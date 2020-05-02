Liniziazione di Davide Imperi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
L'iniziazione di Daniele Imperi (anno di pubblicazione 2004) “Ci sono cose che si possono vedere solo al buio.” L’ombra de...
No, adesso era terrorizzato. Ma di fronte ai due amici aveva dovuto mostrarsi coraggioso. C’erano in ballo la sua dignità,...
suo essere un ragazzino pulito e ordinato e il suo comportamento cortese. Ma soprattutto gli rinfacciavano la paura dimost...
Non è niente, pensò Chuck. Non può succedermi niente, qui dentro ci sono solo i morti. Ma il pensiero corse al vecchio Bro...
E per morire di paura in un cimitero dove ci sono cose che non appartengono a questo mondo, concluse il cervello in subbug...
E lui qui a battere i denti dal freddo e a tremare di paura. Qualcosa si mosse ai margini del suo campo visivo. Chuck si v...
Il sussurro non fu un suono reale, ma Chuck lo percepì dentro di lui, nella testa, palpabile come se fosse stato materiale...
Plp. Plp. Plp. Poteva sentirle? No, era la sua immaginazione. Le lacrime non facevano rumore, erano la voce muta della sof...
nel cuscino, soffocando la voce rotta dal dolore, quel dolore che sentiva salire dalle profondità del petto, come se nel s...
Lo credi davvero, Chuck? Il fantasma poteva entrargli nella testa, svelarne i ricordi, i segreti? Chuck si sentiva preso d...
allora vide l’Inferno. Vide la vita oltre la morte. Assaporò il gusto del sangue e della putrefazione. Visse tutte le vite...
«Sì, dai, ce la rimetto io.» Geffrey Randall prese una delle tavole e la poggiò con cautela sopra al rigurgito di Nathan, ...
«E tu sei un cacasotto.» Si aggirarono nell’area per qualche minuto, ma non trovarono il loro amico. Nathan si sedette con...
«Chuck, vieni fuori, ti ho detto», gli ordinò Geffrey. «Finché non ti vediamo, non possiamo essere sicuri che stai ancora ...
Il ricordo delle parole di Ginni il piccolo tornò in superficie dall’abisso dei loro pensieri. Le avevano annegate, lascia...
trovata traccia, non ha fatto certo cambiare idea a quella gente. Dopo un anno dalla sparizione dei due ragazzini la poliz...
  1. 1. L'iniziazione di Daniele Imperi (anno di pubblicazione 2004) “Ci sono cose che si possono vedere solo al buio.” L’ombra del vento, Carlos Ruiz Zafón Ginni il piccolo l’aveva detto: “C’è qualcosa, in quel cimitero, che non appartiene a questo mondo”, ma nessuno ha mai voluto credergli. La gente di Spring Green, Wisconsin, ha preferito ignorare il ragazzo storpio senza dimora che ciondolava per le strade della città. Anche Chuck e i suoi amici l’avevano fatto, ridendo spesso delle cose strampalate che diceva, ma Ginni era una bella parentesi nella monotonia della loro vita e a loro piaceva. Adesso Ginni non c’è più e nessuno sa che fine abbia fatto. Molti fanno finta di non sapere, tanto quel ragazzo mai cresciuto era solo un vagabondo che chiedeva un mezzo dollaro, mangiava alla canonica e pisciava sui muri di recinzione. Si metteva anche spesso nei guai e magari l’ultima volta gli era stata fatale. Sì, doveva essere andata così, diceva qualcuno. Forse è sparito proprio qui, in questo cimitero, si disse Chuck, mentre osservava la luce del giorno allontanarsi inesorabile all’orizzonte e il buio della notte farsi sempre più imminente. Quando il vecchio Bronco li aveva avvertiti, qualche sera prima, avevano riso delle sue paure. Geffrey Randall e Nathan Wells erano troppo furbi per farsi spaventare da un vecchio rincoglionito. Bronco era un nero che abitava in una catapecchia alle porte della città, un omone quasi senza denti e con la barba incolta e arruffata. Aveva sempre indosso una logora salopette di jeans e un cappellaccio di paglia sfilacciato e passava il tempo a chiacchierare da solo, vagando nella campagna attorno e gesticolando come se ci fosse davvero qualcuno con lui, qualcuno che solo Bronco poteva vedere. «Parlo coi morti», diceva sempre ai ragazzini che gli domandavano con chi ce l’avesse o a quelli meno scaltri che si limitavano a guardarlo con un misto di curiosità e timore. Una volta Chuck aveva chiesto a sua madre se Bronco parlasse davvero con i morti e lei gli aveva risposto che era solo un anziano con qualche rotella fuori posto. Ma Chuck non le aveva creduto, non del tutto, almeno. «Non andate al cimitero, state lontani dalla Terra dei Morti!», li redarguì Bronco quella sera di alcuni giorni prima, quando i tre ragazzi erano passati davanti a casa sua e Geffrey si era pavoneggiato raccontando delle sue scorribande fra le lapidi mute e gli antichi cenotafi. Lui e Nat scoppiarono a ridere all’avvertimento di quel vecchio che sragionava, canzonandolo, ma Chuck non rise. Chuck Morgan, quella sera, aveva avuto paura. Proprio come adesso.
