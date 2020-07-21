Rpc reto 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Epidemia 1
2Diagnóstico Anatomía patológica Modalidades de contagio Estructura del virus Replicación viral
  1. 1. Epidemia 1
  2. 2. 2Diagnóstico Anatomía patológica Modalidades de contagio Estructura del virus Replicación viral
  3. 3. El virus toma su nombre de la ciudad alemana de Marburgo, donde fue aislado en 1967 tras una epidemia de fiebre hemorrágica que cundió en el personal de laboratorio encargado de cultivos celulares que había trabajado con riñones de simios verdes ugandeses (Cercopithecus aethiops) importados hacía poco, que luego resultaron estar infectados. En total enfermaron 37 personas. 25 casos ocurrieron entre el personal del laboratorio, por contacto directo con los monos. Siete de estos murieron. 3
  4. 4. Estructura del virus El virus de Marburgo presenta la estructura clásica de los filovirus. El virión presenta una morfología irregular (pleomórfica), pues tiene forma de bastoncillo de longitud variable entre los 800 y los 1400 nm y con un diámetro de alrededor de 80 nm. En ocasiones pueden también tener forma circular, de U o de 6. 4
  5. 5. Replicación viral El virus de Marburgo es capaz de infectar casi todos los órganos (de los linfoides hasta el encéfalo). La transcripción y replicación del virus ocurre en el citoplasma de la célula hospedadora. Se cree que el filamento de ARN se transcribe, gracias a la polimerasa, en una molécula de ARN 5
  6. 6.   Es común la presencia de necrosis focales de hígado, nódulos linfáticos, testículos, ovarios, pulmones, riñones y órganos linfoides. 6
  7. 7. Modalidades de contagio La transmisión interhumana es la principal forma de contagio de la gente. Esto ocurre al entrar en contacto cercano con el enfermo. En particular, el contagio se da a través de los líquidos del cuerpo: sangre, saliva, vómito, heces, orina y secreciones respiratorias. La transmisión por vía sexual es posible durante varias semanas después de la enfermedad. 7
  8. 8. Diagnóstico El diagnóstico se basa esencialmente en el decurso clínico y en los datos epidemiológicos. Un diagnóstico específico se basa en el aislamiento del virus o bien en la evidencia de la respuesta inmunitaria y en la presencia de material genómico viral. Para probar la presencia de anticuerpos (IgM y IgG) se recurre a un ensayo de inmunofluorescencia indirecta, al uso de la prueba Western blot o de la prueba ELISA. Para distinguir el genoma o los antígenos virales se utiliza la reacción en cadena de la polimerasa (PCR), la inmunofluorescencia, la histoquímica o la prueba ELISA. 8
  9. 9. El virus de Marburgo formó parte de una serie de agentes patógenos militarizados con éxito por el programa biológico soviético Biopreparat. El virus fue modificado genéticamente para crear una nueva cepa más mortal llamada "variante U", cepa que fue armada y aprobada por el Ministerio de Defensa de los soviéticos en 1990. 9

