In 2022, test data management remains one of the greatest costs, risks, and bottlenecks across many SDLCs. The use of potentially sensitive production data is rising, at a time when nearly half of organisations admit that testers don’t always comply with security and privacy regulations [1]. Around half of organisations further report that they don’t have sufficient data for all their testing, and half again that they cannot access the right test environments in a timely manner. Test data today appears to be the place to reduce costly compliance risks, unblock stifled releases, and deliver quality at speed in 2022.



This webinar will outline how organisations today can capitalise on emerging trends and technologies to resolve perennial test data challenges. Antoine Aymer, Chief Editor of the 2021-2022 “State of AI Applied to Quality Engineering” report, will walk you through the key insights of this landmark research. Test data veteran, Huw Price, will then highlight how evolutions in software delivery have added complexity to test data challenges, but also often present the key to resolving these test data needs. A live demo will then highlight techniques for making complete and compliant data available on-the-fly, including applications of AI to automate quality gates across the SDLC.



[1] All statistics have been taken from The World Quality Report 2021-22, Pp. 31-2. Retrieved from https://www.capgemini.com/gb-en/research/world-quality-report-wqr-20-21/ on 14/02/2022.