operacional aumenta a segurança das pessoas e equipamentos detecção rápida ...
3.2 DETECÇÃO DE INCÊNDIO O tipo de detector a ser utilizado depende de alguns fatores como: características do local, mate...
3.2 SISTEMAS DE DETECÇÃO AUTOMATICA detector de fumaça detector de chama detector de gas ao sinal de alarme: atuação de ac...
3.2 .1 DETECTOR TÉRMICO Os detectores de calor são os equipamentos utilizados para identificar uma fonte de calor a cima d...
3.2 .2 DETECTOR DE FUMAÇA Normalmente, os detectores de fumaça são instalados em módulos de acomodações, camarotes, corred...
3.2 .3 DETECTOR DE GAS Os detectores de gases normalmente são equipamentos usados para determinar as condições atmosférica...
3.2 .4 DETECTOR DE CHAMA O funcionamento deste equipamento provém da sensibilidade a radiações infravermelha e ultraviolet...
Detector Iônico
Termovelocimétrico
Detector de Chamas
fixos manuais automáticos disponíveis ou instalados de acordo com a legislação 3.3 EQUIPAMENTOS FIXOS DE EXTINÇÃO Equip...
3.3 EQUIPAMENTOS FIXOS DE EXTINÇÃO Vantagens do sistema fixo  resposta rápida  extingue o incêndio sem pessoas no local ...
3.3 EQUIPAMENTOS FIXOS DE EXTINÇÃO Equipamentos de extinção de incêndio são aparelhos empregados no combate ao fogo, poden...
3.3 EQUIPAMENTOS FIXOS DE EXTINÇÃO cilindros de gás extintor painel de controle coletor de gás circuito de extinção circui...
SISTEMA FIXO DE PÓ QUÍMICO SECO O sistema é composto por reservatório de pó químico, normalmente o bicarbonato de sódio ou...
SISTEMA DE GASES HALOGENADOS É o tipo de sistema que ocorre através de misturas de elementos químicos inertes como o argôn...
Halon uso proibido no Brasil pela Resolução Conama 267/2000 3.3.2 EQUIPAMENTOS FIXOS DE EXTINÇÃO
FM-200 é o mais eficiente substituto do Halon 1301. suprime o fogo, em até 10 segundos, impedindo a reação química 3.3.2 E...
SISTEMA FIXO DE CO² O CO² é um gás inodoro, incolor, anti- corrosivo, não condutor de eletricidade é mais pesado que o ar ...
stema fixo de CO2 Composto por baterias de cilindros de 45 Kg. Dimensionado conforme o plano de segurança. 3.3.3 EQUIPAMEN...
FILME SOBRE DISPARO DE CO²
SISTEMA DE SPRINKLER A rede sprinkler é composta por circuito hidráulico, mantido sob pressão, onde são instalados, em div...
TIPOS DE EQUIPAMENTOS SPRINKLER sprinkler 3.3.4 EQUIPAMENTOS FIXOS DE EXTINÇÃO
FILME SISTEMA DE SPRINKLER
SISTEMA "WATER MIST" O sistema Water Mist (névoa de água) é constituído por conjunto de componentes que pulveriza a água. ...
WATER MIST – tecnologia baseada no uso de água atomizada para controle, supressão ou extinção de incêndio. Utiliza os segu...
FILME SOBRE DISPARO SISTEMA WATER MIST
Os sistemas de dilúvio utilizam basicamente projetores de média ou alta velocidade instalados em tubulações secas. O fluxo...
dilúvio SISTEMA DE DILUVIO 3.3.6 EQUIPAMENTOS FIXOS DE EXTINÇÃO
SISTEMA DE GERAÇÃO DE ESPUMA Existem sistemas fixos de espuma que utilizam canhões monitores fixos, alto-oscilantes e de c...
Espuma química sintética AFFF aqueaus film forming foam  alto grau de supressão de vapor  rápida extinção da chama  pod...
Equipamento Gerador de Espuma  fogo em óleo  abafamento – corta o oxigênio esguicho regulável água –espuma sem aeração p...
 Equipamento exclusivo para combate a incêndio.  Acionadas por motor elétrico ou a diesel com capacidade de acordo com o...
São máquinas hidráulicas destinadas a aspirar e calcar água com a pressão necessária ao serviço de extinção de incêndios. ...
 Hidrantes: localizados de modo a assegurar que qualquer área classificada seja atingida por dois jatos de água. 3.4.2 HI...
são equipamentos que permitem que a mangueira de combate a incêndio seja conectada ao sistema principal. Normalmente é pos...
