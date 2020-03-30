Successfully reported this slideshow.
Современные IT-решения для прогнозирования величины спроса на материальные запасы
Производство Дистрибьюция Ритейл Прогнозирование спросаи планирование продаж Планирование производства и закупок Оптимальн...
GoodsForecast.Replenishment Основные особенности данной системы управления материальными запасами
Система GoodsForecast позволяет оптимизировать процессы управления товарными запасами и автозаказа, пополнения запасов на ...
Оптимизация логистических затрат
Функциональность системы Оценка эффектов акций и прогнозирование эффектов в будущем Работа с новинками Аналитическая отчет...
Методы Расчет экономически эффективного страхового запаса Помимо расчета уровня запасов под заданный уровень сервиса Goods...
Формирование заказов  Автоматический расчет рекомендаций по всем товарным позициям в ежедневном режиме  Формирование зак...
Схемы пополнения запаса График поставок Минимум - Максимум Максимум - Максимум Для работы с поставщиками с жестким графико...
Прогнозирование спроса Пред- и постобработка данных Автоматический выбор наилучшего алгоритма прогнозирования Автоматическ...
Управление запасами на распределительном центре  Схемы с одним или несколькими распределительными центрами  Учет и автом...
Схема решения  Доступ через веб  Интеграция с любыми источниками данных с помощью механизма интеграционной БД  Инструме...
Этапы внедрения Заключение договора Завершение проекта Техническое задание 1 – 3 мес. Кастомизация и внедрение 3 – 6 мес. ...
Результаты внедрения Существенное снижение уровня запасов Высвобождение замороженных средств Прозрачность и контролируемос...
Преимущества  Единый процесс управления ключевыми параметрами закупок и транспортной логистики  Прямая оптимизация затра...
  1. 1. Современные IT-решения для прогнозирования величины спроса на материальные запасы
  2. 2. Производство Дистрибьюция Ритейл Прогнозирование спросаи планирование продаж Планирование производства и закупок Оптимальное нормирование запасов готовой продукции, а также сырья и материалов Оптимизация расписания работы производственных смен, оптимизация рецептуры Прогнозирование спросаи планирование продаж Оптимизация сводных заказов поставщикам и расписания поставок Нормирование и пополнение запасов на складах Расчет резервов и объемов запасов на виртуальных складах Прогнозирование спросаи планирование продаж Согласованное управление запасами на складах и в торговых точках, автозаказ Оптимизация рабочего расписания кассиров Анализ упущенных продаж и представленности товаров Индустрии, с которыми идет взаимодействие
  3. 3. GoodsForecast.Replenishment Основные особенности данной системы управления материальными запасами
  4. 4. Система GoodsForecast позволяет оптимизировать процессы управления товарными запасами и автозаказа, пополнения запасов на складах и в торговых точках, оптимально выбирая уровень остатков для обеспечения уровня сервиса и снижения затрат. Также продукт решает оперативно- тактические задачи, возникающие при взаимодействии с поставщиками, такие как оптимизация величины товарных запасов, расписания поставок и загрузки транспортных средств, объём закупки отдельного товара и целого ассортимента, резервирование товара, учёт потребностей торговых точек, планов продаж, договорённостей по объёмам, логистических условий и т.д.
  5. 5. Оптимизация логистических затрат
  6. 6. Функциональность системы Оценка эффектов акций и прогнозирование эффектов в будущем Работа с новинками Аналитическая отчетность и оповещения Работа со скоропортящимися товарами Автоматическое формирование заказов Оптимизация уровня запасов Оптимизация сводных заказов поставщикам с учетом всех ограничений Оптимизация расписания поставок
  7. 7. Методы Расчет экономически эффективного страхового запаса Помимо расчета уровня запасов под заданный уровень сервиса GoodsForecast.Replenishment может автоматически определять оптимальный уровень сервиса для каждой товарной позиции.
