Los astros en las rocas de Coahuila: arqueología de los antiguos habitantes del desierto Yuri de la Rosa [PRIMERA PIEDRA]
© Yuri Leopoldo de la Rosa Gutiérrez © Gobierno del Estado de Coahuila de Zaragoza © Secretaría de Cultura de Coahuila Juá...
Introducción El entorno natural de los habitantes prehispánicos de Coahuila Antecedentes arqueológicos en Coahuila Los ant...
7 Introducción Desde los primeros tiempos, el hombre ha fijado su vista en el firmamento. Muy probablemente en distintos n...
8 un sinfín de representaciones, como manifestaciones gráfico rupestres, marcadores, estelas, cerámicos e incluso códices....
9 El objetivo principal de esta investigación es el estudio de los motivos astronómicos,sus posibles interpretaciones y su...
11 El entorno natural de los habitantes prehispánicos de Coahuila El estado de Coahuila de Zaragoza ocupa la parte central...
12 chihuahuense, hasta los estados de Texas y Nuevo México, en Estados Unidos. Mapa: Localización de Coahuila Las plantas ...
13 Los animales del desierto La relación entre la fauna del desierto y los antiguos habitantes es de fundamental importanc...
14 que datan del Paleozoico hasta el Cuaternario. Las más típi- cas son las calizas del Mesozoico. Precisamente, en estos ...
15 Antecedentes arqueológicos en Coahuila El interés por los sitios arqueológicos y sus materiales exis- tentes en el nort...
16 En 1939,casi 60 años después,cuando Alfonso Caso tomó la dirección del recién creado Instituto Nacional de Antropo- log...
17 del 500 antes de Cristo hasta la llegada de los españoles. Ade- más, propone dos formas de subsistencia a lo largo de e...
18 de Cristo, gracias al fechamiento de un fragmento de hueso y un pedazo de textil. • A través del análisis del material...
19 Coahuila,entre los que destacan el “The Northeast México Ar- chaeological Project”y el “The Gateway Project”, dirigidos...
20 adelante se utilizaría en los proyectos que ella dirigía. Propuso también un modelo de análisis de material lítico, ade...
21 En el año 2001, y gracias a una denuncia de saqueo de ma- terial arqueológico, se inició el “Proyecto Arqueológico Cuat...
22 se localizaron y registraron muchos sitios arqueológicos, sobre todo campamentos al aire libre, además de que se recupe...
23 de transmisión eléctrica en la zona de La Laguna, particular- mente en la Sierra de las Noas. Lamentablemente en este p...
25 Los antiguos habitantes del desierto de Coahuila En general, para la región desértica del norte de México y del suroest...
26 conceptualmente los elementos naturales y transformarlos por medio de diferentes procesos,de tal manera que les per- mi...
27 climáticos, se daban en estas regiones y determinaban la tem- poralidad espacial en la que los prehispánicos se desplaz...
28 derivada de la apropiación y aprovechamiento de los recursos: ellos explicaban el mundo, su medio y su existencia a tra...
29 que los fenómenos astronómicos formaran parte esencial del cuerpo de su cosmovisión. Autores como Andrés Pérez de Ribas...
30
31 La arqueoastronomía En ese sentido, el estudio de las manifestaciones gráfico ru- pestres se considerará desde el marco...
32 representaciones paleolíticas, muebles encontradas en el sitio Abri Blanchard (Sergeac), como calendarios lunares.2 Las...
33 estudios acerca de posibles alineaciones astronómicas de los megalitos con el horizonte local y se llegó a la conclusió...
34 entorno y la posible relación de fenómenos celestes con el sitio y sus elementos es de lo que se va a ocupar el análisi...
35 Cabe aclarar que Broda se refiere a los contextos mesoameri- canos porque son los que más ha trabajado y mejor conoce. ...
36
37 Metodología La presente investigación tiene como objetivo principal la identificación y clasificación de posibles motiv...
38 Los objetivos particulares de la investigación fueron: • Recorrer e identificar de primera mano sitios arqueo- lógicos...
39 que en algunos fue posible regresar varias veces y hacer un re- gistro más detallado, en otros sólo fue posible estar e...
40 los sitios y el registro de los elementos arqueológicos, se llevó a cabo de la siguiente manera: 1. Levantamiento. Dad...
41 evidencias arqueológicas, foto mural en los casos don- de fue posible. El análisis e interpretación de la información o...
43 Los sitios arqueológicos A continuación, se presenta una descripción general de los si- tios arqueológicos de los cuale...
44 La cronología de los sitios El fechamiento de los sitios arqueológicos con manifestacio- nes gráfico rupestres, en gene...
45 Años Periodo 1550 d. C – 1600 d. C La descripción documental de los habitantes del desierto (tradición española) Exterm...
46 probablemente desde de la consolidación hasta lo clásico de la cultura del desierto. Algunos investigadores utilizan ot...
47 arrojaron una temporalidad de cerca de 4,000 años (De la Rosa et. al., 2016). Esta cueva se encuentra en una de las sie...
48 En este abrigo se encuentran 36 figuras que abarcan una extensión de seis metros y que se distribuyen particularmente e...
49 Panorámica de sitio El Junco I. Sitio El Junco I. Abrigo rocoso con pictografías.
50 Sitio El Junco I. Pictografías. Dibujo de pictografías. Sitio El Junco I.
51 Sitio: El Junco II (PACC 16) Municipio de Cuatro Ciénegas Antecedentes El área de la Sierra de la Fragua, fue recorrida...
52 Mapa: Ubicación del sitio El Junco II. Panorámica: Cañón de El Junco y sitio El Junco II.
53 Sitio El Junco II. Abrigo rocoso donde se encuentran las pictografías visto de sureste a noroeste. Ubicación de abrigo ...
54 Sitio El Junco I. Acercamiento. Ubicación de pictografías.
55 Sitio El Junco II. Pictografías. Sitio El Junco II. Pictografías. Detalle de pictografías.
56 Detalle de pictografías. Detalle de pictografías.
57 Sitio: Cueva La Espantosa Municipio de Cuatro Ciénegas, Coahuila Antecedentes Este sitio fue recorrido y excavado por W...
58 Cronología Walter W. Taylor fechó por radiocarbono una serie de mues- tras que proporcionaron una larga secuencia de oc...
59 Panorámica. Cueva La Espantosa. Cueva La Espantosa vista desde el interior.
60 Ubicación de pictografías.
61 Sitio La Espantosa. Pictografías.
62 Sitio La Espantosa. Pictografías.
63 Sitio: Cueva de La Estrella Municipio de Cuatro Ciénegas, Coahuila Antecedentes No se tienen antecedentes de trabajos a...
64 Mapa: ubicación de la Cueva de La Estrella. Cañón el Rosillo, donde se encuentra la Cueva de La Estrella.
65 Ubicación Cueva de La Estrella en la ladera noroeste del cañón. Ubicación de pictografías.
66 Ubicación de pictografías en la pared noroeste de la cueva. Pictografías grupo 1. Cueva de La Estrella.
67 Detalle de pictografía.
68 Sitio Mesa de Cartujanos I Municipio de Candela, Coahuila Antecedentes La Mesa de Cartujanos es ampliamente conocida en...
69 metros de largo. Aquí podríamos decir que “empieza” la zona de las pictografías. En este panel se encuentran 23, todas ...
70 dispuestas una junto a la otra a lo largo del panel, cuatro son manos humanas en positivo y el resto se componen de fig...
71 una figura de 50 centímetros de ancho y 40 de alto, en color rojo con parecido a una letra “A”. En general, el estado d...
72 Mapa: ubicación sitio Mesa de Cartujanos I. Mesa de Cartujanos desde “el Cargadero”.
73 Ubicación del sitio Mesa I. Vista general del sitio.
74 Vista general del sitio. Ubicación de paneles.
75 Panel Uno. Detalle Panel uno.
76 Panel dos. Detalle Panel dos.
77 Panel tres. Detalle Panel tres.
78 Panel cuatro. Detalle Panel cuatro.
79 Panel cinco. Detalle Panel cinco.
80 Detalle Panel seis. Panel seis.
81 Panel siete. Detalle Panel siete.
82 Sitio: Petrograbados del Huizachal Municipio de Candela Antecedentes No se tienen antecedentes de registro o de reporte...
83 El estado de conservación de los petrograbados es muy va- riado, en general se encuentran bien, con las huellas natural...
84 Sitio Petrograbados del Huizachal. Croquis. Panorámica del sitio.
85 Petrograbados. Petrograbado.
86 Petrograbado. Petrograbado.
87 Petrograbado. Petrograbado.
89 Análisis de las pictografías La interpretación de las manifestaciones gráfico rupestres en general es un ejercicio comp...
90 Sin embargo, aún con la adecuada sistematización de la infor- mación y su registro, este ejercicio no deja de ser meram...
91 o dibujos, para el caso de Coahuila, son de carácter ideográfico, es decir,en un plano meramente subjetivo,las figuras ...
92 astros, incluyendo también los registros históricos y los mar- cadores territoriales (Viramontes, 2005). Es posible ver...
93 Proporción de las figuras. Estas figuras, a su vez, las identificamos como los siguientes objetos o fenómenos celestes:...
94 Lunas Soles Estrellas o planetas Cometas Constelaciones Meteoritos # Lunas Soles Estrellas o planetas Cometas Constelac...
95 Estrellas o planetas.Círculos con líneas o rayos de tamaño dife- rente y dispuestos en forma no siempre simétrica, líne...
96 Meteoritos. Círculos con líneas onduladas “saliendo” de ellos. Los meteoritos o estrellas fugaces son fenómenos astronó...
97 Luna, sitio El Junco II. Luna, sitio Cartujanos I. Luna, sitio Huizachal.
98 Luna, sitio Cartujanos I. Luna, sitio La Espantosa.
99 Soles Soles, sitio Petrograbados del Huizachal.
100 Soles, sitio Petrograbados del Huizachal.
101 Soles, sitio Petrograbados del Huizachal.
102 Sol, sitio Petrograbados del Huizachal. Sol, sitio Petrograbados del Huizachal.
103 Estrellas o planetas Estrellas, sitio El Junco I. Planeta y estrella, sitio El Junco II.
104 Estrella, sitio Cueva de La Estrella. Estrella, sitio La Espantosa.
105 Planeta, sitio Petrograbados del Huizachal. Cometas Cometa, sitio El Junco I.
106 Constelaciones Meteoritos Constelación, sitio El Junco I. Meteorito, sitio Petrograbados del Huizachal.
107 Los motivos astronómicos de cada sitio en particular y sus posibles correlaciones celestes De acuerdo a las condicione...
108 Motivos astronómicos del sitio Estrella. Estrella. Cometa.
109 Luna. Constelación.
110 El Junco II El sitio arqueológico está compuesto por un gran mural con 327 figuras, de ellas la propuesta es que al me...
111 Motivos astronómicos del sitio Luna. Luna. Venus.
112 Detalle de pictografía. Probable representación de Venus en el horizonte. Estrella.
113 Cueva de La Espantosa La Cueva de La Espantosa es un sitio que fue una cueva habi- tacional. Las excavaciones realizad...
114 Estrella y luna. Posible representación de súper nova del Cangrejo en el año 1054 d. C. Pictografías en Chaco Canyon q...
115 Cueva de La Estrella La Cueva de La Estrella se encuentra en la parte central de un gran cañón. En este sitio sólo se ...
116 Mesa de Cartujanos I En el lugar existen 857 figuras, de las cuales, al perecer sólo dos pudieran ser de carácter astr...
117 Luna. Detalle de pictografía. Luna con posibles figuras relacionadas con cuentas lunares.
118 Petrograbados del Huizachal Este sitio, dada la naturaleza del mismo y de los elementos arqueológicos, es un caso dife...
119 Motivos astronómicos del sitio Luna. Estrella.
120 Estrella. Sol. Sol.
121 Sol. Sol.
122 Sol. Sol.
123 Sol. Sol.
125 Conclusiones Estas conclusiones no pueden ser tomadas de forma definitiva en la investigación de los motivos astronómi...
126 más que se representan algunos fenómenos más particulares y asociados a diversos eventos especiales. Se puede explicar...
127 en la cosmovisión de los grupos de recolectores-cazadores del desierto. El sol y la luna significan la seguridad de lo...
128 resultados de la investigación indican que las estrellas y las constelaciones tuvieron un papel diferente a los demás ...
129 Como consideraciones finales, se puede afirmar que los astros, como el sol y la luna, en mayor medida, y las estrellas...
130 donde desarrollaron tan exitosa cultura, plasmaron las posibles representaciones de fenómenos tan fuertemente ligados ...
131 Bibilografía Alessio Robles, Vito. (1978) Coahuila y Texas en la época colo- nial. Editorial Porrúa, México. Aveni Ant...
132 Mecanoscrito.Dirección de Registro Arqueológico INAH, México. De la Rosa Gutiérrez, Yuri Leopoldo, Elvira Ochoa Gonzál...
