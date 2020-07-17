Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to Choose A Podcast for Advertising By Cristin Burns, Social Media Manager https://www.linkedin.com/in/cristin-burns-5...
Talk About Choices 2 Top Apple Podcast Categories: • True Crime • News • Comedy • Society & Culture • Documentary • Politi...
Where Is Everyone At? 3 Most Crowded Categories: • Religion & Spirituality • Christianity podcasts make up majority • Soci...
Category Choices ● Choose a podcast related to your brand. A close relationship will make the ad feel natural. ● Check out...
How to Choose A Podcasts for Advertising

You've decided to add podcast advertising to your marketing mix. Now what? Find out what to look for to find the perfect podcast for your brand.

How to Choose A Podcasts for Advertising

  1. 1. How to Choose A Podcast for Advertising By Cristin Burns, Social Media Manager https://www.linkedin.com/in/cristin-burns-5612a2159/
  2. 2. Talk About Choices 2 Top Apple Podcast Categories: • True Crime • News • Comedy • Society & Culture • Documentary • Politics [Source: 50 Top Podcasts, Apple Podcasts July 13, 2020] What’s Trending
  3. 3. Where Is Everyone At? 3 Most Crowded Categories: • Religion & Spirituality • Christianity podcasts make up majority • Society & Culture • Subcategories: Personal Journey, Places & Travel, Philosophy, Relationships Least Crowded Categories: • Science: Mathematics • Sports: Swimming • Science: Chemistry [Source: “The most crowded categories in Apple Podcasts” (February 2020 edition) by Dan Misener] Stand Out, Avoid the Crowds
  4. 4. Category Choices ● Choose a podcast related to your brand. A close relationship will make the ad feel natural. ● Check out your competitors. You may not want to go head-to-head, but you do want to know what they’re up to. 4 Common Missteps ● Bigger isn’t always better. Advertise on several smaller podcasts instead of one large one. ● Don’t get hung up on trending or New and Noteworthy. ● Make sure the podcast is offering quality content. Think Differently ● Consider advertising in back catalog podcasts. These are episodes that have already aired, and may be less expensive. ● Establish a relationship with your ideal podcasts if considering paid product mentions. [Source: The Podcast Host] Tips for Success

