How to Save on Groceries

COUPON CLIP Y O U R W AY T O S AV I N G S Check for store or product coupons ahead of time to save major bucks
c 7 8 9 – 4 5 6 + 1 2 3 0 . = Groceries cost American households An average family using coupons can save That’s a potenti...
NEXT-LEVEL COUPONING! FREE SAMPLES Always sign up for a free sample In most cases, your freebie will also come with coupon...
NEXT-LEVEL COUPONING! SOCIAL Like your favorite brands on Facebook and follow merchants on Twitter Many brands reward thei...
NEXT-LEVEL COUPONING! HOMEWORK Hard work pays off when it comes to couponing and saving money Do online searches for the b...
B E C O M E A SHELF MASTER Consider everything that you take from the shelf and place in your basket
F L O U R A L L - P U R P O S E All-Purpose Flour NATIONAL BRAND $3.79 5 lb. STORE BRAND $2.99 5 lb. Save the brand names ...
LETTUCE Triple washed, then washed again! PREWASHED LETTUCE $3.49 5 oz. Convenience comes at a premium price Avoid prewash...
JUICE JUICE 100% REAL ICE ICE % REAL JUICE JUICE 100% REAL ICE ICE % REAL JUICE JUICE 100% REAL JUICE JUICE 100% REAL ICE ...
TOASTED OATS ASTED OATS GENERIC CEREAL $2.69 12 oz. More expensive items are placed at eye level For example, brand-name c...
Head into the store with the tools you need D O N O T P U T D O W N Y O U R SMARTPHONE
GROCERY LIST Before hitting the store, download a list app or use the built-in notes app to make a list of items that you ...
COUPONS Use your web browser or specialty coupon apps to search for grocery store and product coupons
CALCULATOR Your phone does math! When in doubt, use the built-in calculator to figure out unit costs
COMPARISON Not sure if you’re looking at the best price? Use an online shopping app or your web browser to compare prices ...
REWARDS Most grocery stores have loyalty programs and many have companion apps that track your points and serve up tailore...
Sources: CouponCabin.com, Food Marketing Institute, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
Economy & Finance
Jun. 20, 2021

How to Save on Groceries

It’s a Money Thing is a collection of effective and affordable financial education content designed to engage and teach young adults while setting your credit union apart. These presentations and other elements are all customizable with your credit union's logo. Check out Currency Marketing at currencymarketing.ca/money-thing for more information.

How to Save on Groceries

  1. 1. “Your logo could be here instead!” CREDIT UNION YOUR How to Save on GROCERIES BROUGHT TO YOU BY
  2. 2. The average American household spends $ 4,643 a year on groceries. Here are some tips to help you take a bite out of your grocery bill!
  3. 3. DESIGNED TO UPSELL Y O U R N E I G H B O R H O O D Grocery stores are designed to make you slow down and wander around—and spend more money in the process
  4. 4. DESIGNED TO UPSELL Y O U R N E I G H B O R H O O D MUSIC Studies have shown that music can affect your purchasing behaviors Slow music makes you take your time and spend more money, while classical music encourages you to buy more expensive items
  5. 5. BULK SALES The promotion of bulk pricing can entice you to buy more product than you need, at prices that aren’t necessarily cheaper If you really do need more, be sure to compare unit and volume prices to see if you are actually saving DESIGNED TO UPSELL Y O U R N E I G H B O R H O O D
  6. 6. STORE LAYOUT The dairy department and other essentials are usually located in the back of the grocery store This makes you walk through the entire store to get what you need, increasing the likelihood that you’ll buy more DESIGNED TO UPSELL Y O U R N E I G H B O R H O O D
  7. 7. SAMPLE STATIONS These delicious freebies are only there to break down your defenses and get you to buy something you wouldn’t otherwise purchase DESIGNED TO UPSELL Y O U R N E I G H B O R H O O D
  8. 8. BAKERY LOCATION Grocery stores place the bakery department near the entrance, hoping that the smell of baked goods will activate your salivary glands and entice you to buy DESIGNED TO UPSELL Y O U R N E I G H B O R H O O D
  9. 9. CHECKOUT This is the most profitable area of the grocery store Glossy magazines and shiny candy bars entice you to throw a last-minute item or two into your basket DESIGNED TO UPSELL Y O U R N E I G H B O R H O O D
  10. 10. COUPON CLIP Y O U R W AY T O S AV I N G S Check for store or product coupons ahead of time to save major bucks
  11. 11. c 7 8 9 – 4 5 6 + 1 2 3 0 . = Groceries cost American households An average family using coupons can save That’s a potential savings of a month a month a year $ 386.92 $ 38.40 $ 460.80 MULTI- PURPOSE CLEANER $ 1 OFF
  12. 12. NEXT-LEVEL COUPONING! FREE SAMPLES Always sign up for a free sample In most cases, your freebie will also come with coupons for significant savings and discounts on other related products
  13. 13. NEXT-LEVEL COUPONING! SOCIAL Like your favorite brands on Facebook and follow merchants on Twitter Many brands reward their loyal customers with exclusive offers, so you’ll stay up to date on contests and giveaways
  14. 14. NEXT-LEVEL COUPONING! HOMEWORK Hard work pays off when it comes to couponing and saving money Do online searches for the best price and search for coupons from grocery stores as well as from product companies
  15. 15. B E C O M E A SHELF MASTER Consider everything that you take from the shelf and place in your basket
  16. 16. F L O U R A L L - P U R P O S E All-Purpose Flour NATIONAL BRAND $3.79 5 lb. STORE BRAND $2.99 5 lb. Save the brand names for products where you can really taste and see the difference For everything else, generic or store-brand products are just fine and cost much less BRAND NAME VS. GENERIC
  17. 17. LETTUCE Triple washed, then washed again! PREWASHED LETTUCE $3.49 5 oz. Convenience comes at a premium price Avoid prewashed and precut fruits and vegetables, shredded cheese and other overpriced foods Instead, save money by doing some of the work yourself PAYING FOR CONVENIENCE
  18. 18. JUICE JUICE 100% REAL ICE ICE % REAL JUICE JUICE 100% REAL ICE ICE % REAL JUICE JUICE 100% REAL JUICE JUICE 100% REAL ICE ICE % REAL FRUIT JUICE $2.99 0.5 gal. UIT CE BOXES $2.99 6 X 7 oz. Packaging shapes and sizes can make it difficult to compare prices Some retailers break down how much you are paying per unit on their price tags If you’re still not sure, take out a calculator COMPARE PRICE PER UNIT
  19. 19. TOASTED OATS ASTED OATS GENERIC CEREAL $2.69 12 oz. More expensive items are placed at eye level For example, brand-name cereals are typically placed on middle shelves, while healthier options are at the top and cheaper cereals are at the bottom LOOK UP AND LOOK DOWN
  20. 20. Head into the store with the tools you need D O N O T P U T D O W N Y O U R SMARTPHONE
  21. 21. GROCERY LIST Before hitting the store, download a list app or use the built-in notes app to make a list of items that you intend to purchase Stick with your list to avoid overspending
  22. 22. COUPONS Use your web browser or specialty coupon apps to search for grocery store and product coupons
  23. 23. CALCULATOR Your phone does math! When in doubt, use the built-in calculator to figure out unit costs
  24. 24. COMPARISON Not sure if you’re looking at the best price? Use an online shopping app or your web browser to compare prices before buying
  25. 25. REWARDS Most grocery stores have loyalty programs and many have companion apps that track your points and serve up tailored offers
  Sources: CouponCabin.com, Food Marketing Institute, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