  1. 1. Los astros en las rocas de Coahuila: arqueología de los antiguos habitantes del desierto Yuri de la Rosa [PRIMERA PIEDRA]
  2. 2. © Yuri Leopoldo de la Rosa Gutiérrez © Gobierno del Estado de Coahuila de Zaragoza © Secretaría de Cultura de Coahuila Juárez 319, Zona Centro C.P. 25000. Saltillo, Coahuila de Zaragoza Edición: Alejandro Beltrán ISBN: Colección: En trámite ISBN: En trámite Impreso y hecho en México Saltillo, Coahuila de Zaragoza, 2019
  3. 3. Introducción El entorno natural de los habitantes prehispánicos de Coahuila Antecedentes arqueológicos en Coahuila Los antiguos habitantes del desierto de Coahuila La arqueoastronomía Metodología Los sitios arqueológicos Análisis de las pictografías Conclusiones Bibliografía 7 11 15 25 31 37 43 89 125 131
  4. 4. 7 Introducción Desde los primeros tiempos, el hombre ha fijado su vista en el firmamento. Muy probablemente en distintos niveles evolu- tivos en la familia de los homínidos y seguramente en especies como el hommo neanderthalis, el cro-magnon y el hommo sapiens temprano, los fenómenos astronómicos impactaron de diversas formas y niveles la vida de estos seres. Es difícil imaginar que fenómenos tan cotidianos como la salida y puesta del sol, las fases de la luna, el movimiento regular diario de las estrellas, y las estrellas fugaces o meteoritos, además de otros no tan coti- dianos, como eclipses y cometas, no fueran observados y gene- raran algún tipo de sentimiento, emoción o reflexión en estos individuos. Ellos no dejaron monumentales expresiones dedi- cadas a la astronomía como en sociedades antiguas, los egip- cios, los mayas o los incas, por ejemplo, pero de que observaron el firmamento y algo generó en ellos, no hay duda. En las sociedades antiguas del mundo, los ejemplos de la observación, estudio y previsión de fenómenos astronómicos simples y complejos existen y están representados en una di- versidad de formas, que van desde construcciones dedicadas específicamente para la observación de un fenómeno particular, como en los templos mayas, hasta la representación de conste- laciones en la tierra a través de pirámides, como es el caso de las pirámides de Giza y la constelación de Orión, pasando por
  5. 5. 8 un sinfín de representaciones, como manifestaciones gráfico rupestres, marcadores, estelas, cerámicos e incluso códices. En América, las sociedades prehispánicas que se desarro- llaron a lo largo del continente cuentan también con una gran cantidad de vestigios arqueológicos que muestran, de forma evidente, que los fenómenos astronómicos estaban íntima- mente relacionados con la cosmogonía de estos pueblos. Así podemos hablar de las líneas de Nazca, la cámara de observa- ción solar de Xochicalco, Chaco Canyon en Nuevo México, que está dedicado a la observación del tránsito solar, además de tener representaciones gráfico rupestres de una supernova, así como de un gran número de edificios y construcciones en el continente orientados de acuerdo con algún fenómeno astro- nómico. Estos ejemplos son solamente una parte mínima de la gran cantidad y variedad de vestigios arqueológicos relaciona- dos con fenómenos astronómicos. Los grupos de cazadores-recolectores y pescadores del norte de México también observaron el cielo y los eventos en el firmamento, impactando en su forma de concebir el mundo. Evidencia de ello son las representaciones gráficas que remiten a estos fenómenos y a los astros en los diversos lugares y espa- cios que ocuparon en épocas pasadas. En general, la investigación arqueológica en el norte de México, particularmente en la región desértica de Coahuila, ha sido escasa si se compara con la gran cantidad de estudios y la variedad de temas y aspectos que han sido investigados en las sociedades prehispánicas del centro, sur y sureste de México. Como consecuencia, el estudio del impacto de los astros en los grupos que habitaron el desierto, es mínimo.
  6. 6. 9 El objetivo principal de esta investigación es el estudio de los motivos astronómicos,sus posibles interpretaciones y su in- serción en la cosmovisión de los grupos que las produjeron. Confiamos en que esta investigación ayude a comprender me- jor a las sociedades de cazadores-recolectores y pescadores de Coahuila y del norte de México. Los años de trabajo en el Centro INAH Coahuila nos han permitido al acercamiento y el registro de primera mano de los sitios donde se encuentran los diversos vestigios arqueológi- cos que pudieran representar astros. La experiencia de poder apreciar de forma sin igual los contextos arqueológicos junto a su impresionante entorno natural, además, por supuesto, del interés y admiración personal que desde pequeño generaron en mí el firmamento y sus ocupantes, han inspirado este trabajo. La información ha sido recabada a lo largo de varias tem- poradas en campo.Las inspecciones personales de los sitios y el levantamiento sistemático de la información fueron realizadas a través de los años, , lo que ha sido fundamental para finalizar esta investigación.
  7. 7. 11 El entorno natural de los habitantes prehispánicos de Coahuila El estado de Coahuila de Zaragoza ocupa la parte central de la franja de entidades continentales que hacen frontera al nor- te del país con Estados Unidos de América. Es la tercera en extensión de las entidades del territorio nacional por su su- perficie de 151, 578.37 km2, o sea, 7.8% del total nacional. Se localiza entre los 24°32’13” y los 29°52’47” de latitud norte; y entre los 99°50’30” y los 103°57’03” de longitud oeste. Limita con Estados Unidos, Texas en particular, por el norte a través del río Bravo; por el oriente, con Nuevo León; por el sur, con Zacatecas, y en un vértice, al sureste de la entidad, con San Luís Potosí; por el suroeste, con Durango; por el poniente, con Chihuahua. Coahuila es una entidad con terrenos fundamentalmente áridos. Los climas secos predominan sobre la mayor parte de su superficie. Son un factor determinante de muchas caracte- rísticas del medio físico y, consecuentemente, de la geografía humana, tanto actual como prehispánica. El estado de Coahuila está situado, en su mayor parte, en el oriente de una gran área climática denominada Desierto de Chihuahua o Desierto del Norte de México. Esta región se extiende desde las Sierras Transversales de la Sierra Madre Oriental por todo el centro y oeste de Coahuila, y el oriente
  8. 8. 12 chihuahuense, hasta los estados de Texas y Nuevo México, en Estados Unidos. Mapa: Localización de Coahuila Las plantas de Coahuila En el estado de Coahuila, el Matorral Desértico Chihuahuen- se es el tipo de vegetación más abundante y está integrado por las comunidades de matorral pequeño, cactáceas y algunos ár- boles como el huizache y el mezquite. De la vegetación anteriormente mencionada, las más utili- zadas por los habitantes del desierto fueron la lechuguilla (Agave lechuguilla),el mezquite (Prosopis pallida) y el peyote (Lophopho- ra williamsii), este último tenía una alta connotación ritual.
  9. 9. 13 Los animales del desierto La relación entre la fauna del desierto y los antiguos habitantes es de fundamental importancia. Las sociedades que habitaron estas regiones dependían de los ciclos de la naturaleza, entre ellos,el de los animales,haciendo que estos tuvieran un espacio privilegiado en la cosmovisión y simbolismo de dichas socieda- des, siendo, sin duda, el venado (Odocoileus hemionus crooki) y la serpiente de cascabel (Crotalus atrox) los más representativos. Pocos mamíferos son considerados como característicos de esta región, entre los cuales se encuentra el puma (Puma concolor), el venado bura (Odocoileus hemionus crooki), el coyote (Canis latranis), la rata canguro (Dipodomys merriami) y el co- nejo cola de algodón del desierto (Sylvilagus auduboni); entre las aves, encontramos el característico correcaminos (Geococcyx californianus), el halcón cola roja (Cernícalo americano), el teco- lote o búho (Athene cunicularia) y el gorrión gorjinegro (Am- phispiza bilineata). La herpetofauna del desierto chihuahuense es más visible. Se pueden encontrar la culebra cabeza negra texana (Tantilla atriceps) y las culebras chirrioneras (Masticophis taeniatus y M. flagellum lineatus), la cascabel de Mohave (Crotalus scutulatus), junto con la de diamantes (Crotalus atrox),son las serpientes de cascabel más comunes en la zona y ambas extienden su distri- bución mucho más allá del desierto chihuahuense. La geología de Coahuila El territorio coahuilense se constituye en su mayor extensión de rocas sedimentarias, marinas y continentales con edades
  10. 10. 14 que datan del Paleozoico hasta el Cuaternario. Las más típi- cas son las calizas del Mesozoico. Precisamente, en estos con- textos geológicos es donde podemos encontrar la roca que fue mayormente utilizada por los antiguos habitantes del desierto para la manufactura de artefactos: el sílex, también conocido como pedernal. Mapa: Rangos altitudinales de Coahuila.
  11. 11. 15 Antecedentes arqueológicos en Coahuila El interés por los sitios arqueológicos y sus materiales exis- tentes en el norteño estado de Coahuila, es añejo. No se sabe a ciencia cierta cuándo o quiénes fueron los primeros en visitar y saquear las cuevas del desierto en busca de vestigios arqueo- lógicos. A finales del siglo XIX, el botánico inglés Edward Pal- mer es propiamente el pionero en hacer investigaciones de tipo arqueológicas en la región de forma más o menos seria, por encargo especial del Peabody Museum, que buscaba material arqueológico americano para sus galerías. En 1880, Palmer ex- ploró por primera vez el desierto coahuilense, particularmen- te el área de La Laguna, aunque también recorrió la zona de Monclova. Se dedicó principalmente a las cuevas con restos óseos humanos o “cuevas mortuorias”, obteniendo una gran cantidad de restos óseos y varios bultos mortuorios completos. Sus trabajos fueron prácticamente en cuatro cuevas: la cueva de San Lorenzo, la cueva de Coyote, la cueva de Acatita y la cueva de Monclova (González Arratia, 2006). A pesar de ser los primeros relatos de vestigios arqueológicos en el estado de Coahuila, Palmer encontró saqueados muchos de los sitios que visitó. Durante la primera mitad del siglo XX, los materiales que extrajo fueron estudiados por un novel arqueólogo en ese momento: Walter W.Taylor.
