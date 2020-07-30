Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
July 28, 2020 Eglinton Crosstown LRT Construction Liaison Committee Victoria Park Avenue to Kennedy Station
Section Three and Four At-Grade: O’Connor Stop to Ionview Stop
CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES 3 Location Activity Approx. Date & Duration O’Connor Stop • Final concrete works (curb) Early Augu...
ROSEMOUNT DRIVE AND EGLINTON AVE E 4 Early January – Mid August 2020 • North side closure for Massey Creek Construction • ...
BIRCHMOUNT ROAD TO KENNEDY ROAD LATE APRIL TO MID AUGUST 2020 – NORTH SIDE EARLY SEPTEMBER TO LATE OCTOBER 2020 – SOUTH SI...
IONVIEW ROAD TO KENNEDY ROAD 6 • Boulevard restoration works include: • Removal of existing asphalt and curbs • Constructi...
CONSTRUCTION PROGRESS PHOTOS 7 BIRCHMOUNT STOP NORTH – REBAR INSALLATION HAKIMI/LEBOVIC STOP WESTBOUND SHELTER INSTALLATIO...
Kennedy Station
KENNEDY STATION UPDATE 9 Location Activity Approx. Date & Duration Kennedy Station Main Entrance • Concrete works • Masonr...
CURRENT TRAFFIC CONFIGURATION EGLINTON AVENUE EAST AND KENNEDY ROAD INTERSECTION 10 • Crews will be performing road works ...
GO WEST PLATFORM RELOCATION AND PEDESTRIAN DETOUR KENNEDY STATION AUGUST 17, 2020 11 • As part of GO Transit improvements ...
CONSTRUCTION PROGRESS PHOTOS 12 GO WEST PLATFORM FRAMING AND CURTAIN WALL STATION BOX ROOF SLAB
Pharmacy to Kennedy Construction Liaison Meeting - July 2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pharmacy to Kennedy Construction Liaison Meeting - July 2020

17 views

Published on

deck

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pharmacy to Kennedy Construction Liaison Meeting - July 2020

  1. 1. July 28, 2020 Eglinton Crosstown LRT Construction Liaison Committee Victoria Park Avenue to Kennedy Station
  2. 2. Section Three and Four At-Grade: O’Connor Stop to Ionview Stop
  3. 3. CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES 3 Location Activity Approx. Date & Duration O’Connor Stop • Final concrete works (curb) Early August, 2020 for one week Pharmacy Stop • East and west platform edge tile installation Ongoing through to early August 2020 Hakimi/Lebovic Stop • Shelter Installation (North) • Shelter Installation (South) Complete Early 2021 (1 shelter remaining) Golden Mile Stop • Stop construction: Formwork and rebar Through to late August 2020 Birchmount Stop • Rebar Installation • Concrete works Complete Ongoing through to mid August 2020 Ionview Stop • Excavation for north platform Early August, 2020 for one week Ionview Road to Kennedy Road – North Side • Permanent sidewalk and curb installation, boulevard restoration and driveway tie-ins. Through to mid August 2020 Birchmount Road to Kennedy Road – South Side • Permanent sidewalk and curb installation, boulevard restoration and driveway tie-ins. Early September – Late October 2020 Birchmount Road to Ionview Road • Track Work Ongoing through to early August 2020
  4. 4. ROSEMOUNT DRIVE AND EGLINTON AVE E 4 Early January – Mid August 2020 • North side closure for Massey Creek Construction • Reconnection of culvert – ongoing through to mid August 2020 MASSEY CREEK
  5. 5. BIRCHMOUNT ROAD TO KENNEDY ROAD LATE APRIL TO MID AUGUST 2020 – NORTH SIDE EARLY SEPTEMBER TO LATE OCTOBER 2020 – SOUTH SIDE 5 • Permanent sidewalk and curb installation, boulevard restoration and driveway tie-ins. • The work will impact the eastbound and westbound curb lanes, work will be completed in sections.
  6. 6. IONVIEW ROAD TO KENNEDY ROAD 6 • Boulevard restoration works include: • Removal of existing asphalt and curbs • Construction of new sidewalks and curbs • Driveway tie-ins to the newly widened road • Partial or full driveway closures of up to one week will be required to complete the work. • Driveway closures will be alternating, and vehicular access will be maintained for the duration of the work. Boulevard Restoration Works Ongoing through mid-August 2020
  7. 7. CONSTRUCTION PROGRESS PHOTOS 7 BIRCHMOUNT STOP NORTH – REBAR INSALLATION HAKIMI/LEBOVIC STOP WESTBOUND SHELTER INSTALLATION BIRCHMOUNT TO ROSEMOUNT TRACK WORK PHARMACY STOP– GRINDING FOR TACTILE PLATE INSTALLATION
  8. 8. Kennedy Station
  9. 9. KENNEDY STATION UPDATE 9 Location Activity Approx. Date & Duration Kennedy Station Main Entrance • Concrete works • Masonry works • Conduit installation, plumbing and sheet metal works • Structural steel and decking Ongoing through to late 2020 Kennedy Station – East of GO • Concrete works • Electrical and mechanical works Ongoing through to late 2020 Kennedy Station Concourse Level/Station Box • Excavation • Waterproofing • Concrete works Ongoing through to late 2020 Kennedy Portal (west of Kennedy Road) • Tunnel ventilation • Installation of light fixtures Ongoing through to late 2020 Kennedy Station West Portal and Go Platform • Backfill and concrete works • Curtain wall and glazing • Roofing and painting at shelters • Mechanical and electrical works Ongoing through to late 2020 Eglinton Ave E and Kennedy Road intersection • Decking Removal • Roadworks (four corners of the intersection) Complete Ongoing through late August 2020
  10. 10. CURRENT TRAFFIC CONFIGURATION EGLINTON AVENUE EAST AND KENNEDY ROAD INTERSECTION 10 • Crews will be performing road works within the four corners of the Eglinton Ave East and Kennedy Road intersection. • A shared through and right turn lane will be implemented for northbound and southbound traffic at the intersection. • Periodic crosswalk closures will be required to complete the work. A minimum of three crosswalks will be maintained all times. Signage will be installed directing pedestrians to available crosswalks. Mid July – Late August 2020
  11. 11. GO WEST PLATFORM RELOCATION AND PEDESTRIAN DETOUR KENNEDY STATION AUGUST 17, 2020 11 • As part of GO Transit improvements at Kennedy GO Station, crews at Kennedy Station will be temporarily relocating the west GO Transit platform as early as August 17, 2020. • Pedestrians will be rerouted through the Kennedy TTC Station • This configuration will remain in place for approximately one year.
  12. 12. CONSTRUCTION PROGRESS PHOTOS 12 GO WEST PLATFORM FRAMING AND CURTAIN WALL STATION BOX ROOF SLAB

×