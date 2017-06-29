Ми Єдина Родина І в нас думка одна Учнівський проект «Україна наша мати, а ми її діти» Міні-проект «Ми – єдина родина» Мін...
Пояснювальна записка Якщо тебе засмучує насилля у світі, не плач і не втрачай надії, а зроби щось, хай навіть маленьке! Те...
- міні-проект «Бережи себе, мій друже, бережи!»; - міні-проект «Ту ніч тривожнуКиїв недоспав…» Термін реалізації проекту: ...
- майбутнє нашої держави, тож своїми знаннями, працею, здобутками повинні її збагачувати і не дозволити порушення прав дит...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

відеопроект

25 views

Published on

Відеопроект «Україна наша мати, а ми її діти»

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
25
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
3
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

відеопроект

  1. 1. Ми Єдина Родина І в нас думка одна Учнівський проект «Україна наша мати, а ми її діти» Міні-проект «Ми – єдина родина» Міні-проект «Бережи себе, мій друже, бережи !» Міні-проект «Ту ніч тривожну Київ недоспав...»
  2. 2. Пояснювальна записка Якщо тебе засмучує насилля у світі, не плач і не втрачай надії, а зроби щось, хай навіть маленьке! Тема відеопроекту: «Україна наша мати, а ми її діти» Автори проекту: Домальчук Лариса Іванівна – керівник; Едуард Домальчук, Вікторія Муравська, Анастасія Харитонюк – лідери учнівського самоврядування НВК смт Любешів Учасники проекту: учнівський, батьківський та педагогічний колективи НВК, волонтери Любешівського ГО «Майдан» Актуальність проекту: Ми живемо у світі, де існує насилля. Прояви насильства супроводжують людство з давніх давен (постійні війни, напади на людей, дискримінація, приниження). Нині й Україна потерпає від жорстокого насилля – війни. Радісними є очі дітей, коли у них щасливе дитинство, коли ніщо не пригнічує і не турбує. А сумними – коли діти зазнають страждань, принижень. У відеопроекті «Україна наша мати, а ми її діти» проведено паралель між дітьми зі Сходу та Заходу України. Метою проекту є: - моральна та правова підтримка дітей в Україні, що стали жертвами війни. - привернення уваги суспільства і його лідерів до проблеми подолання насильства як до порушення прав дитини; - залучення місцевої громади до боротьби з цим явищем. Ціль проекту: Змінити ситуацію в нашій державі можливо лише сукупністю конкретних справ. Учнівське самоврядування шкільної республіки «ТЕМП» навчально – виховного комплексу смт Любешів без довгих роздумів вирішило працювати над проектом «Україна наша мати, а ми її діти» для підтримки дітей-вимушених переселенців зі Сходу України, які навчаються у НВК. Завдання проекту: - розвивати в учнів бажання брати посильну участь у розбудові та зміцненні єдності нашої держави; - розширити поняття про єдність, незалежність і суверенність нашої держави; - показати учням, як потрібно шанувати та прославляти Батьківщину; - поглибити знання дітей про цінності українців і України взагалі; - виховувати в учнів почуття любові й поваги до дітей – переселенців. Форми реалізації проекту: 1. Години спілкування «Україна – єдина країна» . 2. Конкурс презентацій «Ми – єдина родина». 3. Акція «Обійми свій НВК» . 4. Участь у районній акції «Лист солдату». 5. Шкільна акція «Голуб миру». 6. Акція «Допоможи солдату». 7. Акція «Зігрій солдата». 8. Зустріч з волонтерами Любешівського ГО «Майдан». 9. День Європи в НВК . 10. Фото – виставка « Цю ніч тривожну Київ недоспав…» . 11. Вечір – реквієм « А сотню вже зустріли небеса… ». 12. Закладення Алеї Миру біля обеліска Скорботної Матері. 13. Участь у районній акції «Фото патріота». Проект складається з трьох міні-проектів : - міні-проект «Ми - єдина родина»;