  12. 12. 16 En 1939,casi 60 años después,cuando Alfonso Caso tomó la dirección del recién creado Instituto Nacional de Antropo- logía e Historia, uno de sus principales objetivos fue realizar un Atlas Arqueológico Nacional. El estado de Coahuila formó parte del proyecto y se incluyeron 11 sitios, algunos de ellos habían sido trabajados por un investigador estadounidense.“La fuente de información para la mayoría de estos sitios proviene del informe de 1936 del arqueólogo J. Alden Mason, enviado a la Dirección de Monumentos Prehispánicos” (González Arra- tia, 1999:37). En aquellos años, el único proyecto que se desarrolló, y que fue planteado como tal, con las características de la arqueolo- gía científica por primera vez en el estado, fue “The Coahuila Project”, dirigido por Walter W. Taylor. Se desarrolló durante 10 años en forma interrumpida o por temporadas. En los años 40 del siglo pasado,Taylor realizó recorridos de superficie y ex- cavaciones en abrigos rocosos y cuevas donde obtuvo una im- portante cantidad de material arqueológico. En su momento, Taylor fue el hombre que más conocía acerca de la arqueología de Coahuila, particularmente en el área de Cuatro Ciénegas. En sus investigaciones llegó a resultados interesantes: unos de ellos fue el fechamiento de carbono 14 que obtuvo en una cueva habitacional donde existía, según Taylor, una secuencia estratigráfica que va desde los 10,000 a los 1,500 años antes de Cristo. Entre sus aportes importantes al estudio arqueológico de la región, destacan el planteamiento de tres grandes com- plejos: el complejo Ciénegas, que es el más antiguo: va desde el 10,000 hasta el 8,500 antes de Cristo; el complejo Coahuila,de los 9,500 a los 500 antes de Cristo y el Complejo Mayrán-Jora
  13. 13. 17 del 500 antes de Cristo hasta la llegada de los españoles. Ade- más, propone dos formas de subsistencia a lo largo de estos complejos, sumando también la hipótesis de que el desarrollo de los grupos de cazadores recolectores fue preferentemente alrededor de los manantiales que proveían el agua.“[…] Taylor propone, de hecho, dos modos de subsistencia en esta misma área: el más antiguo, apoyado principalmente en la cacería y el más reciente basado principalmente en la recolección”(Gonzá- lez Arratia, 1999: 77). Varias de las investigaciones de Taylor se publicaron años más tarde en el Handbook of Middle Ame- rican Indians. Aunque, en realidad, la producción bibliográfica de Taylor no fue tan productiva como se esperaba y ha sido a través de otros investigadores que muchos de sus datos inéditos han conocido la luz. El proyecto de la Cueva de la Candelaria marcó un partea- guas en la investigación arqueológica en el estado, ya que fue el primero que realizó el INAH en la región, y prácticamente el impulsor del interés en la arqueología de Coahuila. El pro- yecto obtuvo importantes resultados respecto a la recuperación de material y a la publicación de sus investigaciones. En este estudio se incluyó el trabajo en dos sitios más: la Poza Salada y la Cueva de la Paila. Estos trabajos fueron dirigidos, en princi- pio, por Pablo Martínez del Río y después quedaron a cargo de Luis Aveleyra Arroyo de Anda, de los cuales se desprenden las siguientes conclusiones: • Que los antiguos habitantes subsistían principalmente de la caza. • Propone el patrón cultural candelaria al que le da una antigüedad de alrededor de los 1,200 años después
  14. 14. 18 de Cristo, gracias al fechamiento de un fragmento de hueso y un pedazo de textil. • A través del análisis del material lítico, propone la in- dustria de la candelaria. • Interpreta las cuevas con restos mortuorios como una acumulación de cadáveres a través de los siglos. • Otro de los logros atribuibles al proyecto, es la publi- cación de los libros La Cueva de la Candelaria por Luis Aveleyra y Los textiles de la Cueva de la Candelaria por Irmgard L. Johnson y otros más. En 1958, debido a la construcción de una presa en la desem- bocadura del río Diablo, ubicada en el fronterizo río Bravo, se planeó un rescate arqueológico en los territorios de Méxi- co y Estados Unidos, ya que una importante superficie sería inundada con la construcción de la presa. Por el lado mexica- no fueron encargados para este proyecto Walter W. Taylor y Francisco González Rul,este último realizó la mayoría de estos trabajos y los publicó en el libro Reconocimiento arqueológico en la parte mexicana de la Presa de la Amistad. Entre los alcances de este proyecto,se resaltó que “ Se reconocieron 68 sitios,los cua- les se dividen en: abrigos grandes,cuatro; abrigos medianos,12; abrigos pequeños, 11; abrigos no clasificados, 14; mezcaleros, 16; y abrigos desechados tanto por su pequeño tamaño como por no tener estrato fértil ni huella de ocupación humana, 11” (González Rul, 1990:133). Durante la década de los 60, las investigaciones arqueo- lógicas fueron hechas mayormente por investigadores esta- dounidenses que se interesaron en estudiar el sur de Texas y
  15. 15. 19 Coahuila,entre los que destacan el “The Northeast México Ar- chaeological Project”y el “The Gateway Project”, dirigidos por Jeremiah F. Epstein y Richard E. W. Adams respectivamente. En 1976,con la creación del Centro Regional Centro-Nor- te y el Museo Regional de la Laguna, y teniendo la dirección del maestro Luís Aveleyra, se realizaron trabajos de campo y se registraron muchos sitios con pintura rupestre y petrograba- dos.“Durante su gestión en el Centro Regional inicia Aveleyra un proyecto de recopilación sistemática de datos y fotografías de 56 sitios arqueológicos con pictografías y petroglifos, de los cual queda constancia en las hojas de registro enviadas al Con- sejo de Arqueología” (González Arratia, 1999:77). A partir de 1979, los trabajos arqueológicos tomaron regu- laridad, siendo que desde ese año y hasta la actualidad, no han cesado las investigaciones y otras labores. Es en ese año que inició el “Proyecto Arqueológico Bolsón de Mapimí”, dirigido por la arqueóloga Leticia González Arratia,en el que uno de sus objetivos primarios era establecer un patrón de asentamiento para los cazadores recolectores nómadas del desierto. Se desa- rrolló en la zona declarada Área Natural Protegida Reserva de la Biósfera del Bolsón de Mapimí, territorio que se encuentra al suroeste del estado de Coahuila, compartiendo terrenos con los estados de Chihuahua y Durango. Es aquí donde se abordó por primera vez el problema de la metodología de la arqueolo- gía del desierto, nació el concepto de “Unidad Geomorfológica Mínima”,que era el territorio o espacio natural que compartían una cantidad o serie de vestigios arqueológicos y que estaba determinada por este contexto natural; con el cual propuso la forma de subdividir el área para un mejor estudio y que en
  16. 16. 20 adelante se utilizaría en los proyectos que ella dirigía. Propuso también un modelo de análisis de material lítico, además de proyectos de arqueología experimental en el desierto. Durante este proyecto, sólo se trabajaron sitios al aire libre en los valles. Su principal aporte fue, sin duda, en la cuestión metodológica, ya que era esencial para la arqueología de Coahuila. Bajo una iniciativa gubernamental,en 1996 se inició el pro- grama INAH-PROCEDE a nivel nacional. En Coahuila fue dirigido por la arqueóloga Leticia González. En este proyecto, el Instituto estableció acuerdos con los gobiernos federales y estatales. Se trabajó en la delimitación de los terrenos ejidales del estado, así como la localización de sitios arqueológicos en los terrenos de los ejidos. El Proyecto PROCEDE1 terminó en el año 2000. En este tiempo se inició el proyecto “Historia de la Arqueo- logía en Coahuila”, dirigido también por Leticia González, que tenía como objetivo recabar y rescatar toda la información ar- queológica que se refería al estado de Coahuila. Los resultados fueron excelentes ya que se publicó un libro con la bibliografía al respecto, además del rescate de valiosa información en docu- mentos inéditos. Actualmente este proyecto sigue su curso. 1 Programa de Certificación de Derechos Ejidales y Titulación de Solares Urbanos. Es un programa del Gobierno Federal que tiende a regular la propiedad de la tierra, sobre todo en tierras ejidales, comunales y en las colonias agrícolas y ganaderas. La participación del INAH es para normar la protección de los vestigios de sociedades pasadas, en terrenos ejidales o comunales, siendo una prioridad para el Instituto la delimitación y el registro del Patrimonio Arqueológico Nacional que se localiza en las extensiones de tierra susceptibles de certificación, garantizando su protección y conservación.
  17. 17. 21 En el año 2001, y gracias a una denuncia de saqueo de ma- terial arqueológico, se inició el “Proyecto Arqueológico Cuatro Ciénegas: una aproximación a contextos alterados”, dirigido una vez más por la arqueóloga Leticia González. En el proyec- to planteó la forma de cómo investigar este tipo de contextos arqueológicos. Los objetivos iniciales fueron la localización y registro de los sitios arqueológicos aledaños a la cabecera mu- nicipal conocidos por la comunidad y que presentaban un alto grado de alteración por los saqueadores. Los aportes a la arqueología de Cuatro Ciénegas, y de Coahuila en general, que ha dejado este proyecto han sido sig- nificativos. Entre los resultados tenemos la presencia perma- nente de dos arqueólogos en la cabecera municipal, el registro sistemático de más de 50 sitios,la excavación de un abrigo mor- tuorio en tres temporadas distintas, el registro de colecciones de artefactos arqueológicos, además, la publicación de textos y la presentación de ponencias y conferencias en distintos foros. En los años 2003 y 2004 se llevaron a cabo salvamentos ar- queológicos en coordinación con otras dependencias federales. El primero de ellos en coordinación con la Secretaría de Co- municaciones y Transportes. Se efectuó la renovación de varios tramos en el trayecto de la carretera 57. Durante este proyecto, en los tramos correspondientes a las poblaciones de Paredón y de El Forlón, se efectuó el registro y salvamento de un gran número de petrograbados. En los primeros meses de 2004, en coordinación con la Comisión Federal de Electricidad, se llevó a cabo el rescate arqueológico que generó la construc- ción de una línea de transmisión eléctrica entre las ciudades fronterizas de Piedras Negras y Cd. Acuña. En este proyecto,
  18. 18. 22 se localizaron y registraron muchos sitios arqueológicos, sobre todo campamentos al aire libre, además de que se recuperó una gran cantidad de material lítico. A partir del año 2005, el Centro INAH Coahuila, a través de su “Proyecto de Protección Técnica y Legal del Patrimonio Arqueológico del Estado de Coahuila”, ha venido diseñando y realizando una serie de estrategias referentes a la conservación, protección, registro, difusión e investigación del patrimonio arqueológico del estado. En este proyecto los resultados han sido muy positivos. Se han atendido una gran cantidad de de- nuncias. Se registraron sistemáticamente numerosos sitios. Se llevó a cabo el registro de colecciones de artefactos arqueológi- cos en posesión de particulares y museos comunitarios, además de la realización de talleres y conferencias con el objetivo de sensibilizar a diversos sectores de la sociedad con respecto a su patrimonio arqueológico. Uno de los resultados de mayor significado fue que se integró el expediente técnico para que Cuatro Ciénegas fuera declarado Patrimonio de la Humanidad por la UNESCO en la categoría de Bien Mixto y recientemen- te se publicó la lista indicativa donde ya se incluye la propuesta de Cuatro Ciénegas. Actualmente, este proyecto continúa con sus labores. Durante el año 2008, se llevaron a cabo dos proyectos de salvamento arqueológico, ambos generados por obras públicas en el estado. El primero se generó a raíz de la construcción de una nueva autopista de cuota entre las ciudades de Saltillo y Monterrey. En este proyecto se localizaron diversos sitios ar- queológicos, principalmente sitios con petrograbados. El otro de ellos se desarrolló gracias a la construcción de varias líneas
  19. 19. 23 de transmisión eléctrica en la zona de La Laguna, particular- mente en la Sierra de las Noas. Lamentablemente en este pro- yecto no se localizaron vestigios arqueológicos. A partir del año 2008, y hasta la fecha de esta publicación, se han generado diversas investigaciones tanto en el “Proyecto de Protección Técnica y Legal de Coahuila”, como en “Salva- mentos y proyectos de investigación”, incluyendo registro de sitios arqueológicos, registro de colecciones arqueológicas tan- to de museos como de recorridos, fechamiento de materiales y otras actividades académicas. En el transcurso de todas estas investigaciones y desarro- llos de proyectos, no existe una que haya sido dirigida particu- larmente hacia el estudio de las representaciones astronómicas que dejaron los antiguos habitantes del desierto. Sin duda, esta investigación será un pequeño avance en la comprensión de las representaciones y sus relaciones con la cosmovisión de aque- llas personas.
  20. 20. 25 Los antiguos habitantes del desierto de Coahuila En general, para la región desértica del norte de México y del suroeste de Estados Unidos, los sitios arqueológicos, los materiales encontrados en ellos, las referencias históricas y las investigaciones que se han hecho por distintos autores, tan- to mexicanos como extranjeros, indican que este desierto fue habitado en tiempos prehispánicos, probablemente desde que llegaron las primeras migraciones al continente americano, por grupos de recolectores-cazadores-pescadores nómadas que re- corrían el desierto estacionalmente aprovechando los recursos que el desierto les brindaba. Particularmente para el estado de Coahuila, en el que gran parte de su territorio se ubica dentro de la región geográfica conocida como el Gran Desierto Chihuahuense, los grupos humanos que vivieron exitosamente en la región desarrollaron lo que la arqueóloga Leticia González Arratia ha denominado como “la cultura del desierto”: La interrelación entre los aspectos materiales de subsisten- cia y las manifestaciones de índole simbólica en un esce- nario como el desierto, las denomino cultura del desierto. Incluye la serie de artefactos, marcas en el desierto y la tecnología derivada de la capacidad de los grupos de ca- zadores recolectores pescadores para seleccionar y ordenar
  21. 21. 26 conceptualmente los elementos naturales y transformarlos por medio de diferentes procesos,de tal manera que les per- mitiera sobrevivir. Circunscribo el término cultura del desierto al material arqueológico manufacturado en su mayor parte y utilizado por grupos humanos organizado en torno a la formación social de cazadores,recolectores,pescadores que vivieron en y de los productos que ofrece el desierto; que ocuparon el espacio geográfico más amplio que se conoce en las socieda- des prehispánicas y cuya gran profundidad temporal (8,000 años cuando menos de reproducirse como tales) también es el más extenso (Taylor, 1996, citado en González Arratia, 2004:370). Estos grupos vivieron exitosamente durante miles de años en una completa interrelación con su entorno natural, sostenién- dose principalmente de la recolección de determinadas espe- cies vegetales, de la cacería de especies animales pequeñas y grandes, además de la pesca de peces y tal vez algunos crustá- ceos en los ríos, lagunas temporales y pozas que existen en el desierto de Coahuila. Estos recursos fueron aprovechados en la dieta de las personas y como materia prima para la manufactu- ración de artefactos, herramientas, instrumentos, vestimentas y objetos ornamentales. Este desarrollo de la cultura del desier- to generó una eficaz industria lítica, textil, de madera y otros materiales con eficiente nivel tecnológico y un alto grado de habilidad para producir tecnología de apropiación. Se movían por las distintas regiones desérticas según los recursos natura- les y su disponibilidad. Estos recursos, como dependían a su vez de los ciclos naturales, tanto de flora y fauna como de los
  22. 22. 27 climáticos, se daban en estas regiones y determinaban la tem- poralidad espacial en la que los prehispánicos se desplazaban. La adaptación a su entorno natural fue sumamente exitosa. En términos prácticos, vivieron en el desierto desde las primeras etapas de poblamiento hasta que fueron exterminados por los españoles a mediados del siglo XVIII. En el ámbito intelectual, los humanos que habitaron el de- sierto desarrollaron un complejo sistema de experiencias,cono- cimientos, ideas y formas de concebir el mundo a su alrededor y su interacción con él, en eventos tanto cotidianos como ex- traordinarios, una cosmogonía particular desarrollada durante miles de años por la gente del desierto. Leticia González lo explica de la siguiente manera: Cabe añadir que todas sus actividades tanto de producción como sociales incluyeron la construcción intelectual de un mundo de seres y eventos sobrenaturales. Desarrollaron una cosmogonía que se refleja en el material arqueológico (González, 1997:77-78) y me permite avanzar la hipóte- sis de que expresaron material y espiritualmente sus ideas, creencias y religión,mediante cultos y una serie de activida- des rituales que en algunos casos dejaron como testimonio distintos tipos de restos arqueológicos. Construyeron todo un universo conceptual que reba- saba los fenómenos naturales en sí para explicar y comple- mentar los diferentes factores y elementos de la cotidianei- dad (González Arratia, 2004:368-369). Los grupos que se desarrollaron en el desierto tenían una ínti- ma relación con el medio natural en el que vivían,no solamente
  23. 23. 28 derivada de la apropiación y aprovechamiento de los recursos: ellos explicaban el mundo, su medio y su existencia a través de los elementos naturales con los que convivían diariamente, dígase fauna, flora, agua, lluvia, trueno, rayo, montañas, cielo... Todos los fenómenos naturales tenían cabida en el mundo con- ceptual e intelectual de los habitantes del desierto, en mayor o menor grado de significación. El alto grado de especialización al que llegaron y el amplio conocimiento de su entorno natural hicieron que esta relación fuera indisoluble. Rendían culto al rayo, al sol, al venado, tenían ritos de paso para consagrarse como cazadores. Es por ello que el culto a los elementos naturales fuera parte elemental de la cosmovisión de los prehispánicos.En este plano, la relación de los hombres con el firmamento y sus fe- nómenos celestes es una de las que más claramente está repre- sentada en la gráfica rupestre que dejaron los hombres, ya que la referencia visual que existe entre los astros y las pictografías, particularmente de la luna y el sol, es innegable. La forma en la que el plano celeste impactó la vida de los habitantes prehispánicos del desierto debió ser muy profun- da, la claridad del cielo en estas latitudes, el hecho de estar al aire libre todos los días, o en lugares “abiertos”, como abrigos rocosos y algunas cavidades, con la posibilidad de contemplar el cielo, la espectacularidad de algunos fenómenos astronómi- cos singulares como los eclipses, tanto solares como lunares, la aparición de cometas, supernovas, estrellas fugaces, el errante movimiento de los planetas, además, por supuesto, de los fenó- menos regulares como la salida y puesta del sol, las fases de la luna, el movimiento diario de la bóveda celeste, influyeron para
  24. 24. 29 que los fenómenos astronómicos formaran parte esencial del cuerpo de su cosmovisión. Autores como Andrés Pérez de Ribas y, actualmente, in- vestigadores como Leticia González, Moisés Valadez y Carlos Viramontes, han establecido, a través del ejercicio de la inter- pretación de las manifestaciones gráfico rupestres, que los pre- hispánicos rendían culto a varias cosas,entre ellas a los muertos y al agua, pero en lo que coinciden es en el culto a los astros. Leticia González se refiere a Pérez de Ribas: A partir de la evidencia arqueológica y documental del momento del contacto entre los españoles y las sociedades de cazadores recolectores del desierto mexicano, es posible plantear la hipótesis de la existencia pues, de cuando menos cuatro cultos religiosos: a los muertos, al venado, al peyote y a los astros como los cometas el sol la luna y las estrellas (Pérez de Ribas,1994,tomo III: 248,273,citado en Gonzá- lez Arratia, 2004:369). Es justo en el ámbito del culto a los astros donde se inscriben las manifestaciones gráfico rupestres con carácter astronómico. La propuesta en esta investigación es que estas manifestacio- nes son el resultado y se integran de manera fundamental a los ritos y prácticas ceremoniales que los habitantes prehispánicos del desierto en Coahuila tenían y realizaban como parte su- mamente importante de su vida espiritual, ligada íntimamente con su entorno natural, los astros y sus fenómenos. Todo ello según la cosmovisión de los recolectores-cazadores-pescadores del desierto.