  2. 2. No, adesso era terrorizzato. Ma di fronte ai due amici aveva dovuto mostrarsi coraggioso. C’erano in ballo la sua dignità, l’entrata definitiva nel gruppo e un’uscita con Kismet Jones. Era stata quell’ultima prospettiva a convincerlo a starsene per l’intera notte di Halloween nel cimitero di Spring Green. Kismet aveva solo due anni più di lui, ma aveva già accolto nelle sue umide profondità l’innocenza di molti ragazzini della scuola. Uscire con la ragazza era considerato una sorta di battesimo del sesso, l’esperienza che ti faceva entrare di diritto nel mondo degli adulti, sebbene tutti sapessero che li aspettavano ancora parecchi anni di scuola prima di potersi fregiare di quel titolo. Chuck avvertì qualcosa muoversi all’interno dei pantaloni e cercò di sviare i pensieri pericolosi che gli stavano fiorendo nella testa. Non ora, pensò. Adesso devo essere vigile, devo controllare che non arrivi nessuno. *** «Tu hai paura», lo canzonò Geffrey. «Ehi, Nat, Chuck ha paura, mi sa.» «Non ho paura», replicò Chuck, risoluto. Ma il suono della sua voce gli parve poco convincente. «E allora passa la notte di Halloween al cimitero.» «Ma perché proprio Halloween? Io sto là e voi ve la spassate a casa di Bobby.» I due risero. «È toccato anche a noi, che ti credi?», disse Nathan. «E poi a mezzanotte, all’ora delle streghe, veniamo a dare un’occhiata.» «Non potrai svignartela», lo avvertì Geffrey. «C’è solo un passaggio per entrare al cimitero dopo che chiude e, quando entrerai, noi lo chiuderemo. Ti veniamo a prendere alle tre, quando la festa è finita.» «E sai già che ti succederà, se vuoi andartene prima», aggiunse Nat. «Diventerai Chucky la Femminuccia. Ti ricordi che è successo a Gavin Hutson?» «Quel finocchio», rise di gusto Geffrey. «Anche lui ha avuto paura e è diventato Gavin la Femminuccia. Tu l’hai visto penzolare dall’albero, Chucky?» «N-no», rispose il ragazzino. Conosceva la storia di Gavin. Gli Hutson erano conoscenti dei suoi genitori, anche se non si erano mai frequentati. A scuola tutti pensavano che Gavin fosse omosessuale, per via dei suoi modi gentili e educati. Dopo una terribile notte trascorsa al cimitero della cittadina, il trentuno ottobre dell’anno precedente, in cui Gavin aveva urlato e pianto dalla disperazione pregando che qualcuno venisse a portarlo via da quelle tombe, il gruppo di Geffrey aveva preso a chiamarlo Femminuccia. Lo aspettavano nel prato davanti alla scuola, quando s’erano già formati gruppetti di ragazzi e ragazze in attesa dell’inizio delle lezioni, per scimmiottarlo. Imitavano la sua garbata gestualità, le espressioni delicate del viso, il
  3. 3. suo essere un ragazzino pulito e ordinato e il suo comportamento cortese. Ma soprattutto gli rinfacciavano la paura dimostrata al cimitero, e tutta la scuola, tutti i bambini e i ragazzi di Spring Green, vennero a sapere di quella notte di Halloween e dei pianti e di tutto ciò che gli aveva imbrattato i pantaloni per il terrore e l’angoscia provati, delle preghiere al vento e dei richiami a cui nessuno aveva dato ascolto. Geffrey e Nathan specialmente, ricordò Chuck, si divertivano a umiliare Gavin, a ridicolizzare la sua paura, in particolar modo davanti alle ragazze. Gavin subì insulti e molestie per alcuni mesi, nascondendo quella storia vergognosa ai genitori e agli insegnanti, finché la mente gli cedette e alla fine, negli ultimi giorni di gennaio, il ragazzino si tolse la vita, impiccandosi all’albero del giardino di casa. Lo trovò sua madre, la mattina dopo. Neanche s’era accorta che il figlio fosse uscito dopo che tutti erano andati a dormire. Nessuno aveva sentito Gavin scalciare in mezzo ai rami come impazzito dal dolore e dalla consapevolezza che stava tutto per finire, che avrebbe passato il confine e se ne sarebbe andato per sempre, chissà dove nel Regno dei Morti. Chuck era rimasto sconvolto, ma non aveva pianto al funerale, non voleva che gli altri – Geffrey & Co. – lo vedessero piangere come una bambinetta. Ma la sera, sotto la protezione delle coperte, aveva dato sfogo al dolore. «Ci sto», accettò infine Chuck. «Ma a mezzanotte mi venite a trovare e alle tre mi fate uscire!» «Affare fatto, amico», lo rassicurò Geffrey. «Questo si chiama parlare», aggiunse Nathan. Chuck avrebbe voluto rimangiarsi le parole, ma ormai era troppo tardi. L’indomani lo aspettava una lunga, lunghissima notte nel cimitero di Spring Green. *** Era stato un rumore, Chuck ne era sicuro. Proveniva da dietro quella fila di lapidi laggiù, dove le ombre della notte sembravano assieparsi e formare una gigantesca macchia nera. Chuck aveva sempre pensato che la notte non fosse soltanto assenza di luce, ma presenza di qualcosa. Di forme di vita morenti, di spettri, di cose venute dall’aldilà. La notte non era la fine del giorno, ma un mondo maligno e necrotico che piombava sugli esseri umani per portarli alla follia. Ci aveva messo parecchio a convincere sua madre a dormire con la luce accesa. Alla fine era riuscito a strappare un compromesso: una lampada da tavolo dell’Incredibile Hulk posta sul comodino, con il supereroe di plastica, in posa di attacco, sul piedistallo. Gliel’aveva regalata lo zio Frank, l’anno prima che morisse investito da un ubriaco. Ma lì, nel cimitero, non aveva certo potuto portarla con sé, né tanto meno aveva la torcia subacquea. Lì, in quel campo di tumuli, non c’era un interruttore a portata di mano per dissipare l’oscurità. E adesso c’era stato quel rumore.
