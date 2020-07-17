Longwall opening stoping

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Longwall open stoping
The Mining method
  1. 1. Longwall open stoping BY MATEKO KUDAKWASHE.C +263 775 661 268
  2. 2. Contents  Introduction  The mining method  The Winning Process  Loading and Hauling  Cons  Innovations
  3. 3. The Mining method  Longwall open stoping mining is used for mining thin, reef-type deposits of uniform thickness, normally occurring as a flat seam of large horizontal extent  The ore body reef conglomerates are very hard and difficult to mine  Some mines have developed their own techniques based on manpower and the use of hand-held pneumatic rock drills(gold mines).  Mining method is hard to mechanize because of the size of mineralization section which is in some mines approximately 1 m thick  In some instances it might be even less, but there must be space for miners crawling on their knees.  Pillars of timber and concrete are installed to support the roof in very deep mines
  4. 4. The Mining Method
  5. 5. Winning Process  Pneumatic drills are used  pneumatic drill is a tool that combines a hammer directly with a chisel.  powered by compressed air, but some are also powered by electric motors  Hand held drills weigh from 9 to 25 kg  Rate of drilling goes up to 35 - 100 cm/min
  6. 6. Winning Process
  7. 7. Loading and Hauling  In hard rock mineral formations a scraper is used to collect and pull down the fragmented ore rock along the stope face after drilling and blasting  It is attached to a motor by heavy chains  The motor pulls the scraper up and down across the face collecting fragmented ore  Range from 20 to 48 inches in width
  8. 8. Loading and Hauling
  9. 9. Loading and Hauling  After the scraper has moved ore from the face it is brought to the conveyor belts where it is hauled to the surface
  10. 10. Cons  Mining method is hard to mechanize  Low factor of safety  Labour intensive  Low productivity  Limited working area due to the low headroom
  11. 11. Innovations  Application of small crawler mounted drill rigs for high productivity  Make use of tractor scrappers  Apply more of remote controlled machinery since the mining method is unsafe
  12. 12. References  https://www.google.co.zw/search?q=LONG+WALL+OPEN+STOPING&rlz=1C1CH BH_enZW814ZW814&tbm=isch&source=iu&ictx=1&fir=DsMT7LT3yiZi_M%253A %252Cc1hdlVaf  https://www.google.co.zw/search?q=scraper+in+mining&tbm=isch&tbs=rimg:CT vI_11LUrSW9IjhYApraSGT4R_1CV6HPcARr73j- xGr2sWAWFeh16jyD6JjtoP_16pCyaQx95rhd_145ZSJ  Techniques in Underground Mining Selections from Underground Mining Methods Handbook Edited by Richard E. Gertsch and Richard L. Bullock
  13. 13. THE END Thank you for being calm during the presentation. Please remain calm to avoid problems! !

