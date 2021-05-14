Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 14, 2021

Dicono di me | Portfolio Parole in Linea

Dicono di me: cosa pensano i miei Clienti.
  1. 1. E D I T I N G E W R I T I N G C O A C H Un paio di mesi di lavoro con te ho imparato tanto. Quindi, ci tenevo a dirti grazie, perché, davvero, adesso ho una visione più completa e distaccata dei miei lavori. RECENSIONE
  2. 2. E D I T I N G E W R I T I N G C O A C H Sei in cima alla lista delle persone più tecniche che abbia incontrato nel mondo della narrativa. RECENSIONE
  3. 3. T R A D U Z I O N E , E D I T I N G , C O R R E Z I O N E D I B O Z Z E E I M P A G I N A Z I O N E E B O O K Cristina è una traduttrice molto piacevole e professionale. Non potrei essere più felice del suo lavoro. RECENSIONE
  4. 4. T R A D U Z I O N E , C O R R E Z I O N E D I B O Z Z E E I M P A G I N A Z I O N E E B O O K Cristina ha tradotto uno dei miei libri. Va ben oltre nei servizi di traduzione ed editing per rendere tutto perfetto. Lavoratore altamente reattivo e preciso. Ho davvero apprezzato la nostra collaborazione. La consiglio vivamente qui su LinkedIn. RECENSIONE
  5. 5. T R A D U Z I O N E . C O R R E Z I O N E D I B O Z Z E E I M P A G I N A Z I O N E E B O O K Eccellente e va ben oltre al necessario per assicurarsi che tutto sia perfetto. RECENSIONE
  6. 6. T R A D U Z I O N E . C O R R E Z I O N E D I B O Z Z E E I M P A G I N A Z I O N E E B O O K Rapida e precisa. RECENSIONE
  7. 7. T R A D U Z I O N E E L O C A L I Z Z A Z I O N E Per conto nome di Blossom Themes, ho avuto il piacere di lavorare con Cristina. Ci ha aiutato a completare la traduzione di tutti i nostri temi (23 in totale) su WordPress.org in lingua italiana. È professionale, esperta e ci ha aiutato a completare la traduzione in tempo. Soprattutto, è reattiva e paziente durante la lavorazione. Apprezzo veramente il suo duro lavoro e gli sforzi profusi per contribuire alla traduzione dei nostri temi e alla comunità di WordPress per aiutare i nostri utenti italiani. È un piacere raccomandarla. Se stai cercando qualcuno in grado di fornire traduzioni di alta qualità con professionalità, non cercare oltre. Cristina è la persona adatta a te e sarai orgoglioso di lavorare con lei. RECENSIONE
  8. 8. E D I T I N G E W R I T I N G C O A C H Grazie alle tue lezioni di writing coach sto affrontando l'editing del mio romanzo in modo più consapevole. Consigliale agli altri autori, soprattutto a chi edita per la prima volta, perché sono veramente d'aiuto! RECENSIONE