CARRETEL DE MANGUEIRA Carretel de mangueira são tubos de borracha rígida de (1") uma polegada de diâmetro, bobinado em car...
Tomada de incêndio são dispositivos colocados na rede de incêndio nos quais são conectadas as mangueiras. Abordo são norma...
As mangueiras em uso a bordo das unidades marítimas são revestidas internamente com borracha e externamente com uma camada...
As mangueiras devem ser aduchadas e guardadas em armários prontas para uso. aduchada pela extremidade (método alemão) aduc...
tipos de mangueiras tipo 1 edifício residencial tipo 2 edifício comercial, industrial e Bombeiros tipo 3 indústria de cons...
 não arraste a mangueira;  proteja as mangueiras de cantos vivos;  não danifique as conexões evitando impactos;  não p...
FILME ROMPIMENTO DE MANGUEIRA
ESGUICHOS Os esguichos são componentes que se acoplam na saída de água da mangueira. São projetados para aumentar a veloci...
3.4.6 ESGUICHOS
Jato Pleno Função do Esguicho 3.4.6 ESGUICHOS
Neblina 30° Função do Esguicho 3.4.6 ESGUICHOS
Neblina 60° - girar para a esquerda Função do Esguicho 3.4.6 ESGUICHOS
Neblina 90° - girar para a esquerda Função do Esguicho 3.4.6 ESGUICHOS
3.5 EQUIPAMENTOS MÓVEIS E PORTÁTEIS São equipamentos que contêm agente extintor, que são projetado sobre o fogo, de acordo...
Os extintores portáteis são marcados com símbolos e letras, conforme a classe de incêndio contra a qual devem ser utilizad...
3.5.1 EXTINTORES PORTÁTEIS
Extintor de Água Pressurizada Conteúdo Água pressurizada com nitrogênio Extingue o fogo por Resfriamento Usado em princípi...
Extintor de Espuma Mecânica Pressurizada Conteúdo Água e Líquido Gerador de Espuma (LGE) Extingue o fogo por Abafamento e ...
Extintor de Pó Químico Seco Pressurizado Conteúdo Bicarbonato de Sódio e Estearato pressurizado com Nitrogênio Extingue o ...
3.5.1 EXTINTOR DE INCÊNDIO
3.5.1 EXTINTOR DE INCÊNDIO Equipamento para combater fogo em metais pirofóricos “Classe D”, deverá ser provido de uma lanç...
Extintor de Dióxido de Carbono (CO2) Conteúdo CO2 Líquido Extingue o fogo por Abafamento Usado em princípios de Incêndios ...
3.5.1 EXTINTOR DE INCÊNDIO
 retirar a pistola e desenrolar mangote;  abrir a válvula do cilindro de nitrogênio;  no caso de extintor pressurizado,...
vantagens desvantagens  ação rápida  portáteis  manuseio individual  localizado próximo aos locais de possíveis risco ...
MANUTENÇÃO DOS EXTINTORES A rotina de manutenção deve ser seguida, a cada cerca de três meses:  Verificar a sinalização, ...
USO INCORRETO
FILME – SEGURANÇA CONTRA INCÊNDIO
3.5.3 EQUIPAMENTO DE PROTEÇÃO INDIVIDUAL É todo equipamento ou produto, de uso individual utilizado pelo trabalhador, dest...
Roupa de Proteção do Brigadista Jaqueta e Calças - resistentes à chama; - resistentes ao calor; - resistentes à absorção d...
3.5.3 EQUIPAMENTO DE PROTEÇÃO INDIVIDUAL
EPR Finalidade impedir inalação de atmosfera IPVS  vistoriar equipamento antes de usar  verificar sistema de pressão da ...
 colocar o equipamento em área de ar, livre de contaminante  checar se o conteúdo do cilindro é de no mínimo 90%  entra...
Características do EPR 3.5.3 EQUIPAMENTO DE PROTEÇÃO INDIVIDUAL
Definições de suprimento de ar no cilindro Duração completa Tempo desde o ajuste inicial até que não haja mais ar. Duração...
FILME PROTEÇÃO RESPIRATÓRIA
3.5. 4 EQUIPAMENTOS DE COMUNICAÇÃO
3.5 .4 EQUIPAMENTOS DE SALVATAGEM
TOPICOS 3.6 Sistemas automáticos de combate a incêndio. 3.7 Requisitos para qualificação dos vistoriadores de bordo, em pr...
3.6 SISTEMAS AUTOMÁTICOS DE COMBATE Esses sistemas são os equipamentos fixos existentes nas unidades marítimas, assim como...