  25. 25. 30
  26. 26. 31 La arqueoastronomía En ese sentido, el estudio de las manifestaciones gráfico ru- pestres se considerará desde el marco de la arqueoastronomía. En el desarrollo de esta investigación, adoptaré algunos de los conceptos de esta disciplina, que nos ayudarán a comprender el fenómeno arqueológico desde un punto de vista diferente, en este caso, observar el firmamento en los sitios arqueológicos y establecer una relación entre el contexto natural, el o los con- textos arqueológicos y el contexto celeste. La fascinación e interés que los humanos hemos puesto en el cielo es sumamente añeja, probablemente desde el origen como hommo sapiens sapiens y, tal vez, más atrás, aunque, claro, se ha transformado de gran manera a lo largo de los miles de años de existencia de nuestra especie, gracias a los conocimien- tos largamente adquiridos por milenios y recientemente por los avances de la ciencia y la tecnología. Desde los antecesores del hombre moderno, el cielo y sus fenómenos cautivaron a los grupos que migraron de África para poblar el mundo, así, el hombre del paleolítico ya obser- vaba y registraba los movimientos y fases de la luna, dejando muestra de ello en las cuevas francesas ocupadas en este perio- do, como nos lo refiere Alexander Marschack, que interpretó
  27. 27. 32 representaciones paleolíticas, muebles encontradas en el sitio Abri Blanchard (Sergeac), como calendarios lunares.2 Las milenarias culturas de la antigüedad en el mundo no escaparon a la observación celeste y al cuidadoso registro de lo que veían y que con ello daban origen a un sinfín de interpreta- ciones acerca de los fenómenos que ocurrían en el firmamento y la incidencia directa en sus vidas, manifestándolo de diversas formas,como en los jeroglíficos egipcios,los calendarios chinos y las predicciones catastróficas de diversos pueblos. Estos fue- ron los principios de la ciencia de la astronomía que, a lo largo de la historia, ha tenido puntos claves, como la creación del telescopio y, posteriormente, la observación a través de satélites y telescopios espaciales. Durante muchos años, los que investigaron las antiguas formas de hacer astronomía fueron algunas veces astrónomos o historiadores de la astronomía; otras, filósofos de la ciencia; y otras más arqueólogos, pero siempre por separado y cada uno de ellos con un enfoque desde su muy particular punto de vista, dependiendo de su formación y tema de investigación. Hace apenas unas décadas que empezó a haber nuevos tipos de investigaciones dirigidas a resolver o cuando menos acer- carse a problemas de este tipo, que involucran a los astros y los vestigios arqueológicos, con una nueva herramienta que es la arqueoastronomía: pues tiene elementos de la astronomía, de la arqueología, la geografía y, en ocasiones, la etnografía. Esta nueva disciplina tiene sus orígenes en Inglaterra, en los años 70 y 80, cuando en el sitio megalítico de Stonehenge se hizo 2 The roots of civilization: the cognitive beginnings of man’s first art, symbol, and notation. Alexander Marschak, 1971.
  28. 28. 33 estudios acerca de posibles alineaciones astronómicas de los megalitos con el horizonte local y se llegó a la conclusión de que eran parte de un calendario. Uno de sus precursores y difu- sor es el astrónomo Anthony F. Aveni, que la define así: Un término alternativo, el de arqueoastronomía, incluye el estudio del alcance y la práctica de la astronomía en las ci- vilizaciones antiguas. […] Hallándose un poco menos con- finada por la tradición y con frecuencia en desventaja por la parquedad de un registro escrito, la arqueoastronomía se ha desarrollado como una interdisciplina más general que trabaja con testimonios tanto escritos como arqueológicos e iconográficos (Aveni, 1980:15). La arqueoastronomía incorpora metodologías de la astronomía en cuanto al registro de fenómenos celestes y las complementa con el registro e interpretaciones arqueológicas y, en algunos casos, etnográficas. Hay que recalcar que la astronomía mo- derna tiene métodos y técnicas que se alejan mucho de las que pudieron tener en su momento los antiguos pobladores del de- sierto, que principalmente se valían de la observación sistemá- tica con el ojo desnudo, el profundo conocimiento de los ciclos astrales, y, sobre todo, la visión, el enfoque y el bagaje cultural que la astronomía antigua significaba y que estaban ligados in- disolublemente a la religión,la magia y lo ritual.Normalmente, en este tipo de investigaciones las herramientas que se utilizan son la astronomía posicional y la observación con el ojo des- nudo de los horizontes locales, asociándolos a algún fenómeno astronómico como solsticios, equinoccios, o la salida o puesta en el firmamento de alguna estrella, constelación o planeta. El
  29. 29. 34 entorno y la posible relación de fenómenos celestes con el sitio y sus elementos es de lo que se va a ocupar el análisis arqueo- lógico, para lo cual se requiere estar plenamente familiarizado con el entorno cultural y natural que rodea al contexto. El alcance de estos estudios se espera llegue a la compren- sión de los distintos contextos arqueológicos relacionados con los diferentes aspectos de la vida y desarrollo de los antiguos humanos y, en nuestro caso, para formular hipótesis acerca de la cosmovisión de las culturas del pasado que existieron y deja- ron vestigios arqueológicos relacionados con los fenómenos del firmamento. Es en ese sentido que Johanna Broda manifiesta lo siguiente: Sólo este enfoque nos permite situar la problemática por estudiar dentro de una perspectiva histórica, y analizar así los conocimientos científicos de un pueblo en su contexto sociocultural.En esta perspectiva es posible analizar no sólo la relación entre estos conocimientos y la observación de la naturaleza sino también su estrecho vínculo con la cosmo- visión, la religión y la ideología. Por observación de la naturaleza entendemos la obser- vación sistemática y repetida a través del tiempo de los fe- nómenos naturales del medio ambiente que permite hacer predicciones y orientar el comportamiento social de acuer- do con estos conocimientos. Por cosmovisión entendemos la visión estructurada en la cual los antiguos mesoamericanos combinaban de mane- ra coherente sus nociones sobre el medio ambiente en que vivían,y sobre el cosmos en que situaban la vida del hombre (Broda, 1991:462).
  30. 30. 35 Cabe aclarar que Broda se refiere a los contextos mesoameri- canos porque son los que más ha trabajado y mejor conoce. Me parece que el concepto es claramente aplicable a los grupos de recolectores-cazadores-pescadores que habitaron las regiones desérticas del norte de México, ya que es un concepto que va más allá de los límites y definiciones territoriales. Así pues, es posible que el enfoque que la arqueoastrono- mía da al estudio de las culturas antiguas y su relación con los fenómenos naturales, particularmente los celestes, pueda apor- tar mucha información para la construcción del conocimiento arqueológico y, en nuestro caso particular, avanzar en la com- prensión de una parte de la cosmovisión de los antiguos reco- lectores-cazadores-pescadores de Coahuila expresada a través de las manifestaciones gráfico rupestres. Esencialmente utilizando la astronomía posicional a ojo desnudo en los sitios arqueológicos y utilizando las cartas as- tronómicas como referencia en el campo, se puede tener una idea clara del cielo que veían los antiguos pobladores en los sitios con figuras astronómicas,de esta forma comprenderemos mejor el impacto del firmamento en la mente de estas personas.
  31. 31. 36
  32. 32. 37 Metodología La presente investigación tiene como objetivo principal la identificación y clasificación de posibles motivos astronómicos en la gráfica rupestre de Coahuila. Bajo la hipótesis de que los habitantes prehispánicos del desierto observaban el cielo de forma sistemática, que los fenómenos astronómicos impac- taban y formaban parte de su cosmovisión, y que fenómenos astronómicos particulares fueron representados en pictografías y grabados realizados en ritos y ceremonias. Se analizarán seis sitios arqueológicos donde existen diferentes manifestaciones gráfico rupestres que pudieran ser de carácter astronómico. En esta investigación no ahondaremos en la interpretación general de los paneles donde se encuentran las figuras. Este ejercicio es un primer acercamiento en la identificación y cla- sificación de las pictografías que pudieran ser identificadas como astros. Además, pienso que es el principio para poder estudiar, catalogar y finalmente interpretar las diversas figu- ras que componen un panel en general y que, seguramente, en muchos casos abarcan no solamente temas astronómicos, sino que están dentro de una cosmovisión mucho más amplia y que está representada en las pictografías que dejaron los recolectores-cazadores.
  33. 33. 38 Los objetivos particulares de la investigación fueron: • Recorrer e identificar de primera mano sitios arqueo- lógicos con posibles manifestaciones prehispánicas gráfico rupestres de carácter astronómico. • El registro de los sitios para su análisis. • La identificación de motivos astronómicos en las ma- nifestaciones gráfico rupestres. • Catalogación de los motivos astronómicos y su corres- pondiente análisis y síntesis. • Sentar las bases pare en el futuro poder identificar y conjuntar características particulares y generales de los sitios arqueológicos con motivos astronómicos. Es importante puntualizar la necesidad de producir informa- ción básica, sistematizada, explícita, unificada y de fácil acceso para que otros investigadores puedan utilizar los datos y formar su propia síntesis arqueológica. Para encontrar las respuestas a las preguntas e hipótesis de esta investigación, fue necesario diseñar y emplear técnicas y métodos de investigación arqueológica acordes a las particula- res características del área de estudio, en este caso, el desierto chihuahuense, donde los contextos arqueológicos normalmen- te se encuentran en cavidades naturales. Dadas las particularidades y problemática del registro de este tipo de contextos,fue necesario que el registro fuera lo más meticuloso posible en relación a las prioridades y a los objetivos de los proyectos para los cuales se registraron los sitios, y de las particulares situaciones de registro de cada lugar. Mientras
  34. 34. 39 que en algunos fue posible regresar varias veces y hacer un re- gistro más detallado, en otros sólo fue posible estar en el sitio una cuantas horas por la dificultad para llegar debido al entor- no natural y/o la complicación de que algunos de estos sitios se encuentran en ranchos particulares donde difícilmente hay acceso. Para ello se utilizaron diversas técnicas y métodos de investigación arqueológica: Prospección: a) Técnicas de localización de sitios arqueológicos: con- sultando y analizando las cartas topográficas (diversas escalas), así como la fotografía aérea correspondiente al área. b) Entrevistas: realizar entrevistas a los habitantes de la región, esto con el fin de enriquecer la información arqueológica, ubicar posibles sitios y registrar saqueos arqueológicos antiguos y recientes. c) Recorrer sistemáticamente los lugares donde se sabe de la existencia de sitios arqueológicos para una total localización de elementos, según las condiciones geo- morfológicas particulares de los sitios. El registro arqueológico de los sitios Como se mencionó anteriormente, el contexto natural hace que el registro arqueológico sea muy particular. Los sitios se encuentran en lugares como acantilados, cañones y cuevas. Por lo tanto,el registro,incluyendo el levantamiento topográfico de
  35. 35. 40 los sitios y el registro de los elementos arqueológicos, se llevó a cabo de la siguiente manera: 1. Levantamiento. Dadas las condiciones geomorfoló- gicas de cada lugar, se elaboraron dibujos de alzado, planta y corte, utilizando para ello cinta métrica, brú- jula,flexómetros,tomando puntos de referencia para el dibujo cada 20 cm. En donde fue necesario, se acentuó el detalle. 2. Dibujo de pictografías. En donde la geomorfología y el tiempo lo permitieron, las manifestaciones gráfico rupestres fueron dibujadas en su totalidad a escala, mi- diendo directamente las pictografías y dibujándolas en papel milimétrico. 3. El registro fotográfico. El registro fotográfico es fun- damental en el trabajo arqueológico como apoyo al dibujo, y como base de datos utilizable en futuras in- vestigaciones. Fotografiar sitios y elementos arqueoló- gicos en el paisaje desértico no es tarea sencilla, ya que son muy similares entre sí las topoformas, la vegeta- ción y, en general, el paisaje alrededor de los sitios. Es muy fácil confundirlos, por lo que, si se piensa en una relocalización de los sitios con una o dos fotos, no es suficiente. En esta ocasión se llegó a un completo re- gistro fotográfico.Se tomaron los sitios desde distintos puntos,de los lugares y de los elementos arqueológicos, pensando sobre todo en su fácil relocalización e identi- ficación. Por todo lo anterior, se hicieron las siguientes tomas: panorámica, general, específica, detalle de las
  36. 36. 41 evidencias arqueológicas, foto mural en los casos don- de fue posible. El análisis e interpretación de la información obtenida en campo Habiendo recabado la información en los sitios, el análisis de la información consta de la identificación a través de la com- paración gráfica de cada una de las pictografías que potencial- mente pudieran representar astros,y los mismos,y de la posible relación visual y posicional existente en el sitio con el astro en particular identificado.
