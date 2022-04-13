Successfully reported this slideshow.

Curiosity and Sogeti Present - The state of test data in 2022: New challenges, opportunities, and the role of "AI"

Apr. 13, 2022
Curiosity and Sogeti Present - The state of test data in 2022: New challenges, opportunities, and the role of "AI"

This webinar was co-hosted by Curiosity and Sogeti on April 12th, 2022. Watch the webinar on demand: https://www.curiositysoftware.ie/state-of-test-data-2022-webinar-sogeti

In 2022, test data management remains one of the greatest costs, risks, and bottlenecks across many SDLCs. The use of potentially sensitive production data is rising, at a time when nearly half of organisations admit that testers don’t always comply with security and privacy regulations [1]. Around half of organisations further report that they don’t have sufficient data for all their testing, and half again that they cannot access the right test environments in a timely manner. Test data today appears to be the place to reduce costly compliance risks, unblock stifled releases, and deliver quality at speed in 2022.

This webinar will outline how organisations today can capitalise on emerging trends and technologies to resolve perennial test data challenges. Antoine Aymer, Chief Editor of the 2021-2022 “State of AI Applied to Quality Engineering” report, will walk you through the key insights of this landmark research. Test data veteran, Huw Price, will then highlight how evolutions in software delivery have added complexity to test data challenges, but also often present the key to resolving these test data needs. A live demo will then highlight techniques for making complete and compliant data available on-the-fly, including applications of AI to automate quality gates across the SDLC.

This webinar is hosted by Curiosity Software Ireland and Sogeti. By registering, you agree to the privacy policies of Curiosity (bit.ly/3qZnxTC) and Sogeti (bit.ly/ 3sHw1QK). Your data will be processed by both parties, including communication before and after the event.

[1] All statistics have been taken from The World Quality Report 2021-22, Pp. 31-2. Retrieved from https://www.capgemini.com/gb-en/research/world-quality-report-wqr-20-21/ on 14/02/2022.