3.7 REQUISITOS PARA VISTORIADOR Vistoriador de Bordo É a Autoridade Marítima Brasileira que estabelece requisitos e proced...
3.8 INVESTIGAÇÃO E RELATÓRIO Investigação de incêndio: É o processo usado para levantar as causas minuciosas, dados do oco...
Toda ocorrência de incêndio, por mais traumática que seja, sempre deixa experiência e ensinamento à equipe que participou ...
Em julho de 1988 ocorreu um vazamento de condensado de gás natural que causou uma enorme explosão. Faleceram 167 trabalhad...
A análise dos eventos revela uma sequência de erros que contribuiu para magnitude do desastre:  sistema de ordem de servi...
FILME PIPER ALPHA II
INSP. EM SISTEMAS E EQUIPAMENTOS DE DET. E EXT. DE INCENDIO
INSP. EM SISTEMAS E EQUIPAMENTOS DE DET. E EXT. DE INCENDIO

  1. 1. Bem vindos a FOX Treinamentos Welcome to Training Center
  2. 2. Módulo 3.0 – Inspeção em Sistemas e Equipamentos de Detecção e Extinção de Incêndios CURSO AVANÇADO DE COMBATE A INCENDIO
  3. 3. OBJETIVO Proporcionar ao aluno conhecimentos sobre a organização, comando e táticas avançadas de prevenção e combate a incêndio a bordo de acordo com a Tabela A-VI/3 do Código STCW-1978 e suas emendas.
  4. 4. 3.0 Inspeção em Sistemas e Equipamentos de Detecção e Extinção de Incêndios 3.1 Alarmes de incêndio 3.2 Equipamentos de detecção de incêndio 3.3 Equipamentos fixos de extinção de incêndio 3.4 Bombas, mangueiras, hidrantes e aplicadores 3.5 Equipamentos móveis e portáteis de extinção de incêndio e suas aplicações, de proteção pessoal, de resgate, para salvamento e de comunicação TÓPICOS
  5. 5. 3.0 INSPEÇÃO DE SISTEMAS A precaução com os sistemas, equipamentos de detecção e extinção de incêndios deve ser habitual, independente da atenção a operacionalidade da unidade. Os procedimentos de inspeção e controle deste sistema funcional resultam do trabalho de toda a unidade, especialmente das pessoas que compõem a brigada de incêndio, dos coordenadores aos brigadistas. As inspeções a realizar podem ser visuais ou pelo exame do histórico do material, investigação administrativa.
  6. 6. ESTADO ALARME SONORO ALARME VISUAL LOCAIS RUIDOSOS PREPARAR PARA ABANDONO CONTÍNUO EMERGÊNCIA INTERMITENTE 3.1 ALARMES SONOROS E SINAIS VISUAIS
  7. 7. Em função do ruído intenso durante a faina de combate, o líder das equipes de combate a incêndio utiliza sinais manuais como recursos, cujo objetivo é fazer com que todo o pessoal envolvido na equipe de brigada, conheça seus significados, auxiliando para uma melhor eficiência no combate a um incêndio. 3.1 ALARMES SONOROS E SINAIS VISUAIS
  8. 8. 3.1 ALARMES DE INCÊNDIO A bordo existem diversos equipamentos instalados com a finalidade de alertar a tripulação para a deflagração de um estado de emergência. Os alarmes de incêndio são disparados por sensores que podem tanto ser sonoros quanto visuais, ou ambos. Quanto mais rápido puder ser detectado o fogo, mais breve será a resposta de contenção e extinção.
  9. 9. atender a filosofia de segurança da unidade operacional aumenta a segurança das pessoas e equipamentos detecção rápida Detectores Finalidades e Vantagens -aciona o alarme -identifica o local 3.2 SISTEMAS DE DETECÇÃO AUTOMATICA
  10. 10. 3.2 DETECÇÃO DE INCÊNDIO O tipo de detector a ser utilizado depende de alguns fatores como: características do local, materiais e equipamentos instalados na planta e do risco de incêndio ali existente. Os sistemas de detecção e alarme podem estar conectados a aparelhos de extinção das chamas. Estes dispositivos são geralmente ligados às sequências de parada de emergência.
