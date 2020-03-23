Central Open House Presentation Deck - March 23 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EGLINTON CROSSTOWN CONSTRUCTION UPDATE CENTRAL OPEN HOUSE | MARCH 23, 2020
WELCOME Our Central Open House will feature the following stations: • Chaplin • Avenue • Eglinton • Mount Pleasant • and L...
EGLINTON CROSSTOWN LRT PROJECT • A 19-kilometre route separated from regular traffic • 10-kilometres underground; 9-kilome...
PROJECT PROGRESS  Maintenance and Storage Facility complete  12 vehicles received  50% of track installed  Mining comp...
2019 PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS
FIRST LIGHT RAIL VEHICLE ON MAINLINE
7
8
9
TTC STATION UNDERPINNING
CHAPLIN STATION RENDERINGS MAIN ENTRANCE SECONDARY ENTRANCE PLATFORMTERTIARY ENTRANCE
CHAPLIN STATION: WHAT TO EXPECT Year What to Expect 2019 Milestones • All station roof pours completed Remaining Work for ...
CHAPLIN STATION PROGRESS PHOTOS DEEP EXCAVATION BENEATH THE STATION ROOF MAIN ENTRANCE/DEEP EXCAVATION
AVENUE STATION RENDERINGS Station Features  Accessible main entrance  Covered & uncovered bicycle parking  Retail space...
AVENUE STATION MINING PROGRESS
AVENUE STATION: WHAT TO EXPECT Year What to Expect 2019 Milestone • Completion of final lining between the main and second...
AVENUE STATION PROGRESS PHOTOS FINAL LINING WORKSFINAL LINING WORKS
EGLINTON STATION RENDERINGS Station Features  Accessible main entrance  Covered & uncovered bicycle parking  Retail spa...
EGLINTON STATION: WHAT TO EXPECT Year What to Expect 2019 Milestone • All pedestrian crosswalks open at Yonge Street and E...
EGLINTON STATION PROGRESS PHOTOS MAIN ENTRANCEDEEP EXCAVATION
MOUNT PLEASANT STATION RENDERINGS MAIN ENTRANCE SECONDARY ENTRANCE CONCOURSE PLATFORM
MOUNT PLEASANT STATION: WHAT TO EXPECT Year What to Expect 2019 Milestone • Completion of shallow excavation and roof cons...
MOUNT PLEASANT STATION PROGRESS PHOTOS MAIN ENTRANCE EXAVATIONDEEP EXCAVATION SECONDARY ENTRANCE
LEASIDE STATION RENDERINGS MAIN ENTRANCE PLATFORM LOBBY SECONDARY ENTRANCE
LEASIDE STATION: WHAT TO EXPECT Year What to Expect 2019 Milestone • Completion of road decking • Completion of shallow ex...
LEASIDE STATION PROGRESS PHOTOS MAIN ENTRANCESECONDARY ENTRANCE
SYSTEMS AND TRACK RENDERINGS TRACTION POWER SUBSTATION 10 OVERHEAD CATENARY SYSTEM
SYSTEMS AND TRACK: WHAT TO EXPECT Year What to Expect Remaining Work for 2020 • Track installation from Mount Dennis Stati...
SYSTEMS AND TRACK PROGRESS PHOTOS OVERHEAD CATENARY SYSTEM AT WEST GUIDEWAY TRACTION POWER SUB STATION 10 DELIVERY
COMMUNITY BENEFITS & INVESTMENT • The Eglinton Crosstown LRT Project contractually requires the constructor, Crosslinx Tra...
31 THANK YOU! • ?
Central Open House Presentation Deck - March 23 2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Central Open House Presentation Deck - March 23 2020

51 views

Published on

Presentation Materials for the Central Open House - March 23 2020

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Central Open House Presentation Deck - March 23 2020