  1. 1. © Curiosity Software Ireland Ltd. 2022 The state of test data in 2022: New challenges, opportunities, and the role of “AI” Huw Price Managing Director, Curiosity. Huw.Price@Curiosity.Software @ DataInventor Antoine Aymer CTO, Quality Engineering, Sogeti Antoine.Aymer@Sogeti.Com @AntoineAymer
  2. 2. © Curiosity Software Ireland Ltd. 2022 The State of Test Data in 2022 1. AI and Quality Engineering in 2022 2. Test Data: The Understanding vs the Reality 3. Using AI to Deliver Test Data Value 4. Q&A and Next Steps
  3. 3. State of AI applied to Quality Engineering START 2021/22 State of AI applied to QE Chief Editor: Antoine Aymer https://www.linkedin.com/in/antoine-aymer/
  4. 4. Quality Engineering 2021/22 State of AI applied to QE https://www.tmap.net Agile DevOps
  5. 5. Quality Engineer 2021/22 State of AI applied to QE
  6. 6. We need assistance 2021/22 State of AI applied to QE
  7. 7. sogeti.com/ai-for-qe/ 1Get started 2Design 3.1Inform & Measure 3.2Inform & Interpret 4.1Automate& See 4.2Automate & Scale 5 Manage data 6 Perform 7 Secure 8 Operate 9 Trust AI 2021/22 State of AI applied to QE
  8. 8. Test design 2021/22 State of AI applied to QE Season Digital twin
  9. 9. 2021/22 State of AI applied to QE 3.1Season Measure
  10. 10. Inform & Measure Season
  11. 11. Need for production-representative test data is increasing 2021/22 State of AI applied to QE Season Data intensitivy of solutions High confidence levels needed Testing is only as good as the data that you test with
  12. 12. Top 3 test data challenges
  13. 13. Quality Engineer 2021/22 State of AI applied to QE Representative testing to avoid cost of busines impact Infrastructure + TDM cost
  14. 14. We need assistance 2021/22 State of AI applied to QE
  15. 15. 2021/22 State of AI applied to QE Sogeti Artificial Data Amplifier
  16. 16. © Curiosity Software Ireland Ltd. 2022 Fireside Chat Does the common understanding of test data challenges map to reality?
  17. 17. © Curiosity Software Ireland Ltd. 2022 Understanding vs Reality? In the 2022 World Quality Report: 47% report that they enjoy “Timely availability of right test environments” Just 55% state that “our teams comply with data security and data privacy regulations for test data” 53% of organisations stated that “Our teams have sufficient test data for all our testing” Capgemini, Sogeti (2021), The World Quality Report 2021-22, Pp. 31-2.
  18. 18. © Curiosity Software Ireland Ltd. 2022 Using AI to deliver test data value Techniques for making complete and compliant data available on-the-fly
  19. 19. © Curiosity Software Ireland Ltd. 2022 Viability: Getting from A to B Lots of discussion of “AI” focuses on the promise – not how to get there. Few organisations have the luxury of starting from scratch. Any “AI” must support existing tools, tech, techniques and requirements. Today Value Support new, old, and integrated data types Adopted alongside current ways of working Integrate with existing tools, automation and CI/CD Deterministically create data for all complex tests
  20. 20. © Curiosity Software Ireland Ltd. 2022 Let’s now look at a solution that 1. Builds from and integrates with current ways of working, technologies and architectures 2. Integrates AI-based techniques where they can best solve pressing problems 3. Integrates with existing technologies and automation where they are most valuable Querying data New and old data types Sharing data Solving algorithms Find and Makes Data Generation Virtualisation Containerisation
  21. 21. © Curiosity Software Ireland Ltd. 2022 The importance of a test data team Data Archaeologists Establishing a central team to provide test data-as-a-service is paramount for effecting valuable change in test data. Data Engineers Communication Strategy Teams Self- Serve Data
  22. 22. © Curiosity Software Ireland Ltd. 2022 How do people find and make their data now? • Finding data is random • Finding data is not structured • If you can’t find data you have to make it or ignore it • People don’t reuse what other have done • Data is not integrated with any of the dev/test toolchain Up to 50% of a testers time can be spent finding or making data
  23. 23. © Curiosity Software Ireland Ltd. 2022 Unstructured Find and Make Tester Looking for Data • It’s Slow • It’s Random • It’s Unpredictable
  24. 24. © Curiosity Software Ireland Ltd. 2022 Finding Data – A Structured Approach • Split the “business” from the “technical” • Create shopping carts – aggregated views of data • Add in extra “business” attributes as they come up • Connect the find to “allocation” – keep data separate • Store user searches for replay and analysis – recreate the data when re- provisioning the environment • Auto create “covered” combinations of data when you provision any environment • Integrate your finds into your automation
  25. 25. © Curiosity Software Ireland Ltd. 2022 Structured Find and Make Tester Looking for Data BP CT AR FIN NM AC FI TP Test Data Mart EX FR Add Attributes Not Found Look for Similar & Modify Clone Existing Make New Allocated Data to test – Read or Transact T1-2 T2-3 T3-2 T4-2 T5-6 T6-10 Direct into the DB, Message, UI or API Business Technical # Bankruptcies Currently In default Late Payments Age Fraud Hold
  26. 26. © Curiosity Software Ireland Ltd. 2022 Building a data mart Finding data --- Business vs Technical Allocating data Demo Finding Data
  27. 27. © Curiosity Software Ireland Ltd. 2022 Conditioning your data at the beginning of a sprint or….. Capture user requests Create base business cases Explode or Model Combinations Find and Make data Demo Environment Provisioning
  28. 28. © Curiosity Software Ireland Ltd. 2022 Environment or Container Provisioning TDM – Subset – Mask - Condition Clone interesting, rare or bugs Production Dev/Test/QA Conditioning Engine Mask Virtual Databases FIND SQL1 FIND SQL2 FIND SQL3 MAKE1 MAKE2 MAKE3 MAKE4 AD HOC MAKE5 MODEL PROCESS MODEL DATA MODEL DATA COMBINATIONS
  29. 29. © Curiosity Software Ireland Ltd. 2022 A Quick Summary - Find, Make & Condition What does it do? • Builds and captures business queries • Stores and analyses the data you are looking for • Breaks down queries to look for similar data • Calculates the data needed to satisfy the find • Maps the finds to a make, update, clone • Models the potential variations of data • Creates data across multiple systems in any format • Allocates data to tests based on criteria How does it help? • Learns the data that you need to test with • Builds up a systematic set of data • Saves time searching for data • Save time working out what data is needed • Systematically works out what to make • Uses the requirements to model your data • Saves time setting up complex integration tests • Allows teams to work efficiently Green == Quality Improvements Blue == Save time and Speed up development
  30. 30. © Curiosity Software Ireland Ltd. 2022 Questions and Discussion
  31. 31. Actions! #1 Share https://www.sogeti.com/ai-for-qe/ #2 Test data assessment #3 Pilot Test Data Automation 2021/22 State of AI applied to QE
  32. 32. © 2021 Sogeti. All rights reserved. 32 TDM: Trends, technology, maturity TD3M SOGETI structured TDM analysis and recommendations through an area- based approach inspired on TPI ® - Next, to provide A structured roadmap We deliver a set of detailed and specific recommendations in order to improve your TDM practice A quick diagnosis Obtain a description of your currentcontext in terms of TDM maturity. Improving fast! You will get a detailed proposal to implement a first cycle of the recommendations. Test Data Management Maturity Model (TD3M) © 2021 SogetiLabs. All rights reserved.
  33. 33. © Curiosity Software Ireland Ltd. 2022 Thank you

