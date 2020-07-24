Novedades para Clubes de Ciencia 2020 - Canelones

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Novedades para Orientadores, Orientadoras y Clubes de Ciencia Oportunidadades 2020 para participar Departamento de Canelones, Uruguay
  2. 2. ¡Bienvenida, bienvenido! ¡Qué bueno tenerte por aquí! Sabemos que el 2020 nos ha presentado muchos desafíos. Desde Cultura Científica (Dirección de Educación, Ministerio de Educación y Cultura), hemos estado pensando mucho para ofrecer este año una oportunidad que sea, más que nunca, para TODOS y TODAS. Les ofrecemos nuevos formatos y opciones para participar de modo que los Clubes de Ciencia que ya estaban trabajando puedan continuar haciéndolo y además… ¡esperamos que se formen muchos nuevos Clubes de Ciencia en todo el departamento de Canelones! Sigue leyendo para saber cómo →
  3. 3. Fechas a tener en cuenta Congreso/Tutoría de Clubes de Ciencia de Canelones: En el Congreso, cada Club de Ciencia dispone de 10 minutos para su exposición. Este año les pedimos, en esta instancia, por lo menos presentar la idea de investigación y los posibles objetivos si los tienen. Si bien la participación en el Congreso o tutoría no es obligatoria, puede ser una instancia valiosa para recibir asesoramiento de parte de los evaluadores. Primera fecha de Congreso/Tutoría: miércoles 12 de agosto Habrá otras fechas, consultar escribiendo a ccientificacanelones@gmail.com Feria de Clubes de Ciencia de Canelones: miércoles 14 de octubre Feria Nacional: del 16 al 22 de noviembre ¡Desde la nube! La participación y exposición son virtuales en las tres instancias
  4. 4. LO QUE PERMANECE • El requisito de registro del Club de Ciencia frente al MEC. ¡Hazlo hoy mismo! Diapositivas 5 y 6. • Categorías, según la edad y curso. Diapositiva 8 • Áreas relacionadas con los objetivos de la investigación. Diapositiva 9 • Requisito de realizar una investigación, en la que los protagonistas son integrantes del Club de Ciencia. Diapositiva 10 -------------------------------------------------------------------------
  5. 5. Clic aquí para acceder al formulario de registro nacional en el sitio web del MEC
  6. 6. El registro de Clubes de Ciencia ya está abierto El plazo para registrar el Club de Ciencia es hasta el 18 de septiembre, pero sugerimos registrarlo lo antes posible. De ese modo podremos acompañarlos de mejor manera. El único dato que no se puede cambiar luego de inscripto es el nombre del Club de Ciencia, por tanto ¡no hay motivo para demorar el registro!
  7. 7. Categorías Abejita Colibrí Cardenal Inicial hasta 5 años inclusive 1º, 2º y 3º de Educación Primaria 4º, 5º y 6º de Educación Primaria
  8. 8. Categorías Churrinche Chajá Ñandú Tero Hornero Ciclo Básico de Secundaria. 7º, 8º y 9º de Ed. rural. Algunos niveles de CETP. Bachillerato de Secundaria. Algunos niveles del CETP (ver Reglamento). Estudiantes de: Egresados de: Educación terciaria: ● formación docente, ● carreras técnicas, ● y carreras universitarias de grado. Clubes extrainstitucionales. Personas mayores de 29 años.
  9. 9. Áreas Social Científica Tecnológica
  10. 10. REQUISITOS para la Feria Departamental 2020 De la “investigación” se deben comunicar al menos: • Título • Objetivos y preguntas investigables • Metodología • Resultados • Discusión • Bibliografía ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Los objetivos nos permiten decidir el área: científica, tecnológica o social.
  11. 11. Resumen Resumen de investigación en archivo Word Conciso (máximo 250 palabras), debe incluir los puntos principales de la investigación. No debe contener tablas, figuras, dibujos, etc. Se escribe en un único párrafo. Incluye: problema a resolver, pregunta de investigación, hipótesis, objetivos, resultados principales y conclusiones más importantes (si las hubiera). Evitar detalles metodológicos. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- REQUISITOS para la Feria Departamental 2020
  12. 12. La participación en la Feria Departamental de Clubes de Ciencia de Canelones, en el año 2020, se realiza en forma virtual, a través de dos productos digitales, uno del grupo A y otro del grupo B Grupo A. Seleccionar entre: • Video en MP4 de 5 minutos máximo • Audio MP3 de 5 minutos máximo • Comic Grupo B. Seleccionar entre: • Presentación de 6 diapositivas como máximo. • Póster “científico”. Enviar archivo de imagen y .pdf. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Recomendación: En el caso de videos, póster y presentación, guardar los archivos editables. REQUISITOS para la Feria Departamental 2020
  13. 13. Carpeta de campo realizada en un documento de Google Drive. • La carpeta de campo es una bitácora con fechas, donde se registran los avances de la “investigación científica escolar”, desde que comienzan a pensar en posibles ideas en adelante. • Puede tener “calidad borrador”. No debe ser un producto estéticamente acabado ya que no se publica. Solamente la verán los evaluadores a modo de insumo para entender mejor el proceso del proyecto. Además, para los integrantes del Club de Ciencia es un buen ejercicio el realizarla. • Para los más pequeños la maestra o el maestro nos pueden plantear una alternativa diferente a la carpeta en Drive. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- REQUISITOS para la Feria Departamental 2020
  14. 14. ¡Contamos con ustedes!
  15. 15. Contáctanos Karinna Romero. Gestora Departamental Virginia Gasdía. Referente ABP ccientificacanelones@gmail.com Facebook: Cultura Científica Canelones Instagram: canelones_cc Twitter: canelones_cc