  11. 11. 3.2 SISTEMAS DE DETECÇÃO AUTOMATICA detector de fumaça detector de chama detector de gas ao sinal de alarme: atuação de acordo com a Tabela Mestra Quem não tem função definida, dirigir-se ao Ponto de Reunião e aguardar instruções do Coordenador Geral da Emergência. Detector de calor
  12. 12. 3.2 .1 DETECTOR TÉRMICO Os detectores de calor são os equipamentos utilizados para identificar uma fonte de calor a cima do normal na área em que foi instalado. Os princípios de operação destes equipamentos são: Efeito elétrico Expansão de sólidos, líquidos ou gases Derretimento de metais Bulbo quartezoide
  13. 13. 3.2 .2 DETECTOR DE FUMAÇA Normalmente, os detectores de fumaça são instalados em módulos de acomodações, camarotes, corredores, dentro de tetos falsos, etc. Esses equipamentos não são instalados em áreas onde a fumaça e vapores estão presentes habitualmente detector de fumaça
  14. 14. 3.2 .3 DETECTOR DE GAS Os detectores de gases normalmente são equipamentos usados para determinar as condições atmosféricas em um determinado local, em áreas com grande possibilidade de o correr um vazamento e esses gases se acumularem são instalados detectores, levando em consideração densidade (concentração na parte superior ou inferior). detector de gas
  15. 15. 3.2 .4 DETECTOR DE CHAMA O funcionamento deste equipamento provém da sensibilidade a radiações infravermelha e ultravioleta emitida pela chama. São instalados em locais onde possua líquidos e gases inflamáveis, onde o crescimento do fogo e rápido e intenso. detector de chama
  16. 16. Detector Iônico
  17. 17. Termovelocimétrico
  18. 18. Detector de Chamas
  19. 19. fixos manuais automáticos disponíveis ou instalados de acordo com a legislação 3.3 EQUIPAMENTOS FIXOS DE EXTINÇÃO Equipamentos de Extinção
  20. 20. 3.3 EQUIPAMENTOS FIXOS DE EXTINÇÃO Vantagens do sistema fixo  resposta rápida  extingue o incêndio sem pessoas no local Equipamentos Fixos  bomba de incêndio  anel de incêndio  sprinklers  sistemas de dilúvio  inundação total – FM200 / CO2/ Halon / Water Mist  sistema de espuma  sistema de pó químico  monitores de água / espuma Desvantagens: problemas de inundação e estabilidade danos a equipamentos e cargas
  21. 21. 3.3 EQUIPAMENTOS FIXOS DE EXTINÇÃO Equipamentos de extinção de incêndio são aparelhos empregados no combate ao fogo, podendo ser fixos e moveis, automáticos ou manuais. Os sistemas fixos de combate a incêndio são aqueles cujo propósito é a supressão inicial do fogo, num dado sistema ou equipamento, através da instalação fixa, geralmente de atuação automática.
  22. 22. 3.3 EQUIPAMENTOS FIXOS DE EXTINÇÃO cilindros de gás extintor painel de controle coletor de gás circuito de extinção circuito de detecção de incêndio detector de incêndio difusores de gás extintor
  23. 23. SISTEMA FIXO DE PÓ QUÍMICO SECO O sistema é composto por reservatório de pó químico, normalmente o bicarbonato de sódio ou bicarbonato de potássio, sendo este último mais eficiente. O sistema de PQS é normalmente encontrado nos conveses dos navios e plataformas, em pequenos reservatórios. 3.3.1 EQUIPAMENTOS FIXOS DE EXTINÇÃO
  24. 24. SISTEMA DE GASES HALOGENADOS É o tipo de sistema que ocorre através de misturas de elementos químicos inertes como o argônio, o hélio, o neon, o nitrogênio e o dióxido de carbono. Os agentes halogenados, que são substâncias do grupo dos “refrigerantes”, atuam sobre o fogo por arrefecimento e, em parte, por inibição da reação em cadeia. 3.3.2 EQUIPAMENTOS FIXOS DE EXTINÇÃO
  25. 25. Halon uso proibido no Brasil pela Resolução Conama 267/2000 3.3.2 EQUIPAMENTOS FIXOS DE EXTINÇÃO
  26. 26. FM-200 é o mais eficiente substituto do Halon 1301. suprime o fogo, em até 10 segundos, impedindo a reação química 3.3.2 EQUIPAMENTOS FIXOS DE EXTINÇÃO