  4. 4. Non è niente, pensò Chuck. Non può succedermi niente, qui dentro ci sono solo i morti. Ma il pensiero corse al vecchio Bronco e alle cose strambe che raccontava. Nessuno conosceva il suo vero nome, era una specie di burbero eremita, una di quelle persone che si ricordano solo da vecchie, come se fossero sempre esistite o nate già anziane e canute. Quando era giunto in città, gli abitanti attuali di Spring Green non erano ancora venuti al mondo e adesso nessuno più si ricordava da dove venisse – se mai Bronco l’avesse confidato a qualcuno – né se avesse avuto una famiglia o che lavoro svolgesse prima. Chuck e i due amici andavano spesso a fargli visita, per prendersi gioco degli strani moniti che lanciava. «Dei morti devi avere più paura che dei vivi!», gli aveva sussurrato una volta. A Chuck vennero i brividi al ricordo. Quel giorno aveva chiesto ai genitori se i morti potessero in qualche modo ritornare in vita, se esistessero davvero i fantasmi. Suo padre aveva riso, esibendosi in una ridicola imitazione di uno zombi, con un pezzo di carota lessa in bilico sulle labbra e del succo di pomodoro che gli colava sul mento. Ma quella scenetta aveva solo provocato l’irritazione di sua madre. Le rassicurazioni della donna – “I morti sono gente che ha cessato di vivere, sono inanimati e col tempo si consumano fino a diventare polvere” – non erano state sufficienti a persuaderlo. Chuck aveva le sue opinioni personali sulla biologia umana. Sentì di nuovo quel rumore e sempre nello stesso punto. Cercò di classificarlo. Non era stato un ramo spezzato sotto i passi di qualcuno che avanzava nell’ombra, quindi, appurò Chuck mentalmente, nessun cadavereper ora era uscito dalla tomba per venire da lui. E poi, se un morto fosse uscito dalla bara sottoterra, avrebbe fatto un bel fracasso di legno spezzato e di terra smossa, no? Poteva essere stato allora il vento ad aver mosso qualcosa… ma cosa? Delle foglie? No, non erano foglie. Era un rumore diverso, come… Di nuovo, più forte di prima. Chuck si guardò attorno, frugando fra le ombre del cimitero, cercando di riconoscere le forme di lapidi, cenotafi e statue che aveva visto quando la luce del sole era ancora vivida, quando nessun pericolo sarebbe spuntato dal nulla, ma ormai tutto il mondo era caduto in un pozzo di oscurità così profonda che non si sarebbe più dissipata. Io sono qui, a crepare di freddo e paura, e loro da Bobby alla festa di Halloween, pensò. I genitori conoscevano bene la famiglia di Bob Carver, ma non avrebbero mai chiesto loro se il figlio fosse effettivamente andato alla festa. Cosa avrebbero dovuto rispondere i Carver? “Sì, abbiamo visto alcuni ragazzini vestiti da fantasma. Di sicuro uno di loro era Chuck.” Il piano di Geffrey era stato ben studiato. Halloween era la notte perfetta per qualsiasi crimine o bravata.
  5. 5. E per morire di paura in un cimitero dove ci sono cose che non appartengono a questo mondo, concluse il cervello in subbuglio di Chuck. Il rumore era sparito. Chuck tese le orecchie a percepire il minimo suono, scandagliando la notte come un sonar in cerca di navi nemiche in pieno oceano. Una civetta, da qualche parte in mezzo alle tenebre, sussurrò il suo canto malinconico. Un abbaiare lontano, forse in una delle ville vittoriane che sorgevano attorno alla città, apparve e si spense come una candela al vento notturno. Ma c’era anche qualcos’altro, Chuck poteva avvertirlo, una sorta di sottofondo cupo, roco come la voce di un nicotinomane, distante e continuo, che nasceva chissà dove nei meandri bui del cimitero. “Va’ a controllare”, gli disse una voce nell’abisso del suo inconscio. Chuck si mosse. Finora se ne era restato vicino al passaggio, un’apertura nella recinzione, pensando fosse più sicuro. E poi la prova non prevedeva che dovesse andarsene in giro fra le tombe. Doveva solo starsene là fino alle tre, fin quando Geffrey e Nathan non fossero tornati a prenderlo. Perché sarebbero tornati, Chuck voleva crederci con tutte le sue forze. E se non fossero venuti? Se si fossero ubriacati e trovati quindi nell’impossibilità di tornare ad aprire il passaggio? O, peggio, se avessero deciso di giocargli un tiro e lasciarlo lì per l’intera notte per valutare la sua resistenza? Avrebbe dovuto tirare l’alba nel cimitero e uscire soltanto al mattino, quando il vecchio Alvin avrebbe riaperto il cancello? “Va’, ora, non pensare al dopo.” La voce gli bisbigliò ancora quell’ordine, un ordine che partiva da dentro, da un punto così intimo della coscienza che Chuck si ritrovò a camminare nell’oscurità cimiteriale senza rendersene conto. I suoi passi sull’erba bagnata non emettevano rumore, il corpo pareva galleggiare sul prato come un fantasma che avanzi semisospeso sul terreno verso una meta sconosciuta. Gli occhi roteavano a destra e a sinistra in cerca di qualcosa cui Chuck non sapeva dare un nome, qualcosa però della cui presenza era sicuro, com’era sicuro di essere Chuck Morgan. Il cielo sempre più buio iniziò a velarsi di nubi senza pioggia, soffi di vapore condensato che fluivano da ovest chiudendo pian piano l’intera Spring Green in un freddo sudario di umida solitudine. Si guardò attorno. Iniziava a sentire freddo, nonostante il giaccone e i guanti. Dalla città non giungevano suoni, come se fosse una notte come un’altra e non quella di Ognissanti – quella in cui i morti ritornano sulla terra e camminano per le strade –, ma Chuck sapeva che fra le vie urbane si stava scatenando il caos. Geffrey e Nat si sarebbero prima mascherati – zombi, su questo non si discuteva – poi sarebbero andati in giro a raccogliere dolcetti, a lanciare sassi contro i lampioni, rovesciare qualche secchione, orinare sul muro di casa del professor Higgins e infine a casa di Bobby per il finale alla grande: una festa da sballo. Okay, c’erano anche i genitori, ma se ne sarebbero stati in disparte senza rompere, come l’anno prima.