  37. 37. 43 Los sitios arqueológicos A continuación, se presenta una descripción general de los si- tios arqueológicos de los cuales se trabajó en esta investigación. Se presentan de forma cronológica según fueron registra- dos. Tres de estos sitios, Junco I, Junco II y La Espantosa fue- ron registrados bajo los trabajos del “Proyecto Arqueológico Cuatro Ciénegas”en la temporada 2001,dirigido por la Leticia González, arqueóloga del INAH adscrita al Museo Regional de la Laguna y tres más: Cueva de la Estrella (2006), Mesa de Cartujanos I y Petrograbados del Huizachal (2008), fueron registrados en los trabajos del “Proyecto de Protección Técnica y Legal del Patrimonio Arqueológico de Coahuila”, teniendo como responsable en primera instancia a Francisco Martínez Pérez y después a Héctor Jaime Treviño Villarreal, ambos, en su momento, directores del Centro INAH Coahuila. En los tres primeros sitios mencionados, el trabajo de campo y la di- gitalización de la información obtenida, incluida la elaboración de mapas, fotos, dibujos, etcétera, fueron realizados por el que presenta el actual documento en conjunto con la arqueóloga Elvira Ochoa González; en los otros tres casos, la totalidad del trabajo fue realizada por el autor.
  38. 38. 44 La cronología de los sitios El fechamiento de los sitios arqueológicos con manifestacio- nes gráfico rupestres, en general, es muy difícil y subjetivo aún. Aunque se han logrado fechar elementos arqueológicos a través de distintas técnicas, relacionados o asociados a pic- tografías y petrograbados, siempre queda la duda si estos ma- teriales corresponden a un mismo tiempo o tienen que ver con eventos completamente diferentes en un lugar común. Las técnicas para fechar directamente las pinturas y las rocas aún nos están completamente desarrolladas y en algunos ca- sos son muy costosas. En el caso de los habitantes del desierto de Coahuila, con base en materiales encontrados en los contextos mortuorios como textiles y materiales líticos, Leticia González (Gon- zález, 2004) ha propuesto una cronología tentativa para los grupos nómadas que habitaron el desierto, y la expone en el siguiente cuadro:
  39. 39. 45 Años Periodo 1550 d. C – 1600 d. C La descripción documental de los habitantes del desierto (tradición española) Exterminio de los cazadores recolectores del desierto y de la Cultura del Desierto. Nuevos pobladores del desierto del Norte de México: los indígenas del centro de México, los españoles y negros 1450 d. C – 1550 d. C La descripción de los códices (tradición mexicana) de los habitantes del desierto 1200 d. C – 1450 d. C Lo clásico de la Cultura del Desierto: Cuevas mortuorias y contactos extra locales 2275 a. C – 1200 d. C Lo distintivo de la Cultura del Desierto 5100 a. C – 2275 a. C Consolidación de la Cultura del Desierto En el caso de los sitios arqueológicos que se presentan a con- tinuación, bajo el cuadro cronológico anterior, y según las hipótesis y referencias existentes, estos sitios se inscribirían
  40. 40. 46 probablemente desde de la consolidación hasta lo clásico de la cultura del desierto. Algunos investigadores utilizan otra cronología para sus investigaciones. Aquí presentamos el siguiente cuadro crono- lógico donde los sitios referentes a esta investigación se encon- trarían a finales del Arcaico hasta el periodo Clásico. Años Periodo 1000-1500 AP Posclásico 1700-1000 AP Clásico 3,500-1700 AP Formativo 10,000-3500 AP Arcaico 40,000 – 10,000 AP Paleoindio Recientemente, debido a diversas coyunturas y como parte de un proyecto de una nueva museografía en la Casa de la Cultura de Cuatro Ciénegas, se realizaron, en conjunto con el “Proyec- to del Hombre Temprano en México”, dirigido por José Con- cepción Jiménez, de la Dirección de Antropología Física del INAH,una serie de estudios a los materiales que se encuentran en la sala de arqueología de este recinto y que provienen de cuevas del área de Cuatro Ciénegas.De estos estudios destacan un par de fechamientos por carbono 14, efectuados por el La- boratorio de Espectrografía de Masas de la UNAM, realizados a un hilado puesto a una cornamenta de venado y una red te- jida con fibras vegetales, que presumiblemente provienen de la misma cueva, y que con estos resultados podemos confirmarlo,
  41. 41. 47 arrojaron una temporalidad de cerca de 4,000 años (De la Rosa et. al., 2016). Esta cueva se encuentra en una de las sierras del valle de Cuatro Ciénegas, a una relativamente corta distancia de los sitios que se analizan en este trabajo. El más alejado de ellos se encuentra a una distancia lineal de aproximadamente 200 kilómetros, y el más cercano a una distancia de 30, por lo que no es difícil suponer que los sitios trabajados en el presente trabajo pudieran estar en esos rangos cronológicos. Sitio: El Junco I (PACC 15.1) Municipio de Cuatro Ciénegas Antecedentes El área de la Sierra de la Fragua fue recorrida por Walter W. Taylor entre 1939 y 1947.Detectó seis sitios: tres en su extremo noroeste; dos en su extremo sureste; y uno en la parte media. Este último corresponde al Cañón del Junco.Presumiblemente el mismo cañón que aquí se reporta. El sitio Se trata de un abrigo rocoso con pictografías e incisiones, ubi- cado a la entrada de un pequeño ramal de cañón en su pared sur justo donde el cañón desemboca a la llanura creando una especie de lengüeta que forma la sierra para dividir la entrada de este cañón de la de El Junco. Aún quedan vestigios de an- tiguas y angostas terrazas fluviales que bordean la pared del abrigo de tal manera que se ubica un metro arriba de la terraza misma. Mientras que el lecho del arroyo queda a más de dos metros abajo del abrigo.
  42. 42. 48 En este abrigo se encuentran 36 figuras que abarcan una extensión de seis metros y que se distribuyen particularmente en el techo del mismo. En la mayoría se utilizaron colores ne- gro y rojo, la mayoría de las figuras (27) están pintadas de ne- gro, y tres figuras en color gris. 16 son de línea cerrada como círculos con apéndices al exterior de su perímetro o líneas al interior o rellenos, cuadrángulos, figuras elipsoidales. 20 son de línea abierta, particularmente líneas rectas individuales o en grupo, como verticales, diagonales, transectas y formando ángulos. Las incisiones en alto número cubren una parte del suelo rocoso. Mapa: Ubicación del sitio El Junco I.
  43. 43. 49 Panorámica de sitio El Junco I. Sitio El Junco I. Abrigo rocoso con pictografías.
  44. 44. 50 Sitio El Junco I. Pictografías. Dibujo de pictografías. Sitio El Junco I.
  45. 45. 51 Sitio: El Junco II (PACC 16) Municipio de Cuatro Ciénegas Antecedentes El área de la Sierra de la Fragua, fue recorrida por Walter W. Taylor entre 1939 y 1947. En sus registros no dejó fotografías y no es claro si son los sitios que trabajó. El sitio Se trata de un abrigo y de un frente rocoso que de manera con- tinua muestran pictografías. El abrigo mide aproximadamente 15 metros de frente, seis de altura y dos de profundidad. El frente rocoso mide 35 metros de longitud. Las figuras al interior del abrigo rocoso lo integran 311 figuras: 187 de color rojo, 38 negras, tres amarillas, 41 blan- cas y dos de colores combinados. Se componen de líneas tanto abiertas como cerradas,rectas horizontales,verticales,diagona- les individuales y en grupo; horizontales en combinación con varias verticales y líneas verticales cortadas por líneas horizon- tales. Hay presencia de líneas curvas abiertas y cerradas, curvas y rectas combinadas, zigzags, rombos, triángulos, cuadrados líneas radiales, grecas, rectángulos, retículas, círculos, concén- tricos, puntos aislados. La línea muestra diferente grosor. A lo largo del frente rocoso se distribuyen 16 figuras,todas ellas de color rojo.10 son de línea abierta y seis de línea cerrada. Las de línea abierta son rectas verticales, algunas combinadas con líneas perpendiculares horizontales en combinaciones de una o dos horizontales; las figuras de línea cerrada son círculos individuales o en grupos, así como figuras de forma irregular.
  46. 46. 52 Mapa: Ubicación del sitio El Junco II. Panorámica: Cañón de El Junco y sitio El Junco II.
  47. 47. 53 Sitio El Junco II. Abrigo rocoso donde se encuentran las pictografías visto de sureste a noroeste. Ubicación de abrigo con pictografías.
  48. 48. 54 Sitio El Junco I. Acercamiento. Ubicación de pictografías.
  49. 49. 55 Sitio El Junco II. Pictografías. Sitio El Junco II. Pictografías. Detalle de pictografías.
  50. 50. 56 Detalle de pictografías. Detalle de pictografías.
  51. 51. 57 Sitio: Cueva La Espantosa Municipio de Cuatro Ciénegas, Coahuila Antecedentes Este sitio fue recorrido y excavado por Walter W. Taylor en los años 40. Algunos datos de la excavación y de los artefac- tos obtenidos, aparecen en su libro Contributions to Coahuila Archaeology y en el artículo “Archaic Cultures Adjacent to the Northeastern Frontiers of Mesoamérica”. El sitio Se trata de una cueva denominada localmente como La Es- pantosa. La nomenclatura que usó Taylor es CM-68. Excavó la mayor parte del piso de la cueva que seguramente no tapó una vez que terminó su temporada de campo,pues actualmente hay restos de excavación. Mide 9.50 metros de frente por 44 de profundidad y aproximadamente ocho de altura. En super- ficie no se encuentra material arqueológico ya que es un sitio muy conocido por los saqueadores y aficionados locales. Este sitio ha sido saqueado cuando menos desde hace casi 60 años, si no es que antes, pues en 1941, Taylor reportó un pozo de saqueo. El piso de la cueva se encuentra excavado en la mitad de la cueva; en la mitad no excavada, se puede apreciar material arqueológico en el perfil. También hay 52 manifestaciones gráfico rupestres divididas en cinco conjuntos, tres en la pared suroeste y cuatro en la pared noreste, de colores rojo, negro y amarillo. Las formas se constru- yeron con base en líneas abiertas, rectas y onduladas; particular- mente cruces, rectángulos, círculos y líneas intersecadas.
  52. 52. 58 Cronología Walter W. Taylor fechó por radiocarbono una serie de mues- tras que proporcionaron una larga secuencia de ocupación que se inició en 9,540 antes del presente y terminó en 1,770 antes del presente. Se trata, además, de uno de los pocos sitios habi- tacionales reportados en el área de cañones que muestra algu- nas pictografías. Su ubicación y contenido, correlacionado con otros sitios de la misma sierra y la región, proporcionarán datos sobre la geografía arqueológica del área marcada por cuevas mortuorias, abrigos con pictografías y otro tipo de sitios. Mapa: localización Cueva La Espantosa.
  53. 53. 59 Panorámica. Cueva La Espantosa. Cueva La Espantosa vista desde el interior.
  54. 54. 60 Ubicación de pictografías.
  55. 55. 61 Sitio La Espantosa. Pictografías.
  56. 56. 62 Sitio La Espantosa. Pictografías.
