Web 2.0 Cesar F. Compadre

Published in: Education
  1. 1. Actividad 5. WEB 2.0 César Flores Compadre Curso: Recursos Digitales de Información y Comunicación para la Educación a Distancia
  2. 2. WEB 2.0 El uso de herramientas colaborativas de la Web ofrecen un gran potencial en el ámbito educativo, potencian de manera sustancial, tanto la práctica docente de profesores e investigadores, como los procesos de enseñanza y aprendizaje.
  3. 3. RECURSOS WEB2.0 Wiki Blog Redes Sociales Otras herramientas
  4. 4. WIKI La información se crea de forma colectiva a partir de las participaciones de múltiples usuarios. Las aportaciones se publican de forma inmediata, sin pasar por un proceso de revisión previa
  5. 5. USO EDUCATIVO Su capacidad intrínseca para generar ambientes colaborativos, donde además el docente puede llevar un seguimiento puntual de los procesos de integración y construcción de contenidos, así como de la toma de decisiones y trabajo en equipo de todos los estudiantes.
  6. 6. BLOG O BITÁCORA Los contenidos se generan a través de un navegador web empleando herramientas genéricas. Las páginas de un blog, permiten la integración de varios componentes multimedia como imagen, video, audio y otros. Y es posible generar hipervínculos con otras páginas.
  7. 7. USO EDUCATIVO Las posibilidades pedagógicas que presenta son enormes, en gran parte debido a su particular forma de organización y gestión de información, lo que posibilita la conformación de comunidades de aprendizaje y su empleo como herramienta para el aprendizaje colaborativo.
  8. 8. REDES SOCIALES Estructuras sociales compuestas por personas (o grupos de personas),proporcionan una diversidad de servicios, facilitan la gestión de contactos, otras potencian la sociabilidad, permitiendo compartir fotografías, publicar mensajes(el muro), conversar a través de mensajes o chats, etc. Son recursos digitales que permiten eliminar las barreras espacio- temporales.
  9. 9. USO EDUCATIVO Estructuras sociales más potentes e innovadoras para el trabajo en red, pues en una forma más compleja pueden llegar a convertirse en “comunidades de aprendizaje” o en “redes de conocimiento” (knowledge networking).
  10. 10. En la actualidad cualquier persona puede producir información digital, por tal motivo necesita herramientas que le permitan alojar y gestionar la información, pero con la capacidad no sólo de almacenarla en la red sino de compartirla con otros, ya sea dispositivos o personas. OTRAS HERRAMIENTAS
  11. 11. La nube es un servicio que provee al usuario de un espacio en la red en el que puede almacenar archivos con la finalidad de compartirlos con otros dispositivos u otros usuarios. En la web es posible obtener varias herramientas para alojar y compartir información; algunas de las más populares son: Google Drive y Dropbox. OTRAS HERRAMIENTAS
  12. 12. Un app es un programa diseñado para ser ejecutado en teléfonos inteligentes, tabletas y otros dispositivos móviles; y que permite al usuario efectuar tareas concretas de cualquier tipo, ya sea profesional, de ocio y educativas. OTRAS HERRAMIENTAS
  13. 13. Las herramientas de la Web 2.0 en el uso educativo nos facilita compartir material didáctico a nuestros alumnos, generar espacios colaborativos, construir entornos de trabajo y facilitar el seguimiento de docentes y estudiantes. COMENTARIO FINAL