  6. 6. E lui qui a battere i denti dal freddo e a tremare di paura. Qualcosa si mosse ai margini del suo campo visivo. Chuck si voltò di scatto, ma non vide nessuno. Forse era stato un corvo o una civetta, ce n’erano al cimitero. Però il movimento colto con la coda dell’occhio non apparteneva a un uccello, come se a produrlo fosse stato un corpo molto più grande e non stesse volando ma… fluttuando. Un corpo umano. Qualcuno che era passato accanto a lui nel silenzio totale di quella notte di spiriti. Il pensiero andò ai suoi amici e Chuck guardò l’orologio. Erano appena le ventidue, mancavano ancora due ore a mezzanotte. Geffrey e Nat non sarebbero mai venuti a quell’ora. «Geffrey, sei tu?», si ritrovò comunque a chiedere al buio davanti a lui, maledicendosi subito dopo per quella dimostrazione di debolezza. Se là ci fossero stati davvero i due amici, nascosti dietro una pietra tombale a spiarlo, l’avrebbero preso in giro per anni. “Ecco Chuck la Femminuccia che si caga sotto dalla paura”, e giù a ridere. Attorno, le ombre della notte avevano ormai preso possesso del cimitero, avviluppando lapidi e monumenti e alberi in un abbraccio freddo e spettrale. Quasi senza accorgersene Chuck avanzò nelle tenebre, finché arrivò a un gruppo di vecchie lapidi schierate come un plotone d’esecuzione. La pietra grigia era scheggiata in più punti e macchiata da muffe e umidità. I nomi incisi erano quasi illeggibili, consumati dal tempo. Nessun fiore le ornava, nessun ritratto le collegava ai defunti che giacevano al di sotto. A Chuck sembrarono persino più antiche del cimitero stesso. “Non ricordo queste lapidi”, disse fra sé, mentre la paura tornò a farlo rabbrividire. “Non ricordo neanche quest’area”. Si accovacciò, avvicinando il volto a una delle pietre per tentare di decifrare un nome, ma i segni erano sbiaditi, la superficie troppo consunta. Passò alla lapide successiva – più integra dell’altra, anche se non meno antica – e quel che scoprì lo sorprese. I segni non erano nell’alfabeto che conosceva. “Che lingua è questa?”, si chiese. Toccò con la punta delle dita le incisioni, come se al tatto potessero suggerirgli il loro significato. Qualcosa lo sfiorò, un alito di aria fredda sul collo, e il corpo di Chuck fu pervaso da brividi di terrore. Non c’era vento, dunque da dove proveniva quello spiffero? Si voltò, ma non vide nulla oltre al nero della notte. Il cuore perse un battito e la testa gli si riempì di tutte le paure del mondo. Chuck la Femminuccia si pentì di aver accettato quella prova. Ma poi il ricordo di Gavin che aveva finito i propri giorni appeso a una corda gli diede un po’ di coraggio. Almeno fin quando non sentì la voce. Chuck.
  7. 7. Il sussurro non fu un suono reale, ma Chuck lo percepì dentro di lui, nella testa, palpabile come se fosse stato materiale. Materia morta. Che accadeva alla carne in decomposizione? Che accadeva al corpo quando il sangue cessava di scorrere nelle vene? “Col tempo si consuma fino a diventare polvere”. Le parole della madre gli echeggiarono nelle orecchie, ma quelle di Bronco le sovrastarono: “La materia morta è solo un’altra condizione della vita”. Chuck. Era il richiamo della foresta oscura e Chuck comprese, nell’angosciante terrore che lo stava divorando, che qualcuno o qualcosa era tornato dalla Terra delle Ombre e ora stava lì, acquattato da qualche parte vicino a lui, a chiamarlo, a desiderarlo, a volerlo con sé. «G-Geffrey? Nat?», si scoprì a chiamare di nuovo, la voce ridotta a un bisbiglio. «Siete voi?» Ma nessuno rispose. Chuck. Sono io. Chuck rabbrividì. Si scostò dalle antiche lapidi, inciampò su qualcosa, cadde a sedere sull’erba e, aiutandosi con le mani, indietreggiò in quel modo, incapace di rialzarsi e fuggire via, lontano dalle tenebre, dalle tombe silenti, dal linguaggio alieno che aveva scoperto, da quella tremenda notte di paura. Ma fuggire dove? Non poteva uscire, era prigioniero di quella necropoli stregata, unico vivo fra i morti, dove c’erano cose che non appartenevano a quel mondo. Chuck. Non aver paura, sono io. Sono lo zio Frank. E fu allora che lo vide, che vide la forma umana davanti a lui, come se si fosse materializzata in quel momento. Là c’era suo zio Frank, morto anni prima, quando una Ford Ranger del ’76 l’aveva ridotto a un irriconoscibile ammasso di membra. Chuck ricordò le urla della madre, quando il Sergente Harris aveva bussato alla loro porta, come se la donna avesse avuto una premonizione e si fosse aspettata che il suo unico fratello non c’era più. Suo padre le aveva impedito di andare all’obitorio, non poteva permetterle di ricordare il fratello in quelle condizioni. Chuck lo aveva sentito parlare con un vicino di casa, due giorni dopo il funerale. Il pick-up aveva preso in pieno lo zio Frank, che era rimasto incastrato fra il paraurti e il radiatore, e l’auto si era poi schiantata contro un muro, fracassando tutto ciò che si poteva rompere e maciullare dentro il corpo dell’uomo. Il guidatore se l’era cavata con una commozione cerebrale. E adesso lo zio Frank era lì. Era tornato per lui, il nipote Chuck Morgan che si stava pisciando sotto dalla paura. Era tornato dall’aldilà, sputato dalle nebbie del Purgatorio o forse dalle fiamme dell’Inferno. Chuck. Chuck cominciò a piangere silenziosamente. Le lacrime sgorgarono fluide. Scesero giù dagli occhi, crearono sottili rivoli amari lungo le guance e gocciolarono sul giaccone.
