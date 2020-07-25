Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tipos y Topologías de Redes República Bolivariana del Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación I.U.P Santi...
 Introducción  ¿Qué son las Redes de Computadoras?  ¿Cuáles son las topologías de red más comunes?  Ejemplo de un dise...
En esta presente investigación se encuentra basada en Los Tipos y Tipologías de Redes las cuales poseen una gran importanc...
La definición más precisa de una red es la de un sistema de comunicaciones, ya que permite comunicarse con otros usuarios ...
Por lo general, las redes informáticas se clasifican según su alcance, del siguiente modo:  LAN. Local Area Network (“Red...
También pueden clasificarse las redes según la tecnología que permite la conexión, de la siguiente manera:  Redes Alámbri...
Se denomina Topología de Red al modelo de interconexión que dispone de las relaciones entre clientes y servidores dentro d...
Asumimos un hogar con 2 pisos donde existen dos computadoras de escritorio (una arriba y una abajo) y 2 Laptops. En la pla...
Luego para obtener el acceso al internet mediante la red de Wi-Fi sólo se necesitaremos el nombre de la red y una contrase...
Gracias a esta presentación pudimos conocer un poco más sobre los tipos y tipologías de redes que hay, dónde cada uno de e...
 https://www.caracteristicas.co/redes-de- computadoras/  https://www.monografias.com/trabajos5/redes/rede s.shtml  http...
Tipos y Topologías de Redes

Julio Zambrano
C.I 28.435.857
Ing. Eléctrica

Tipos y Topologías de Redes

  1. 1. Tipos y Topologías de Redes República Bolivariana del Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación I.U.P Santiago Mariño Cabimas – Edo. Zulia Julio Zambrano C.I 28.435.857 Ing. Eléctrica Profesor: Ángel Lugo Materia: Informática
  2. 2.  Introducción  ¿Qué son las Redes de Computadoras?  ¿Cuáles son las topologías de red más comunes?  Ejemplo de un diseño de una red doméstica con 4 computadoras, conectividad Wi-Fi y acceso a Internet dónde se explicarán los pasos para su ejecución, los materiales que se necesitan y como se dispondrán.  Conclusión  Bibliografía Índice
  3. 3. En esta presente investigación se encuentra basada en Los Tipos y Tipologías de Redes las cuales poseen una gran importancia y utilidad en muchísimos ámbitos, tanto como personal, institucional, empresarial, etc. De igual manera comenzaremos hablando sobre lo que es una red de computadoras, dónde también abarcaremos cómo se encuentran clasificadas. Luego tendremos cuales son las tipologías de redes más comunes y finalmente explicaremos el diseño de una red doméstica para cuatro computadoras y dos laptops. Espero que esta presentación sea de gran utilidad para todos y poder adquirir más conocimientos sobre éste presente tópico. Introducción
  4. 4. La definición más precisa de una red es la de un sistema de comunicaciones, ya que permite comunicarse con otros usuarios y compartir archivos. Es decir es un sistema de comunicaciones que conecta a varias unidades y que les permite intercambiar información. Se entiende por red al conjunto interconectado de ordenadores autómomos. Se dice que dos ordenadores están interconectados, si éstos son capaces de intercambiar información. La conexión no necesita hacerse a través de un hilo de cobre , también puede hacerse mediante el uso de láser, microondas y satélites de comunicación. ¿Qué son las Redes de Computadoras?
  5. 5. Por lo general, las redes informáticas se clasifican según su alcance, del siguiente modo:  LAN. Local Area Network (“Red de Área Local”). Se llama a las redes de menor tamaño, como las de un locutorio o cyber café, o una casa.  MAN. Metropolitan Area Network (“Red de Área Metropolitana”). Se le designa a redes de tamaño intermedio, como las de los campus universitarios o las grandes bibliotecas y empresas.  WAN. Wide Area Network (“Red de Área Amplia”). Es como se llama a las redes de mayor envergadura y alcance, como la red global de Internet. ¿Cuáles son los tipos de red de computadoras?
  6. 6. También pueden clasificarse las redes según la tecnología que permite la conexión, de la siguiente manera:  Redes Alámbricas. Entrelazan computadores mediante algún sistema físico de cables: por trenzado, cable coaxial o fibra óptica.  Redes Inalámbricas. Conectan sus computadores mediante medios dispersos y de alcance de área, como ondas de radio, infrarrojo o microondas. ¿Cuáles son los tipos de red de computadoras?
  7. 7. Se denomina Topología de Red al modelo de interconexión que dispone de las relaciones entre clientes y servidores dentro de una red. Entre lo más comunes tenemos los siguientes:  Lineal o en bus. Un servidor está a la cabeza de la red y los clientes repartidos a lo largo de una línea recta a partir de él. Esta línea es el único canal de comunicación, llamado bus o backbone(columna vertebral).  En estrella. El servidor está en el centro y cada cliente tiene una conexión exclusiva con él, por lo que la comunicación entre servidores debe pasar primero por el centro.  En anillo o circular. Todas las computadoras están conectadas en círculo, en contacto con las cercanas y en igualdad de condiciones. ¿Cuáles son las topologías de red más comunes?
  8. 8. Asumimos un hogar con 2 pisos donde existen dos computadoras de escritorio (una arriba y una abajo) y 2 Laptops. En la planta de abajo, tenemos una computadora de escritorio y una laptop, en la planta de arriba tenemos otra PC de escritorio y la otra laptop. El módem Wi-Fi se encuentra en la planta de abajo junto a la PC de escritorio que ahí se encuentra, a diferencia de la computadora que se encuentra en el piso de arriba que no se encuentra muy cerca del módem Wi-Fi, ésta necesita el cable Ethernet o Cable LAN, que vaya desde la computadora de la planta de arriba hacia el módem Wi-Fi en la plata de abajo. Ejemplo de un diseño de una red doméstica con 4 computadoras, conectividad Wi-Fi y acceso a Internet, dónde se explicarán los pasos para su ejecución, los materiales que se requieren y como se dispondrán.
  9. 9. Luego para obtener el acceso al internet mediante la red de Wi-Fi sólo se necesitaremos el nombre de la red y una contraseña con carácteres alfanuméricos para poder accesar a dicha red.
  10. 10. Gracias a esta presentación pudimos conocer un poco más sobre los tipos y tipologías de redes que hay, dónde cada uno de ellos tiene su uso determinado de acuerdo a lo que deba hacer, ya sea para un alcance de gran extensión, de mediana o de media, gracias a los distintos tipos de redes hoy en día es más fácil realizar cualquier tarea o actividad que se requiera, ya sea en el ámbito laboral, educativo o sobre negocios. Toda esta información presentada mediante este trabajo es de gran utilidad y beneficio de todos nosotros porque nos brinda la oportunida de realizar, compartir y llevar a cabo el desarrollo de nuestras diversas tareas y actividades, donde cada vez veremos que el uso de éstas herramientas está empezando a ser cada vez más frecuente. Conclusión
  11. 11.  https://www.caracteristicas.co/redes-de- computadoras/  https://www.monografias.com/trabajos5/redes/rede s.shtml  https://capaocho8.com/topologias-de-redes-mas- comunes/ Referencias Bibliográficas

