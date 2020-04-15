Voip CentOS Asterisk

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ACTIVIDAD 4: TELEF�NIA SOBRE IP (VoIP) Siguiendo los pasos dados en la �ltima clase, descargo la imagen .ISO de Centos. Vo...
Le ponemos de momento 4 gigas de RAM:
Comenzamos la instalaci�n:
Ah� va: Elegimos el idioma:
Nos muestra un resumen (podemos modificar lo que no nos convenza):
Elegimos el modo de particionado y le damos a 'Listo' y empezamos la instalaci�n propiamente dicha. Paralelamente a la ins...
Y creamos un usuario: Al terminar pide reiniciar:
Comprobamos que arranca bien: En mi ordenador voy a la p�gina de descargas de Elastix. Voy a descargar la �ltima versi�n, ...
VMWare ha detectado la .ISO como si fuera Fedora. Yo a�n as�, sigo. Aqu� cambio de Fedora a Centos:
Le doy un nombre:
Por ahora queda con estas caracter�sticas:
Y ya comienza la instalaci�n:
Me sale una interfaz de configuraci�n de Centos id�ntica a la de la otra instalaci�n que hice antes:
Le pongo la misma configuraci�n que antes. El siguente paso es ponerle la password al usuario root de la base de datos Mys...
Ahora pide la password para el usuario del componente FreePBX, que ser� la centralita y acto seguido me saca el prompt de ...
Elastix nos muestra la IP que ha cogido (la configuraci�n que yo le puse es por DHCP, as� que si reiniciamos El Centos pod...
Ahora intento acceder y no llego. En mi ordenador no le tengo creada ninguna IP dentro del rango de la red 192.168.180.0, ...
Accedemos mediante el usuario admin y la password definida durante la configuraci�n. Aqu� tenemos el panel de administraci...
Ahora configuramos la extensi�n: Pongo la misma que t�, 1000, con password por ejemplo 1234:
Le damos a submitsubmit / apply configapply config para que guarde los cambios y vemos que ya se ha creado: Creo otras dos...
Localizo la app Zoiper en Google Play y la instalo:
La abro:
Acepto las condiciones:
Siguiente pantalla, acepto:
Pulso en Config o en Settings:
Pincho en Accounts:
A�ado una cuenta:
Le digo que ya tengo una cuenta:
Le doy a gestionar configuraci�n:
Le doy a SIP:
Voy poni�ndole los datos de configuraci�n: A�ado la IP del servidor de la centralita:
Pongo la contrase�a:
Le pongo una de las extensiones que he creado:
Veo que que la cuenta ya est� creada:
Luego instalo en el otro tel�fono el Zoiper y llamo de uno a otro:
Y luego llamo del segundo a primero:
Y veo el registro de las llamadas perdidas: He de decir que la calidad del sonido es bastante mala, habr�a que configurarl...
Ahora voy a instalar Zoiper en una de las m�quinas virtuales, un Windows 7: Instalo el software:
Lanzo el asistente de configuraci�n: Acepto la licencia: Sigo el asistente:
Lo lanzo y permito que el firewall deje pasar el tr�fico:
Lo configuro: SettingsSettings / Account typeAccount type: SIPSIP: Configuro el cliente con los datos de la extensi�n, la ...
La cuenta queda a�adida:
A�ado un contacto:
Hacemos una llamada y vemos que funciona:
Ahora lo instalo en otro port�til que tengo y pruebo a llamar a uno de los tel�fonos:
Para que los port�tiles puedan recibir llamadas en Zoiper ha sido necesario desactivar en ellos la opci�n STUN, ya que me ...
Nunca habr�a pensado que llegar�a ha hacer una centralita de VoIP. Por ahora esto es todo, aunque Elastix es altamente con...
Voip CentOS Asterisk
Voip CentOS Asterisk
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Voip CentOS Asterisk

22 views

Published on

Instalación del servicio de VOIP sobre CentOS con Asterisk.