  57. 57. 63 Sitio: Cueva de La Estrella Municipio de Cuatro Ciénegas, Coahuila Antecedentes No se tienen antecedentes de trabajos arqueológicos en este sitio. El sitio Se trata de una pequeña cueva de 5.8 metros de ancho en la boca, 4.2 de alto y ocho de profundidad. Tiene dos pequeños nichos, uno de cada lado, a nivel del suelo cada uno de ellos de 50 centímetros de fondo por 70 de ancho. En el sitio exis- ten 17 pictografías de color rojo, distribuidas en las paredes de la cueva. Se pueden dividir en dos grupos: el primero con 13 figuras en la pared suroeste de la cavidad; el segundo, con cuatro figuras en la pared noreste.Todas ellas son geométricas, tratándose de líneas rectas, líneas onduladas, cuadros y líneas en zigzag. Una de las figuras parece ser la representación de un astro, de allí que localmente se le conozca como la Cueva de La Estrella. El sitio presenta un hoyo y un montículo de tierra, ambos producto del saqueo. El sitio se encuentra saqueado.En ese sentido no podemos saber a qué grado ha llegado la afectación, pues no se conoce el contexto original. Las pictografías se encuentran de regular a mal estado de conservación, ya que muchas presentan grafitis encima.
  58. 58. 64 Mapa: ubicación de la Cueva de La Estrella. Cañón el Rosillo, donde se encuentra la Cueva de La Estrella.
  59. 59. 65 Ubicación Cueva de La Estrella en la ladera noroeste del cañón. Ubicación de pictografías.
  60. 60. 66 Ubicación de pictografías en la pared noroeste de la cueva. Pictografías grupo 1. Cueva de La Estrella.
  61. 61. 67 Detalle de pictografía.
  62. 62. 68 Sitio Mesa de Cartujanos I Municipio de Candela, Coahuila Antecedentes La Mesa de Cartujanos es ampliamente conocida en el ámbito local. Los pobladores de Candela la mencionan con frecuencia como un lugar extraordinario, con sitios arqueológicos. No se tienen antecedentes de investigación en el lugar. En 1999 se efectuó una visita de la Texas Historical Comission, en la que nombraron a Mesa de Cartujanos como un “sitio arqueológi- co significante”, haciendo algunas comparaciones con cultura y arqueología de los márgenes del Río Pecos, pero sin hacer una investigación o desarrollo de proyecto arqueológico alguno. En la Mesa existen varios sitios arqueológicos; en este trabajo nos referimos sólo a uno de ellos. El sitio El sitio se encuentra en un abrigo rocoso de aproximadamente 120 metros de largo y unos ocho de ancho. El lugar donde se encuentran las pictografías se extiende a lo largo de 80 metros, encontrándose en el lugar una gran cantidad de grandes blo- ques de piedra que se han desprendido tanto del techo como de las paredes por la erosión. En el lugar se encuentran 857 fi- guras divididas por comodidad para el registro en siete paneles, según la geomorfología del lugar, encontrándose el panel uno en la zona más al suroeste,siguiendo consecutivamente hacia el noreste por el abrigo, hasta el panel siete. De estas 857 figuras, 439 son líneas verticales, de entre cuatro y 10 centímetros. Panel uno. Se encuentra en la parte más al suroeste, de cinco
  63. 63. 69 metros de largo. Aquí podríamos decir que “empieza” la zona de las pictografías. En este panel se encuentran 23, todas en color rojo, de ellas una parece zoomorfa (venado), el resto con- sisten en figuras geométricas como líneas rectas y curvas, líneas en zigzag, cuadrados y cuadrados con líneas en el interior. Panel dos. De ocho metros de largo, en este panel se encuen- tran 12 pictografías, una en rojo y amarillo, y el resto en rojo. Aquí se encuentran figuras como líneas con triángulos, líneas cruzadas, líneas en zigzag y algunos rombos unidos en forma vertical. Panel tres. De 15 metros de largo, en este panel se encuentran 312 pictografías, 12 en amarillo y rojo, 24 solamente en amari- llo y el resto en rojo. De estas, 206 son líneas rectas verticales y alineadas una tras otra; cuatro son claramente antropomorfas, encontrándose un alacrán o vinagrillo, un ave, una tortuga y una araña; las cuatro en rojo. Las demás pictografías se com- ponen de figuras geométricas como líneas, líneas compuestas, cuadros con líneas en el interior, algunos cuadros con rombos y líneas zigzag en el interior y algunos rombos. Panel cuatro. De seis metros de largo, en este panel se encuen- tran 168 líneas verticales dispuestas una junto a la otra a lo largo de la pared del abrigo, todas ellas en color rojo. Panel cinco.De 15 metros de largo,en este panel se encuentran 146 pictografías, de ellas, nueve en color rojo y amarillo, una amarilla y el resto en color rojo. 65 son líneas rectas verticales
  64. 64. 70 dispuestas una junto a la otra a lo largo del panel, cuatro son manos humanas en positivo y el resto se componen de figuras geométricas como líneas, líneas compuestas, líneas en zigzag, cuadros y rectángulos con líneas y figuras en el interior y algu- nos rombos.Lamentablemente en este panel se encuentran dos figuras de grafiti, imitando los colores y el estilo de las picto- grafías prehispánicas.Estas figuras son un escudo nacional,con el águila y la serpiente posadas en un nopal; la otra es un barco con la leyenda “Santiago” en su interior. Panel siete. De 10 metros de largo, en este panel se encuentran 161 pictografías, 12 en rojo y amarillo, dos amarillas y el resto en rojo. Aquí existen al menos dos figuras de carácter astro- nómico en forma de luna creciente, también hay una gran va- riedad de figuras geométricas como líneas, líneas compuestas, líneas en zigzag horizontales y verticales, líneas cruzadas per- pendicularmente, líneas cruzadas en diagonal, triángulos, rom- bos,cuadrados,rectángulos y círculos.Existen también cuadros y rectángulos con líneas y figuras en el interior, algunas con líneas rectas compuestas, otros con zigzags, otras con rombos, otras dividas por la mitad formando rectángulos en el interior, algunos rellenos de color rojo y otros sin color. Panel siete.De cuatro metros de largo,en este panel se encuen- tran 35 pictografías, una de ellas en rojo y amarillo y otra más en amarillo solamente; el resto de está en color rojo.Las figuras se componen principalmente de cuadro, rectángulos y círculos con figuras y líneas en su interior, algunos con cuadros y rom- bos y otras con líneas compuestas y en zigzag. Una de ellas es
  65. 65. 71 una figura de 50 centímetros de ancho y 40 de alto, en color rojo con parecido a una letra “A”. En general, el estado de conservación es regular, ya que el sitio, de forma natural, presenta un deterioro considerable a causa de los derrumbes de roca que se producen en el techo y las paredes del abrigo. Las pictografías se encuentran en buen estado, aunque lamentablemente existen algunos grafitis sobre ellas.Afortunadamente el difícil acceso al sitio lo ha resguarda- do de forma natural de los saqueadores y vándalos que en otros sitios de fácil acceso han destruido y vandalizado los sitios ar- queológicos de Coahuila. El principal problema que pudiera llevar a la destrucción del sitio, y que seguramente sucederá en un futuro,es la erosión natural de las paredes y techo del abrigo El sitio reúne características muy singulares, desde el lu- gar geográfico donde está hasta las pictografías que en él se encuentran, ya que aquí existen varios “estilos” de pictografías que pudieran interpretarse como de distintas cronologías o que fueron hechas por distintos grupos, según la corriente teórica que se siga en la investigación; de cualquier forma, el sitio, por la riqueza y variedad de los vestigios arqueológicos, reviste una gran importancia, además de que se anexa al catálogo general de sitios con pictografías en Coahuila y las figuras se suman al universo conocido de figuras y formas existentes en el sitios con este tipo de manifestaciones.
  66. 66. 72 Mapa: ubicación sitio Mesa de Cartujanos I. Mesa de Cartujanos desde “el Cargadero”.
  67. 67. 73 Ubicación del sitio Mesa I. Vista general del sitio.
  68. 68. 74 Vista general del sitio. Ubicación de paneles.
  69. 69. 75 Panel Uno. Detalle Panel uno.
  70. 70. 76 Panel dos. Detalle Panel dos.
  71. 71. 77 Panel tres. Detalle Panel tres.
  72. 72. 78 Panel cuatro. Detalle Panel cuatro.
  73. 73. 79 Panel cinco. Detalle Panel cinco.
  74. 74. 80 Detalle Panel seis. Panel seis.
  75. 75. 81 Panel siete. Detalle Panel siete.
  76. 76. 82 Sitio: Petrograbados del Huizachal Municipio de Candela Antecedentes No se tienen antecedentes de registro o de reportes de este sitio arqueológico.En el momento de la denuncia por parte del Municipio de Candela, se sabe que este sitio es visitado por el público en general y los pobladores del ejido reportan el van- dalismo y saqueo de los petrograbados. El sitio El sitio comprende la parte superior o cresta de una loma de aproximadamente 400 metros de largo y unos 80 de ancho,con casi 15 de altura en la parte más alta de la loma. Los petrogra- bados están distribuidos en la parte superior de la formación natural, a lo largo de toda ella, desde las partes bajas hasta las partes altas. Casi todos ellos están orientados hacia el sur. En total existen 94 rocas con grabados en, al menos, una de sus caras, algunos en dos o más de ellas, en total son 193 figuras distribuidas en las 94 rocas. En el menor de los casos existen rocas con una sola figura, de tal forma que la mayoría de ellas tiene dos o más figuras. Los motivos que se aprecian en las rocas consisten en formas geométricas como líneas rec- tas y curvas, líneas en zigzag, líneas cruzadas, puntos, círculos, círculos concéntricos y rombos, también existen motivos que pudieran considerarse como astronómicos como lunas, soles y estrellas. En muy pocos casos se cuenta con figuras antropo- morfas o zoomorfas. La técnica con la que fueron hechos es de picoteado con cincel y percutor.
  77. 77. 83 El estado de conservación de los petrograbados es muy va- riado, en general se encuentran bien, con las huellas naturales de la erosión. Lamentablemente existen casos en los que algu- nos petrograbados se encuentran fragmentados, lo más pro- bable es que por acción humana con la intención de moverlos de su lugar y llevárselos, en algunos se encuentran marcas de cinceles que evidencian esta acción; en otros casos, las rocas se encuentran grafiteadas, ya que en la superficie de las rocas existen nombres y fechas de reciente manufactura, en algunos casos imitando al técnica de los cazadores-recolectores y en otros tallando rayas con alguna roca a manera de gis. Mapa: Petrograbados del Huizachal.
  78. 78. 84 Sitio Petrograbados del Huizachal. Croquis. Panorámica del sitio.
  79. 79. 85 Petrograbados. Petrograbado.
  80. 80. 86 Petrograbado. Petrograbado.
  81. 81. 87 Petrograbado. Petrograbado.
  82. 82. 89 Análisis de las pictografías La interpretación de las manifestaciones gráfico rupestres en general es un ejercicio complejo, y requiere un alto grado de sistematización, análisis y comparación de las figuras, que tiene que ver no sólo con la forma sino con todo el contexto arqueo- lógico en el que se encuentran, de tal forma que todos los as- pectos pueden llegar a ser variables en la interpretación, como son la ubicación de cada una de las pictografías y sus asociacio- nes con otras dentro del mismo panel y del sitio arqueológico, los colores, la ubicación y características del sitio arqueológico y demás características. Investigadores como Rubén Manzanilla y Arturo Talavera piensan que este ejercicio es posible mediante las herramientas adecuadas: A pesar de que algunos investigadores de las manifestacio- nes gráfico rupestres piensan que su significado no es acce- sible y que su interpretación es más un ejercicio de especu- lación pensamos que buscar interpretaciones lógicas y ra- zonables, basadas en el registro sistemático, la comparación con fuentes arqueológicas, históricas y etnológicas, permite abrir el camino a un conocimiento más convincente del lla- mado arte rupestre (Manzanilla,Talavera, 2008:13).
