Downloaden&Lezen Driven (Deeps Ops, #4) Pagina intera

A Thrilling Novel of SuspenseA gripping, unpredictable new serial killer thriller by acclaimed New York Times bestselling author Rebecca Zanetti, perfect for fans of the chilling novels of Kat Martin, Laura Griffin, and Jayne Ann Krentz.?Zanetti is a master.?? Kirkus ReviewsUnswerving: Angus Force is determined to hunt down the serial killer he?d once shot dead?or so he thought. But an anonymous source reports that Lassiter is alive. Force hasn't slept since, knowing it?s only a matter of time before ?the Surgeon? strikes again. And soon, a body is found, bearing Lassiter?s same maniacal MO. It?s just the beginning of a murderous trail blazing through DC and Virginia, right to Force?s backyard . . .

Unstoppable:

Nari Zhang is the shrink for the ragtag Deep Ops Unit, though she isn?t Force?s shrink?which is a very good thing. Because once they?re thrown together on the case, their attraction is explosive and irresistible. They?ll just have to fight that much harder to keep the .