  8. 8. Plp. Plp. Plp. Poteva sentirle? No, era la sua immaginazione. Le lacrime non facevano rumore, erano la voce muta della sofferenza. Plp. Plp. Plp. Quello era un rumore diverso. Era il gocciolio del sangue che stillava dalla carne spappolata dello zio Frank. Rosse gocce che cadevano sull’asfalto formando una pozza scura, densa, che andava raggrumandosi in una poltiglia di liquido e sporcizia. *** «Hai portato gli hamburger, Chuck?» Le risate di Geffrey e Nathan risuonarono nel corridoio della scuola, quando Chuck Morgan si diresse in classe. Il giorno prima c’era stato il funerale dello zio Frank. La notizia della sua morte aveva fatto subito il giro dell’intera Spring Green, assieme a tutti i particolari sconcertanti e macabri che la polizia aveva tentato di celare, ma che comunque, alla fine, erano trapelati e giunti alle orecchie di tutta la popolazione. Pareva che nessun genitore fosse riuscito a nascondere ai propri figli com’era ridotto il corpo di Frank Kearney. Mentre camminava, Chuck leggeva negli sguardi dei compagni sensazioni differenti: compassione, pietà, curiosità. E irrisione in quelli di Geffrey e Nat. «Adesso ne avrete una bella scorta, a casa, vero Chuck?», lo sfotté Nathan. «Tu hai mai provato gli hamburger Kearney, Nat?» «No», rispose Nathan, «ma Chuck deve conoscerli bene. Ehi, Chuck, come sono gli hamburger Kearney?» Continuarono così finché Chuck non entrò in aula e Geffrey Randall e Nathan Wells furono costretti a entrare nella propria. Ma alla fine delle lezioni proseguirono a schernirlo. A casa Chuck non raccontò nulla ai genitori. Non poteva farlo. Trovò sua madre buttata sul divano in sala, gli occhi gonfi e arrossati dal pianto, un fazzoletto stretto in mano, lo sguardo perso, come se non guardasse nulla in particolare. Ma Chuck sapeva che stava rivivendo nei suoi pensieri l’infanzia trascorsa con lo zio Frank, la loro gioventù, le avventure scolastiche e l’adolescenza fino ad arrivare al suo matrimonio e agli anni successivi e infine al giorno in cui… La donna scoppiò in un piatto dirotto, tenendosi il fazzoletto ormai zuppo di lacrime sul volto, le spalle che con rapidi movimenti accompagnavano quell’ennesimo sfogo. Chuck borbottò un ciao veloce e corse su nella sua camera, chiuse la porta a chiave e si gettò sul letto senza neanche togliersi il giubbetto. Pianse con la testa affondata
  9. 9. nel cuscino, soffocando la voce rotta dal dolore, quel dolore che sentiva salire dalle profondità del petto, come se nel suo cuore qualcuno avesse infilato tutta la sofferenza dell’umanità e quella sofferenza fosse esplosa fino a bruciarlo dentro. Pianse finché le ossa del torace non iniziarono a fargli male, finché le sacche lacrimali si furono svuotate e non ci fu più nulla da piangere. Più nulla da pensare. Più nessuna ragione di vivere. *** Chuck. Chuck si alzò da terra, i ricordi ancora vividi nella sua mente. Lo zio Frank era davanti a lui, a pochi metri di distanza. Non era ferito, sembrava anzi non esser mai stato investito da quella Ford. Era però diverso dallo zio Frank che ricordava. C’era qualcosa nel suo sguardo, nella luce di quegli occhi, che spaventava Chuck. «I morti, quando ritornano sulla Terra, non sono come quando ci hanno lasciato.» Le parole di Bronco si riaffacciarono nelle sue orecchie come se il vecchio nero fosse lì con lui, apparso dal nulla a metterlo ancora in guardia contro le forze oscure della notte. Ma Chuck in quel momento dovette dar ragione a Bronco. Quello non era suo zio. Frank Kearney era stato sepolto in quel cimitero quasi sei anni prima. La bara che ne conteneva le spoglie era stata calata in una fossa e poi mucchi di terra l’avevano ricoperta, suggellandola per sempre al mondo dei vivi. «Perché i più devono essere separati da quelli che restano.» Questo gli aveva detto Bronco qualche giorno dopo il funerale, ma Chuck aveva preferito non chiedergli spiegazioni. Chuck. «V-vattene via!», urlò Chuck all’apparizione, in un inaspettato impeto di coraggio. «Mio zio è morto, vattene via, mio zio non mi metterebbe mai paura!» Non mi riconosci, Chuck? Sono io, tuo zio Frank. Vieni con me. «No!» Chuck si volse per correre via, ma fu costretto a bloccarsi, quasi cadendo nel farlo. L’apparizione dello zio Frank era di nuovo di fronte a lui. Se verrai con me, i tuoi compagni non potranno più farti del male, Chuck. Mai più. I suoi compagni. Lo spettro dello zio si riferiva a Geffrey e Nathan? Chuck era confuso. Che ne sapeva lui di cosa succedeva a scuola? Non raccontava mai niente agli adulti, non potevano capire, loro. E poi col tempo avrebbe risolto tutto da solo, sì, ce l’avrebbe fatta, doveva solo avere il coraggio di restare lì al cimitero fino alle tre e poi avrebbe fatto parte del gruppo, della banda di Geffrey, e nessuno l’avrebbe più preso in giro. E sarebbe anche uscito con Kismet Jones e allora sarebbe diventato un uomo. E poi…
