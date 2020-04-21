Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CONTROLE DE FERRAMENTA Kushal Dhungana AB13(SEVENAIR)
INTRODUÇÃO • O controle de ferramentas é um método para determinar rapidamente que todas as ferramentas são contabilizadas...
Controle de ferramenta
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Controle de ferramenta

13 views

Published on

controle das ferramentas na aviação

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Controle de ferramenta

  1. 1. CONTROLE DE FERRAMENTA Kushal Dhungana AB13(SEVENAIR)
  2. 2. INTRODUÇÃO • O controle de ferramentas é um método para determinar rapidamente que todas as ferramentas são contabilizadas no final de uma tarefa de manutenção. Isso só pode ser feito se cada ferramenta tiver um local específico em que está armazenada que permita uma identificação rápida se a ferramenta estiver ausente..

×