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Voip CentOS Asterisk

  1. 1. ACTIVIDAD 4: TELEF�NIA SOBRE IP (VoIP) Siguiendo los pasos dados en la �ltima clase, descargo la imagen .ISO de Centos. Voy a instalar el sistema operativo en una m�quina virtual y luego instalar� Elastix, que har� de centralita. Empezamos por tanto a crear la m�quina virtual eligiendo el fichero de ubicaci�n del fichero .ISO:
  2. 2. Le ponemos de momento 4 gigas de RAM:
  3. 3. Comenzamos la instalaci�n:
  4. 4. Ah� va: Elegimos el idioma:
  5. 5. Nos muestra un resumen (podemos modificar lo que no nos convenza):
  6. 6. Elegimos el modo de particionado y le damos a 'Listo' y empezamos la instalaci�n propiamente dicha. Paralelamente a la instalaci�n le ponemos la contrase�a a root:
  7. 7. Y creamos un usuario: Al terminar pide reiniciar:
  8. 8. Comprobamos que arranca bien: En mi ordenador voy a la p�gina de descargas de Elastix. Voy a descargar la �ltima versi�n, la 4. Acabo de caer en la cuenta de que es una .ISO (se me hab�a olvidado despu�s de ver la clase), que instala primero una m�quina Centos y luego sobre ella el Elastix. Bueno, pues me pongo a ello.
  9. 9. VMWare ha detectado la .ISO como si fuera Fedora. Yo a�n as�, sigo. Aqu� cambio de Fedora a Centos:
  10. 10. Le doy un nombre:
  11. 11. Por ahora queda con estas caracter�sticas:
  12. 12. Y ya comienza la instalaci�n:
  13. 13. Me sale una interfaz de configuraci�n de Centos id�ntica a la de la otra instalaci�n que hice antes:
  14. 14. Le pongo la misma configuraci�n que antes. El siguente paso es ponerle la password al usuario root de la base de datos Mysql que usar� Elastix:
  15. 15. Ahora pide la password para el usuario del componente FreePBX, que ser� la centralita y acto seguido me saca el prompt de Centos: Vemos la IP de la m�quina:
  16. 16. Elastix nos muestra la IP que ha cogido (la configuraci�n que yo le puse es por DHCP, as� que si reiniciamos El Centos podr�a coger una IP diferente). Lanzamos algunos comandos para saber el nombre de la m�quina, el sistema operativo, la versi�n del kernel y la configuraci�n de la red: uname -armuname -arm route -nroute -n
  17. 17. Ahora intento acceder y no llego. En mi ordenador no le tengo creada ninguna IP dentro del rango de la red 192.168.180.0, as� que a�ado una interfaz de red en modo bridge y ya s� puedo acceder: El servidor https me pregunta si quiero recordar el certificado. Lo vemos:
  18. 18. Accedemos mediante el usuario admin y la password definida durante la configuraci�n. Aqu� tenemos el panel de administraci�n: Vamos a crear una extensi�n. Clicamos en elastixelastix / PBX ConfigurationPBX Configuration / Add extensionAdd extension / opci�n 'device: generic SIP devicegeneric SIP device' / SubmitSubmit:
  19. 19. Ahora configuramos la extensi�n: Pongo la misma que t�, 1000, con password por ejemplo 1234:
  20. 20. Le damos a submitsubmit / apply configapply config para que guarde los cambios y vemos que ya se ha creado: Creo otras dos m�s: Voy a ver si consigo que zoiper funcione en mis dos m�viles. Pongo las pantallazos de instalaci�n de uno de ellos: Veo que el servidor ha variado la IP:
  21. 21. Localizo la app Zoiper en Google Play y la instalo:
  22. 22. La abro:
  23. 23. Acepto las condiciones:
  24. 24. Siguiente pantalla, acepto:
  25. 25. Pulso en Config o en Settings:
  26. 26. Pincho en Accounts:
  27. 27. A�ado una cuenta:
  28. 28. Le digo que ya tengo una cuenta:
  29. 29. Le doy a gestionar configuraci�n:
  30. 30. Le doy a SIP:
  31. 31. Voy poni�ndole los datos de configuraci�n: A�ado la IP del servidor de la centralita:
  32. 32. Pongo la contrase�a:
  33. 33. Le pongo una de las extensiones que he creado:
  34. 34. Veo que que la cuenta ya est� creada:
  35. 35. Luego instalo en el otro tel�fono el Zoiper y llamo de uno a otro:
  36. 36. Y luego llamo del segundo a primero:
  37. 37. Y veo el registro de las llamadas perdidas: He de decir que la calidad del sonido es bastante mala, habr�a que configurarlo bien, aunque se oye.
  38. 38. Ahora voy a instalar Zoiper en una de las m�quinas virtuales, un Windows 7: Instalo el software:
  39. 39. Lanzo el asistente de configuraci�n: Acepto la licencia: Sigo el asistente:
  40. 40. Lo lanzo y permito que el firewall deje pasar el tr�fico:
  41. 41. Lo configuro: SettingsSettings / Account typeAccount type: SIPSIP: Configuro el cliente con los datos de la extensi�n, la password y la IP del sevidor: La cuenta queda as�:
  42. 42. La cuenta queda a�adida:
  43. 43. A�ado un contacto:
  44. 44. Hacemos una llamada y vemos que funciona:
  45. 45. Ahora lo instalo en otro port�til que tengo y pruebo a llamar a uno de los tel�fonos:
  46. 46. Para que los port�tiles puedan recibir llamadas en Zoiper ha sido necesario desactivar en ellos la opci�n STUN, ya que me daba error 503 service unavailableerror 503 service unavailable. Una vez aplicado el cambio y reiniciado Zoiper veo que ya recibo llamadas en el ordenador:
  47. 47. Nunca habr�a pensado que llegar�a ha hacer una centralita de VoIP. Por ahora esto es todo, aunque Elastix es altamente configurable y podr�an hacerse muchas cosas. �Un saludo!

×