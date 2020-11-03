Successfully reported this slideshow.
November 2020 Fairbank Station & Oakwood Station Station Update
Fairbank Station
FAIRBANK STATION UPDATE 3CENTRAL WEST WORKS MONTHLY MEETING Activity Location Approx. Date & Duration Traffic Flip Dufferi...
CURRENT TRAFFIC CONFIGURATION 4 October 2020 – January 2021 CENTRAL WEST WORKS MONTHLY MEETING
CONSTRUCTION PROGRESS PHOTOS 5CENTRAL WEST WORKS MONTHLY MEETING STATION BOX CONCOURSE SLAB 3 REBAR COMPLETED SECONDARY EN...
Oakwood Station
OAKWOOD STATION UPDATE 7INSERT FOOTER Activity Location Approx. Date & Duration Station Box Construction Concrete pours, f...
CURRENT TRAFFIC CONFIGURATION 8 Expected to remain in place through late January 2021
UPCOMING TRAFFIC CONFIGURATION 9 Late January 2021– September 2021 INSERT FOOTER
CONSTRUCTION PROGRESS PHOTOS 10INSERT FOOTER ESCALATOR INSTALLATION – STATION BOX MASONRY BLOCK INSTALLATION – SECONDARY E...
Fairbank & Oakwood Construction Updates Deck - November 2020
