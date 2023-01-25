Accelerating API Automation

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Discover how Integration Service automates a wide range of API integration use cases. Learn how to build automations faster and seamlessly when combined with UiPath platform capabilities, such as UI automation, document understanding and other UiPath services.
Integration Service enables RPA developers to easily deploy API-based integrations across business processes, such as order-to-cash, contact-to-lead management, and proposal-to-contract processing.
📕 Agenda:
Presentation:
Introducing Integration Service
Building powerful API automation (prebuilt connectors, activities, event triggers)
Deploying API application integration patterns
Supporting multiple users across your enterprise, including IT, COE, RPA and citizen developers
Bringing your own connector: Introducing Connector Builder
Live Demo:
Integration Service Overview
How to quickly build your own connector
Roadmap at-a-glance
Q&A
👨💻 Speakers:
Mark Geene, VP & GM @UiPath
Gunter De Souter, Senior Director, Product Management @UiPath
Discover how Integration Service automates a wide range of API integration use cases. Learn how to build automations faster and seamlessly when combined with UiPath platform capabilities, such as UI automation, document understanding and other UiPath services.
Integration Service enables RPA developers to easily deploy API-based integrations across business processes, such as order-to-cash, contact-to-lead management, and proposal-to-contract processing.
📕 Agenda:
Presentation:
Introducing Integration Service
Building powerful API automation (prebuilt connectors, activities, event triggers)
Deploying API application integration patterns
Supporting multiple users across your enterprise, including IT, COE, RPA and citizen developers
Bringing your own connector: Introducing Connector Builder
Live Demo:
Integration Service Overview
How to quickly build your own connector
Roadmap at-a-glance
Q&A
👨💻 Speakers:
Mark Geene, VP & GM @UiPath
Gunter De Souter, Senior Director, Product Management @UiPath