  27. 27. SISTEMA FIXO DE CO² O CO² é um gás inodoro, incolor, anti- corrosivo, não condutor de eletricidade é mais pesado que o ar e atua na inibição da combustão ao substituir o oxigênio, embora secundariamente atue também por resfriamento. é recomendado para a proteção de áreas desabitadas, devido ao risco potencial de asfixia. Este fator torna necessário adotar as medidas de segurança, como o uso integrado do sistema de bloqueio, evitando assim descargas na presença de seres humanos. 3.3.3 EQUIPAMENTOS FIXOS DE EXTINÇÃO
  28. 28. stema fixo de CO2 Composto por baterias de cilindros de 45 Kg. Dimensionado conforme o plano de segurança. 3.3.3 EQUIPAMENTOS FIXOS DE EXTINÇÃO
  29. 29. FILME SOBRE DISPARO DE CO²
  30. 30. SISTEMA DE SPRINKLER A rede sprinkler é composta por circuito hidráulico, mantido sob pressão, onde são instalados, em diversos pontos estratégicos, dispositivos de aspersão de água (chuveiros automáticos ou “sprinklers”). 3.3 .4 EQUIPAMENTOS FIXOS DE EXTINÇÃO
  31. 31. TIPOS DE EQUIPAMENTOS SPRINKLER sprinkler 3.3.4 EQUIPAMENTOS FIXOS DE EXTINÇÃO
  32. 32. FILME SISTEMA DE SPRINKLER
  33. 33. SISTEMA "WATER MIST" O sistema Water Mist (névoa de água) é constituído por conjunto de componentes que pulveriza a água. A água é dividida em partículas de dimensão extremamente reduzida, o que aumenta a eficiência de absorção de calor libertado pelo incêndio e reduz substancialmente o risco associado à corrente elétrica, já que, nessas circunstâncias, as partículas de água se vaporizam rapidamente, não havendo depósito de líquido sobre o equipamento protegido. 3.3.5 EQUIPAMENTOS FIXOS DE EXTINÇÃO
  34. 34. WATER MIST – tecnologia baseada no uso de água atomizada para controle, supressão ou extinção de incêndio. Utiliza os seguintes mecanismos:  resfriamento da chama  resfriamento da superfície do combustível  diluição da concentração de O2 Esse sistema é regulamentado pela IMO e NFPA 3.3.5 EQUIPAMENTOS FIXOS DE EXTINÇÃO
  35. 35. FILME SOBRE DISPARO SISTEMA WATER MIST
  36. 36. Os sistemas de dilúvio utilizam basicamente projetores de média ou alta velocidade instalados em tubulações secas. O fluxo de água é controlado automaticamente ou manual por válvulas de controle, que são disparadas pela ativação do dispositivo de detecção de calor. 3.3.6 EQUIPAMENTOS FIXOS DE EXTINÇÃO SISTEMA DE DILUVIO
  37. 37. dilúvio SISTEMA DE DILUVIO 3.3.6 EQUIPAMENTOS FIXOS DE EXTINÇÃO
  38. 38. SISTEMA DE GERAÇÃO DE ESPUMA Existem sistemas fixos de espuma que utilizam canhões monitores fixos, alto-oscilantes e de controle remoto, válvulas de controle, tanques com diafragma e sistema de pressão balanceada para a proteção de todos os tipos de complexos industriais, instalações offshore, navios, etc. 3.3.7 EQUIPAMENTOS FIXOS DE EXTINÇÃO
  39. 39. Espuma química sintética AFFF aqueaus film forming foam  alto grau de supressão de vapor  rápida extinção da chama  pode ser usado nos modos aspirado ou não aspirado  usado no heliponto e em sistemas de inundação para cobrir cabeça de poço e outras áreas de risco. 3.3.7 EQUIPAMENTOS FIXOS DE EXTINÇÃO
  40. 40. Equipamento Gerador de Espuma  fogo em óleo  abafamento – corta o oxigênio esguicho regulável água –espuma sem aeração proporcionador de espuma entrelinhas esguicho lançador e proporcionador de espuma NPU 42 3.3.7 EQUIPAMENTOS FIXOS DE EXTINÇÃO
  41. 41.  Equipamento exclusivo para combate a incêndio.  Acionadas por motor elétrico ou a diesel com capacidade de acordo com o plano de segurança da unidade. 3.4. BOMBAS, MANGUEIRAS, HIDRANTES E APLICADORES
  42. 42. São máquinas hidráulicas destinadas a aspirar e calcar água com a pressão necessária ao serviço de extinção de incêndios. Também há bombas empregada, para esgotar a água de locais inundados, a fim de facilitar os trabalhos de proteção e salvamento. 3.4.1 BOMBAS DE INCÊNDIO
  43. 43.  Hidrantes: localizados de modo a assegurar que qualquer área classificada seja atingida por dois jatos de água. 3.4.2 HIDRANTES
  44. 44. são equipamentos que permitem que a mangueira de combate a incêndio seja conectada ao sistema principal. Normalmente é posicionado para o combate a incêndios em qualquer parte da instalação. 3.4 .2 HIDRANTES
