Critter Control history presentation.pptx

Apr. 19, 2023
Critter Control history presentation.pptx

Apr. 19, 2023
40 years of Critter Control.
Before Critter Control, there were not many options for wildlife control and removal. Some pest control companies offered animal trapping services. There were even less that offered exclusions and remediations. Critter Control pioneered the industry.

40 years of Critter Control.
Before Critter Control, there were not many options for wildlife control and removal. Some pest control companies offered animal trapping services. There were even less that offered exclusions and remediations. Critter Control pioneered the industry.

Critter Control history presentation.pptx

  1. 1. 40 Years of CRITTER CONTROL The History of Critter Control
  2. 2. The Genesis of an Industry • First Bullet – Second bullet • Third bullet – Fourth bullet » Fifth bullet 4/19/2023 2 The predecessors Critter Control: • Clark’s Chimney Service (1981) • Clark’s Critter Control (1983)
  3. 3. 4/19/2023 3
  4. 4. January 17, 1982 Raccoon Removal from Chimney 4/19/2023 4 First critter control • Raccoon removal from chimney • Clean fireplace and chimney • Installed three homemade chimney screens TOTAL REVENUES $102
  5. 5. Clark’s Critter Control 4/19/2023 5
  6. 6. Critter Control Incorporation 6 Critter Control incorporates in 1986.
  7. 7. Eastern Wildlife Damage Control Conference (1988) "Wildlife damage complaints are increasing throughout the United States. Continuing population expansion, spreading urbanization, and increasing wildlife populations are factors in this trend. Damage concerns involve not only agricultural and forestry interests but also urban and suburban residents and the resource managers to whom they turn to for help and advice." Dr. Lee Stribling, Department of Zoology and Wildlife Science, and Dr. Nicholas Holler, Alabama Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit, Auburn University 4/19/2023 7
  8. 8. The Media was taking notice... 4/19/2023 8 “Hundreds of Millions of Dollars are spent annually in the USA dealing with nuisance wildlife control.” The Wall Street Journal
  9. 9. Critter Control Franchises 4/19/2023 9
  10. 10. The Critter Control brand grew rapidly ... Averaging one new office per month over the next decade! 4/19/2023 10
  11. 11. 4/19/2023 11
  12. 12. • First Bullet – Second bullet • Third bullet – Fourth bullet » Fifth bullet Sales 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr 4/19/2023 12 KEY INTELLECTUAL PROPERTIES
  13. 13. Taglines: • The Nation’s Leading Wildlife Control Firm • Over 100 Offices Coast to Coast • Protecting People, Property, and Wildlife • Get Them Out, Keep Them Out 4/19/2023 13 Developing the Brand Trademarks, Service Marks, Taglines Date Critter Control September 6, 1988 1-800-Critter May 24, 2005 Bird Patrol August 10, 2004 Protecting People, Property, and Wildlife May 16, 2006 Raccoon Design September 18, 2007 Critter Chatter June 15, 2013 Get Them Out. Keep Them Out. 2017-present
  14. 14. • First Bullet – Second bullet • Third bullet – Fourth bullet » Fifth bullet • First Bullet – Second bullet • Third bullet – Fourth bullet » Fifth bullet 4/19/2023 14 Page Title AMONG THE FIRST FOR GREEN INDUSTRY HUMANE TRAP STANDARDS INTEGRATED PEST MANAGEMENT CERTIFIED WILDLIFE SPECIALISTS
  15. 15. 4/19/2023 15
  16. 16. Franchise Excellence 4/19/2023 16
  17. 17. Franchise Business Review – Critter Control 4/19/2023 17
  18. 18. Out of 28,000 pest control companies in the U.S., Critter Control grew to #14 a decade ago... 4/19/2023 18
  19. 19. CRITTER CONTROL Franchise Owners 4/19/2023 19
  20. 20. Critter Control in the Media 2014 4/19/2023 20
  21. 21. Critter Control in the Media 2015 4/19/2023 21 http://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=Saturday+Night+Live+ski t+Critter+Control&view=detail&mid=09AC8805DC7772F116410 9AC8805DC7772F11641&FORM=VIRE
  22. 22. The Acquisition of Critter Control 2015 4/19/2023 22

Editor's Notes

  • Before Critter Control, there were not many options for wildlife control and removal. Some pest control companies offered animal trapping services. There were even less that offered exclusions and remediations. Critter Control pioneered the industry.
  • Critter Control was founded in 1983 by Kevin Clark. The business evolved from Kevin’s father. He was a teacher who cleaned chimneys during the summer. Loaned a top hat and a few wire brushes, Kevin started working at Clark’s Chimney Service.
  • Customers called often about birds or raccoons stuck in their chimney. Kevin started offering animal removal from chimneys because of trapping experience from high school. The first animal removal job was on January 17, 1982. He removed a raccoon from a chimney, installed three homemade chimney screens, and cleaned the fireplace and chimney.
  • Mr. Clark shifted from gears from chimney cleaning to wildlife removal services. Word-of-mouth spread naturally. A recurring theme was “we have called everybody, and nobody can help us.” Clark’s Critter Control was featured in Wood and Energy Magazine in April 1982. Clark’s Critter Control was born in 1983.
  • Incorporated in 1986, Critter Control started franchising in 1987 to help more customers. Critter Control provided training, support, equipment financing to franchisees to help get them started. Critter Control averaged one new office per month over the next decade.
  • Pest Control Technology Magazine credited Critter Control with creating the “Category of Wildlife Control”
  • Excellence recognized.
    Over the years, Critter Control earned top rankings such as:
    Best of the Best from Entrepreneur Magazine
    Franchise 500 company every year starting in 1996
    #1 Pest Control Frnachise
    Top-100 home-based franchise

  • 25th anniversary commissioned Franchise Business Review- top 25 franchise. 83% of franchises said their business was exceeding their financial expectations
  • 2002 over 100 offices
  • CC labeled as the World’s Greatest Wildlife Control Co. (2014)
  • Critter Control skit on Saturday Night Live