  1. 1. EGLINTON CROSSTOWN CONSTRUCTION UPDATE CENTRAL OPEN HOUSE | MARCH 23, 2020
  2. 2. WELCOME Our Central Open House will feature the following stations: • Chaplin • Avenue • Eglinton • Mount Pleasant • and Leaside 2
  3. 3. EGLINTON CROSSTOWN LRT PROJECT • A 19-kilometre route separated from regular traffic • 10-kilometres underground; 9-kilometres at surface in east • 15 underground stations and 10 surface stops • A maintenance and storage facility • Transit communications system • Links to 54 bus routes, 3 subway stations, GO Transit, UP Express station
  4. 4. PROJECT PROGRESS  Maintenance and Storage Facility complete  12 vehicles received  50% of track installed  Mining complete at Laird and Oakwood stations  Deep excavation underway or complete at all stations
  5. 5. 2019 PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS
  6. 6. FIRST LIGHT RAIL VEHICLE ON MAINLINE
  7. 7. 7
  8. 8. 8
  9. 9. 9
  10. 10. TTC STATION UNDERPINNING
  11. 11. CHAPLIN STATION RENDERINGS MAIN ENTRANCE SECONDARY ENTRANCE PLATFORMTERTIARY ENTRANCE
  12. 12. CHAPLIN STATION: WHAT TO EXPECT Year What to Expect 2019 Milestones • All station roof pours completed Remaining Work for 2020 • Deep excavation and concrete works • Intersection closure for traffic bridge removal • Traffic configuration changes • Installation of structural steel and panels at entrances
  13. 13. CHAPLIN STATION PROGRESS PHOTOS DEEP EXCAVATION BENEATH THE STATION ROOF MAIN ENTRANCE/DEEP EXCAVATION
  14. 14. AVENUE STATION RENDERINGS Station Features  Accessible main entrance  Covered & uncovered bicycle parking  Retail space in main entrance?? SECONDARY ENTRANCE MAIN ENTRANCE MAIN ENTRANCE INTERIOR AERIAL VIEW
  15. 15. AVENUE STATION MINING PROGRESS
  16. 16. AVENUE STATION: WHAT TO EXPECT Year What to Expect 2019 Milestone • Completion of final lining between the main and secondary entrances. Remaining Work for 2020 • Completion of mining excavation in summer 2020. • Completion of concrete works at entrances. • Completion of final lining works, including installation waterproofing, rebar and formwork. • Begin installation of structural steel and panels at entrances. • Begin implementation of Eglinton Connects.
  17. 17. AVENUE STATION PROGRESS PHOTOS FINAL LINING WORKSFINAL LINING WORKS
  18. 18. EGLINTON STATION RENDERINGS Station Features  Accessible main entrance  Covered & uncovered bicycle parking  Retail space in main entrance?? LOBBY PLATFORM TTC SERVICE BUILDING (BERWICK AVE) MAIN ENTRANCE
  19. 19. EGLINTON STATION: WHAT TO EXPECT Year What to Expect 2019 Milestone • All pedestrian crosswalks open at Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue • TTC underpinning work started Remaining Work for 2020 • Deep excavation • Removal of tunnel boring machines • TTC station underpinning • Construction of the south ventilation building at Berwick Avenue • Construction of the north tunnel ventilation shaft
  20. 20. EGLINTON STATION PROGRESS PHOTOS MAIN ENTRANCEDEEP EXCAVATION
  21. 21. MOUNT PLEASANT STATION RENDERINGS MAIN ENTRANCE SECONDARY ENTRANCE CONCOURSE PLATFORM
  22. 22. MOUNT PLEASANT STATION: WHAT TO EXPECT Year What to Expect 2019 Milestone • Completion of shallow excavation and roof construction. Remaining Work for 2020 • Deep excavation beneath the station roof and entrances. • Reinstatement of utilities. • Concrete works which will form the walls of the station and entrances.
  23. 23. MOUNT PLEASANT STATION PROGRESS PHOTOS MAIN ENTRANCE EXAVATIONDEEP EXCAVATION SECONDARY ENTRANCE
  24. 24. LEASIDE STATION RENDERINGS MAIN ENTRANCE PLATFORM LOBBY SECONDARY ENTRANCE
  25. 25. LEASIDE STATION: WHAT TO EXPECT Year What to Expect 2019 Milestone • Completion of road decking • Completion of shallow excavation • Supported 1200mm watermain Remaining Work for 2020 • Deep excavation, hauling, concrete works and material deliveries will continue on the surface through 2020. • Periodic additional lane closures may be required to facilitate deliveries, dewatering and concrete works. • Permanent works will continue into late 2020, including waterproofing, formwork, rebar installation and concrete works. Concrete structure expected to be complete late 2020.
  26. 26. LEASIDE STATION PROGRESS PHOTOS MAIN ENTRANCESECONDARY ENTRANCE
  27. 27. SYSTEMS AND TRACK RENDERINGS TRACTION POWER SUBSTATION 10 OVERHEAD CATENARY SYSTEM
  28. 28. SYSTEMS AND TRACK: WHAT TO EXPECT Year What to Expect Remaining Work for 2020 • Track installation from Mount Dennis Station to Cedarvale Station and from Leaside Station to Kennedy Station • Installation of traction power cables from Mount Dennis Station to Cedarvale Station and from Laird Station to Kennedy Station • Tunnel lighting installation from West Portal to Chaplin Station and from Mount Pleasant Station to Science Center Station • Overhead Catenary System (OCS) installation from West Portal to Chaplin Station, Mount Pleasant Station to Science Center Station, and from Wynford Dr to Kennedy Station • Traction power systems at Mount Dennis Station and Keelesdale Station will be operational • Begin installation of major electrical equipment, including Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) cabinets and panels, communications infrastructure, field end devices, radio towers, signaling and train control infrastructure, and tunnel ventilation fans
  29. 29. SYSTEMS AND TRACK PROGRESS PHOTOS OVERHEAD CATENARY SYSTEM AT WEST GUIDEWAY TRACTION POWER SUB STATION 10 DELIVERY
  30. 30. COMMUNITY BENEFITS & INVESTMENT • The Eglinton Crosstown LRT Project contractually requires the constructor, Crosslinx Transit Solutions Constructors (CTSC), to embed community benefits in their work, including ensuring that local communities and historically disadvantaged groups benefit directly from the province’s $5.3 billion investment • We are committed to making the pathway to Professional, Administrative and Technical (PAT) roles in the construction industry more accessible to people facing barriers to employment • CTS has hired 152 people in PAT roles to date, as well as 133 apprentices and journey persons from historically disadvantage and equity seeking groups • We are committed to supporting small and medium sized businesses along the Eglinton corridor, businesses impacted by our construction, and social enterprises that create employment and training opportunities for people who face systemic barriers to employment • CTS has spent $587,175.14 on social enterprises and more than $6 million at local businesses
  31. 31. 31 THANK YOU! • ?

×