Importance of solution architecture

To create an effective automation script, it is important to have knowledge of how the script should look. This is where solution architecture comes into play, it is a discipline in which we consider in-depth knowledge of As-Is and the To-Be process. It paves the way for process optimization and also simplifies the code development process.



To learn more about Solution Architecture, join us in this session.



Agenda:



1. Introductions/ Speaker and Organizer: 5 mins



2. Opening to the session : What is Solution Architecture: 10 mins



3. Role of a Solution Architect: 10 mins



4. Importance of Solution Design: 10 mins



5. Requirement gathering:10 mins



6. Importance of stake-holder engagement:10 mins



7. Role of Re-Framework in solution designing:10 mins



8. Hands-On Session: 15 mins