  45. 45. CARRETEL DE MANGUEIRA Carretel de mangueira são tubos de borracha rígida de (1") uma polegada de diâmetro, bobinado em carretéis e dotado de um esguicho tipo “pistola” de jato compacto ou esguicho regulável para ser com agua ou com pó químico. 3.4 .3 SARILHO
  46. 46. Tomada de incêndio são dispositivos colocados na rede de incêndio nos quais são conectadas as mangueiras. Abordo são normalmente instaladas nas canalizações horizontais ou nas extremidades das derivações verticais. 3.4 .4 TOMADA INCÊNDIO
  47. 47. As mangueiras em uso a bordo das unidades marítimas são revestidas internamente com borracha e externamente com uma camada dupla de lona, nos diâmetros de 1 ½” e 2 ½” , têm aproximadamente 15 metros de comprimento e conexões de engates rápidos macho e fêmea (junta storz), nas suas extremidades. 3.4.5 MANGUEIRAS
  48. 48. As mangueiras devem ser aduchadas e guardadas em armários prontas para uso. aduchada pela extremidade (método alemão) aduchada pelo meio (método marinha) em camadas (zig zag) abrigo de mangueira 3.4.5 MANGUEIRAS
  49. 49. tipos de mangueiras tipo 1 edifício residencial tipo 2 edifício comercial, industrial e Bombeiros tipo 3 indústria de construção, Bombeiros e locais onde é exigida maior resistência a abrasão tipo 4 área industrial onde é desejada maior resistência a abrasão. tipo 5 área industrial onde é desejada alta resistência a abrasão e superfície quente 3.4.5 MANGUEIRAS
  50. 50.  não arraste a mangueira;  proteja as mangueiras de cantos vivos;  não danifique as conexões evitando impactos;  não permita a passagem ou estacionamento de equipamentos sobre a mangueira;  evite pressurização rápida. Cuidados com a mangueira: 3.4.5 MANGUEIRAS
  51. 51. FILME ROMPIMENTO DE MANGUEIRA
  52. 52. ESGUICHOS Os esguichos são componentes que se acoplam na saída de água da mangueira. São projetados para aumentar a velocidade, alcance e também para direcionar o jato d'água para o fogo. 3.4.6 ESGUICHOS
  53. 53. 3.4.6 ESGUICHOS
  54. 54. Jato Pleno Função do Esguicho 3.4.6 ESGUICHOS
  55. 55. Neblina 30° Função do Esguicho 3.4.6 ESGUICHOS
  56. 56. Neblina 60° - girar para a esquerda Função do Esguicho 3.4.6 ESGUICHOS
  57. 57. Neblina 90° - girar para a esquerda Função do Esguicho 3.4.6 ESGUICHOS
  58. 58. 3.5 EQUIPAMENTOS MÓVEIS E PORTÁTEIS São equipamentos que contêm agente extintor, que são projetado sobre o fogo, de acordo com a classe do principio de incêndio, pela ação da pressão interna.
  59. 59. Os extintores portáteis são marcados com símbolos e letras, conforme a classe de incêndio contra a qual devem ser utilizados. Assim, as seguintes marcas são utilizadas: 3.5.1 EXTINTORES DE INCÊNDIO
  60. 60. 3.5.1 EXTINTORES PORTÁTEIS
  61. 61. Extintor de Água Pressurizada Conteúdo Água pressurizada com nitrogênio Extingue o fogo por Resfriamento Usado em princípios de Incêndios Classe A Operação  Verificar manômetro;  Conduzir o extintor pela alça de transporte;  Retirar o pino de segurança;  Testar a operação apertando o gatilho;  Dirigir o jato para a base do fogo;  Pode ser usado intermitentemente. 3.5.1 EXTINTOR DE INCÊNDIO
  62. 62. Extintor de Espuma Mecânica Pressurizada Conteúdo Água e Líquido Gerador de Espuma (LGE) Extingue o fogo por Abafamento e Resfriamento Usado em princípios de Incêndios Classe B Operação  Verificar o manômetro;  Conduzir o extintor pela alça de transporte até o foco de fogo;  Retirar o pino de segurança;  Testar a operação apertando o gatilho;  Dirigir o jato para uma antepara;  Pode ser usado intermitentemente. 3.5.1 EXTINTOR DE INCÊNDIO
  63. 63. Extintor de Pó Químico Seco Pressurizado Conteúdo Bicarbonato de Sódio e Estearato pressurizado com Nitrogênio Extingue o fogo por Quebra da Reação em Cadeia e secundariamente, Abafamento. Usado em princípios de Incêndios Classes B e C Operação  Verificar o manômetro;  Conduzir o extintor pela alça de transporte próximo do foco de fogo;  Retirar o pino de segurança;  Testar o extintor apertando o gatilho;  Dirigir o jato para a base do fogo em movimento de varredura; 65 3.5.1 EXTINTOR DE INCÊNDIO
