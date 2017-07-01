UNIVERSIDAD AUTONOMA DE TAMAULIPAS Lic. Nutrición Economía y política alimentaria POLITICA ALIMENTARIA MTRA. ROCIO M. URES...
ELSEVIER Política Alimentaria Volumen 31, Número 4, agosto de 2006, páginas 313-327 ¿Qué podemos aprender de las anteriore...
Este artículo se centra en el maíz, el producto más importante de México, y en los impactos de las políticas sobre los niv...
apoyo gubernamental a la agricultura, su cuota sigue siendo la más grande de todos los productos agrícolas y ganaderos, y ...
reformas de mercado implementadas a principios de los 90 en un contexto de liberalización comercial bajo el Tratado de Lib...
Políticas de estabilización de precios del maíz mexicano en la era CONASUPO Desde su creación a mediados de la década de 1...
De hecho, Levy y van Wijnbergen (1992b) muestran que los altos precios de los productores durante la era CONASUPO contribu...
A partir de los años 80, las intervenciones de CONASUPO fueron drásticamente reducidas, y en 1991, se limitaron a frijoles...
El nuevo régimen de importación de maíz en el marco del TLCAN En virtud del TLCAN, México convirtió su régimen de licencia...
Los apoyos directos de ASERCA para el maíz se iniciaron en 19966 y actualmente se utilizan para hacer competitivo el maíz ...
Tabla1. El apoyo directo de ASERCA a los productores de maíz 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 Apoyo (Millones US $)...
Mecanismos de apoyo a la gestión del riesgo de precios para los productores de maíz bajo ASERCA Desde 1996, ASERCA ha apoy...
Los volúmenes de la producción nacional de maíz cubiertos han aumentado desde la implementación del programa. En 1998 el p...
PROCAMPO es el programa de apoyo más caro de México para los agricultores. Los pagos del programa asumieron el 35% del pre...
Mecanismos de apoyo al consumidor para tortillas, harina de maíz y grano de maíz En 1996, con la eliminación del subsidio ...
Liconsa, otra agencia gubernamental, operó un programa de adquisición de tortilla desde principios de los años 90 hasta di...
Si bien los efectos de las políticas sobre los niveles de precios son evidentes y han sido ampliamente estudiados (Yúnez-N...
cayó al 15% en 1996-2003,mientras que en las zonas de secano,la variabilidad de precios fue del 31% en los años previos al...
importación. Desde el TLCAN, mientras que la variación en torno a la tendencia para el precio de importación cayó al 10%, ...
Donde B es el valor monetario de los beneficios netos del programa de apoyo a los precios;Y~1 e Y~0 son los ingresos medio...
Cuadro 2. Beneficios medios anuales de equilibrio parcial de las políticas de apoyo a los precios del maíz para productore...
Los resultados también demuestran que durante la era CONASUPO, los beneficios de transferencia y riesgo se incrementaron p...
en la Ec. (1), pero sustituyen los ingresos por los gastos y multiplican el primer término de la ecuación por -1, de maner...
Período Producto de maíz Tipo de beneficio US $ (millones) Porcentaje de gastos de maíz sin política Transferencia de Tort...
A diferencia de los consumidores de tortillas comerciales, los consumidores de harina de maíz se han beneficiado de transf...
(Ii) Aunque las intervenciones indirectas en el mercado pueden establecerse inicialmente como medidas temporales, necesari...
comercio estatal, estas intervenciones permiten un régimen de importación más flexible y basado en el mercado y promueven ...
programas actuales de subsidios al maíz implementados por el programa de compras rurales de maíz de Diconsa. Referencias A...
BANXICO, 2004. Información Financiera y Económica: Indicadores Financieros y Económicos. Disponible en: http://www.banxico...
N. Fiess, D. Lederman El maíz mexicano: los efectos del TLCAN, Comercio Nota 18, El Banco Mundial, Washington, DC (2004) I...
Newbery y Stiglitz, 1981 D. Newbery, J. Stiglitz La teoría de la estabilización de precios de productos básicos, un estudi...
USDA-FATUS Exportaciones comerciales de los Estados Unidos - FATUS Commodity Aggregations USDA-ERS, Washington DC (2004) H...
Yúnez-Naude, A., Barceinas-Paredes, F., 2003. Agricultura mexicana después de diez años de implementación del TLCAN. Carne...
