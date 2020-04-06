Successfully reported this slideshow.
INTEGRACIÓN E INCLUSIÓN EDUCATIVA
1 INCLUSIÓN EDUCATIVA
Surge como consecuencia de la desigualdad educativa y la gran exclusión existente en el sistema educativo, siendo las pers...
Tiene como foco la Educación General, y pretende transformar la cultura, la organización y las prácticas educativas para a...
Barreras en la inclusión educativa López Melero, 2008 Barreras políticas que afectan a las leyes y normativa educativa Bar...
2 INTEGRACIÓN EDUCATIVA
Pretende mejorar la Educación Especial, de forma que este colectivo se eduque en centros ordinarios, con ayudas Se centra ...
No logra romper la dicotomía entre Educación Especial y Educación General Una educación para el alumnado entendido como “n...
INCLUSIÓN ESCOLAR NO ES SINÓNIMO DE INTEGRACIÓN ESCOLAR No es solo el cambio de ubicación del alumnado, como pretende la i...
La inclusión va más allá del plano educativo, es una forma de entender la vida basado en el derecho de todas las personas ...
3 LAS TICS EN LA EDUCACIÓN INCLUSIVA
Favorecen la autonomía del alumnado Promueven una atención individualizada y adaptada Aportan muchas posibilidades a los e...
LAS TICS INCLUYEN
4 BIBLIOGRAFÍA
• LÓPEZ MELERO, M. (2008). Ética y escuela pública: ¿Es posible una escuela sin exclusiones? En Ipland, J. y otros. (eds.)...
Integración e Inclusión Educativa

Presentación sobre la Integración e Inclusión Educativa, aclaración de conceptos y el papel de las TICs.

Integración e Inclusión Educativa

  1. 1. INTEGRACIÓN E INCLUSIÓN EDUCATIVA
  2. 2. 1 INCLUSIÓN EDUCATIVA
  3. 3. Surge como consecuencia de la desigualdad educativa y la gran exclusión existente en el sistema educativo, siendo las personas con discapacidad un colectivo vulnerable Se centra en todo el alumnado, favoreciendo el acceso y participación en igualdad de oportunidades
  4. 4. Tiene como foco la Educación General, y pretende transformar la cultura, la organización y las prácticas educativas para atender a las necesidades de todo el alumnado Busca el compromiso de la Educación General en la educación del alumnado con necesidades educativas
  5. 5. Barreras en la inclusión educativa López Melero, 2008 Barreras políticas que afectan a las leyes y normativa educativa Barreras culturales que suponen discriminación entre el alumnado Barreras didácticas relacionadas con el proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje (currículo, profesorado…)
  6. 6. 2 INTEGRACIÓN EDUCATIVA
  7. 7. Pretende mejorar la Educación Especial, de forma que este colectivo se eduque en centros ordinarios, con ayudas Se centra en el colectivo de alumnos con discapacidad
  8. 8. No logra romper la dicotomía entre Educación Especial y Educación General Una educación para el alumnado entendido como “normal” Una educación para el alumnado con discapacidad
  9. 9. INCLUSIÓN ESCOLAR NO ES SINÓNIMO DE INTEGRACIÓN ESCOLAR No es solo el cambio de ubicación del alumnado, como pretende la integración Es necesario cambiar las prácticas educativas, la actitud del profesorado, metodología, currículo y gestión educativa
  10. 10. La inclusión va más allá del plano educativo, es una forma de entender la vida basado en el derecho de todas las personas La diversidad está presente en todas las escuelas, en todas las aulas, y en todo el alumnado
  11. 11. 3 LAS TICS EN LA EDUCACIÓN INCLUSIVA
  12. 12. Favorecen la autonomía del alumnado Promueven una atención individualizada y adaptada Aportan muchas posibilidades a los estudiantes con discapacidad Benefician la formación del profesorado Son muy motivantes
  13. 13. LAS TICS INCLUYEN
  14. 14. 4 BIBLIOGRAFÍA
  15. 15. • LÓPEZ MELERO, M. (2008). Ética y escuela pública: ¿Es posible una escuela sin exclusiones? En Ipland, J. y otros. (eds.) (2008). La atención a la diversidad: diferentes miradas. Huelva: Hergué, 13- 53. • Cabero Almenara, J. y Córdoba Pérez, M. (2009). Inclusión educativa: inclusión digital. Revista Educación Inclusiva, 2 (1). • Cabero Almenara, J. y Córdoba Pérez, M.(2009). Las TICs para la inclusión educativa. EDUTEC 2009 Brasil. Sociedade do Conhecimento e meio ambiente. Sinergia cientifica e TIC gerando desenvolvimento sustentable, CD.

×