  64. 64. 3.5.1 EXTINTOR DE INCÊNDIO
  65. 65. 3.5.1 EXTINTOR DE INCÊNDIO Equipamento para combater fogo em metais pirofóricos “Classe D”, deverá ser provido de uma lança para aplicação lenta e suave do pó químico
  66. 66. Extintor de Dióxido de Carbono (CO2) Conteúdo CO2 Líquido Extingue o fogo por Abafamento Usado em princípios de Incêndios Classes B e C Operação  Conduzir o extintor pela alça de transporte até o foco do fogo;  Retirar o pino de segurança;  Testar o extintor apertando o gatilho;  Dirigir o jato à base do fogo sem movimento de varredura 3.5.1 EXTINTOR DE INCÊNDIO
  67. 67. 3.5.1 EXTINTOR DE INCÊNDIO
  68. 68.  retirar a pistola e desenrolar mangote;  abrir a válvula do cilindro de nitrogênio;  no caso de extintor pressurizado, retirar o lacre;  acionar o gatilho da pistola em direção à base do fogo, fazendo movimentos rápidos de varredura;  É recomendável que a utilização seja por 2 pessoas. P-50 3.5.1 EXTINTOR DE INCÊNDIO
  69. 69. vantagens desvantagens  ação rápida  portáteis  manuseio individual  localizado próximo aos locais de possíveis risco  curta duração  curta alcance  não protege o usuario do calor irradiado  não serve para todas as classes de incêndio (exceto o ABC) 3.5.1 EXTINTOR DE INCÊNDIO
  70. 70. MANUTENÇÃO DOS EXTINTORES A rotina de manutenção deve ser seguida, a cada cerca de três meses:  Verificar a sinalização, acessibilidade, conservação e corrosão;  Peso e pressão e se o ponteiro do manômetro está sobre a área verde do mostrador;  Estado de conservação das válvula, manômetro, mangueira e difusor; e  Verificar com atenção às datas para recarga e reteste dos extintores. 3.5.2 ROTINAS DE MANUTENÇÃO EXTINTOR
  71. 71. USO INCORRETO
  72. 72. FILME – SEGURANÇA CONTRA INCÊNDIO
  73. 73. 3.5.3 EQUIPAMENTO DE PROTEÇÃO INDIVIDUAL É todo equipamento ou produto, de uso individual utilizado pelo trabalhador, destinado à proteção de riscos suscetíveis de ameaçar a segurança e a saúde no trabalho.
  74. 74. Roupa de Proteção do Brigadista Jaqueta e Calças - resistentes à chama; - resistentes ao calor; - resistentes à absorção de água. 3.5.3 EQUIPAMENTO DE PROTEÇÃO INDIVIDUAL Roupas devem permitir que o brigadista trabalhe por períodos mais longos, sob condições perigosas.
  75. 75. 3.5.3 EQUIPAMENTO DE PROTEÇÃO INDIVIDUAL
  76. 76. EPR Finalidade impedir inalação de atmosfera IPVS  vistoriar equipamento antes de usar  verificar sistema de pressão da máscara  testar dispositivo de advertência da pressão baixa  verificar pressão no cilindro Equipamento de Resgate 3.5.3 EQUIPAMENTO DE PROTEÇÃO INDIVIDUAL
  77. 77.  colocar o equipamento em área de ar, livre de contaminante  checar se o conteúdo do cilindro é de no mínimo 90%  entrar e trabalhar em equipe – mínimo de 2 homens  atender os usuários de EPR em pedido de socorro  retornar antes que o apito dispare Procedimentos de Controle na utilização do EPR 3.5.3 EQUIPAMENTO DE PROTEÇÃO INDIVIDUAL
  78. 78. Características do EPR 3.5.3 EQUIPAMENTO DE PROTEÇÃO INDIVIDUAL
  79. 79. Definições de suprimento de ar no cilindro Duração completa Tempo desde o ajuste inicial até que não haja mais ar. Duração do trabalho Tempo do ajuste inicial até que o apito soe Margem de segurança Tempo desde o soar do apito até o esgotamento do ar (aproximadamente 5 minutos) Esses tempos variam de acordo com o tamanho, condições físicas do usuário e tempo de deslocamento para fora do EC. Média de consumo por um adulto para um trabalho normal: 30 l a 40 l /min 3.5.3 EQUIPAMENTO DE PROTEÇÃO INDIVIDUAL
  80. 80. FILME PROTEÇÃO RESPIRATÓRIA
  81. 81. 3.5. 4 EQUIPAMENTOS DE COMUNICAÇÃO
  82. 82. 3.5 .4 EQUIPAMENTOS DE SALVATAGEM
  83. 83. TOPICOS 3.6 Sistemas automáticos de combate a incêndio. 3.7 Requisitos para qualificação dos vistoriadores de bordo, em prevenção de incêndios. 3.8 Processos de investigação e confecção de relatório de incêndio a bordo. 3.9 Comentários de experiência dos treinandos em combate ao fogo. 3.10 Exemplo de relatório de incêndios ocorridos.
