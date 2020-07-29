Reading websites

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Websites to improve your reading skills
  2. 2. Reading is not something we can exclusively train by doing schoolwork. Most of the time you will be able to improve your reading skills by doing just that, reading, and here I will provide examples of amazing websites to help you improve this essential skill.
  3. 3. The Onion If you are a fan of satire and good comedy, The Onion is the place for you. This website is an online newspaper which pokes fun at our reality with articles comically written to the point of hilarity. Here you will find articles from politics poking fun at worldwide events to news pieces about cat's bathroom habits. If you’re a fan of comedy, it’s always a great read.
  4. 4. Reddit Reddit is the “front page of the internet” just as its slogan says. In 2020 information is key and reddit surely is the place to be informed, here you will find a variety of different topics or posts depending on which subreddit you explore, you can go from science to videogames to just daily life. There is a lot to read, and the best part are the comments.
  5. 5. Project Gutenberg If you are not a fan of casual reading and would like something more serious and academic, Project Gutenberg might be the right place for you, in this website you can find over 57000 eBooks from public domain which makes them completely and legally free to download. You might not be able to find the latest best sellers, but you will find plenty of great classics to read