  10. 10. Lo credi davvero, Chuck? Il fantasma poteva entrargli nella testa, svelarne i ricordi, i segreti? Chuck si sentiva preso da quella voce che sentiva così distinta dentro di sé, come ipnotizzato da quel suono soprannaturale. Sono io la tua salvezza, Chuck. Soltanto con me sarai finalmente qualcuno e avrai ragione dei bulletti della scuola. Chuck avrebbe voluto che Geffrey e Nathan fossero lì, nascosti a spiarlo, a tremare di terrore come stava tremando lui. Avrebbe voluto vederli pisciarsi sotto, come s’era già pisciato addosso lui. Avrebbe voluto sentirli urlare dallo spavento e scappare via a gambe levate, scioccati dall’apparizione dello zio Frank. Gli venne quasi da ridere al pensiero di due zombi che fuggivano davanti a un morto vivente. Perché, a differenza di loro, lui, Chuck Morgan, se ne stava ancora lì, tremante di paura e coi pantaloni bagnati, ma fermo davanti allo zio defunto ritornato in vita. Vieni, Chuck. Chuck si vide avanzare verso la figura livida dello zio Frank, come se una forza occulta lo sospingesse verso quell’incubo, non più padrone dei propri nervi e delle sue volontà, ma automa azionato da un potere più antico del mondo. Attorno a sé non udì più i suoni della notte, come se la natura si fosse zittita in un silenzio reverenziale di fronte all’anima venuta dall’oltretomba. Chuck, lo salutò la visione. Chuck cercò di convincersi che fosse la suggestione di quella notte di Halloween e delle ombre del cimitero e dei rumori sentiti e delle lapidi estranee. Volle credere che fosse un’allucinazione: tutta la paura e la stanchezza e le delusioni accumulate nel tempo avevano prodotto quell’immagine così nitida, ectoplasmatica, che adesso lo stava abbracciando, avviluppandolo in una stretta funebre e immaginaria. Sto sognando, è solo un brutto sogno, sono ancora vicino alla recinzione, addormentato sull’erba umida, si disse. Devo solo svegliarmi e tutto finirà, ci sarà di nuovo la notte, ci saranno i corvi, ci saranno i rumori lontani della città. E poi è quasi mezzanotte e fra poco arriveranno Geffrey e Nathan e poi mancheranno solo tre ore alla fine di tutto questo. Eppure non fu così. Chuck avvertì il tocco gelido e a un tempo confortante dello zio Frank, il suo intenso odore di camera mortuaria e cantine dimenticate, dolciastro e pungente insieme, la sensazione di quiete e vertigine assoluta, come di un corpo in bilico sull’abisso del nulla. E allora precipitò. Non seppe dire dove né fin quando. Accadde in un attimo e nell’arco di un secolo, tutto il tempo del Male si riversò nel suo piccolo corpo risucchiandogli i pensieri. E
  11. 11. allora vide l’Inferno. Vide la vita oltre la morte. Assaporò il gusto del sangue e della putrefazione. Visse tutte le vite dannate del Tempo e le morì e le resuscitò nel nome dell’Antico, di Colui che riposa nell’Ombra. Fu suo figlio, il figlio legittimo venuto al mondo per portare il segreto della notte nel giorno della Festa dei Morti. Chuck da ora in poi e per l’eternità avrebbe dimorato in quel cimitero – lo seppe in quel momento, ma fu come se l’avesse sempre saputo, e ne fu contento – fra quelle lapidi di tempi remoti incise nell’antica pietra in una lingua che nessuno più parlava. Chuck scoprì di non essere più Chuck Morgan e al tempo stesso di esserlo ancora. Aveva oltrepassato i confini della vita, era andato oltre e aveva fatto ritorno nella terra dei vivi. Adesso aveva assunto una nuova condizione, era materia morta e avrebbe vissuto fino alla fine del Tempo. L’Ombra che possedeva quel cimitero lo aveva accolto nel proprio mondo e gli aveva affidato una missione: portare con sé i futuri figli delle schiere oscure. *** Era mezzanotte. Due zombi si avvicinarono con andatura barcollante alla recinzione ovest del cimitero. I fari di un’auto che volava sulla Highway 60 in direzione di Sauk City li sfiorarono appena. Fuggenti note di musica rock a tutto volume spaccarono il silenzio per una frazione di secondo e le voci eccitate delle ragazze sedute nei sedili posteriori divennero una scia sonora che si tese fino a scomparire nella notte. Dalla stazione di servizio sul lato opposto della strada non giungevano suoni. La notte dei morti era appena cominciata. Uno degli zombi iniziò a sbloccare le tavole che occludevano un’apertura nella rete di recinzione del cimitero, quando l’altro proruppe in un urlo smorzato, seguito subito dopo dal rumore di denso liquido che si spiattellava al suolo. Un fievole vapore maleodorante si levò dalla chiazza verdastra che il terreno stentava ad assorbire. «Nat! Porca puttana, Nat!» «S-scusa, Geff», fece Nathan Wells, asciugandosi la bocca con la manica sbrindellata della giacca. «Hai appena vomitato! Ggh! Cristo, Nat, non puoi vomitare. È… è da finocchi!» «Ho bevuto troppa birra, mi sa. E poi tutte quelle torte farcite…» «E se Chuck ci ha visto? Ci hai pensato? Non potevi aspettare a vomitare? Non potevi farlo prima? Cazzo, Nat! Vuoi rovinare tutto?» «Ma come facevo a aspettare? M’è scappato adesso, mica si comanda al vomito.» «Che schifo! Guarda che hai combinato. Proprio vicino all’entrata.» «Mettici sopra una tavola.» «E poi la rimetti tu a posto, tutta imbrattata?»