  83. 83. 90 Sin embargo, aún con la adecuada sistematización de la infor- mación y su registro, este ejercicio no deja de ser meramente subjetivo y este carácter subjetivo de la naturaleza de las picto- grafías hace que la interpretación se convierta en un ejercicio también completamente subjetivo y que depende del enfoque de cada investigador al realizar su estudio, como lo resume Carlos Viramontes: “Hay que recordar que los motivos no son sólo formas, sino que cada forma contiene en sí misma un sig- nificado, aunque en ocasiones este escape de una identificación precisa” (Viramontes 2005:87). Diversos investigadores han desarrollado muchos méto- dos para el análisis e interpretación de las figuras en la gráfi- ca rupestre, dando un enfoque diferente a sus investigaciones, pero la mayoría coincide que se desenvuelven en el plano de lo sagrado. Las representaciones gráfico rupestres tienen que ver con la vida ritual de los autores de las pictografías. Carlos Viramontes lo explica del siguiente modo: Aún cuando estamos conscientes que la gráfica rupestre tiene motivaciones y derivaciones múltiples, consideramos que una de las vertientes más relevantes es su carácter ritual. En ese sentido, la concentración de sitios con manifesta- ciones gráfico rupestres en ciertos lugares específicos, como pueden ser las inmediaciones del Pinal del Zamorano, nos hace proponer que estos lugares participaron en la cosmovi- sión de los grupos de recolectores cazadores como paisajes sagrados (Viramontes 2005:182). Los recolectores-cazadores están plasmando ideas, situaciones y vivencias de carácter religioso en las pictografías. Las figuras
  84. 84. 91 o dibujos, para el caso de Coahuila, son de carácter ideográfico, es decir,en un plano meramente subjetivo,las figuras plasmadas en la roca representan ideas o pensamientos con un significado íntimamente relacionado con la experiencia personal del que lo plasma y para nuestro caso, aplica también para el investigador que lo interpreta.Los prehispánicos del desierto hicieron pocas representaciones figurativas como animales o plantas, en esta parte del desierto chihuahuense existen más representaciones no figurativas de tipo esquemático y de carácter geométrico como líneas, círculos y otros más. Los significados de estas representaciones, en general sue- len estar vinculados con distintos temas o “textos”como los lla- ma Leticia González en un concepto que los define muy bien: [...] introduzco como premisa que las figuras representa- das −en algunos casos de manera individual, en otros en combinación con otras figuras− dan cuenta de uno o varios textos, cada texto reflejando en sí un concepto en torno al cual giraría la selección de las figuras, [y] la técnica aplica- da [...] En el caso de sitios con alta densidad de figuras, el mismo texto repetido [...] podría representar diferentes mo- mentos históricos y/o tecnológicos y /o a diferentes etnias (González, 1992:40-41). Es así como Leticia González identifica tres temas que pu- dieran estar identificados en las figuras: el chamán, los astros y las cuentas (González, 2005); Moisés Valadez identifica cuatro temas: el paisaje, los astros, el agua y la cacería y, finalmente, los objetos rituales y los personajes míticos (Valadez, 2005). Carlos Viramontes señala el agua, la fertilidad, la caza y los
  85. 85. 92 astros, incluyendo también los registros históricos y los mar- cadores territoriales (Viramontes, 2005). Es posible ver que en los diferentes temas que estos investigadores han señalado, se encuentran los astros,y como señalé en capítulos anteriores,los astros tuvieron un papel significativo en la vida de los grupos de recolectores-cazadores- pescadores nómadas del desierto, y en general en las distintas culturas antiguas del mundo. Existen una gran cantidad de objetos y fenómenos astro- nómicos observables a simple vista, que con los principios bá- sicos de astronomía posicional y una observación constante y sistemática del cielo –como seguramente fue el caso de los grupos humanos del desierto de Coahuila− es posible iden- tificar, como la salida y puesta del sol, las fases de la luna, el movimiento del firmamento, las constelaciones, los movi- mientos errantes de los planetas, las conjunciones planetarias, los eclipses, tanto lunares como solares, los meteoritos, los co- metas y las supernovas. El caso particular que nos ocupa en el estudio de las pic- tografías de seis sitios arqueológicos de distinta índole en Coahuila, es el que hemos podido identificar en cinco tipos de objetos celestes y dos fenómenos astronómicos. Se analizaron un total 1,331 figuras presentes en los seis sitios, de las cuales, al menos 27 se pueden identificar como de carácter astronómi- co, quedando de forma muy clara la proporción en el siguiente cuadro:
  86. 86. 93 Proporción de las figuras. Estas figuras, a su vez, las identificamos como los siguientes objetos o fenómenos celestes: • Lunas • Soles • Estrellas o planetas • Cometas • Constelaciones • Meteoritos También se da el caso particular de que la composición de dos figuras resulta en manifestación de un fenómeno en particular, como es la supernova del año 1054 d. C. y que veremos en de- talle más adelante. En el siguiente cuadro, podemos ver de forma clara cómo es la distribución de estas figuras: Otros temas Astronómicas 2% 98%
  87. 87. 94 Lunas Soles Estrellas o planetas Cometas Constelaciones Meteoritos # Lunas Soles Estrellas o planetas Cometas Constelaciones Meteoritos # Objetos celestes identificados. Para realizar esta identificación, en esta investigación se han establecido las siguientes bases y características como una pro- puesta, en un ejercicio subjetivo, para identificar cada objeto o fenómeno celeste: Lunas. Dos líneas curvas, con distinta curvatura que se juntan en los extremos de las mismas, representando las distintas fases de la luna. Soles. Círculos concéntricos y círculos ya sean vacíos o llenos en el interior, con líneas uniformes, regulares, simétricas o de similar tamaño representando los rayos solares. En este caso, se toman las líneas de similar tamaño como representaciones de los rayos solares,ya que a simple vista así lucen estos,uniformes o regulares a diferencia de las estrellas. Astros Lunas Soles Estrellas o planetas Cometas Constelaciones Meteoritos 1 1 8 8 8 1
  88. 88. 95 Estrellas o planetas.Círculos con líneas o rayos de tamaño dife- rente y dispuestos en forma no siempre simétrica, líneas rectas intersecadas entre sí. El efecto que da la luz de las estrellas al observarse a simple vista es muy particular: “titilan”, por lo que los rayos de luz que salen de dichos astros parecieran moverse y es por eso que estas figuras las relaciono con ellas. El caso de los planetas es particular también, en principio podrían parecer una estrella más, una detallada observación daría cuenta de que no es así, pero su representación, probablemente en muchos casos fue similar a la de las estrellas por la posición aparente que ocupan en el firmamento. Cometas. Círculos con líneas rectas o curvas largas y de poca curvatura “saliendo de ellos”. En apariencia un cometa es un objeto estático,que no se desplaza de posición en el corto tiem- po, el movimiento de un cometa apenas se nota tras varias se- manas o meses de observación,es por eso que las líneas rectas o de poca curvatura representarían la cola de los cometas. Constelaciones. Figuras asociadas a otros astros y que pudieran representar las constelaciones más representativas del firma- mento en el hemisferio norte. Existen constelaciones prácti- camente universales y que han sido reconocidas por diversas culturas antiguas (aunque las figuras que representan varían se- gún cada cultura) por su inconfundible forma, es el caso de las que actualmente llamamos Orión, La Osa Mayor, Cassiopeia, Escorpión y las Pléyades, por mencionar solamente las más fa- mosas y reconocibles a simple vista.
  89. 89. 96 Meteoritos. Círculos con líneas onduladas “saliendo” de ellos. Los meteoritos o estrellas fugaces son fenómenos astronómicos sumamente espectaculares y que duran unos pocos segundos, sin duda el movimiento es una parte esencial de estos, es por ello que los relaciono directamente con las líneas onduladas, ya que ellas dan esa sensación de movimiento que caracteriza los meteoritos. Figuras astronómicas identificadas Lunas Luna, sitio El Junco II. Luna, sitio El Junco II.
  90. 90. 97 Luna, sitio El Junco II. Luna, sitio Cartujanos I. Luna, sitio Huizachal.
  91. 91. 98 Luna, sitio Cartujanos I. Luna, sitio La Espantosa.
  92. 92. 99 Soles Soles, sitio Petrograbados del Huizachal.
  93. 93. 100 Soles, sitio Petrograbados del Huizachal.
  94. 94. 101 Soles, sitio Petrograbados del Huizachal.
  95. 95. 102 Sol, sitio Petrograbados del Huizachal. Sol, sitio Petrograbados del Huizachal.
  96. 96. 103 Estrellas o planetas Estrellas, sitio El Junco I. Planeta y estrella, sitio El Junco II.
  97. 97. 104 Estrella, sitio Cueva de La Estrella. Estrella, sitio La Espantosa.
  98. 98. 105 Planeta, sitio Petrograbados del Huizachal. Cometas Cometa, sitio El Junco I.
  99. 99. 106 Constelaciones Meteoritos Constelación, sitio El Junco I. Meteorito, sitio Petrograbados del Huizachal.
  100. 100. 107 Los motivos astronómicos de cada sitio en particular y sus posibles correlaciones celestes De acuerdo a las condiciones geográficas de cada sitio, los pa- neles completos y los lugares donde se insertan los motivos astronómicos, las figuras encontradas y los posibles paisajes as- tronómicos en los sitios, nos llevan a proponer las siguientes hipótesis de posibles eventos astronómicos que pudieran ha- ber sido representados en las manifestaciones gráfico rupestres existentes en los sitios. El Junco I En este sitio se encuentran 36 figuras. Pienso que al menos cinco son de carácter astronómico, dos estrellas, una luna, una constelación y un planeta. La ubicación geográfica donde se encuentra este sitio, en la boca de entrada a un gran cañón, hace que la vista sea hacia el noreste. La figura interpretada como constelación podría ser una representación de la conste- lación de la Osa Mayor, visible en esa dirección al menos seis meses durante un año. En el panel aparecen otras pictografías como círculos que pudieran ser interpretados como una conjunción de planetas. Una parte del panel pudiera ser el caso de un paisaje del cie- lo en determinado momento y que pudiera representar varios días, los días que el cometa estuviera en el firmamento visible a simple vista. Es posible que la aparición de un cometa haya marcado algún momento particular de la vida de algún perso- naje o grupo, y hayan decidido pintarlo realizando algún rito o ceremonia.
  101. 101. 108 Motivos astronómicos del sitio Estrella. Estrella. Cometa.
  102. 102. 109 Luna. Constelación.
  103. 103. 110 El Junco II El sitio arqueológico está compuesto por un gran mural con 327 figuras, de ellas la propuesta es que al menos cinco son de carácter astronómico. El panel donde se encuentran las figuras astronómicas de este sitio es muy particular y muy comple- jo, seguramente fue un lugar de relevancia en la cosmovisión de los prehispánicos del desierto. Pareciera que se tratara de una gran historia, seguramente realizado a lo largo de muchas generaciones de grupos nómadas. A su vez, en el sitio se en- cuentran una gran variedad de figuras y formas dispuestas de tal forma que posiblemente los temas que se encuentran en las figuras del lugar son muchos. La ubicación de los posibles motivos astronómicos en principio pudiera parecer azarosa ya que están distribuidos a lo largo del panel y relacionados con una gran cantidad de figuras más. Pero el caso particular de un astro en lo que pareciera ser el contorno o perfil de una sierra o paisaje nos hace pensar,par- ticularmente, que ese sea el planeta Venus, en cualquiera de sus dos modalidades,ya sea como “estrella de la tarde”o “estrella de la mañana”en algún lugar del horizonte. El mismo caso se pre- senta con un par de lunas representadas en la parte superior del panel y que podrían estar relacionadas con línea del paisaje y la posición de las fases de la luna en un momento determinado.
  104. 104. 111 Motivos astronómicos del sitio Luna. Luna. Venus.
  105. 105. 112 Detalle de pictografía. Probable representación de Venus en el horizonte. Estrella.
  106. 106. 113 Cueva de La Espantosa La Cueva de La Espantosa es un sitio que fue una cueva habi- tacional. Las excavaciones realizadas y el material encontrado en ella así lo demuestran. La ubicación de esta cueva, en la parte alta de un cañón, hace que las condiciones de observa- ción sean inmejorables. En este caso, la composición de dos figuras, así como la posición que guardan respectivamente una con la otra, pudieran ser la representación de la aparición de la supernova del Cangrejo en el año 1054 después de Cristo. La supernova del 1054 fue un fenómeno celeste observado en todo el hemisferio norte en ese año. La magnitud del evento hizo que la supernova se viera incluso de día. El día que este fenómeno sorprendió al mundo, el paisaje celeste presentaba la luna muy cerca de la supernova, además de la constelación de Cassiopeia, caracterizada o parecida a una letra w. El evento fue registrado por varias culturas de la antigüedad, como los chinos,que tenían una astronomía muy avanzada para la época. En América del norte, los Puebloans, en Chaco Canyon re- gistraron el evento en una manifestación gráfico rupestre muy parecida al caso que nos ocupa. Seguramente un evento de tal magnitud no pasó desapercibido por los nómadas de Coahuila y su aparición misma en el firmamento ya lo hace especial y fuera de lo común con un significado de alta influencia en la cosmovisión de los recolectores cazadores.
  107. 107. 114 Estrella y luna. Posible representación de súper nova del Cangrejo en el año 1054 d. C. Pictografías en Chaco Canyon que fueron interpretadas como la supernova del año 1054 d. C.
  108. 108. 115 Cueva de La Estrella La Cueva de La Estrella se encuentra en la parte central de un gran cañón. En este sitio sólo se localiza una figura que pudiera ser de carácter astronómico y en general pocas figuras. Tal vez esta figura es la representación de un planeta, por las características, la uniformidad en sus rayos y la intensidad con la que parece brillar semeja a un planeta durante alguno de sus tránsitos cercanos a la Tierra, probablemente Júpiter. Pictografía Cueva de La Estrella, probablemente Júpiter.
  109. 109. 116 Mesa de Cartujanos I En el lugar existen 857 figuras, de las cuales, al perecer sólo dos pudieran ser de carácter astronómico; particularmente dos lunas.Este sitio reúne varias características que lo hacen espec- tacular. Está ubicado en la parte alta de una “mesa”, justo en la parte de los acantilados, en la orilla. Hay gran riqueza de pic- tografías y variedad de estilos. Con una vista inigualable hacia el sur, en el sitio es posible ver el tránsito de la esfera celeste a lo largo de una noche completo. Las fases de la luna pueden ser perfectamente observadas desde este lugar. El sitio segura- mente fue lugar de ritos y ceremonias de diversa índole, pero particularmente debido al hecho de que existan esas represen- taciones lunares asociadas a otras figuras con alguna relación numérica entre el número siete, el 28 y sus múltiplos, pienso que el lugar fue especial, entre otras cosas, para la observación de las fases de la luna y el conteo de los ciclos lunares.