  8. 8. Формирование заказов  Автоматический расчет рекомендаций по всем товарным позициям в ежедневном режиме  Формирование заказов по всем поставщикам с учетом графиков поставок и целевых интервалов  Учет текущего остатка и товаров в пути  Учет минимального кванта поставки  Пересчет рекомендаций онлайн при изменении параметров в форме заказа для каждой позиции и по заказу в целом  Сигналы о нестандартных ситуациях по позициям заказа и по заказу в целом  Инструменты анализа рекомендаций системы и отдельных товарных позиций  Механизм статусов заказа
  9. 9. Схемы пополнения запаса График поставок Минимум - Максимум Максимум - Максимум Для работы с поставщиками с жестким графиком поставок (определенные дни недели) Решение о формировании заказа на уровне отдельной товарной позиции Естественное расширение схемы управления запасами с фиксированной частотой поставок Оптимальна при отсутствии внешних ограничений на заказ (минимальная сумма поставки, пропускная способность склада и т. д.) Решение о формировании заказа на уровне отдельной товарной позиции Динамический расчет параметров «минимум» и «максимум» с возможностью пересчета с заданной частотой Расширение схемы «Минимум – Максимум» для учета ограничений на сводный заказ по группе товаров Решение о формировании заказа не на уровне отдельной товарной позиции, а на уровне сводного заказа поставщику Различные стратегии формирования страхового запаса
  10. 10. Прогнозирование спроса Пред- и постобработка данных Автоматический выбор наилучшего алгоритма прогнозирования Автоматическая настройка и самообучение моделей Использование групповой сезонности Автоматический учет праздников и акций Автоматическое определение профилей недельной и годовой сезонности Оценка распределения спроса для поддержания заданного уровня сервиса Фильтрация выбросов и периодов дефицита
  11. 11. Управление запасами на распределительном центре  Схемы с одним или несколькими распределительными центрами  Учет и автоматизация перемещений между филиалами: оптимизация расписания, учет остатков «дружественных» складов  Различные модели расчета прогноза отгрузок на уровне РЦ  Оптимальное распределение с РЦ: пропорционально, согласно приоритетам, с оптимальным квотированием
  12. 12. Схема решения  Доступ через веб  Интеграция с любыми источниками данных с помощью механизма интеграционной БД  Инструментарий Microsoft Согласование заказов с поставщиком Прогнозирующий сервер Визуальный интерфейс Рекомендуемые заказы и перемещения Мастер-данные Отчеты Контроль База данных GoodsForecast Интеграционная БД (витрина) Учетная система Оповещения
  13. 13. Этапы внедрения Заключение договора Завершение проекта Техническое задание 1 – 3 мес. Кастомизация и внедрение 3 – 6 мес. Опытная эксплуатация 1 – 2 мес. Поддержка и развитие Опытная эксплуатация Промышленная эксплуатация Управление запасами Согласование договора От 1 мес.  Согласован договор  Согласовано ТЗ  Согласован план- график внедрения  Реализована интеграция с источниками данных  Настроены алгоритмы и модели  Реализована кастомизация  Обучены сотрудники Заказчика  Система запущенав опытную эксплуатацию Ожидаемый результат  Донастроены алгоритмы и модели  Отлажены регламенты взаимодействия  Система запущена в промышленную эксплуатацию  Заключен договорна поддержку  Стратегическое партнерство с клиентом  Развитие решения
  14. 14. Результаты внедрения Существенное снижение уровня запасов Высвобождение замороженных средств Прозрачность и контролируемость процесса закупок Повышение оборачиваемости товаров Повышение уровня сервиса в магазинах Снижение уровня дефицита, повышение лояльности клиентов
  15. 15. Преимущества  Единый процесс управления ключевыми параметрами закупок и транспортной логистики  Прямая оптимизация затрат за счет минимизации затрат, контроля рисков, ограничения объёмов  Легкость в интеграции за счет легкой синхронизации с любой ERP-системой  Быстрая и эффективная оценка качества прогнозов  Прозрачность и полная параметризованность, что позволяет конструировать собственные расчётные схемы  Удобная система отчетности

