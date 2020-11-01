Successfully reported this slideshow.
Rep�blica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educaci�n Universitaria Ciencia y Tecnolog�a Unive...
Cruz Villarroel
Unidad IV.
Electiva III.

Presentacion Power Point

  1. 1. Rep�blica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educaci�n Universitaria Ciencia y Tecnolog�a Universidad Polit�cnica Territorial Jos� Antonio Anzo�tegui Profesora: Elizabeth Alfonzo Noviembre, 2020. T.S.U.: Cruz Villarroel
  2. 2. EPS y los Pueblos Ind�genas La realidad pluri�tnica y multicultural demuestra que los asentamientos ind�genas m�s fuertes y representativos culturalmente est�n en la regi�n Guayana, donde etnias como la Ye�kuana, San�ama, E��epa, Yaruro, Warao, Piaroa y Yanomami constituyen comunidades respetadas por sus tradiciones ancestrales en la regi�n. Esta regi�n se ha constituido en un epicentro para la proliferaci�n de EPS. Se apuesta por que las EPS sigan algunos principios ambientalistas ind�genas. Con esto se incorporar�a saberes populares (ancestrales) a la producci�n, a la vez, se resolver�a el problema de la utilizaci�n de mano de obra ind�gena barata por parte de empresas nacionales y trasnacionales de escasa responsabilidad social.
  3. 3. La Alternativa Bolivariana para la Am�rica (ALBA), es la respuesta que los pueblos emancipados est�n dando al Tratado de Libre Comercio (ALCA), el ALBA busca la complementariedad, la creaci�n de riqueza social regional, la articulaci�n de escalas que abaraten costos, un mayor respeto a la naturaleza. Al igual que las empresas recuperadas, las EPS tambi�n encuentran en el circuito del ALBA posibilidades in�ditas en otros lados. En un primer momento, pueden mostrarse las experiencias exitosas a fin de ir aprendiendo de ellas y multiplicar sus alcances, as� mismo, sirve para ir tejiendo redes de integraci�n por abajo, con formatos flexibles que innoven en formas de distribuci�n, comercializaci�n e intercambio de bienes, orientados fundamentalmente a la satisfacci�n de necesidades sociales de los pueblos. Al igual que las empresas recuperadas, las EPS tambi�n encuentran en el circuito del ALBA posibilidades in�ditas en otros lados. En un primer momento, pueden mostrarse las experiencias exitosas a fin de ir aprendiendo de ellas y multiplicar sus alcances, as� mismo, sirve para ir tejiendo redes de integraci�n por abajo, con formatos flexibles que innoven en formas de distribuci�n, comercializaci�n e intercambio de bienes, orientados fundamentalmente a la satisfacci�n de necesidades sociales de los pueblos.
  4. 4. Las EPS y las Empresas Recuperadas La recuperaci�n de empresas es una forma de devolver a la comunidad, especialmente a los trabajadores, una riqueza de la que hab�an sido despojados. Las empresas recuperadas est�n m�s cerca del modelo de EPS que del modelo cooperativo, principalmente porque para su triunfo necesitan del apoyo decidido de la comunidad, adem�s de que superan una situaci�n de propiedad privada con otra de propiedad colectiva. Una empresa que se recupera recibe el apoyo comunitario cuando su reapertura genera beneficios comunitarios en forma de empleo, insumos m�s baratos, recuperaci�n de zonas, trabajo colectivo, empleos indirectos, etc.
  5. 5. Los vertiginosos cambios de la sociedad moderna, principalmente en lo que tiene que ver con la aplicaci�n de nuevas tecnolog�as y nuevos comportamientos sociales, ha generado la aparici�n de nuevas profesiones con grandes posibilidades. Por todo esto, las EPS son las estructuras econ�micas adecuadas para la puesta en marcha de nuevos yacimientos de empleo. Los diferentes tipos de EPS, especialmente las Unidades de Producci�n Comunales y las Unidades de Servicios Comunales, est�n especialmente capacitadas para brindar servicios tales como: Desarrollo de los servicios a domicilio, producto del envejecimiento de la poblaci�n y la incorporaci�n de la mujer al mundo laboral El sector de la atenci�n a la infancia El desarrollo de las nuevas tecnolog�as de informaci�n y comunicaci�n.
  6. 6. El socialismo siempre ha sabido que la formaci�n es la piedra angular de su �xito y de su fracaso. Una formaci�n t�cnica que permita el progreso humano, pero tambi�n formaci�n ciudadana guiada por el compromiso y una altura de miras real. Las aldeas universitarias, como parte de la reestructuraci�n de una educaci�n superior al servicio del desarrollo humano y no del beneficio empresarial, se convierten en centro neur�lgicos del proceso revolucionario rumbo al socialismo. Es aqu� donde se vuelve esencial la cooperaci�n en investigaci�n y desarrollo entre las EPS y las aldeas universitarias.
  7. 7. La revoluci�n bolivariana ha adoptado un modelo alternativo de desarrollo que parte de las necesidades y potencialidades reales, que busca una econom�a m�s democr�tica y solidaria en la que participen y ganen todos por igual. El Desarrollo End�geno es una propuesta que busca superar la din�mica monoproductora, rentista y petrolera que caracteriza la econom�a venezolana. El Desarrollo End�geno requiere nuevas formas de organizaci�n popular que oriente la acci�n de las comunidades organizadas hacia la constituci�n de unidades productivas que, en acci�n conjunta con el Estado, permita la conformaci�n de N�cleos de Desarrollo End�geno convenientemente ubicados en el territorio. Las EPS dan origen y promueven NUDE. En consecuencia, son corresponsables del desarrollo nacional y propulsoras de nuevas ciudades o centros poblados.
  8. 8. Uno de los m�s relevantes aportes institucionales de la V Rep�blica a la experiencia administrativa tiene que ver con la participaci�n en el Estado de un sinf�n de peque�as organizaciones que redireccionan los objetivos del mismo. En el desarrollo de las EPS es inexcusable un protocolo de comportamiento desde el Estado para que el rumbo al socialismo que implican estas empresas no se vea frenado e impedido en los recovecos del burocratismo, en un celo m�s atento a cumplir la norma que a solucionar problemas o en una falta de consideraci�n hacia los m�s humildes y generosos que son los que se encuentran detr�s de las EPS.