  110. 110. 117 Luna. Detalle de pictografía. Luna con posibles figuras relacionadas con cuentas lunares.
  111. 111. 118 Petrograbados del Huizachal Este sitio, dada la naturaleza del mismo y de los elementos arqueológicos, es un caso diferente. Los petrograbados encon- trados en él, particularmente los que pudieran ser de carácter astronómico, están relacionados más directamente con el pai- saje del sitio y sus posibles relaciones con el horizonte. Es uno de los muchos sitios con petrograbados en el estado de Coahuila. La mayoría de ellos contiene rocas con figuras de carácter celeste. El hecho de que la mayoría de las lomas donde se encuentran los petrograbados estén orientadas este-oeste y la posición que guardan las rocas hace que estos sitios sean ideales para la astronomía del sol. En este lugar se pudieron identificar una serie de figuras directamente relacionadas con el sol y la posición de las rocas en las que están, hace pensar directamente en las direcciones en el horizonte, de fenómenos como los solsticios y equinoccios. Incluso uno de ellos está in- tersecado por una línea recta que podría señalar directamente el rumbo de uno de estos fenómenos. Lo mismo sucede con el caso de la luna representada en una roca. En otro caso particu- lar, pareciera que otra figura está “entrando” al círculo solar en lo que parecería una representación de un eclipse. En el lugar existe también una figura que pudiera ser identificada como la representación de un meteorito o estrella fugaz que posible- mente fue observada durante algún evento o ceremonia en los petrograbados y que el grabador, debido a su espectacularidad, plasmó, asociándola a algún evento particular en ese momento y lugar.
  112. 112. 119 Motivos astronómicos del sitio Luna. Estrella.
  113. 113. 120 Estrella. Sol. Sol.
  114. 114. 121 Sol. Sol.
  115. 115. 122 Sol. Sol.
  116. 116. 123 Sol. Sol.
  117. 117. 125 Conclusiones Estas conclusiones no pueden ser tomadas de forma definitiva en la investigación de los motivos astronómicos de la gráfica rupestre de Coahuila. Son el resultado de un primer análisis de apenas seis sitios arqueológicos con este tipo de pictografías de los muchos que existen en la región desértica. La identifica- ción de estas figuras como representaciones celestes también es apenas un primer acercamiento en la interpretación de forma más amplia de los paneles con pictografías en los sitios arqueo- lógicos de la región. Es claro que los recolectores-cazadores-pescadores del de- sierto coahuilense están representando diversos astros en dife- rentes situaciones, seguramente cada uno de ellos asociado a algún aspecto de la cosmovisión de los grupos nómadas.Tam- bién es claro que la selección de los lugares para pintar o grabar es resultado de un perfecto conocimiento del entorno natural donde se desarrollaban y del carácter sagrado de los sitios y su especial selección. De este primer análisis se deduce que cada unos de los astros representados fue hecho con un motivo especial y par- ticular, sin cuestiones azarosas. Dentro del culto a los astros que varios investigadores identifican, en las representaciones analizadas pudieran haber cuando menos dos caracteres par- ticulares: el sol y la luna; también es posible que existan otras
  118. 118. 126 más que se representan algunos fenómenos más particulares y asociados a diversos eventos especiales. Se puede explicar de la siguiente forma. El sol. El caso de las pictografías que representan soles, la pro- puesta es que están en lugares específicamente ligados a los eventos del horizonte,como lo son los sitios con petrograbados y se puede pensar en la hipótesis de que estos sitios fueron lu- gares particularmente utilizados para el culto al sol. El hecho de no haber identificado figuras solares en los paneles con pic- tografías pintadas en cuevas o abrigos rocosos y únicamente en las lomas con petrograbados, además de la posición de las rocas en los mismos hace pensar y reflexionar en ello. Muchas cultu- ras a lo largo y ancho del planeta, y durante miles de años, han sido adoradoras del sol y han consagrado una gran cantidad de espacios al culto del astro rey. La luna. Las fases de la luna y el conteo de los ciclos lunares seguramente que fueron uno de los eventos astronómicos más observados y registrados por los nómadas del desierto. Ellos estaban contando esos ciclos y probablemente los relaciona- ban con la fertilidad, con la menstruación femenina y tal vez también con la movilidad de los grupos a través del desierto. Se propone en este caso que hubieron lugares específicamente designados para ello, sobre todo los sitios en las partes altas de las sierras, donde la observación astronómica a simple vista es de lo mejor. Este par de astros, el sol y la luna, son básicamente los que sobresalen de todos lo demás, tanto en la vida actual como
  119. 119. 127 en la cosmovisión de los grupos de recolectores-cazadores del desierto. El sol y la luna significan la seguridad de los ciclos regu- lares de la vida. No es posible saber exactamente cuándo va a llover, si caerá un trueno, si habrá buena o mala cacería, ni el momento exacto de un nacimiento o una muerte, pero exis- te algo 100% seguro al menos durante muchos miles de años próximos, que es que el sol saldrá al otro día, y que en la noche cada 28 días en cielo, la luna habrá de nacer, crecer, menguar y desaparecer. Estos factores y muchos otros debieron inspirar y generar muchas ceremonias o ritos dedicados especialmente a ellos, relacionados con cuestiones de renacimiento, fertilidad y relaciones cíclicas entre otras más. Actualmente estamos muy desnaturalizados respecto a nuestro entorno celeste,el hecho de habitar en espacios cerrados y en mayor medida la iluminación artificial en las noches, además de la pérdida de la observación del firmamento por un sinfín de causas, nos hace perder la re- lación con el firmamento y sus astros. En las calientes noches del desierto con los cielos despejados por atmósferas limpias en los tiempos prehispánicos, y aún en tiempos actuales, en muchos parajes desérticos es imposible no sentirse influido por la majestuosa luna. Para los grupos nómadas, la luna debió te- ner una gran carga de simbolismo. Por otro lado, el astro rey, el sol, su impecable paso diario por la bóveda celeste, su aparente movimiento en el horizonte y lo implacable que suele ser en el desierto fue sin duda una parte importante de la cosmovisión de estos humanos. Otro tipo de objetos y fenómenos celestes fueron impor- tantes, pero no al grado del sol y la luna. Las hipótesis y los
  120. 120. 128 resultados de la investigación indican que las estrellas y las constelaciones tuvieron un papel diferente a los demás astros, sirviendo más como referencia, tal vez geográfica, como los marinos de la antigüedad, tal vez calendárica, como el zodiaco, o tal vez relacionada con eventos particulares en la vida de los personajes de las sociedades recolectoras que en su momento coincidieran con alguna constelación o estrella. El movimiento errante en el firmamento, pero regular en sus tiempos, hace a los planetas objetos celestes especiales.Tenemos la hipótesis de que sus representaciones tienen que ver con eventos particula- res, como una buena cacería, una batalla ganada, el nacimiento de un miembro del grupo, en coincidencia con la presencia de algún planeta en el cielo y que podría tener varias interpreta- ciones tanto positivas como negativas (mala cacería, sequías, derrotas, escases de recursos, entre otras). Los fenómenos “inesperados” como los eclipses, los come- tas, los meteoritos y las supernovas, por sí mismos, su especta- cularidad y su belleza merecen admiración. Actualmente aún existen muchas creencias en diferentes lugares del planeta res- pecto a los eclipses y los cometas, en algunas sociedades existen mitos y creencias relacionadas con las mujeres embarazadas y los eclipses que pudieran remitirnos a viejas creencias o mitos desarrollados por los antiguos pobladores.Estos fenómenos for- maron parte del plano sobrenatural en la cosmovisión indígena. Muchos de ellos seguramente fueron tomados como señales de buen y mal agüero para la vida de los nómadas, relacionados con eventos pasados y futuros en coincidencia con la presencia y aparición de estos fenómenos celestes, ocupando un lugar im- portante en la cosmovisión de los indígenas de Coahuila.
  121. 121. 129 Como consideraciones finales, se puede afirmar que los astros, como el sol y la luna, en mayor medida, y las estrellas, constelaciones, cometas, meteoros, etcétera, en menor medida, tuvieron un gran impacto en las vidas de los recolectores-ca- zadores-pescadores del estado de Coahuila durante miles de años, en el desarrollo de la cultura del desierto. Estos formaron una parte esencial y un papel fundamental en su cosmovisión, el hecho de que hayan representado objetos y fenómenos ce- lestes en lugares sagrados así nos lo indica. No podemos afir- mar con certeza qué estaban representando en cada caso o sitio en particular, lo que sí puedo afirmar es que están plasmando ideas, experiencias, sucesos y momentos espacio temporales re- lacionados directa e indirectamente con la bóveda celeste y sus miembros, a través de ritos o ceremonias y que las manifesta- ciones gráfico rupestres son el resultado; y en muchos casos, la única evidencia material con la que contamos los arqueólogos para tratar de reconstruir y comprender uno de los aspectos fundamentales de la vida de las personas que habitaron el de- sierto: su cosmovisión. En general, las diversas culturas a lo largo de la historia, a su manera, de acuerdo a su cosmovisión y con los recursos particulares de cada una de ellas, representaron y dedicaron espacios a los astros. La forma de representar los fenómenos celestes y el espacio dedicado a este tipo de manifestaciones está ligado íntimamente al contexto natural, geográfico e his- tórico que cada sociedad vivía en el momento de realizar las expresiones que perduran en los contextos arqueológicos de hoy,de tal forma,los habitantes nómadas prehispánicos del de- sierto, que tenían una íntima relación con el contexto natural
  122. 122. 130 donde desarrollaron tan exitosa cultura, plasmaron las posibles representaciones de fenómenos tan fuertemente ligados con la naturaleza como son los celestes en los soportes naturales del desierto de Coahuila como son la rocas. El hecho de conocer el pensamiento, la cultura y la cos- movisión de los habitantes prehispánicos del desierto es uno de los objetivos científicos de la arqueología que desarrollamos en el Centro INAH Coahuila para poder escribir y relatar a nuestras generaciones cómo era la vida entonces. Otro de los aspectos fundamentales en nuestra labor como científicos y como uno de los objetivos elementales del INAH, es la conser- vación y protección patrimonial de estos vestigios del pasado, en ese sentido, conocer los sitios arqueológicos, registrarlos, e interpretarlos, es la punta de lanza para su protección. Nadie protege lo que no conoce.
  123. 123. 131 Bibilografía Alessio Robles, Vito. (1978) Coahuila y Texas en la época colo- nial. Editorial Porrúa, México. Aveni Anthony F. (1980). Observadores del cielo en el México Antiguo. Fondo de Cultura Económica, México DF. Albores, Beatriz y Johanna Broda (coords.) (1997). Granice- ros. Cosmovisión y meteorología indígenas en Mesoamérica. El Colegio Mexiquense A.C. UNAM,Toluca, México. Broda, Johanna. (1991). “Cosmovisión y observación de la na- turaleza: el ejemplo del culto de los cerros” en Arqueoas- tronomía y etnoastronomía en Mesoamérica. Broda, Johan- na, Stanislaw Iwaniszewki Lucrecia Maupomé (editores). Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, México, DF. Broda, Johanna, Stanislaw Iwaniszewski y Arturo Moreno (coords.) (2001). La montaña en el paisaje ritual. UNAM, CONACULTA-INAH, México, DF. Cárdenas, Carlos. (1979). “Aspectos Culturales del Hombre Nómada de Coahuila” en Revista Coahuilense de Historia, Año 1, N° 3, pp. 40-50, Saltillo, Coahuila, México. 1979ª Aspectos Culturales del Hombre Nómada de Coahuila. Cole- gio Coahuilense de Investigaciones Históricas, Recinto de Juárez, Saltillo, Coahuila, México. Casado López, María del Pilar. (1986). Proyecto de Registro de Pictografías y Petrograbados del Atlas Arqueológico Nacional.
  124. 124. 132 Mecanoscrito.Dirección de Registro Arqueológico INAH, México. De la Rosa Gutiérrez, Yuri Leopoldo, Elvira Ochoa González, Eva Gabriela Salas Bautista et al. (2016). “Nuevos datos de fechamientos en materiales arqueológicos provenientes de cuevas de Cuatro Ciénegas”. Ponencia presentada en el marco del Simposio del Hombre Temprano en América realizado en Xalapa,Veracruz,el 16 de noviembre de 2016. Garcés Contreras,Guillermo.(1982).Pensamiento matemático y astronómico en el México precolombino. Instituto Politécnico Nacional. México, DF Gutiérrez, María de la Luz y Hyland Justine R. (2002). Ar- queología de la sierra de San Francisco. Colección científica # 433, serie “arqueología”. INAH, México, DF. González Arratia,Leticia.(1987).Teoría y Método en el Registro de las Manifestaciones Gráficas Rupestres. Departamento de Prehistoria Cuaderno de trabajo No. 35 INAH, México. __________. (1988).“La Arqueología en Coahuila”en La An- tropología en México Tomo Núm. 12 pp. 263-286, Colec- ción Biblioteca INAH, México. __________. (1992). “Los petroglifos como sistema de repre- sentación visual: algunas reflexiones sobre este tema” en Trace, No. 21, pp. 36-47. ED. Centro de Estudios Mexica- nos y Centroamericanos, México. __________. (1992). Ensayo sobre la arqueología en Coahuila y el bolsón de Mapimí. Archivo Municipal de Saltillo, Saltillo, Coahuila. __________. (1999). La Arqueología de Coahuila y sus Fuentes Bibliográficas. Col. Científica No. 390 INAH, México.

×