  3. 3. - міні-проект «Бережи себе, мій друже, бережи!»; - міні-проект «Ту ніч тривожнуКиїв недоспав…» Термін реалізації проекту: 2014 р. – 2016р. Міні-проект «Ми – єдина родина». Сучасна ситуації в Україні викликала значну соціально - психологічну нестабільність. Життя людей проходить у шаленому ритмі, щодня кожен стикається з безліччю турбот та переживань, які залишають свій відбиток на настрої та душевному стані дорослих та дітей. Метою проведення годин спілкування , презентацій класних колективів та акції «Обійми свій НВК » в ході реалізації міні-проекту «Ми – єдина родина» є : - підтримка позитивного настрою дітей, віри у щасливе майбутнє; - виховання в учнів почуття любові й поваги до дітей – переселенців, своєї родини, класу; - формування відчуття комфорту i радості від родинного оточення i спілкування ; - навчання взаєморозумінню, взаємодопомоги, усвідомлення своїх обов'язків та знання своїх прав; - закласти в учнів бажання виявляти увагу й повагу до рідних, друзів, творити добро, нести красу своїми думками й учинками; - сприяти розумінні необхідності міцних родинних зв’язків, важливості родинного єднання; - формувати відчуття гордості за свою велику українську родину. Рука до руки, серце до серця кожного учасника міні-проекту свідчила про те, що ми все можемо подолати разом. Україна – єдина країна. Міні-проект «Бережи себе , мій друже, бережи!» У цей важливий для країни час українці разом, як одне ціле, спільними зусиллями долають труднощі: одні до останнього мужньо захищають нашу землю, а інші допомагають забезпечити їм належні умови для виживання на війні. В НВК смт Любешів працює згуртований колектив, навчаються свідомі школярі, які зростають в сім’ях не байдужих до долі наших солдат, родин-вимушених переселенців . Тому метою таких акцій, як : «Лист солдату», «Допоможи солдату», «Зігрій солдата», «Голуб миру» є : - підняття бойового й патріотичного духу наших українських військових; - усвідомлення учнями того, що для захисників є важливою наша підтримка і віра в те, що на них надіються і чекають; - втілення надії та віри дітям-переселенцям, що наша армія захистить їхні домівки від ворога . Проведення таких акцій, ще раз доводить, що чужої біди не буває. Уся велика шкільна родина: вчителі, учні, батьки – це щедрі і щирі люди, які поділилися, простягнули руку допомоги і не залишили один на один з бідою наших захисників та наших родин- вимушених переселенців . Міні-проект «Ту ніч тривожну Київ недоспав…» Листопад 2013року. Київ. Майдан Незалежності. Революція Гідності. Герої Небесної Сотні. Це вони віддали свої життя за те, щоб ми жили в своїй рідній країні вільними, без будь – яких проявів насилля, та щоб могли пов’язати своє майбутнє з Україною та Євросоюзом. Це нове цивілізаційне бачення майбутнього держави. У рамках міні-проекту «Ту ніч тривожну Київ недоспав…» у НВК смт Любешів було проведено виховний захід до Дня Європи, оформлено фото - виставку «Їх обличчя умилися кров’ю сьогодні за тебе…», закладено «Алею Миру» біля обеліска Скорботної Матері. Задум даного міні-проекту направлений на те, щоб дати учням зрозуміти, що саме вони :
  4. 4. - майбутнє нашої держави, тож своїми знаннями, працею, здобутками повинні її збагачувати і не дозволити порушення прав дитини, людини; - повинні бути гідними своїх предків, любити рідну землю, берегти волю і незалежність України; - шанувати свій народ і нашу солов’їну мову. Пам’ять про героїв згуртовує нас, надихає на нові ідеї, колективні творчі справи для зміцнення держави. Результати проекту: Участь у проекті «Україна наша мати, а ми її діти» дозволила нам добре усвідомили, що Україна потребує нашої енергії та молодечого запалу, нашої праці і любові. Сьогодні ми – ще школярі, але вже у цю мить є громадянами, яким не байдуже до всього, що відбувається в державі. Ми довели, що діти Сходу та Заходу України рівні, єдині і ніхто не в праві забирати наше щасливе дитинство. Закладена нами Алея Миру, символізує прагнення про мир та спокій у нашій країні. Соціальне значення та післядія проекту: Наш проект є актуальним та важливим. Нехай поки що на рівні НВК, але він ДІЄ! Нам приємно, що наші ровесники не бояться говорити про свої права, вільно висловлюють свої думки вголос та на папері, живуть життям школи, району, країни. Проекти такої спрямованості спонукають знати свої права, виконувати свої обов’язки і схиляють до усвідомлення, що Україна потребує кожного з нас, ми потрібні своїй державі та один одному. Висновки: МИ – ЄДИНА НЕПОДІЛЬНА КРАЇНА! Незважаючи на усі негаразди, ми прагнемо одного – спокою, миру та чистого блакитного неба над головою. Ми вас закликаємо, нам усім це потрібно, Нехай на землі буде мир, буде дружба, Хай сонце променисте всім нам сяє, А насилля - НІКОЛИ і НІДЕ не буває! Діти України

×