  12. 12. «Sì, dai, ce la rimetto io.» Geffrey Randall prese una delle tavole e la poggiò con cautela sopra al rigurgito di Nathan, poi ne tolse un altro paio e sgusciò dentro. Nathan lo seguì. «Qui non c’è», disse, appena si tirò su. «Be’, mica ci doveva aspettare per forza qui, anche se ero sicuro di trovarlo attaccato alla recinzione come una mocciosa.» «E se se n’è andato?» «No, Chuck non lo farebbe mai. Si caga di più se lo chiamiamo Femminuccia per tutta la vita. Piuttosto crepa di paura.» «Magari è morto di infarto», rise Nathan. «Già», si accodò Geffrey. I due ragazzini, nei loro vestiti da zombi, con finte interiora che fuoriuscivano da squarci nelle camicie, le facce sbiancate dal trucco, le occhiaie accentuate e finti tagli e sgarri sulla pelle, avanzarono con circospezione nel buio pesto, gettando furtive occhiate qui e là. Dalle pietre tombali si levavano diafane scie di nebbia, come aliti di morte soffiati dalle bocche spalancate dei teschi interrati. In lontananza, sullo sfondo delle più antiche sepolture, la nebbia appariva più densa, le sagome degli alberi appena rintracciabili in quella mefitica vaporosità. Tutto taceva nella città dei morti. «Ma dove s’è cacciato?», chiese Nat, facendosi più vicino all’amico. «Proviamo laggiù», propose Geffrey, indicando un punto lontano, dove un assembramento di vecchie lapidi spuntava dalla terra come un mucchio di pietre qualunque. «Queste non le ho mai viste», fece Nathan, quando le raggiunsero. «Perché, ti ricordi tutte le lapidi del cimitero?» «No, ma queste sono… diverse.» «Sono solo vecchie. Là sotto non c’è rimasto più niente, ormai. Polvere eri e polvere ritornerai. Magari un giorno ci torniamo e vediamo se s’è salvato almeno un teschio. Starebbe bene sul mio tavolo in camera.» «Cosa? Vuoi rubare un teschio… vero?» «E che me ne faccio di quelli che vende il signor Edwards? Si vede che sono finti.» «Tu sei fuori.»
  13. 13. «E tu sei un cacasotto.» Si aggirarono nell’area per qualche minuto, ma non trovarono il loro amico. Nathan si sedette con la schiena appoggiata a una delle vecchie lapidi e Geffrey restò a fissare il buio davanti a sé, sempre più perplesso sulla sparizione di Chuck. «Per me se l’è filata», disse Nathan. «Ti ho detto che non è da lui. S’è nascosto, il furbo. Vuole farci uno scherzo per averlo lasciato qui. Ora sbuca all’improvviso per spaventarci, sta’ sicuro.» «Se ci prova, gli…» «Shh!», gli intimò Geffrey, alzando una mano. «Zitto, m’è sembrato di sentire qualcosa.» E nel silenzio sepolcrale che seguì udirono davvero qualcosa. Una voce. Nat. Nathan si girò di scatto, alzandosi da terra. Era stato Chuck a chiamarlo, ne era sicuro, la voce proveniva dietro di lui, in quell’ammasso di tenebra che i suoi occhi non riuscivano a penetrare. Eppure, allo stesso tempo, non era certo che fosse proprio la voce di Chuck. Ma di chi altri poteva essere? Il vecchio Alvin staccava alle diciotto e poi se ne andava a casa. Forse una coppietta nascosta fra le lapidi a fare sesso? No, troppo macabro, persino per quella notte. Nat. Nathan la sentì di nuovo e si girò verso Geffrey per accertarsi se anche lui l’avesse udita, ma l’amico era voltato da un’altra parte e non dava l’impressione di aver sentito Chuck. «Ehi, Geffrey», chiamò Nathan. «Chuck è laggiù, mi ha appena chiamato.» «Eh? Io non ho sentito niente. Sei sicuro? «Certo che sono sicuro. M’ha chiamato due volte, il deficiente.» Geffrey si avvicinò. «Io non lo vedo.» «Be’, neanche io. Ma sta laggiù», aggiunse, indicando un punto nell’oscurità compatta di fronte a loro. «Ehi, Chuck, esci fuori. Dai, sei stato forte, non come Gavin», disse Geffrey. Geffrey. Ora anche Geffrey la sentì. Era davanti a lui, anzi attorno a lui, come se la voce di Chuck permeasse l’intero cimitero e perfino la notte, che sembrava essersi chiusa addosso a loro come una bara.