  84. 84. 3.6 SISTEMAS AUTOMÁTICOS DE COMBATE Esses sistemas são os equipamentos fixos existentes nas unidades marítimas, assim como: Sprinkler, Dilúvio Sistema de co² Sistema de pó Quimico Halon FM 200 Water Mist, entre outros. Destinam-se a proteger áreas contra o fogo, quando operando automaticamente tendo a vantagem de atuar logo no início do incêndio, impedindo assim que o fogo alcance maiores proporções.
  85. 85. 3.7 REQUISITOS PARA VISTORIADOR Vistoriador de Bordo É a Autoridade Marítima Brasileira que estabelece requisitos e procedimentos para o reconhecimento de Sociedades Classificadoras para atuarem em seu nome na regularização, controle e certificação de embarcações ((NORMAM – 06). Os vistoriadores são profissionais legalmente habilitados, possuidores de qualificação, delegação e competência para atuar em vistorias a bordo. Essa qualificação tem que ser reconhecida pela Autoridade Marítima Brasileira, para que possam realizar serviços previstos pelas Convenções e códigos internacionais e/ou na legislação nacional correspondente.
  86. 86. 3.8 INVESTIGAÇÃO E RELATÓRIO Investigação de incêndio: É o processo usado para levantar as causas minuciosas, dados do ocorrido e os procedimentos adotados. Relatório: É a exposição escrita na qual se descrevem fatos verificados mediante pesquisas ou se historia a execução de serviços ou de experiências. É geralmente acompanhado de documentos demonstrativos, tais como tabelas, gráficos, estatísticas e outros.”
  87. 87. Toda ocorrência de incêndio, por mais traumática que seja, sempre deixa experiência e ensinamento à equipe que participou do controle do sinistro, servindo para o aprimoramento técnico de todos que estiveram envolvidos. Esse conhecimento pode e deve ser usado para evitar futuros sinistros. 3.8 Processos de Investigação de Incêndio
  88. 88. Toda ocorrência de incêndio, por mais traumática que seja, sempre deixa experiência e ensinamento à equipe que participou do controle do sinistro, servindo para o aprimoramento técnico de todos que estiveram envolvidos. Esse conhecimento pode e deve ser usado para evitar futuros sinistros. 3.9 EXPERIENCIA DOS TREINANDO EM COMBATE A INCENDIO
  89. 89. Em julho de 1988 ocorreu um vazamento de condensado de gás natural que causou uma enorme explosão. Faleceram 167 trabalhadores. Em função da gravidade foi criado um grupo de investigação, que conclui seus trabalhos 2 anos depois apresentando as principais causas que contribuíram para a ocorrência deste acidente. Foi apontada a culpa da empresa por não ter procedimentos de manutenção apropriados. Piper Alpha 3.10 EXEMPLO DE RELATÓRIOS DE INCÊNDIOS OCORRIDOS
  90. 90. A análise dos eventos revela uma sequência de erros que contribuiu para magnitude do desastre:  sistema de ordem de serviços arcaico e não seguidos a risca  sistema de dilúvio não funcionou  rotas de fuga: não eram conhecidas pelas pessoas  área insegura: os alojamentos não eram a prova de fumaça e chama; a maior parte das 167 vitimas morreram sufocadas na área do alojamento  treinamento: embora houvesse um plano de abandono, 3 anos haviam se passado sem que pessoas tivessem sido treinadas neste procedimento  paredes corta fogo, elas não construídas para resistir a explosão O que deu errado? 3.10 EXEMPLO DE RELATÓRIOS DE INCÊNDIOS OCORRIDOS
  91. 91. FILME PIPER ALPHA II

INSP. EM SISTEMAS E EQUIPAMENTOS DE DET. E EXT. DE INCENDIO