  14. 14. «Chuck, vieni fuori, ti ho detto», gli ordinò Geffrey. «Finché non ti vediamo, non possiamo essere sicuri che stai ancora qui.» «Già», concordò Nathan. «Magari hai registrato la tua voce e hai nascosto il registratore là in mezzo.» «E lo sai che succede, vero, se non ti fai vedere? Che per noi te ne sei andato, sei scappato via come un finocchio.» Nathan scoppiò a ridere. «Chuck come Gavin, Chuck come Gavin, Chuck come Gavin», cantilenò poi. Nat. Geffrey. Di nuovo. I due ragazzini girarono lo sguardo da ogni parte, ma non riuscirono a capire da quale direzione provenisse la voce. Nat. Geffrey. Perché mi avete lasciato qui? «A me non sembra una voce registrata, Geff.» «Neanche a me.» «Dove s’è nascosto?» «E che ne so? So solo che quando esce, gliela faccio pagare. Ehi, Chuck!», urlò poi. «Se non esci subito, te le suono, questa volta.» Geffrey. Sono qui. «Dove cazzo stai?» Qui. Qui per sempre, Geffrey. Perché mi avete abbandonato? Perché ve ne siete andati? «Questo sta fuori», disse Nathan. «Gli è partito il cervello, peggio di Gavin.» Eccomi. Sono qui. Dietro di loro. Adesso erano sicuri che Chuck era alle loro spalle. Si voltarono di scatto e ciò che videro tolse loro il fiato. Sentirono i brividi della pelle d’oca serpeggiare lungo le braccia e la schiena e poi quel fastidio dietro la nuca, quella sorta di percezione che suggeriva una presenza, una presenza sgradita e inquietante. Quello che stava davanti a loro non era Chuck o, meglio, non era il Chuck che conoscevano, quello che avevano salutato al cimitero qualche ora prima. Certo, gli somigliava. Altezza e fattezze corrispondevano, più o meno. Ma c’era qualcosa di diverso che li lasciava interdetti. No, non interdetti. Quel qualcosa, a cui non sapevano dare un nome, li spaventava. Li rendeva irrequieti, nervosi. C’era un elemento fuori posto in quella visione, che non sapevano descrivere, ma che al contempo giudicarono anomalo. “C’è qualcosa, in quel cimitero, che non appartiene a questo mondo.”
  15. 15. Il ricordo delle parole di Ginni il piccolo tornò in superficie dall’abisso dei loro pensieri. Le avevano annegate, lasciate andare sul fondale, sepolte sotto la sabbia di altri ricordi, perché quelle parole li avevano turbati in un modo che non potevano comprendere. Che ne era stato di Ginni il piccolo? Nessuno lo sapeva. E chi sapeva preferiva tacere. L’unica cosa certa era che Ginni era scomparso per sempre. L’ombra che era Chuck si avvicinò e a Geffrey e Nathan parve che non poggiasse i piedi sull’erba, che fluttuasse come un fantasma. Eppure avvertirono la corporeità di quella figura e questo accrebbe la loro inquietudine. Hai paura, Geffrey? Geffrey sbiancò, non per l’insolenza di Chuck, ma per il tono della voce. Era un tono autoritario, come di qualcuno abituato a sfottere gli altri, a prevaricare sui compagni. In quel momento Geffrey, suo malgrado, seppe con assoluta certezza che fra loro due i ruoli s’erano invertiti, che Chuck non aveva più paura della notte e del cimitero e di tutte le fantasticherie che riempivano la testa dei ragazzini della loro età. Quel Chuck adesso incombeva su di lui come un capo abituato a dare ordini, a farsi rispettare col solo sguardo, a ottenere obbedienza cieca. Hai paura, Geffrey?, ripeté la voce. Nel buio profondo di quella notte di Halloween gli occhi di Chuck si accesero come due enormi led rosso fuoco. Le sue braccia si sollevarono per accogliere entrambi gli amici presso di sé e poi Chuck fu su di loro, così vicino che poterono avvertirne l’odore, un miasma che gli mozzò il respiro. Geffrey urlò, Nathan restò pietrificato. Geffrey, in un ultimo istante di lucidità, afferrò con prontezza l’amico per la giacca e si fece scudo col suo corpo. Nathan non reagì, aveva perso ogni forza, ogni potere sui propri nervi. Era divenuto immobile come un bambolotto di plastica. E ora sembrò affondare nel corpo di Chuck, aspirato da quella visione. Geffrey cadde all’indietro urlando di terrore. Vide Nathan tentare una vana resistenza e poi il suo corpo fu come assorbito in un’esplosione di tenebra. Geffrey si rialzò velocemente e corse via, gli occhi spalancati e quasi fuori dalle orbite, la bocca aperta in un grido soffocato, l’espressione di disperata paura scolpita nel volto. Corse lontano dalle lapidi e da quell’incubo sputato dai recessi dell’Inferno e si tuffò nel varco fra le tavole, graffiandosi e lacerandosi sulle maglie spezzate della rete, scivolando sull’erba umida. Dimenticò la bici che lui e Nathan avevano lasciato sotto il ciglio della strada e corse a perdifiato lungo la Highway fino al cuore di Spring Green e fra le case del villaggio e i rumori della notte degli spiriti. *** Ginni il piccolo l’aveva detto: “C’è qualcosa, in quel cimitero, che non appartiene a questo mondo”, ma nessuno gli ha mai dato retta. A Spring Green, Wisconsin, preferiscono sempre ignorare i ragazzi che gironzolano come perditempo per le strade della città. E la scomparsa di Chuck Morgan e Nathan Wells, di cui non è mai stata
  16. 16. trovata traccia, non ha fatto certo cambiare idea a quella gente. Dopo un anno dalla sparizione dei due ragazzini la polizia e l’FBI hanno smesso di cercarli. Dopo altri quattro anni le famiglie hanno perduto ogni speranza di veder ritornare a casa i loro figli. I volantini che avevano affisso a ogni palo e sulle vetrine dei negozi hanno cominciato pian piano a cadere e a volare via al primo vento, senza che nessuno li sostituisse. Da quella notte di Halloween Geffrey Randall passa il tempo a osservare il vuoto davanti a sé, biascicando di strane ombre nel cimitero che divorano le anime e i corpi. Il vecchio Alvin, il custode, dice che nel cimitero non c’è niente, soltanto ossa, ceneri e puzza di decomposizione. Qualche volta Geffrey urla anche nel sonno, pronunciando frasi che soltanto lui può capire: «Perché, Chuck? Perché, Chuck?». Ma Geffrey Randall ha perso la ragione, lo sanno tutti qui a Spring Green.

